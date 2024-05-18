Countries
Virginia Boy Scout leader pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of children
Public Safety, Virginia

Virginia Boy Scout leader pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of children

Published date:
boy scouts
(© wittayayut – stock.adobe.com)

A former assistant scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America in Virginia Beach pleaded guilty Friday to receiving images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Andrew Harris Reshefsky, 42, is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 18.

According to court documents, in June 2023, Virginia Beach Police investigating individuals sharing child sexual abuse material using file-sharing technology identified Reshefsky as a distributor and recipient of the abuse material.

On Aug. 17, 2023, VPBD officers executed a search warrant at the residence and seized multiple electronic devices in Reshefsky’s possession.

Reshefsky’s phone contained images of sexual exploitation of children received in WhatsApp messages in 2021 and 2022.

Forensic analysis of Reshefsky’s other electronic devices yielded numerous additional videos and imagery involving child sexual abuse material spanning years.

Reshefsky faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

