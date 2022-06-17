Best Virginia Online Casinos – Compare Online & Land Based Casinos in VA

Despite Virginia legalizing some aspects of gambling in recent years, online casinos are still banned in the Old Dominion. Fortunately, that doesn’t prevent Virginia residents from enjoying casino games at some of the best offshore casinos aimed at the US market.

In this detailed guide, you’ll discover the best online casinos available to Virginia residents. We review the five leading online casino websites, discuss the legal situation in greater detail and reveal where you can find the hottest sign-up offers.

Best Virginia Online Casinos List

The Best Virginia Online Casinos 2022

First, here’s the list of top 10 Virginia casinos:

Wild Casino – The best Virginia online casino overall BetOnline – Among the top Virginia casinos for daily bonus deals Bovada – Top Virginia Casino App Ignition – One of the leading online casinos in Virginia for crypto users MyBookie – Perfect combination of casino and sportsbook pages Xbet – Fresh online casino with a great offer BigSpin – One of the fastest-growing online casinos in the Virginia market Cafe Casino – Ideal for those searching for Virginia online casinos with special offers for Bitcoin users Las Atlantis – Excellent VIP program for loyal players MyB Casino – Among the top Virginia online casinos for welcome offers

Best Real Money Virginia Online Casinos Reviewed

Our team of gambling experts have chosen this list of top 10 best online casinos in Virginia. You can sign-up today and discover a great variety of games, promotios and bonuses.

1. Wild Casino – The Best Virginia Online Casino Overall

Whether you’re looking for Virginia online casinos with massive welcome bonuses, huge game libraries, or multiple payment methods – Wild Casino has it all and tops our list as the best Virginia online casino. Despite Wild Casino being relatively new, it went online in 2018, its management has been in the online gambling market for over 30 years.

One of the first things players notice on this site is the jungle theme, helping it to live up to it’s wild name. With over 400 titles, this casino’s library is relatively small but compact, targeting quality over quantity. It includes many popular titles from Nucleus Gaming and Betsoft, two well-established brands.

Of course, players will be happy to read that there’s an excellent array of Wild Casino bonus codes for new users worth up to $5,000. The bonus is applied to the first five deposits. The minimum deposit here is $20 while the wagering requirement is 35x, pretty reasonable overall.

On top of that, we have a list of over a dozen payment options, including debit and credit cards, e-wallets, and crypto. All in all, it’s our go-to site when trying when looking for the best Virginia online casinos.

Pros Modern design with an attractive theme

Excellent welcome bonus worth up to $5,000

Multiple cryptocurrencies accepted

Over 300 slot games Cons No mobile app

2. BetOnline – Best Casino in Virginia for Reload Bonuses

BetOnline is next on the list of the best online casinos for real money in Virginia, a website launched in 2001, making it one of the oldest and most established players in the market. They also have an online casino with more than 400 releases from reputable brands like Nucleus Gaming, BetSoft, and Fresh Deck Studios.

You can expect a selection of slots, baccarat, craps, keno, roulette, online blackjack, and other popular casino games, including ones with live dealers. They have excellent eSports, poker, racebook, and sports betting pages.

Newly-joined players can enjoy a100% matched bonus on each of their first three deposits, for a potential total bonus amount of $3,000. However, the wagering requirement states that you must wager the bonus amount and deposit 30 times before withdrawing any winnings. Also, they offer a 35% crypto reload bonus on qualifying deposits.

It’s simple to deposit or withdraw funds at BetOnline because you have many banking methods, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, American Express, Discover, Visa, and MoneyGram. The best part is that the minimum deposit is $20, while the maximum goes up to half a million dollars.

Pros Well-established brand

Casino games in various categories

Many banking methods

Excellent crypto bonuses Cons

A small number of jackpot games

3. Bovada – Top Virginia Online Casino App

A huge name in the world of gambling and perhaps the most trusted and renowned operator on this list, Bovada has been around for many years. They welcome casual users and high rollers alike, meaning Bovada has high limits but also allows you to use small stakes if you’d prefer.

Those who like slots and live dealer games can choose from dozens of titles and you can try some of the many slots, blackjack, roulette, live dealer, and other games.

The mobile app we mentioned in the title is unavailable to casino players but those who love sports betting and poker will find it very useful. Of course, thanks to its responsive design, the Bovada casino website is available to smartphone and tablet users too.

Players can also take advantage many Bovada promo codes, they offer a 100% deposit match welcome offer worth up to $1,000. This deal comes with one of the best playthrough requirements we’ve seen in online casinos in Virginia – 25x. Using Bitcoin as a deposit method will bring you even better bonuses.

