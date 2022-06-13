Best UFC Betting Sites

If you’re a fan of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and want to learn more about UFC betting, you’re in the right place. In this guide, we cover everything you need to know about wagering on this unique sport, from whether it’s legal in the US to how to place a wager online.

We also rank and review the leading UFC sportsbooks and fill you in on where to find the most generous promos. So keep reading to find out which sites our experts recommend for the best UFC wagering in America.

Best UFC Betting Sites

The Best UFC Sports Betting Sites List

Here is our experts’ recommended list of the best UFC betting sites available:

BetOnline – Best Overall UFC Betting Site XBet – Top Betting Site for Live MMA Betting MyBookie – A Leading Site with Competitive Odds BetUS – Exciting Bonuses for UFC Fans Bovada – Outstanding Live Streaming Options Sportsbetting.ag – Excellent Mobile Sportsbook for UFC Wagering BUSR – Top Customer Service for West Virginia Online Sports Betting EveryGame – Most Exciting UFC Parlay Betting BetAnySports – Top UFC Betting Site for Easy Banking Options JazzSports – Best Betting Site for New Players

Reviews of the Best UFC Betting Sites

In addition to our list of the best UFC betting sites, here are a few reviews to give you a little insight as to why these sportsbooks topped our list:

1. BetOnline – Best Overall UFC Betting Site

When it comes to the best UFC betting sites, you won’t find better than BetOnline. In addition to covering every fight available in the UFC, it offers the same for the Bellator. Further, BetOnline offers competitive UFC betting odds for all fights and various betting markets like round bets and prop bets for significant fights.

In addition to providing bettors with an excellent online sportsbook, BetOnline offers one of the leading UFC betting apps, making it simple for bettors to wager on the go. Further, this app is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, making it one of the best betting apps in the US.

Besides these features, BetOnline also rewards new players with a generous welcome bonus. For instance, following their first deposit, players using the BetOnline promo code BOL1000 can claim a 50% matched deposit of up to $1,000. Additionally, repeat players can unlock a 35% reload boost when funding their accounts using cryptocurrency.

Pros: Offers competitive betting odds

Offers competitive betting odds Features a user-friendly mobile app

Features a user-friendly mobile app Accepts live bets

Accepts live bets Betting on UFC and Bellator matches

Betting on UFC and Bellator matches Offers exciting promotions Cons: Few props for Bellator bets

Visit BetOnline

2. XBet – Top Betting Site for Live MMA Betting

When it comes to a leading site for live MMA betting, XBet is where it’s at. Since XBet offers live betting, you can easily place wagers even after the match has started. Further, XBet makes it easy to win big by offering excellent odds on MMA and other fights.

While XBet doesn’t offer a downloadable UFC betting app, the site is fully optimized for use on mobile devices. So, bettors won’t need to hassle with downloading and installing an app but can still wager on the go.

In addition to being one of the best UFC betting sites, XBet also offers several other sports markets to explore and ranks as one of the leading NFL betting sites.

When it comes to promos, XBet has a few on offer. For example, new players can unlock a sports welcome promotion of a 100% matched deposit of up to $500. However, to access the reward, bettors must use the XBet bonus code XB100 when making their first deposit.

Pros: Features a vast sporting market

Features a vast sporting market Provides excellent odds

Provides excellent odds Allows for live betting

Allows for live betting Features an easy-to-use website

Features an easy-to-use website Website is optimized for mobile use Cons: XBet’s bonuses could be improved

Visit XBet

3. MyBookie – A Leading Site with Competitive Odds

Another excellent UFC sportsbook, MyBookie, provides some of the best UFC betting odds for Bellator and UFC MMA fights. Further, bettors can find some of the best Moneyline odds for upcoming fights on the site.

Although MyBookie doesn’t offer live streaming, players can still take advantage of the site’s options for live betting. As a result, bettors can place a wager once the site is underway. Further, MyBookie offers round betting for significant UFC fights.

However, where MyBookie impressed us most was in its selection of promotions. For example, new players funding their accounts for the first time can claim a 100% matched deposit of up to $1,000 using the MyBookie promo code MYB100.

While MyBookie doesn’t have a downloadable app, it does offer a mobile-optimized website, making UFC betting while out and about quick and easy. Further, the site accepts several payment options, making depositing and withdrawing funds a breeze.

