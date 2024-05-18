Culpeper District Traffic Alert: VDOT work schedule for the week of May 20-24

VDOT has updated its schedule for ongoing road construction in the Culpeper District during the next week.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on the Culpeper District Facebook page and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 20 (Scottsville Road), temporary traffic signal with new traffic pattern at Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Route 708 is narrowed to one lane for construction on the bridge over the North Fork Hardware River in the southbound lanes. Please expect delays during high volume times of the day. Project completion date, Dec. 4, 2024.

Route 671 (Davis Shop Road), road closed between Route 601 (Free Union Road) and Route 664 (Markwood Road). Please follow signed detour around the work area. Crews are replacing part of the bridge. Project completion date is June 7.

(UPDATE) Roadway sweeping – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, 3:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the following areas.

S. 250 (Ivy Road), between the Charlottesville City line and U.S. 29 (29 Bypass) in the eastbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

Route 601 (Old Ivy Road), between U.S. 29 (29 Bypass) and the Charlottesville City line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday.

Route 631 (5th Street), between the Charlottesville City line and Ambrose Commons Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday and Wednesday.

(NEW) Other construction – Expect shoulder and lane closures, Monday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the following areas.

Interstate 64, right shoulder closure between mile marker 102 and mile marker 103 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, right shoulder closure between mile marker 104 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, left lane and left shoulder closure between mile marker 105 and mile marker 106 in the eastbound lanes.

Interstate 64, left lane and left shoulder closure between mile marker 106 and mile marker 107 in the westbound lanes.

Interstate 64, left lane and left shoulder closures between mile marker 104 and mile marker 105 in the westbound lanes.

(NEW) Bridge repairs – Expect alternating lane closures, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the following areas:

Route 637 (Dick Woods Road), between Rock Mills Road and Route 177 (Langford Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 691 (Greenwood Road), between U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 690 (Greenwood Station Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 744 (Hacktown Road), between U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) and Route 731 (Keswick Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures in the following areas, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road), between Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) and U.S. 250 (Ivy Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue), between Route 691 (Tabor Street) and Route 240 (Three Notch’d Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane), between Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

New Roadway Construction – Construction of a roundabout at Route 743 (Hydraulic Road) and Hillsdale Drive. Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers in the following areas nightly, Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, through May 5.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive, nightly in the southbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Cedar Hill Road in the northbound and southbound lanes.

(NEW) Litter pick-up – Expect mobile work zones with right shoulder closures, Monday, in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 118 and mile marker 119 in the eastbound lanes, noon to 12:30 p.m.

Interstate 64, between mile marker 119 and mile marker 125 in the westbound lanes, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Equipment installation. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 106 and mile marker 107 in the eastbound lanes, Monday and Tuesday, 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Paving. Expect alternating lane closures between mile marker 126 and mile marker 132 in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 124 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 620 (Rolling Road) – Tree trimming. Expect alternating lane closures between route 795 (Presidents Road) and the Fluvanna County line, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) – Other bridge work. Road closed at Route 743 (Advance Mills Road) for replacement of bridge over Marsh Run. Drivers on U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) who need to access Route 743 north and west of the closure should use Route 607 (Cedar Grove Road). Expected completion date, Dec. 5, 2024.

(NEW) Route 708 (Taylors Gap Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 1041 (Blandemar Drive) and Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Drivers should follow signed detour around the work area. Expected completion date, May, 24.

Route 797 (Hillsboro Lane) – Rehabilitation project. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 684 (Half Mile Branch Road) and U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – New roadway construction. Expect right lane and right shoulder closure between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 1417 Woodbrook Drive in the southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Charlottesville

Road improvements — Expect lane and shoulder closures with flaggers Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday, nightly in the following areas:

S. 250 (Bypass Expressway), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Dairy Road in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

Route 743 (Hydraulic Road), between U.S. 29 (Emmet Street North) and Brandywine Drive in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Road widening projects – Expect shoulder and lane closures in the following areas:

Route 3 (Germanna Highway), right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 739 (Clay Hill Road) and Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road) in the eastbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 646 (Old Stillhouse Road), alternating lane closures between Route 628 (Weslyn Drive) and Route 635 (Hazeland Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), at the ramp to U.S. 522 (Germana Highway) in the southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), between Route 1015 (General Longstreet Avenue) and Route 616 (Woodland Church Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 667 (Nalles Mill Road), between Route 799 (Keyser Road) and the Culpeper Town line in the westbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 669 (Carrico Mills Road), between Route 3 (Germanna Highway) and Route 672 (Stones Mill Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mowing – Expect mobile, alternating lane closures, daily, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.in the following areas.