Pros Wide range of live dealer games

Modern mobile applications for poker and sports betting

Cryptocurrencies accepted

Special crypto bonuses Cons The number of slots is relatively low (around 200)

4. Ignition – Excellent Virginia Casino for Live Dealer Games

Ignition Casino was established in 2016 and has become popular among Virginia players. With over 30 live casino games, it’s often a one-stop-shop for players who want their casino experience to be as close to the real thing as possible. Of course, you can find many other games, including slots, baccarat, roulette, and poker.

As one of the best casinos in Virginia, it provides an attractive welcome bonus worth 150% of your first deposit up to $1,000. We must mention the reasonable wagering requirement of 25x too. Also, don’t forget that you can deposit at least $20 on this site and use a promo code (IGWELCOME). The amount goes up to $3,000 when players use Bitcoin.

The folk from Ignition obviously care about their users because every withdrawal request is processed within 48 hours. You can use various payment methods to deposit or withdraw funds here (credit/debit cards, e-wallets, crypto, etc.).

Pros Exclusive welcome bonus for Bitcoin players

Fast payouts

Many live dealer titles

Established provider Cons You can't use e-wallets

5. MyBookie – A Great Option for Bonus Hunters

In 2014, a group of online gaming enthusiasts launched MyBookie with our fifth online casino now known as one of the best in Virginia for bonus hunters. You can use the MyBookie 150% casino bonus up to $750 on your initial deposit. This bonus comes with a 40x rollover requirement.

Another unique thing is the 10% match deposit bonus of your first deposit in cash (up to $200) with a 1x rollover requirement. Users can expect weekend casino bonuses, rebate special Mondays, and free spin Wednesdays.

Most games found at MyBookie are slots from BetSoft but they also offer live casino titles and table games from other providers. As for the deposits and withdrawals, you can choose from four cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Bitcoin), credit/debit cards (MasterCard and Visa), and Person-2-Person payments.

Pros Multiple bonus offers

Many games (mainly from BetSoft)

Sportsbook, live betting, and racing pages included

Fast payouts Cons No mobile app

Comparison of the Best Virginia Online Casinos

Casino Total number of Games Games Available Software Providers Welcome Bonus Wagering Requirements Wild Casino 400+ Slots, keno, blackjack, roulette, craps, video poker, baccarat Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming Deposit match bonus (on the first five deposits) up to $5,000 35x rollover BetOnline 400+ Slots, craps, keno, roulette, blackjack, poker, video poker, baccarat Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Dragon Gaming, Concept Gaming 100% deposit match bonus (on the first three deposits) up to $3,000 30x rollover Bovada 300+ Slots, poker, video poker, baccarat, craps, keno, roulette, blackjack Betsoft, Real Time Gaming, Betsoft 100% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 25x rollover Ignition 200+ Slots, poker, video poker, baccarat, keno, roulette, blackjack Rival Gaming, Real Time Gaming 150% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 25x rollover MyBookie 150+ Slots, video poker, baccarat, craps, keno, roulette, blackjack Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming 150% match deposit bonus up to $750 40x rollover Xbet 100+ Slots, baccarat, blackjack, keno Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming 200% match deposit bonus up to $500 40x rollover BigSpin 150+ Slots, video poker, baccarat, blackjack Betsoft 200% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 30x rollover Cafe Casino 50+ Slots, video poker, keno, roulette, blackjack Betsoft, Real Time Gaming, Rival Gaming 250% match deposit bonus up to $1,250 40x rollover Las Atlantis 250+ Slots, blackjack, roulette, craps, keno, baccarat, video poker Betsoft 280% match deposit bonus up to $14,000 35x rollover MyB Casino 150+ Slots, keno, roulette, blackjack, poker, video poker Real Time Gaming, Visionary iGaming 200% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 40x rollover

How We Rank the Best Virginia Online Casinos

Every casino found on our list of best Virginia online casinos is checked thoroughly. We take a few things into account to rank these websites:

Range of Games

It’s important to have the chance to try several good casino games at the site. Our list of Virginia online casinos includes websites with at least 50 titles. Some of the websites have several hundred releases across different categories like slots, keno, craps, roulette, video poker, and blackjack.

Software

The best casinos in Virginia have partnered with well-established software providers. For instance, Wild Casino works closely with Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming so you can guarantee they will offer entertaining, well-designed games that will keep your interest and make the experience enjoyable.

Betting Limits

Almost all Virginia online casinos on our list have versatile betting limits allowing high rollers and casual players to enjoy the best games at the moment. It’s not unusual to find games that let you play with as little as $0.1 and as much as $2,500 per round.

VIP tables

Many of the brands mentioned here also have VIP programs that let high-rollers take their place at VIP tables. This practice can help them get many perks like free spins, free bets, and more.

