Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Baroco named health director for Central Shenandoah Health District
Health, Local

Baroco named health director for Central Shenandoah Health District

Crystal Graham
Published date:

Allison Baroco The Virginia Department of Health has announced its new health director for the Central Shenandoah Health District, Dr. Allison Baroco.

Baroco provided leadership in infection prevention control at Augusta Health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By assuming this vital role with the Central Shenandoah Health District, I am looking forward to building and expanding relationships with community members to improve the overall health of our community,” said Baroco.

In 2011, she moved to the Shenandoah Valley with her family where she has cared for the community as a board-certified infectious disease physician.

Baroco had previously served as a medical director of infectious disease at Augusta Health and served as chair of the infection prevention and control committee and co-chair of the antimicrobial stewardship committee for Augusta Health.

Following completion of medical school at the University of South Alabama, Baroco completed her residency and fellowship at Eastern Virginia Medical School. She first partnered with VDH while treating patients living with HIV at EVMS throughout Hampton Roads from 2006 to 2008.

Baroco is a fellow of the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, is certified in infection control and has received a distinguished achievement award from the Augusta Health board of directors.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Waynesboro School Board needs to hold administrators to account for WHS football hire
2 UVA Athletics is making me FOIA the details of Tony Bennett’s contract status
3 God breaking down walls: UMC ends ban on gay clergy, same-sex marriages
4 Augusta County School Board engaging in the old game of ‘smear the queer’
5 Dream come true: Rockbridge County native SJ McDonald’s video to debut on CMT

Latest News

tony bennett
Sports

UVA gets its guys from the transfer portal: How does the roster look for 2024-2025?

Chris Graham
Health, Local

Howard Hanna/Ray Wheeler Realty donates $10K to UVA Health Children’s for financial needs

Rebecca Barnabi

Howard Hanna/Roy Wheeler Realty is making a $10,000 donation to UVA Health Children’s to help children and families with financial needs.

hospital patient health
Health, Virginia

Leapfrog Group: Virginia ranks second in nation for patient safety in hospitals

Crystal Graham

Virginia maintained its second-place finish for patient safety after ranking anywhere from first to sixth in the bi-annual rankings dating back to 2018.

virginia map
Schools, Virginia

Hanover teacher named Virginia’s Teacher of the Year for 2025

Rebecca Barnabi
oakwood cemetery charlottesville
Local

City of Charlottesville to address water issues in ‘colored section’ of historic Oakwood Cemetery

Crystal Graham
uva basketball
Sports

Bennett lands another big man, San Diego State’s Elijah Saunders, off the portal

Chris Graham
lgbtq
Politics, US & World

God breaking down walls: UMC ends ban on gay clergy, same-sex marriages

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status