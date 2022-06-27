Oklahoma Sports Betting Guide June 2022 – Compare the Best OK Sportsbooks

Our guide to the best Oklahoma sports betting sites will provide you with all the information you’ll need for the best OK sportsbooks including how to join them and claim huge bonuses for doing so.

With the well-publicized Oklahoma Sports Betting Bill raised in 2021 in the Sooner State, we’ll also answer all your questions on everything you need to know about the history and future of sports betting in OK.

Oklahoma Sports Betting Sites

List of the Best Sports Betting Sites in Oklahoma

Below are our top ten best online sports betting sites in Oklahoma. We have researched all these sportsbooks to uncover everything from how many markets they offer to how soon you will receive any winnings. And each offshore betting site listed is legal to play in the state of OK.

Timeline: Legal Oklahoma Sports Betting Developments

Here is a timeline of events which have led to where online sports betting currently is within the state of Oklahoma. It could be helpful to familiarize yourself with these important updates.

1916 – Up until this point, all forms of gambling were banned in the state of Oklahoma

1963 – The first horseracing act was passed for the first time in the state

1982 – Horse Racing becomes legal in Oklahoma

1987 – The first high staking Bingo game is hosted in the state

1992 – Native tribes within Oklahoma come together to offer Bingo, Lotteries and Gambling Machines

2004 – The state upgraded Native American compacts, which are authorized and legalized, allowing them to open land-based casinos

2013 – The first attempt to approve sports betting is unsuccessful

2016 – The Iowa Tribe establishes the first international real money poker site

2021 – Native American tribes are still working towards an Oklahoma Sports Betting Bill

Reviews of the Best Sports Betting Sites in Oklahoma

Here will we review in greater detail 10 of the best sports betting sites in Oklahoma, which we mentioned earlier. So whether you like live betting markets, crypto deposits or excellent bonuses, let’s see what our top Oklahoma offshore sports betting sites have to offer.

1. BetOnline – The Overall Best Oklahoma Sportsbook

BetOnline takes the top spot in our list of Oklahoma sports betting options. They have had substantial experience across the US for many years and rank highly in terms of betting volumes in the country, making them one of the most popular bookies in the US.

They offer a range of markets across different sports, giving them a standout product covering several sports from horse racing to esports. They are comfortably one of the best UFC betting sites on the market. In addition, their live betting on offer makes them competitive with other online sports betting sites in Oklahoma.

Promotions aren’t just for new customers with BetOnline either – existing players are also rewarded with regular odds boosts and betting tournaments where cash prizes are up for grabs. BetOnline are well respected within the industry with easy-to-access customer service and a range of deposit options, including Credit/Debit cards and crypto such as Bitcoin, which have speedy withdrawal times.

Pros: Excellent welcome bonus for new customers

Wide range of sports, including international betting markets

Easy to deposit methods, including crypto

An experienced and trusted operator Cons: Withdrawal fees for some methods

Some bonuses have high rollover requirements

2. XBet – Awesome Customer Service with Crypto Payment Options

XBet is our second top choice of online sportsbook in Oklahoma. Although it does not have the history and experience of BetOnline, there is plenty to admire about what this sportsbook has to offer for first-time operators.

They have a range of markets available on top leagues such as NFL, NBA and MBA but also offer betting opportunities on small products such as cycling and motorsports. In addition, they offer a variety of markets on esports and have an excellent 7% Horse Rebate offer for existing customers at qualified tracks. Live betting is also available for those looking to get involved in the action.

The live chat function on XBet allows for excellent customer service while several withdrawal methods are available, but these come with fees apart from Bitcoin.

Pros: 7% Horse Racing Rebate offer

Live betting opportunities

Excellent customer service through Live Chat

Accepts a range of crypto deposits

Competitive odds across sports Cons: Can only withdraw crypto as bitcoin

Limited prop bets compared to other competitors

Welcome bonus not as generous as others

3. MyBookie – Excellent Rewards and Bonuses for Using Crypto

MyBookie is a secure offshore sports betting site available in Oklahoma which offers a range of markets across major sports such as NFL, NBA and MLB. It also covers the US and some international horse racing and provides a great selection of esports betting markets. Like XBet, they also have an excellent horse racing promotion, offering an 8% rebate on all losing horse racing wagers.

They accept traditional payment methods such as debit and credit cards and offer a range of crypto deposit methods. These include; Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum and XRP. MyBookie has various customer support options, including Live Chat and a dedicated Help Center.