Pros: Offers exceptional odds

Offers exceptional odds Optimized for mobile use

Optimized for mobile use Takes live bets

Takes live bets Offers generous promos and bonuses

Offers generous promos and bonuses Accepts prop bets Cons: Lesser-known sports market offerings could be improved

Visit MyBookie

4. BetUS – Exciting Bonuses for UFC Fans

Occasionally, our experts come across a UFC sportsbook that offers exceptional promos; BetUS is one of them. For instance, new players signing up can unlock a 125% welcome bonus of up to $2,500. But, they must fund their accounts and use the BetUS promo code JOIN125. Further, keep in mind that the bonus expires after 14 days.

Additionally, crypto players using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, or Ethereum can access a 150% deposit match up to $1,875 for their first deposit. Then, for their 2nd and 3rd deposits, they can claim another $2,500 reward, totaling a welcome package of up to $6,875.

Besides these great promos, BetUS makes UFC betting pleasurable. In addition to offering round bets and props on matches, the site also makes it simple to build parlays to wager on several fights within a fight night.

While BetUS offers in-play betting, the site is yet to add a live-streaming option.

Pros: Has a wide assortment of sporting markets available

Has a wide assortment of sporting markets available Features a mobile app

Features a mobile app Takes prop bets

Takes prop bets Offers generous welcome promos

Offers generous welcome promos Accepts live bets Cons: No live streaming

Visit BetUS

5. Bovada – Outstanding Live Streaming Options

Besides an outstanding overall reputation, Bovada ranks as one of the best UFC betting sites for several reasons. Firstly, it offers an extensive selection of MMA betting options. In addition to Bellator and UFC markets, Bovada offers round bets, prop bets, and method of victory betting on most matches.

Another feature Bovada offers active bettors is live streaming. In addition to offering in-play betting, the site makes it simple for fans to watch fights live in HD as they play out in real-time.

When it comes to withdrawing and depositing funds, Bovada is one of the best Bitcoin casinos around, accepting several payment methods, including various crypto options.

Lastly, Bovada features several generous promotions. For example, new crypto players making their first deposit can claim a bonus of 100% up to $750, using the Bovada bonus code BTCSWB750.

Pros: Offers great odds

Offers great odds Features an iOS and Android compatible mobile app

Features an iOS and Android compatible mobile app The site offers several betting markets

The site offers several betting markets Offers crypto players exciting promos

Offers crypto players exciting promos Provides high-definition live streaming of UFC matches Cons: Bitcoin bonuses are more impressive than those offered to non-Bitcoin users

Visit Bovada

Comparison of the Top UFC Sportsbooks

When looking for the betting site that best meets your needs, comparing the best UFC sportsbooks is helpful. So, we created the handy table below:

Sportsbook Bonus Promo Code Live Betting Live Streaming Payment Methods BetOnline 50% Welcome Bonus up to $1,000 on your first deposit BOL1000 Yes Yes Bitcoin, credit card, debit card, Skrill, Neteller, wire transfer, Ripple, LiteCoin, Ethereum Xbet 100% Sports Sign-up Bonus up to $500 XB100 Yes No Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, money order, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Stellar MyBookie 100% matched deposit up to $1,000 MYB100 Yes No Wire transfer, credit card, debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum BetUS 125% sign-up bonus up to $2,500 JOIN125 Yes No Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Litecoin, Ethereum Bovada 100% Bitcoin Match bonus of up to $750 to bet on sports BTCSWB750 Yes Yes Bitcoin, Bitcoin cash, credit card, debit card, MatchPay, Zelle, Litecoin Sportsbetting.ag First Deposit Bonus of 100% up to $1,000 KICK100 Yes No Credit and Debit cards, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple, Dash, Ethereum, Bank Wire, Cashier’s Check, Skrill BUSR 20% matched deposit up to $500 WELCOME20 Yes No Bitcoin, Credit or Debit Cards, MoneyGram, Litecoin EveryGame 100% matched deposit up to $500 INSIDERS Yes No Debit and Credit Cards, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Money Global, Ethereum, Bank Wire BetAnySports 35% Free Play Bonus up to $700 on deposits between $100 – $2,000 Promo awarded on sign-up Yes No Credit card, Bitcoin, Electronic checks, Money transfers, JazzSports 50% Up To $1,000 sports bonus JAZZ50 Yes Yes Credit or debit cards, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dash, Person to Person

UFC Betting – An Explanation

When it comes to UFC betting, things are relatively straightforward. Firstly, you’ll need to select the competition you want to wager on, then pick the fighter you think will win. If you’re new to UFC betting for real money, we suggest doing some research first.

