Augusta Health to open new community clinic in Heart & Vascular Center

A new community clinic is coming to town at 78 Medical Center Drive in Fishersville where the Augusta Health Community Clinic will operate on the second floor of the Heart and Vascular Center.

The clinic, a primary care facility for adults focusing on a patient-centered approach in an all-inclusive environment with timely access to services, will begin to see patients on Monday, July 1, 2024.

Resident physicians at the Augusta Health Community Clinic will address the community’s healthcare needs as part of the Augusta Health Internal Medicine Residency program. The clinic will be open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Highlights of the clinic will include a dedicated team of resident physicians, medical students, advanced practice provider students, medical assistants, nurses, case managers, and experienced clinicians working together to provide high-quality care. The approach is centered around the patient,

ensuring that healthcare needs and preferences are always the top priority.

The clinic will also address a wide range of medical needs, such as chronic/routine conditions like high blood pressure, heart disease or asthma. Acute care for head colds, rashes and achy joints will be available, and preventative services for annual wellness checks, screenings and immunizations.

Whether a person requires routine check-ups, management of chronic conditions, or urgent medical attention, the Community Clinic can be their primary care home.

Augusta Health acknowledges that healthcare affordability is a concern for many individuals. While insurance is not required for appointments, patients can apply for financial assistance. The clinic, however, is not free, and patients will be billed for visits.

The Augusta Health Internal Medicine Residency Program emphasizes a collaborative approach to patient care, with resident physicians and highly trained, board-certified community providers working together to ensure continuity in care. The team-based model ensures that the clinic is consistently staffed with dedicated, knowledgeable healthcare professionals, creating a unique learning environment

that fosters innovation and excellence in patient care.

“I am excited to be part of the new Community Clinic and Residency Program,” Isaac Izzillo, Augusta Health Director of Public and Primary Care Services at Augusta Health, said. “The clinic will meet our community’s primary care needs by offering high-level care by skilled faculty and residents. With a focus on managing challenging chronic diseases, time and attention will be given to improve the quality of life for individuals.”

More information about the clinic is available online, or by phone at 833-242-4584.