Pros: Substantial bonus and horse racing rebate options

Wide choice of markets across multiple sports

Impressive live betting offering on all major sports

Variety of different crypto payment options Cons: Lack of live streaming across key events

Higher withdrawal fees than some competitors

Limited availability of odds on some sports

4. BetUS – Massive Bonus for New Oklahoma Players

BetUS is known for generous promotions – especially its welcome bonus for new customers. This bonus and other funds can be used across all major sports, and they also have a racebook feature and strong esports offering. In addition, they offer a great live betting feature and some top promotions for existing customers and new ones.

They offer a wide variety of sports and are regarded as one of the top NFL sportsbooks.

Payments are accepted through various mediums such as credit cards, money gram and crypto, with a similar range of withdrawal options. However, the wait for Bank Wire Transfers can sometimes be up to fifteen days. BetUS excel at customer service with several different avenues to help solve your queries.

Pros: Excellent new and existing customer bonuses

Sleek mobile app

Live betting options and Racebook

Excellent customer service facilities Cons: Some payout options have slower speeds

Could have a more extensive soccer offering

5. Bovada – Great for Live Streaming Sports

Bovada is another sports betting site for Oklahoma that ranks highly. This operator has many features which make it a great all-round sportsbook, but its live betting and streaming facilities are its standout qualities. They offer many in-play markets across various sports, and Bovada is a great place to watch some of the top international sporting events.

They also offer markets for horse racing and esports. One thing to note is that all credit card deposits with Bovada have a 5.9% fee attached, which limits their appeal to some customers. However, they have many customer support options to handle any issues.

Pros: Fantastic live betting opportunities

One of the best live streaming services

Good for crypto users

Reward existing customers generously Cons: Fees related to deposit methods

Limited bonuses for new customers

6. Sportsbetting.ag – Wide Range of Markets on Soccer

Sportsbetting.ag offers a sportsbook complete with horse racing markets and a respected casino that has been online since 2003. They are an excellent site for soccer betting – both in the US and worldwide. The website is fully functional but may not be as sleek as some of its rivals. In addition, Sportsbetting.ag does not have a downloadable sports betting app, but its mobile site is more than adequate,

Sportsbetting.ag offers a good range of payment methods for deposits and withdrawals. The limits attached to these methods are also very fair. There is also a 24/7 live help feature for customer support which is extremely useful.

Pros: Wide variety of banking options

Respected casino product previously

Quick payout times

24/7 live help Cons: Some payout fees

Website design is not the best

No App or software to download

7. BUSR – Excellent Variety with Competitive Odds

BUSR has the main selling point to users of having competitive odds across a wide range of sports. They have generous American Football promotions and tend to offer markets that cannot be found elsewhere. (American Politics, for example).

They have a strong horse racing product that offers rebates and a handy race meeting schedule on-site. The esports section is slightly limited, however.

BUSR offers a long list of payment options, but traditional methods such as Visa and Mastercard come with deposit fees. Their customer support is equipped to deal with questions in live chat and offer a call-back service.

Pros: Competitive odds across sports

Top American Football promotions

Horse Racing rebates

Unique markets which aren’t found elsewhere Cons: Traditional deposit methods come with fees

Limited esports on offer

8. Everygame – Easy to use on Mobile with Minimal Fees

Everygame offers a comprehensive sportsbook with all major sports and a live betting functionality. In addition, they provide markets for horse racing and esports as well as major American leagues such as basketball, baseball and football.

There aren’t any fees with deposits on Everygame, and they also offer reasonable limits on withdrawals, especially with crypto methods. It is also easy to contact them by Live Chat, Phone and Email. Live Chat is the best way to resolve queries with Everygame.

Pros: Excellent experience on mobile

Cover all major sports

No fees when making deposits

Range of crypto payment methods Cons: Limited prop bet options

The website could be easier to navigate

Cheques and Bank Wire processing can be slow

9. BetAnyAports – Solid Live Betting Coverage

BetAnySports is a veteran of offshore online sportsbooks and has been trading since 2002. They offer reduced juice lines meaning they charge lower commissions on bets. This is a significant factor in attracting customers to BetAnySports while they also have a solid live betting feature.