Then, you can find the odds of each fighter on the sportsbook site. Further, each betting site sets its own odds, making it essential to check these out before placing a bet. Once the fight is over, if the fighter you have wagered on wins the match, the odds will determine your payout.

Odds & Lines in UFC Betting

When UFC betting, there are a few things you should know. Firstly, let’s discuss UFC betting odds. Betting Odds determine how much you’ll get paid if your wager wins. Further, a sportsbook determines its own odds based on a particular outcome’s likelihood.

For example, in an upcoming MMA fight, one fighter has odds of -355 while the other has odds of +255. While the minus indicates that the fighter is the favorite (expected to win), the plus sign indicates the fighter is seen as the underdog.

Further, the -355 odds mean that for every $355 you bet, you’ll win $100 over and above your original stake. However, the +255 odds suggest that for every $100 you wager, you’ll receive a payout of $255 if your bet wins. In other words, if the underdog wins, your odds are greater and will earn you a more significant payout.

When looking at the UFC betting lines, you’ll find the odds for each fight. Further, the Moneyline is the most common UFC betting, representing the odds for each fighter to win the match.

For example, if a fighter like Luis Palomino has odds of -260, he is the favorite with odds to win. However, the other fighter, Elvin Brito with odds of +200, is the underdog.

Betting Markets for UFC Wagering

When UFC betting, there are additional types of wagers you can place other than the Moneyline. Further, there are multiple ways to wager on UFC fights. So, let’s review some of the most popular betting markets:

Over/Under: When UFC betting, an over/under bet is a wager on the number of rounds it will take for a match to finish.

Method of Victory: In this case, a bettor can wager how a fight will end. For instance, it could conclude by decision, KO (knockout), TKO (technical knockout), submission, or draw.

Round betting: When round betting, bettors can wager on which fighter will win and in which round.

Distance: In this case, bettors can wager on whether a fight will go the distance or not.

Alternate bets: When placing alternate bets, you have more options. For instance, you can wager that a fighter will win either by decision or by TKO instead of choosing only one method of victory.

Parlay bets: A parlay bet is when a bettor makes two or more UFC bets together, either on the same or two different fights. However, all of your individual wagers must win for your parlay bet to win.

Free Bets for UFC

Since there are so many UFC sportsbooks, these compete to sign up new players and keep active players returning by offering several promos and free bets. So, let’s review the best free bet bonuses available:

Matched Deposits

While many promotions are available, the most common is the matched deposit. In this case, the UFC sportsbook rewards a player for funding their account by matching their deposit up to a specific amount. For instance, a UFC betting site offering a 100% matched deposit of up to $500 will give a bettor depositing $450 an additional $450 to spend.

Risk-Free Bets

When UFC sportsbooks offer a player risk-free betting, the site allows a bettor to place a wager without facing any risks should they lose their bet.

No Deposit Bets

Although a match deposit requires a player to fund their account, a no-deposit bonus rewards them for merely signing up. In this case, UFC betting apps or sites give a player credits to wager on fights risk-free. However, bettors often deposit funds to continue betting once the credits run out, securing a new bettor for the site.

So, let’s review the bonuses offered by the best UFC betting sites on our list:

Site Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds BetOnline 50% Welcome Bonus up to $1,000 on your first deposit BOL1000 -200 XBet 100% Sports Sign-up Bonus up to $500 XB100 -200 MyBookie 100% matched deposit up to $1,000 MYB100 -250 BetUS 125% sign-up bonus up to $2,500 JOIN125 -280 Bovada 100% Bitcoin Match bonus of up to $750 to bet on sports BTCSWB750 -200

UFC Betting – Live/In-Play Bets

Since live UFC betting allows players to place bets even once a match is underway, it is greatly exciting and popular with many sports bettors. As a result, most UFC sportsbooks now offer live or in-play betting.

When live betting, you have the advantage of placing bets while the match is in progress, so if you see your fighter is on the ropes, you can wager on his opponent.

So, for the best live UFC betting, head to BetOnline, Bovada, MyBookie, or BetUS.

UFC Betting Sites Offering Live Streaming

In addition to offering live UFC betting, many sportsbooks live stream UFC matches in HD, so you can follow the action as it plays out in real-time.

Further, UFC betting sites like Bovada and BetOnline offer live streaming. However, this service is only available to active bettors who have wagered on that particular match.

Is It Legal to Bet on UFC in America?

