Jackson Holliday sent back to Triple-A Norfolk after 2-for-34 start with O’s

Top Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday was sent back to the minors on Friday, with the O’s selling the move as an opportunity to get more time at Triple-A after his rapid ascent through the team’s farm system.

“You’re talking about somebody who’s never failed before. It’s a tough place to. I don’t think anybody, except for the people that are down here in unis, understand how hard this is,” O’s manager Brandon Hyde said. “He’s going to go through struggles, and that’s part of being a professional baseball player, how you deal with it, adversity, tough at-bats.”

Holliday was 2-for-34, both of the hits singles, with 18 strikeouts in his 10-game stint with Baltimore, after being called up from Triple-A Norfolk on April 10.

Down at Norfolk, Holliday slashed .333/.482/.595 with two home runs, nine RBIs, five doubles and 12 walks in 10 games, after putting up a .311/.354/.600 slash line with two homers and six RBIs in 15 games with the O’s in the spring.