BetOnline Poker Review 2022 – Claim a $1,000 Bonus
Create a new account on BetOnline Poker and enjoy a welcome bonus worth up to $1,000 using the promo code “NEWBOL”. You can use the bonus to enjoy the extensive range of poker games accessible on the BetOnline poker room.
This review is going to look at how the BetOnline Poker works, as well as information on all poker bonuses, cash games, tournaments, rakeback, sign-up processes, and the highly impressive BetOnline Poker app. Since BetOnline is based offshore, all of its features and games are available to players throughout the US. Continue reading to learn more.
How to Claim your Poker Bonus with the BetOnline Bonus Code
Use the information below to claim your BetOnline poker bonus. The guide will highlight the process you need to follow and the BetOnline poker bonus code that you need to enter.
As mentioned, the poker bonus is worth up to $1,000 and is rated as one of our top poker bonuses in the industry right now.
- Go to BetOnline and click the green “Join” button.
- Enter your personal information to set your account up.
- Verify your account using the email that will be linked when signing up.
- Once logged in, head to the cashier and choose your deposit method.
- Enter the BetOnline Poker promo code “NEWBOL” for up to $1,000.
- Complete the deposit using your preferred payment method.
BetOnline Poker Bonuses
The table below highlights all the BetOnline Poker bonuses that can be used in the poker room. Keep in mind that there are also special promotions running on the network, like Bad Beat Jackpots and monthly leaderboards. Claim these bonuses to boost your bankroll at the poker tables:
|Bonus Type
|What You Get
|Bonus Code
|Claim
|Poker Welcome Bonus
|100% bonus up to $1,000
|NEWBOL
|Claim Here
|Refer-a-Friend Poker Bonus
|200% bonus up to $200 + $44 Tournament Tickets
|N/A
|Claim Here
If you want to enjoy some online casino games or sports betting on the site, the right BetOnline promo codes can help you start winning with some extra bonuses and rewards.
BetOnline Online Poker Review (4.6/5)
BetOnline offers a solid online poker package that all players can benefit from and enjoy. The cash game section is one of the biggest that we’ve come across and the inclusion of Texas Hold’em as well as a range of Omaha variants keeps things feeling fresh.
Tournaments run around the clock, but it’s the weekends where they come alive. Sundays are especially huge and main events have guaranteed prize pools of more than $200,000. Again, a range of both Texas Hold’em and Omaha can be played.
Given the huge number of players that partake in both sports and casino games, the poker room gets a lot of overspill from this and in turn, means a lot of recreational players are online around the clock. It’s currently hosted on the Chico Poker Network which gets around 1,500 players off-peak and 5,000 at peak times.
Games are relatively soft, although the ability to play with 3rd party HUDs means that there is a core base of regular players. This is good for game availability but does mean there will be times when games are tougher than they might otherwise be.
Pros:
- Up to $1,000 in dedicated poker welcome bonus
- Great range of Texas Hold’em & Omaha games
- Most low-stakes cash games are relatively soft
- One of the best-looking poker rooms online
- Access to online, download, and mobile apps
Cons:
- Accepts HUDs for more advanced players
- Lack of mixed games in the lobby
- Doesn’t host high stakes action
BetOnline Cash Games (4.7/5)
Cash games are the heartbeat of the BetOnline poker room and for us, one of the highlights. You get access to two game types: Texas Hold’em and Omaha. Ideally, we’d love to see a couple of mixed games in here as well, but we can’t mark them down on this as they are so hard to come by.
Tables come in 6 or 9-max formats for Texas Hold’em, with Omaha games limited to 6-max. BetOnline also includes “Boost Poker” which is where you’re entered in a pool of up to 50 players and rotate after each hand. A fast-fold allows you play a new hand right away.
Stakes start from $0.05/$0.10 and go all the way up to $5/$10. Traffic for all stakes is very good, even at off-peak times. Cash game traffic peaks at around 1,000 players and averages at 500 over seven days. With tournament players, you’re going to be getting around 1,500 players off-peak and then even 5,000+ at peak times.
The standard of play at BetOnline can be very mixed. You get a few regulars, like any poker room, but the extra traffic from the casino and sportsbook of BetOnline means that, for the most part, games are soft.