Since more than 30 states offer legal sports betting, it is easy to wager on UFC matches. However, suppose you’re in one of the 21 remaining states where sports betting is not yet legal, or you’re not happy with the options provided by a state-regulated betting site. In that case, you can use an offshore online sportsbook like BetOnline, Xbet, or BetUS. Because these sites base themselves outside the US, federal and state gambling laws have no jurisdiction over them, making them legal for use.

Banking at UFC Betting Sites

When using UFC betting apps or websites, players should find it easy to deposit and withdraw funds. As a result, when looking for the best UFC betting sites, we opt for those offering various banking options with little to no fees and fast payout times.

Further, when selecting a UFC betting site, look for one that provides several payment methods, including cryptocurrency, e-Wallets, and traditional payment options like debit and credit cards, bank transfers, and cashier’s checks.

So, let’s take a look at the different banking methods accepted by our top five UFC betting sites:

Sportsbook Payment Methods Minimum Deposit Withdrawal Times BetOnline Credit card, Debit card, Wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin $10 Instant-48 hours XBet Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin $25 24-48 hours MyBookie Credit card, Debit card, Wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin $25 48 hours BetUS Credit card, Bank wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin $10 24 hours Bovada Credit card, Debit card, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin $10 24 hours

UFC Betting Tips

When UFC betting for real money, there are a few things to consider before placing your bet. In addition to taking research and a bit of practice, using strategies for UFC betting can be handy. So, whether you’re a new bettor or an old hat, take a look at our five tips for UFC betting below:

1. Research Before Betting

When UFC betting, the best thing you can do to improve your chances of placing a winning bet is to do some research before the fight. In addition to understanding the fighters and how they match up against their opponent, knowing their strengths and weaknesses will help you place a bet that is more likely to win. Further, looking at betting tips before selecting your UFC betting picks is also beneficial.

2. Don’t Place All Your Focus on Past Results

While it is easy to get hung up on the results of a fighter from past matches, don’t, instead, remember that each opponent is different in that they all have varying strengths and weaknesses. As a result, we suggest understanding both fighters in a match and where one may take advantage of the other; this will help you predict more accurately who to bet on.

3. Don’t Wager on a Draw

While the odds for a draw are often impressive, don’t let this sway you. Since matches have an odd number of rounds, there is almost always a winner, even if the method of victory is by decision, making your bet a loss.

4. Increase Your Odds with Parlays

Although UFC betting is fun, you may not always want to place large sums of money on a fight. In this case, you have two choices. First, you can spend some of your betting budget on a few individual wagers. However, this decreases your chances of winning and may not earn you much. Alternatively, you can place your funds on a parlay bet, increasing your chances of winning. So, if you’re confident in your betting, this may be the choice for you.

5. Beware the Underdog

While the underdog often has much greater odds and higher payouts, it is essential to remember that they are the underdog for a reason. As a result, we suggest betting on the favorite if you’re looking to win.

How to Bet on UFC in the USA

While using a UFC betting site is relatively straightforward, these sportsbooks can be tricky to navigate at first. But, by following the quick steps below, bettors will soon navigate these sites with ease.

1. Sign Up for a BetOnline Account

Firstly, launch the BetOnline website, before clicking the green “Join” button at the top right of the home screen. Then, create your BetOnline account by filling in your personal details on the page that opens.

2. Verify Your Account

Once you have created your BetOnline account, you’ll need to verify it. As a result, BetOnline sends an email to your provided address. So, open your inbox, locate the Betonline email, and click the link to verify your account. Then, you can sign in to your account.

3. Make Your First Deposit

Following verification, you can deposit funds into your BetOnline account.

So, click the “Banking” button on the top right of the home page. Then, choose your payment method from the options provided on the drop-down menu before clicking “Deposit Now.” Finally, follow the prompts to complete the payment process.

4. Choose and Place Your Bet

At last, it is time for the fun part! You can now place your bet with BetOnline. So, hit the “Sports” button on the top left of the home page. Then, browse the UFC options, make your choice and click on the match to open the betting slip. Following this, the slip will automatically populate with the details of your chosen match. Lastly, type in your bet value onto the slip before clicking “Place Bet.”

Conclusion

When it comes to UFC betting, several exceptional sites make it easy for bettors to wager on fighters stepping into the octagon. Further, many offer a range of betting markets, from round bets on the main event to props on the title fight. In addition, these offshore sportsbooks often provide exceptional UFC betting apps for players.

So, don’t miss out on the action. Instead, sign up with BetOnline and receive an outstanding welcome bonus to use on the next big UFC match.

Visit BetOnline

FAQs