Virginia casino bonuses

It’s a good idea to join the Virginia casinos with the most attractive bonuses, if you really want bang for your buck. All the casinos on our list have solid welcome online casino bonuses and most provide deals for existing players. For instance, Wild Casino provides a welcome bonus worth up to $5,000 applied on the first five deposits.

Mobile experience

We know that the number of mobile players is growing, we’ve made sure that each of the operators have strong mobile offerings, whether a mobile site or dedicated app. We test the website’s mobile-friendliness and check the best mobile apps.

Who can Play at Online Casinos in Virginia?

Every person who is 18 years or older can play at online casinos in Virginia. Remember that we’re talking about offshore casinos and brick-and-mortar casinos only.

How to Play at Online Casinos in Virginia

Online casinos are not allowed in the State of Virginia but you have two other options if you are a fan of gambling. First, you can visit one of the land-based casinos across the state. Second, you can use offshore gambling sites.

Are Casinos Legal in Virginia?

The short answer to this question is yes. However, gambling is a newly legalized activity (since 2020) in Virginia, so it will take some time to find new land-based casinos. The good thing is that there are already five Rosie’s Gaming Emporium casinos in different cities across the Old Dominion.

Virginia Online Casino Law

Technically, online casinos are not allowed to operate in the State of Virginia. However, since the land-based gambling and online sports betting law was passed in 2020, it’s expected that online gambling will be fully legalized in this state soon. Of course, Virginians are allowed to play free table games and online slots at sweepstakes and social casinos.

There’s another option – playing at offshore casinos.

Offshore Casino Sites

As the name suggests, offshore casinos are gambling websites registered overseas. They are not bound by US laws, and most of them come with licenses issued by the Government of Curacao. So, using these real money online casinos in Virginia should be hassle-free.

Land Based Virginia Casinos

There’s no doubt that there are more advantages to using online casinos than land-based casinos in Virginia or elsewhere. Yet, there are situations when people in Virginia want to try brick-and-mortar casinos. If you are in a case like this, you can count on Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, a brand that offers a long list of slots and other casino games. Check the addresses, so you can find and use the casinos on Virginia map:

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Hampton, VA 23666

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Collinsville, VA 24078

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Vinton, VA 24179

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, New Kent, VA 23124

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Richmond, VA 23225

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Dumfries, VA 22026

Casinos in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach doesn’t currently have any casinos. However, it isn’t too far to drive to one of the six Rosie’s Gaming Emporium casinos not far away.

Casinos in Richmond Virginia

Currently, there’s one land-based casino in Richmond. Still, there are rumors about one or more new casinos coming to this city in the near future. The existing casino’s address is:

Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Richmond, VA 23225

Casinos in Norfolk, Virginia

A new casino is coming to Norfolk in 2024. Until then, players can check Rosie’s Gaming Emporium facilities across the state.

Timeline of Virginia Casino Legislation

As we said at the beginning of this guide, the path to gambling legalization in Virginia was not a smooth sail, but things are finally getting better. A few key events happened in the past 40 years, which we added to our timeline of Virginia casino legislation:

1987 – Voters said YES to the Virginia Lottery, and the lottery started operating in 1988.

1997 – New Kent and Virginia get their first horse race track (Colonial Downs). The track was forced to close in 2014, but it came back in 2019.

2013 – A bid to legalize riverboat casinos failed.

2018 – People can purchase online tickets for the Virginia Lottery.

2019 – State lawmakers reveal the sports betting legislation.

November 2020 – Virginia voters approve casinos in four cities – Portsmouth, Norfolk, Danville, and Bristol.

When will Online Casinos be Legal in Virginia?

Judging by the events that happened in the past few years, one may think that online casinos will become legal in Virginia. However, there are no official plans or timeframes regarding this issue.

Tax on Online Casino Winnings in Virginia

Since online gambling is officially not permitted, we can talk about a tax on this type of winnings. Generally speaking, gambling winnings in Virginia are subject to 24% federal tax, while the state tax starts with 2% and ends with 5.75%.

What Games Can You Play at Online Virginia Casinos?

Fans of casino games can choose one of the many games available at casinos in Virginia. Here are some of the most played games in this state.

Blackjack

As one of the most popular casino games, it’s pretty logical that blackjack is present in almost all the state’s online and land-based gambling venues. As for online casinos, we recommend BetUS, where you can play over 30 blackjack variants, including Pirate 21, American, and multi-hand.

Roulette

Roulette is another popular choice among Virginian players. In most cases, you can choose from American and European variants. Still, there are also French and unique versions of this table game. In our opinion, Ignition is among the best online roulette gambling websites in Virginia.

Poker

Even though it’s not present in every online casino, poker takes a special place in others. Some online casinos have dedicated pages to this card game. On these websites, you can select one of the many titles. Another thing we should mention is that some gambling sites have specially-designed bonuses for poker players.

