Baroco named health director for Central Shenandoah Health District

The Virginia Department of Health has announced its new health director for the Central Shenandoah Health District, Dr. Allison Baroco.

Baroco provided leadership in infection prevention control at Augusta Health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By assuming this vital role with the Central Shenandoah Health District, I am looking forward to building and expanding relationships with community members to improve the overall health of our community,” said Baroco.

In 2011, she moved to the Shenandoah Valley with her family where she has cared for the community as a board-certified infectious disease physician.

Baroco had previously served as a medical director of infectious disease at Augusta Health and served as chair of the infection prevention and control committee and co-chair of the antimicrobial stewardship committee for Augusta Health.

Following completion of medical school at the University of South Alabama, Baroco completed her residency and fellowship at Eastern Virginia Medical School. She first partnered with VDH while treating patients living with HIV at EVMS throughout Hampton Roads from 2006 to 2008.

Baroco is a fellow of the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, is certified in infection control and has received a distinguished achievement award from the Augusta Health board of directors.