S. 29 (James Monroe Highway), alternating lane closures between the Madison County line and the Fauquier County line in the northbound and southbound lanes.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), alternating lane closures between the Rappahannock County line and Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (James Monroe Highway) – Bridge inspection. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and Route 299 (Madison Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Mowing – Expect lane closures daily in the following: areas:

Interstate 66, mobile alternating lane closures between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

S. 17 (Winchester Road), between the ramp to and from Interstate 66 West and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

S. 17 (Marsh Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Stafford County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

S. 29 (James Madison Highway), between the Culpeper County line and the Prince William County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), alternating lane closures between Warrenton Town line and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road), between U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) and the Prince William County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

(NEW) Paving – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 600 (Broad Run Church Road), alternating lane closures between Route 676 (Riley Road) and Route 675 (Kelly Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 616 (Bristersburg Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 806 (Elk Run Road) and Route 610 (Aquia Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 626 (Halfway Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 627 (Hulberts Lane) and the Loudon County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road), alternating lane closures between Filly Lane and the Warrenton Town line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Equipment installation. Expect right shoulder closures at mile marker 23.8 in the westbound lanes, Tuesday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Bridge deck repairs. Expect the left lane and exit ramp to Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) to be closed in the westbound lanes, beginning early Monday, and remaining closed until Thursday evening. Please use caution through the work zone and expect delays. Use alternate routes if possible.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Brush removal. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 17 and mile marker 23 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (Broadview Avenue) – Roadway improvements. Expect intermittent lane closures between Hospital Drive and Winchester Street in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Route 612 (Brent Town Road – Pipe repairs/installation. Road closed between Route 609 (Courthouse Road) and Route 610 (Aquia Road), Sunday through Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Drivers should follow the signed detour around the work zone. The road will reopen daily at 4:30 a.m. for rush hour traffic. All local traffic will have access for the duration of the work.

(UPDATE) Route 713 (Maidstone Road) – Bridge superstructure repairs/replacement. Road closed at Route 624 (Lost Corner Road). Drivers should follow signed detour around the work zone. Expected completion, May 31, 2024.

Fluvanna County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Tree removal. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers between U.S. 250 (Three Notch Road) and Route 656 (Bremo Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Roadway improvements. Expect alternating lane closures between U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and the Madison County line in the northbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

U.S. 33 (Spotswood Trail) Paving. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 645 (Jennings Loop) and the Orange County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Paving – Expect alternating lane closures in the following areas:

Interstate 64, between mile marker 131 and mile marker 135 in the eastbound lanes, Sunday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 1 p.m.

S. 522 (Pendleton Road), between Route 665 (Mineral Avenue) and Route 605 (Willis Proffitt Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 22 (Davis Highway), between Onionville Road and Route 767 (School Bus Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Construction of a new roundabout – Expect alternating lane closures daily, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the following areas. Project anticipated completion date, Jan. 31, 2025.

S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) between Route 623 (Chopping Road) 0.3 miles north of Route 208 (New Bridge Road) in the northbound and southbound lanes.

Route 208 (New Bridge Road) between U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Alma Gaynelle Drive in the eastbound and westbound lanes.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect lane and shoulder closures in the following areas:

Route 656 (Cedar Hill Road), lane closures between Route 669 (Moorefield Road) and U.S. 33 (Jefferson Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Route 700 (Haley Drive), right shoulder closures between Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) and the Route 700 dead end in the northbound lanes, daily 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures between mile marker 131 and mile marker 147 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Interstate 64 – Seeding operations. Expect left lane closure between mile marker 136 and mile marker 139 in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Signal repair. Expect right shoulder closures at the ramp from Interstate 64 West in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 652 (Kentucky Springs Road) – Pipe repairs/installation. Expect flagging operation between Route 1035 (Pine Point Place) and Pine Harbour Drive in the northbound lanes, daily, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Madison County

U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – New roadway construction. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 621 (Seville Road) and Route 677 (Estes Lane) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orange County

(NEW) Paving – Expect lane closures daily in the following areas:

S. 33 (Spotswood Trail), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) and the Greene County line in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Route 601 (Flat Run Road), alternating lane closures with flaggers between Route 20 (Constitution Highway) and Route 3 (Germanna Highway) in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Mowing – Expect lane closures in the following areas:

S. 211 (Lee Highway), alternating lane closures between the Culpeper County line and Route 612 (Hull School Road) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, daily, 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

S. 211 (Lee Highway), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and Route 48 (Skyline Drive) in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

S. 522 (Lee Highway), mobile, alternating lane closures between Route 667 (Estes Mill Road) and the Warren County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

S. 522 (Sperryville Pike), mobile work zone with shoulder closures between Route 1001 (Main Street) and the Culpeper County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 231 (F T Valley Road), mobile, alternating lane closures between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) and the Madison County line, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Paving. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 635 (Hume Road) and the Warren County line in the northbound and southbound lanes, daily, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.