Many of the deposit options on BetAnySports are free of charge, including Visa, Bitcoin and Electronic Cheque. However, withdrawing can be slightly tricker with fees of $80 for a Bank Transfer. Their customer service has minimal wait times on a 24/7 Live Chat facility.

Pros: Reduced Juice

Live betting options

Excellent customer service

No fees on standard deposit methods Cons: High bank transfer payout fee

The website can be hard to navigate

10. Jazz Sports – Generous Ongoing Offers and Fast Payouts

Jazz Sports continues to add more available sports to its offering. It currently offers major US sports such as NFL and NBA, as well as College Football and Basketball. In addition, it has a competitive Racebook which provides a rebate of up to 10% on some tracks and 5% on international meetings.

There is a $100 minimum deposit on credit and debit cards, but less can be deposited using Bitcoin. They also offer other deposit methods, such as Skrill. The maximum withdrawal via Bitcoin is $1000 per day and is not subject to fees, while other methods vary. Customer service can be contacted via phone, email and live chat, but they do not have a 24-hour service.

Pros: 10% Rebate on horse racing

Quick payouts

Anonymous account option

Knowledgeable customer service Cons: The user interface could be improved

Lack of promotions

Comparing the Best Sports Betting Sites in Oklahoma

We now compare the top 10 Oklahoma sportsbooks based on the number of sports, live betting and live streaming availability, and the welcome bonuses on offer.

Sportsbook Welcome Bonus Bonus Code Number of Sports Live Betting Live Streaming BetOnline 50% up to $1,000 BOL1000 21 ✅ ❌ XBet 50% up to $500 XBET50 23 ✅ ❌ MyBookie 50% up to $1,000 MYB50 23 ✅ ✅ BetUS 100% up to $2,500 JOIN125 19 ✅ ❌ Bovada 75% up to $750 BTCSWB750 22 ✅ ✅ Sportsbetting.ag 50% up to $1,000 SB1000 26 ✅ ❌ BUSR 100% up to $1,000 SPORTS100FP 22 ✅ ❌ Everygame 100% up to $150 SB1000 18 ✅ ❌ BetAnySports 60% up to $1,000 N/A 20 ✅ ✅ Jazz Sports 50% up to $1,000 JAZZ50 18 ✅ ❌

Is Sports Betting Legal in Oklahoma?

Sports betting in Oklahoma is still currently illegal. Although there are hundreds of Tribal Casinos in the state, sports betting within the state is not permitted. There aren’t any retail sportsbooks that are currently available.

However, betting on sports online in Oklahoma at one of the best offshore sportsbooks is legal.

Who Can Legally Bet in Oklahoma?

Oklahoma does not have legalized or regulated online gambling. The legal betting age in the state is 18 unless on premises serving alcohol which then requires the participant to be at least 21 years of age.

As previously mentioned though, betting at an offshore sportsbook is legal but you must be 18 years or older to do so.

How to bet on Sports in Oklahoma?

So you’re ready to start playing at an offshore sportsbook? We’ll show you how to start betting with BetOnline, our top-rated sportsbook in Oklahoma.

1. Join

Visit BetOnline and click the ‘Join Now’ button on their homepage. You will need to provide basic information and your phone number to open your account and set up a password.

2. Verify

You must verify your email address before fully accessing your BetOnline account to place bets. They will send you a verification link to the email address you provided

3. Deposit

You will now be able to add funds to your BetOnline account. You can choose from various methods such as debit/credit card, bank transfer or cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin.

4. Bet

Once your funds have been deposited and cleared, you can start betting with BetOnline.

When Will Betting be Legal in Oklahoma?

The Native Tribes of Oklahoma, responsible for operating the land-based casinos, have been working since 2013 to allow sports betting within the state. However, as recently as 2021, they were still working on implementing a Sports Betting Bill.

In more recent news, it has been suggested this bill will not be heard in 2022, but key figures in the state are still fighting to legalize online sports betting within the state as soon as possible.

Previous Sports Betting Bills in Oklahoma

2022



House Bill 3008 – The bill was approved by the House Appropriations and Budget Committee in March. The bill would see the Native Tribes pay the state of Oklahoma 10% of net revenue from sports betting. However, it is not looking unlikely that the bill will pass in 2022.

Tax on Sports Betting Winnings in Oklahoma

With all sports betting in Oklahoma being offshore, sportsbooks do not report any earnings to the IRS. Players are expected to pay tax on winnings of $600 or more. This also applies to winnings that are greater than 300x the stake.