Baccarat

Casinos in VA usually have at least one baccarat variant in their offers. For example, Bovada has several options for baccarat fans and offers tables with low and high limits.

Live Games

The offshore casinos we mentioned above are equipped with live dealer games too. Once again, we will mention Bovada, where you can try several titles from established providers.

Virginia Online Casino Bonuses

You can’t get the most from your Virginia online gambling experience if you miss the bonuses. To take advantage of these offers, you should learn more about the deals and offers.

Matched deposits

This is the most common type of casino bonus in VA. Basically, players get rewarded for placing a deposit, and the reward matches the sum up to a specific amount. For instance, you can expect a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $1,000. So, you’ll deposit $1,000 and get an additional $1,000 in bonus money.

Free spins

These deals are usually associated with online slots. Various casinos offer free spins (10, 50, 100, or even 200 in some cases) that players can use on predetermined games. In many cases, they are part of the welcome package.

No deposit bonuses

These are rare, but if you are lucky to find them, you should probably use them. As you have probably guessed, you get bonus money or free spins just for signing up to conduct another activity that doesn’t involve investing real money (like downloading an app, for instance).

Bonus Terms & Conditions

All the percentages and numbers behind the bonuses may look attractive but the only real way to check whether a casino bonus is worth it is to check the Terms & Conditions.

The best online casinos in Virginia will provide clear T&Cs. However, there are still a few things players should consider and understand before using bonuses. We are discussing the wagering (rollover) requirements, bonus expiry period, and eligible games.

Casino Welcome Bonus Promo Code Wagering Requirement Expiry Date Wild Casino Deposit match bonus (on the first five deposits) up to $5,000 WILD250 (First deposit), WILD100 (Next four deposits) 35x rollover 30 days BetOnline 100% deposit match bonus (on the first three deposits) up to $3,000 BOLCASINO 30x rollover 30 days Bovada 100% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 CAWELCOME100 25x rollover N/A Ignition 150% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 IGWELCOME 25x rollover N/A MyBookie 150% match deposit bonus up to $750 MYB150 40x rollover 14 days Xbet 200% match deposit bonus up to $500 XBC200 40x rollover 14 days BigSpin 200% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 BIGSPIN200 30x rollover N/A Café Casino 250% match deposit bonus up to $1,250 No code needed 40x rollover N/A Las Atlantis 280% match deposit bonus up to $14,000 LASATLANTIS 35x rollover N/A MyB Casino 200% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 MYBC200 40x rollover N/A

How do Virginia Online Casinos Compare to Online Casinos in its Neighboring States?

As we already noted, online casinos can’t get a license in Virginia because they are not legal yet. There’s no concrete news about when legalization will happen in this state. But what about the neighboring states?

To the northeast, we have Maryland, a state where gambling was illegal for many years. This is a legal activity nowadays, but online gambling is still illegal.

To the south, we have two states that are not gambling-friendly. North Carolina is pretty strict when it comes to gambling. There are no legal land-based casinos, and online gambling is not allowed either. The only thing that resembles gambling remotely that’s permitted is the lottery (since 2005). Things are slightly better in Tennessee, where you can practice sports betting, but not online gambling.

Virginia has Kentucky to the west, where sports betting is a popular legal activity (after all, this is the state where the Kentucky Derby takes place). Still, gambling of any kind is not permitted. Finally, we have West Virginia to the northwest, the only neighboring state where you can gamble online legally.

How to Play at a Virginia Online Casino

Now that you learned almost everything about the top casinos in Virginia, it’s time to see how to join one. We will take the top-rated Wild Casino as an example. Of course, the sign-up process is not much different in the rest of these sites.

Step 1 – Create an account

First and foremost, you must create an account. You can do this by clicking the banner on the homepage or clicking the join button in Wild Casino’s upper-right corner. You must share your personal information like first and last name and date of birth. The site also needs your zip code, country, and email, and it’s up to you to set a password.

Step 2 – Place a deposit

Once finished, you will be asked to choose a payment method to place a deposit. The good thing is that you can choose from Bitcoin, Credit Cards, eChecks, and Altcoins (cryptocurrencies). Additionally, clicking on the View More Deposit Options line will provide access to Moneygram, Money Order, and Wire Transfer as deposit methods.

Step 3 – Start playing

The final step is to pick a game and place a bet! Simply check the homepage, where you will find dozens of attractive casino games, and start playing.

Best Online Casino in Virginia

The truth is that there are several online casinos in Virginia with excellent features, and the best part is that their number will grow in the future. If you are ready to play now, we recommend visiting and using Wild Casino.

This is a licensed, offshore casino with excellent bonuses, a great selection of games, multiple banking methods, and a mobile-friendly design.

FAQs