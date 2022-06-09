Florida Online Casinos – Compare The Best Real Money Online Casinos In FL

Florida is a state that is centered around fun and entertainment. It is full of golden beaches, exciting entertainment parks, and lots of sea adventures. It is also known as a gambling destination, and you can find lots of Florida online casinos as well as land-based facilities.

In this guide, we’ll explain all you need to know about casinos in Florida, including which sites offer the greatest varieties of games and player bonuses. Keep reading to understand the different laws that govern Florida casinos and whether you need to pay taxes on gambling winnings.

The Best Florida Online Casinos List

Here are the top 10 best Florida online casinos as chosen by our panel of experts:

Wild Casino – The Best Florida Online Casino Overall. BetOnline – One of the Best Providers of Blackjack Tournaments in FL. Bovada – A Top Provider of Online Poker Games and Tournaments. Ignition – Offers the Fastest Payouts Among All Florida Casinos. MyBookie – One of the Best Florida Online Casinos for Slots. XBet – A Top Florida Casino Online for Mobile Gameplay. BigSpin – One of the Best Live Blackjack Selections in Florida. Cafe Casino – Collect Loyalty Points by Playing Online Casino Games. Las Atlantis – Collect a High-Value Welcome Bonus. MyB Casino – The Best Online Casino in Florida for Live Roulette.

Reviews of the Best Florida Online Casinos

1. Wild Casino – The Best Florida Online Casino Overall

Following extensive research, our team of iGaming experts has found that Wild Casino deserves the crown of the best online casino in Florida. This top-rated platform offers an expansive range of games that include online slots, virtual and live casino tables, and specialty titles. These are powered by a combination of top brands, including Rival Gaming, Betsfot, and Nucleus Gaming.

Wild Casino is able to cater to a wide audience and range of bankrolls. Casual players will find plenty of games to play for $1 or less. High rollers, meanwhile, can access high limit online slots that accept wagers of $100 or more per spin. There are also several live tables with limits of $10k or more.

You can fund your Wild Casino account using either USD or cryptocurrency. Here too, the operator is able to accommodate a wide selection of preferences. There are 15 coins and tokens available, along with several familiar and instant USD payment methods.

Beyond its games and payment options, this top Florida online casino is also well-known for its bonuses. As a new player, you can choose between two Wild Casino bonus codes. If you’re planning to deposit funds using USD, you should enter WILD250 to receive a 250% match bonus of up to $1,000. The wagering requirement for this offer is 35x.

Pros Plenty of payment methods and currency to choose from

Plenty of payment methods and currency to choose from High limit slots and live tables available

High limit slots and live tables available Generous welcome packages

Generous welcome packages 24/7 live chat support Cons No mobile app

2. BetOnline – One of the Best Providers of Blackjack Tournaments in FL

BetOnline has been providing online slots and casino games to players in the US for the past 25 years. Today, it remains one of the best Florida casinos thanks to its catalog of top games and the range of tools and services available to players.

Many users join BetOnline in order to participate in its frequent tournaments and contests. These are available for a range of games, including slots and Roulette, however, the most popular one is Blackjack, although it is one of the top roulette sites as well. As one of the best Blackjack sites in the country, this platform offers monthly tournaments with prize pools reaching $1 million.

Before you participate in these competitions, you should claim one of the many casino bonuses available to players in Florida. As a new player, BetOnline will reward you with a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000. To claim this offer, enter promo code BOLCASINO with your first payment. The wagering requirement is 30x.

Once you’ve exhausted this bonus, you can reuse the same code another two times. This means that new BetOnline players get a welcome package of up to $3,000 to use on slots and other eligible games. When you’ve exhausted this welcome bonus, you’ll find plenty of other reload bonuses and free spins to choose from.

Pros A great choice of ongoing offers available

A great choice of ongoing offers available Monthly Blackjack tournaments with $1 million prize pools

Monthly Blackjack tournaments with $1 million prize pools Maximum deposits of $500k with Bitcoin

Maximum deposits of $500k with Bitcoin Includes a powerful sportsbook Cons Welcome bonus not available for Roulette or Baccarat

3. Bovada – A Top Provider of Online Poker Games and Tournaments

If you’d rather play Poker than Blackjack, then Bovada might be a better fit for you. You can play with real money at this online casino in Florida and access a variety of games, including several Poker variants. Throughout each month, you’ll find several competitions available, many of which are free to enter.

Another reason why Bovada ranks among the top three best Florida online casinos is its mobile apps. Whilst all our featured sites offer mobile-optimized websites, Bovada also offers dedicated iOS and Android apps that you can download onto your phone or tablet. This will allow you to play Poker and any other casino games instantly, wherever you are.