Payment Methods Available at Oklahoma Betting Sites

Many different payment methods are available to those wanting to make online sports bets in Oklahoma. Below are some of the quickest and most convenient ways of depositing funds and withdrawing any winnings.

Crypto Betting Options

Many offshore betting operators available to Oklahoma players offer Crypto deposit options. These often have higher limits than traditional payment methods, and winnings can be processed and paid out much quicker.

Here are a few crypto options which can be used in OK:

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Cash

Dogecoin

Ethereum

eWallet Betting Options

An eWallet is an electronic card used to make transactions online. This can be through a phone, tablet or computer. These methods are often a very secure and quick way to transfer money.

Some of the best eWallets to use include:

Cash App

PayPal

Google Wallet

Android Pay

Traditional Payment Methods

Credit and Debit cards are the universal way to pay for transactions. Cards such as Mastercard and Visa are widely accepted at online sports betting sites in Oklahoma. However, any winnings can take longer to be processed via bank transfer and are often subject to higher fees than other methods previously mentioned.

Bonuses Available at Oklahoma Betting Sites

Each online sportsbook available to those in Oklahoma will offer a range of different offers for new and existing customers. These are often in the form of bonuses which we outline and explain below.

Match Deposit Bonus

This is often a welcome offer where a sportsbook will match a percentage of your first deposit in bonus funds. So, for example, a 100% matched deposit bonus up to $100 would mean an extra $100 in bonus funds.

When receiving bonus funds, specific requirements will likely have to be met before any funds can be withdrawn. For example, BetOnline requires a 10x rollover on their sports welcome bonus.

No Deposit Bonus

This is a generous offer which is often hard to find. An online sportsbook will give out bonus funds and will not require players to deposit their funds. These offers will also be subject to rollover requirements before any bonus funds can be withdrawn.

There aren’t any No Deposit Bonus offers currently for offshore sports betting in Oklahoma.

Free Bets

Free bets are given out by online sports betting sites to give customers a bet on specific events without having to use their own money. Whereas bonus funds can usually be used on any event, free bets are often restricted to particular events or sports the bookie chooses.

For example, if a customer usually bets on NFL but rarely bets on NBA, a sportsbook may decide to offer the player a free bet on NFL if they place a bet on NBA. This can alter a player’s behavior and entice them into new sports.

Sports to Bet on in Oklahoma

In this section, we will look at some of the major sports within Oklahoma. This includes some of the teams to look out for in the Sooner State and bets that can be placed on specific sports.

NFL

The NFL is the National Football League of America and consists of 32 teams which compete from September to February. Popular bets in NFL include Points Spread, Money Line and Betting Totals (Over/Under).

Oklahoma does not currently have an NFL team but does have a team in the Developmental Football League called Oklahoma Thunder.

And if you’re looking to have a wager on the NFL, BetUS is one of Oklahoma’s top NFL betting sites.

NBA

The NBA is the National Basketball Association and is composed of 30 teams. The regular season occurs between October and April, with the Play-Offs finishing in June. Some of the most popular bets in this sport include Prop Bets, Points Spread and live betting. BetOnline is an excellent online sportsbook to use for NBA betting in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) have been based in Oklahoma since 2008 and plays at the Paycom Center. They have won one conference title in 2012 since moving to the State.

MLB

Major League Baseball (MLB) is a professional baseball organization and the oldest professional sports league in the world. Thirty teams currently compete, with 15 in the National League and 15 in the American League. The World Series takes place in October each year. The money line and totals are the two most popular types of bets in MLB. BetUS offer several baseball markets in Oklahoma.

There aren’t currently any Major League Baseball teams in Oklahoma. However, the Oklahoma City Dodgers play in the Minor League and are affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL) is a professional ice hockey league in North America. Thirty-two teams compete, with 25 from the United States and seven from Canada. The teams compete for The Stanley Cup, while Puck Line Bets, Grand Salami and Money Line bets are all popular.

Oklahoma does not currently have a team in the National Hockey League.

NCAA Football

The NCAA is the National Collegiate Athletic Association. It is an organization that regulates student athletics within the United States, Canada and Puerto Rican schools. There are 131 schools in the NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision. Basic ways to bet on college football are the Point Spread, the Money Line and the Over/Under. Check out BetUS for a massive range of NCAA Football betting opportunities.

