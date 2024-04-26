Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Jackson Holliday sent back to Triple-A Norfolk after 2-for-34 start with O’s
Sports

Jackson Holliday sent back to Triple-A Norfolk after 2-for-34 start with O’s

Chris Graham
Published date:
baltimore orioles
(© Alexey Novikov – stock.adobe.com)

Top Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday was sent back to the minors on Friday, with the O’s selling the move as an opportunity to get more time at Triple-A after his rapid ascent through the team’s farm system.

“You’re talking about somebody who’s never failed before. It’s a tough place to. I don’t think anybody, except for the people that are down here in unis, understand how hard this is,” O’s manager Brandon Hyde said. “He’s going to go through struggles, and that’s part of being a professional baseball player, how you deal with it, adversity, tough at-bats.”

Holliday was 2-for-34, both of the hits singles, with 18 strikeouts in his 10-game stint with Baltimore, after being called up from Triple-A Norfolk on April 10.

Down at Norfolk, Holliday slashed .333/.482/.595 with two home runs, nine RBIs, five doubles and 12 walks in 10 games, after putting up a .311/.354/.600 slash line with two homers and six RBIs in 15 games with the O’s in the spring.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Man charged with sexual battery of child confirmed as Waynesboro teacher
2 Staunton, Waynesboro YMCAs announce shared leadership plan; facilities to remain independent
3 Rockingham County: Woman riding on hood of car dies after allegedly falling off the vehicle
4 Mailbag: Can Jay Woolfolk be the solution to Virginia’s pitching issues?
5 UVA Athletics rolls out Sabre Society: Big money for sports disguised as philanthropy

Latest News

police
Local, Public Safety

Update: Harrisonburg PD identifies suspect in 7-11 robbery on Thursday

Crystal Graham
Arts & Media, Local

Crimora Players present ‘Larceny and Old Lace’ to benefit Staunton resident with stage 4 cancer

Rebecca Barnabi

"Larceny and Old Lace" returns to the Crimora Players stage this weekend in a show to benefit Augusta County resident Chrystal DeSarno. 

police car arrest lights
Public Safety, Virginia

Two dead following single-vehicle crash on Route 29 in Fauquier County

Crystal Graham

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that left two people dead in Fauquier County on Wednesday.

handcuffs police arrest
Public Safety, Virginia

Grant funding available in Virginia for programs aimed at reducing violent crime

Crystal Graham
climate change pollution
Climate, US & World

EPA’s new rules for power plants mean ‘an enormous transition’ from fossil fuels

Rebecca Barnabi
ivy road parking lot
Local, Public Safety

VDOT requests public comment on safety improvements to U.S. 250 in Albemarle County

Rebecca Barnabi
jmu
Local, Schools

JMU recognizes four Shenandoah Valley residents for public service work

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status