Bovada’s game catalog includes hundreds of slots, specialty games, and table games. There are also numerous live dealer games, including Blackjack, Roulette, and Baccarat. For each table, you’ll be able to find several betting limits that best suit your strategy and bankroll.

This real money online casino in Florida will also give you opportunities to boost your bankroll from the moment you sign-up. One of the more popular welcome offers provides you with a 125% match bonus of up to $1,250. This offer is subject to a wagering requirement of 50x and can be activated with the bonus code BTCCWB1250.

Pros Offers a wide variety of online Poker tournaments

Offers a wide variety of online Poker tournaments Download the Android or iOS mobile apps

Download the Android or iOS mobile apps Accepts USD and crypto payments

Accepts USD and crypto payments A generous, three part crypto casino welcome package Cons A small welcome bonus for USD payments

4. Ignition – Offers the Fastest Payouts Among All Florida Casinos

Ignition is Bovada’s sister site and shares many similarities with it. Nevertheless, this real money online casino in Florida stands out for offering the fastest payouts across all Florida online casinos. Once you’ve verified your account and have chosen to use cryptocurrencies, you can enjoy payouts that are processed internally within 15 minutes or less.

Payouts are not all that this site does exceedingly well. Just like Bovada, Ignition offers a dedicated Poker platform where you can play this popular card game and participate in frequent tournaments. You can also download a desktop app if you prefer, though the mobile-optimized main website is designed to cater to all mainstream operating systems and browsers.

One of the other features that make Ignition one of the best Florida casinos is its availability of virtual sports. Whilst it does not provide a dedicated sportsbook like Bovada’s, you will still be able to bet on football and racing sports in a virtual environment, and win payouts for correct predictions.

Get started with Ignition today to claim your welcome bonus. If you’re paying with USD, you’ll receive a 100% match bonus of up to $2,000. This reward is split equally between casino games and Poker chips. It has a wagering requirement of 25x and does not require a promo code to activate it.

Pros Poker tournaments with mega prizes

Poker tournaments with mega prizes Bet on virtual sports, including motor racing

Bet on virtual sports, including motor racing Download the Poker platform onto your desktop

Download the Poker platform onto your desktop Hundreds of slots and other casino games Cons Relatively small payment limits

5. MyBookie – One of the Best Florida Online Casinos for Slots

MyBookie is another powerful Florida casino that excels in offering hundreds of top slots. It has partnered with several game providers, including Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming to give you the opportunity to experience every theme, game mechanism, and potential payout imaginable.

Among these online slots, you’ll find a variety of both video and classic slots. Most slots accept minimum wagers of $0.25 or less, and you’ll find several with high limits, often exceeding $75. MyBookie is also home to a good selection of jackpot slots. These include progressive slots that feature top prizes exceeding $100k.

If you enjoy playing online slots, MyBookie gives you an opportunity to win even more prizes by participating in daily contests. To take part, all you need to do is play an eligible slot and rank towards the top of the leaderboard.

Just like the rest of the Florida online casinos on our list, MyBookie welcomes new players with a generous sign-up bonus. Enter MYB100 with your first deposit to receive a 150% match bonus of up to $1,000. This offer comes with a wagering requirement of 40x and is only applicable to slots and other eligible games.

Pros Great variety of slots by Betsoft and other providers

Great variety of slots by Betsoft and other providers Play live dealer tables, including Blackjack

Play live dealer tables, including Blackjack A generous first deposit bonus

A generous first deposit bonus Mobile-friendly website Cons Welcome bonus only valid for 14 days

Comparing the Best Florida Online Casinos Florida Casinos Games Available Number of Games Software Providers Payment Method Welcome Bonus Wager Requirement Wild Casino Slots, blackjack, craps, roulette, poker, baccarat, live casino 250+ Fresh Deck Studios, Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming VISA, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, Discover, Person to Person, Bank Wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin 250% deposit match up to $1,000 on first deposit 35X BetOnline Roulette, slots, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots, live casino, sports betting 491 Magma, BetSoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming VISA, MasterCard, Person to Person, Dogecoin, eCheck, Wire Transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000 30X Bovada Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots, live casino, sports betting 200+ Visionary iGaming, RealTime Gaming, Rival, Revolver Gaming VISA, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin 125% deposit match up to $1,250 25X Ignition Slots, blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, poker, live casino, progressive jackpots, virtual sports 200+ Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming Visa, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, Zelle, MatchPay, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum 150% Deposit match up to $1,500 25X MyBookie Slots, blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, poker, live casino, progressive jackpots 200+ Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Rival Gaming Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum 150% deposit match up to $750 40x XBet Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, live casino, sports betting 200+ Magma, Fresh Deck Studios, BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin 200% deposit match up to $500 40X Big Spin Slots, roulette, blackjack, roulette, craps, poker, baccarat, live casino 213 BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple 200% deposit match up to $1,000 30X Cafe Casino Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots, live casino 300+ RealTime Gaming, Rival, Makitone Gaming Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum 250% deposit match up to $1,500 40X Las Atlantis Slots, roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots 250+ RealTime Gaming Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Neosurf, PayID 220% up to $22,000 + 55 free spins 35x MYB Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, live casino, sports betting 200+ BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma Credit card, Debit card, Wire Transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 40X

Playing at Online Casinos in Florida

As we are writing this guide on Florida online casinos, no law permits such operators from being based or licensed within the State. As a result, there are no rules on who can play at an online casino.