NCAA Football teams in Oklahoma:

Oklahoma Sooners: Based at the University of Oklahoma in the city of Norma

Oklahoma State Cowboys and Cowgirls: Based at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater

Tulsa Golden Hurricanes: Based at the University of Tulsa and are in the American Conference

Central Oklahoma Bronchos: Based at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond

East Central Tigers: Based at East Central University in Ada

Northeastern State RiverHawks: Based at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah

Northwestern Oklahoma State Rangers: Based at Northwestern State University in Alva

Oklahoma Baptist Bison: Based at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee

Southeastern Oklahoma State Savage Storm: Based at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant

Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm: Based at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany

Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs: Based at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford

NCAA Basketball

The NCAA Basketball is best known for its March Madness single-elimination tournament, which currently features 68 basketball teams. It is one of the most significant annual sporting events in the United States, and if you’re looking to place a bet, Bovada is a key online sportsbook for NCAA Basketball and live streaming.

NCAA Basketball teams in Oklahoma:

Oklahoma Sooners: Men and Women teams in the Big 12 conference

Oklahoma State Cowboys and Cowgirls: Basketball teams play at Gallagher-Iba Arena

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles: Six NCAA Tournament appearances

Tulsa Golden Hurricane: NIT Champions in 1981 and 2001

Cameron Aggies: Won the first National Championship for Cameron Athletics in 1980

Central Oklahoma Bronchos: Played in seventeen National Tournaments, including their Elite Eight

East Central Tigers: Play at Kerr Activities Center with mascot Roary the Tiger

Northeastern State RiverHawks: Division II National Champions in 2003

Northwestern Oklahoma State Rangers: Moved to NCAA Division II in 2012-2013

Oklahoma Baptist Bison: More well-known for their Baseball team and have had 15 Draft Selections

Oklahoma Christian Eagles and Lady Eagles: Based at Oklahoma Christian University in Oklahoma City

Roger State Hillcats: Based at Rogers State University in Claremore

Southeastern Oklahoma State Savage Storm: Have 10 Varsity teams with basketball hosted at Bloomer Sullivan Arena

Southern Nazarene Crimson Storm: Have the most wins in NAIA Women’s basketball history

Southwestern Oklahoma State Bulldogs: National Champions in Women’s basketball on five occasions

Golf

The PGA Championship was hosted by Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, between May 16-22, 2022 – the fifth time the course had hosted the tournament. Popular golf bets include markets such as Outright Winner, Round One Leader, Head-to-Head Matchups, and live betting.

Horse Racing

Oklahoma State has three main horse racing venues – Remington Park, Will Rogers Downs and Fair Meadows Tulsa. The Oklahoma Derby is a Grade 3 event held at Remington Park for three-year-olds. The three most popular horse racing bets in the United States are ‘To Win’, ‘To Place’ and ‘To Show’.

And XBet is a superb online sportsbook for horse racing betting in Oklahoma with their 7% Horse Racing Rebate offer.

Daily Fantasy Sports

Daily Fantasy Sports are played in short periods and require players to build teams from a pool of athletes to earn points. Players can win cash prizes by collecting points and placing bets to win real money.

Here is a list of Daily Fantasy Sports in Oklahoma:

DraftKings – Have over 20,000 contests a day and can play privately against friends

FanDuel – Free-to-play contests and special tournaments for new players

Live Betting with Oklahoma Betting Sites

Live betting is available across many of the top ten offshore sports betting sites in Oklahoma. Live betting allows players to place bets once an event has started. However, it’s important to note that markets and odds can often change quickly once an event is live.

BetAnySports is an online betting site to consider when placing live bets as they offer a massive range of in-play betting markets.

How Oklahoma Sports Betting Compares to its Neighbors

Oklahoma shares a border with Texas, which is also in the same position as the Sooner State. Texas does not offer any legalized sports betting as of 2022.

This is also the same for New Mexico, Kansas and Missouri.

However, sports betting has been legalized in the neighboring state of Arkansas. Online sports betting has been legal since 2018.

The Best Sports Betting Site in Oklahoma

BetOnline only is our number one choice of sports betting in Oklahoma. This is mainly due to its experience within the industry, its broad range of markets across all key sporting events, including live betting, and its fantastic welcome bonus.

New and existing customers are rewarded through bonuses, odds boosts and betting tournaments. Any winnings can be withdrawn via several different methods and withdrawal times are excellent compared to some competitors in Oklahoma.