Whilst the minimum gambling age for land-based casinos in Florida is 21 years of age, most offshore casinos, such as the ones featured in this guide, normally accept anyone 18 years and over.

Joining a Florida Online Casino

Follow these steps to register an account with any of our featured Florida online casinos. In this example, we’re using Wild Casino, but all sites offer similarly simple registrations. Moreover, by joining Wild Casino today, you can claim welcome packages worth up to $9,000.

Step 1: Create a Wild Casino Account

Visit Wild Casino and click on ‘Join Now’ to start registering your account. Provide the necessary details, including your name, mobile number, and email.

Step 2: Verify Your Email Address

Shortly after completing registration, you should receive an automated email requesting that you confirm your email address is correct. Click on the link in the email to complete this step.

Step 3: Place Your First Deposit

Visit the ‘Cashier’ page and choose your favorite banking option by clicking on the logo. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and add the promo code for your preferred bonus.

As you’re placing your deposit, enter WILD250 to receive your first USD welcome bonus or CRYPTO300 to claim your first Bitcoin bonus.

Step 4: Start Playing an Online Casino Game

Visit the Wild Casino lobby and browse through the different game categories to find your favorite. Click on a game to launch it and follow the on-screen instructions to start playing.

A Timeline of Florida Casino Laws

Here are some of the laws that have affected Florida online casinos over the years:

2010 – The Seminole Tribe obtains exclusive rights to offer slot machines in non-pari-mutuel establishments in Broward and Miami-Dade for 20 years. The Tribe also won exclusive rights to offer Blackjack and Baccarat games for five years. Moreover, limits to Poker room cash games were eliminated, whilst tournament limits were raised to pot size.

The Seminole Tribe obtains exclusive rights to offer slot machines in non-pari-mutuel establishments in Broward and Miami-Dade for 20 years. The Tribe also won exclusive rights to offer Blackjack and Baccarat games for five years. Moreover, limits to Poker room cash games were eliminated, whilst tournament limits were raised to pot size. 2004 – Slot machines are allowed at pari-mutuel establishments in Miami-Dade and Broward counties following a constitutional amendment.

Slot machines are allowed at pari-mutuel establishments in Miami-Dade and Broward counties following a constitutional amendment. 1996 – Poker is legalized in pari-mutuel facilities and the maximum pot limit is $10.

Poker is legalized in pari-mutuel facilities and the maximum pot limit is $10. 1988 – The Seminole Tribe can begin offering video lottery machines in their establishments.

Are Online Casinos Legal in Florida?

Unfortunately not. Casinos in Florida are only available on land that is owned by the Seminole Tribe or in the form of racinos or water boats. This means that residents that wish to play online slots and table games must use offshore sites, such as the ones featured in this guide.

When will Florida Legalize Online Casinos?

It’s impossible to say when Florida online casinos will be legally allowed to operate in the state. As we are writing this guide, there is no public knowledge about upcoming votes or organized efforts to introduce online casino legislation.

This means that residents of the state can either join offshore sites or visit one of the following land-based establishments:

Casinos in Miami Florida

If you live in or around Miami, you can visit the following land-based Florida casinos:

Big Easy Casino (Hallandale Beach; Racino)

Calder Casino & Race Course (Miami Gardens; Racino)

Casino Miami Jai-Alai (Miami; Racino)

Dania Jai-Alai (Dania Beach; Racino)

Flagler Dog Track and Magic City Casino (Miami; Racino)

Fort Pierce Jai-Alai & Poker (Fort Pierce; Racino)

Gulfstream Park Racing and Casino (Hallandale Beach; Racino)

Hialeah Park Race Track (Hialeah; Racino)

Miccosukee Resort and Gaming Center (Miami; Native American)

Naples/Fort Myers Greyhound Track (Bonita Springs; Racino)

Palm Beach Kennel Club (West Palm Beach; Racino)

Pompano Park (Pompano Beach; Racino)

Seminole Casino Brighton (Okeechobee; Native American)

Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee (Immokalee; Native American)

Seminole Casino Coconut (Coconut Creek; Native American)

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood (Hollywood; Native American)

Seminole Classic Casino (Hollywood; Native American)

Casinos in Destin Florida

These casinos in Florida are relatively close to Destin:

Creek Entertainment (Gretna; Racino)

Ebro Greyhound Track (Ebro; Racino)

Jefferson County Kennel Club (Monticello; Racino)

Pensacola Greyhound Track (Pensacola; Racino)

Casinos in Tampa Florida

In Tampa, you’re within driving distance of the following Florida casinos:

Orange City Racing and Card Club (Orange City; Racino)

Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club (Daytona Beach; Racino)

Derby Lane (St. Petersburg; Racino)

Jacksonville Kennel Club (Orange Park; Racino)

Melbourne Greyhound Park (Melbourne; Racino)

Ocala Poker & Jai-Alai (Ocala; Racino)

Orange Park Kennel Club (Orange Park; Racino)

Oxford Downs (Summerfield; Racino)

Sarasota Kennel Club (Sarasota; Racino)

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa (Tampa; Native American)

Tampa Bay Downs (Tampa; Racino)

Tampa Greyhound Track (Tampa; Racino)

Victory Casino Cruises (Cape Canaveral; Casino Ship)

Tax Payable on Florida Online Casino Winnings

Since Florida online casinos are not legally-permitted, there are no laws that govern whether taxes should be paid on winnings. In any case, the state does not charge any income tax, even for land-based gambling winnings.

Florida Casino Deposits and Withdrawals

When you join any of the Florida casinos listed in this guide, you’ll be able to pay using a variety of payment methods. These are some of the most popular ones:

Cryptocurrencies

Crypto payments offer a quick and relatively anonymous way to deposit and withdraw funds from your casino account. In addition, the best online casinos in Florida will provide you with a higher-value reward if you pay with Bitcoin or Altcoins.

The best Bitcoin casinos in Florida are Ignition and Bovada.

eWallets

Skrill, Neteller, ecoPayz, and other popular eWallets were once the payment method of choice among many Floridians. Today, it has become increasingly harder to find casinos in Florida that accept this banking option, in part, due to the high costs involved.

Other Payment Methods

You can still pay using debit/credit cards, payment vouchers, and wire transfers on most of our featured casinos in Florida. Apart from being familiar and easy to use, these payment methods offer oftentimes instant deposits and very quick withdrawals.

Some of the best debit card casinos in Florida include Wild Casino and BetOnline.

Florida Online Casino Bonuses

Join any of our featured Florida online casinos to benefit from one or more of these rewards:

Matched Deposits

This type of bonus increases the value of your payment by a certain percentage. A 100% match, for example, doubles the value of your deposit, providing you with a much higher bankroll to use on eligible games.

Free Spins

This bonus is a great way to try out eligible slots without risking your own funds. What’s more, you get to keep any resulting payouts once you’ve met the wagering requirement and any other condition.

No Deposit Bonus

Finding an online casino in Florida with a no deposit bonus is difficult since this type of bonus is given out without the player needing to first make a payment. This reward is normally given as free spins or chips, but you can also get a cash bonus through a referral promotion.

Popular Casino Games in Florida

Here are some of the top game varieties available on Florida online casinos:

Florida Casino Slots

Online slots come in all shapes and sizes, themes and game mechanics, payouts, and prizes. There are thousands available for you to enjoy across our list of the best Florida online casinos, and you can play most of them for free or with minimum wagers of just $0.10.

Florida Table Games

Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, Baccarat, Poker, and a host of other popular table games are waiting for you across all the casinos in Florida listed in this guide. Enjoy immersive experiences and try your hand at some of the exciting variants, such as speed Baccarat.

Florida Live Casinos

If you enjoy playing table games but are looking for a more realistic experience, live casino games are the answer. All the Florida online casinos listed in this guide offer this engaging game genre, and you can choose to play directly from your computer or web browser or dedicated Blackjack apps.

Comparing Florida Online Casino Laws with other States

Here’s how laws governing Florida online casinos compare to those in other US states:

West Virginia casinos have been able to operate with freedom in both a land-based and online setting as of 2019. Even though there are numerous licensed establishments available, many residents still prefer offshore sites, such as Wild Casino, due to their bigger variety of games and bonuses.

California online casinos face the same barriers as the best online casino in Florida. Legislators have, so far, been unsuccessful to convince voters to back the legalization of online slots and table games.

Join the Best Casino in Florida

You can register an account with the best online casino in Florida, Wild Casino, today, and benefit from a high-value welcome package. No matter whether you’re paying with USD or cryptocurrency, you’ll get access to a five-part bonus cash package.

Enter promo code WILD250 to receive your first USD bonus that consists of a 250% match of up to $1,000. Alternatively, enter promo code CRYPTO300 to claim your crypto first payment bonus consisting of a 300% match of up to $3,000.

FAQs