It’s also worth noting that the cash games come with play money options as well. If you’re new to BetOnline or even online poker, then we highly recommend you check these out before playing for real money. It’s a great way to adjust the settings at the table and get them how you want them instead of doing it while a real money game is taking place.
|Poker Game
|Min. Stakes
|Max. Stakes
|No-Limit Hold’em
|$0.05/$0.10
|$5/$10
|Omaha Pot-Limit
|$0.05/$0.10
|$5/$10
|Omaha Limit Hi/Lo
|$0.10/$0.20
|$15/$30
|Omaha Pot-Limit Hi/Lo
|$0.05/$0.10
|$5/$10
BetOnline Poker Tournaments (4.6/5)
BetOnline poker comes stacked with tournaments. Most of these run across their network, but they do include some exclusive series that run throughout the year.
The majority of games are No-Limit Texas Hold’em and most games are run on 8-max tables, which is unique for this network. You also get some 6 and 7-handed games as well, but these are less common.
Buy-ins range from as little as $0.25, with some of the larger events being hundreds of dollars to enter. The biggest tournaments that BetOnline hosts is their Sunday Main Events, which run on the first and last Sunday of each month. They include guaranteed prize pools between $150,000 and $200,000, and it’s not uncommon for them to grow even bigger from buy-ins.
Satellites
Satellites are frequent on BetOnline and most of these will be feeders into the Sunday majors. Games start from just $0.55 and can get access to the $109 Sunday Major or the $60 Daily $25,000 GTD.
Knockouts
Knockout games are another massive selling point with BetOnline, with tons of games to choose from. These include a mix of Bounties and Progressive Knockout games. You can also mix in Double Change and a range of rebuy events that create one of the best mix knockout games that you’re going to find anywhere online.
Freerolls
Freerolls are accessible for all players and like playing for play money in the cash game section, if you’re new to poker or BetOnline, we recommend you try these first. There are two that run each week that are worth noting – one is the All Star Poker Freeroll ($500 prize pool) and the second is TheNuts Bankroll Builder ($100 prize pool).
Freezeouts
Freezeouts make up most tournaments at BetOnline but most of them come with some sort of twist. This might be things like speed of the blinds, limited time to act, time trials, Speed Hunter, or simply the number of players at the table (from 6 through 9)
BetOnline Sit & Go (4.3/5)
The sit-and-go section at BetOnline is one of the stronger ones that we’ve tested in terms of the range and volume of games. Like both cash and tournaments, you get to choose between Texas Hold’em and Omaha.
The games are mostly No-Limit Texas Hold’em and Pot-Limit Omaha Hi/Lo. Tables range between 2/4/6/9 seats in sit and go’s, with a range of turbos and extended blinds to choose from aside from the standard format of 10-minute blinds.
Buy-ins start from as little as $0.50 and max out at $60. There are sometimes bigger games, but these are usually satellites into some of the larger tournaments with a high percentage of seats on offer.
Games tend to fill up quickly at peak times. Even the higher limit games don’t take all that long, but we did notice that as you get higher there are a lot more regulars playing. The lower stakes were much more enticing in terms of the standard of games and the regularity in which the games start means that you can multi-table easily if you so wish.
|Poker Game
|Buy-in
|Max. players
|No-Limit Hold’em
|$0.25 – $60
|2-9
|Omaha Pot-Limit H/L
|$1.5 – $7
|2-9
BetOnline Poker Network (4.8/5)
BetOnline is currently hosted on the Chico Poker Network, which is one of the biggest in the United States. Games run around the clock and it’s rare that you’ll have to wait too long to get seated.
Off-peak traffic sits around the 1,500 mark for total players, with peak times hitting over 5,000 users at any given time. Given that the network mainly plays host to US residents, it means that peak and off-peak times will be relative to that of the United States.
The Chico Network comes with a real mix of players and the standard is going to vary based on the games and the time of day that you play. For example, Texas Hold’em cash games can be quite tough as it’s got a lot of regular players, but at weekends when the recreational players land, they are widely regarded as some of the best cash games in the business.
In terms of the range of stakes, BetOnline ticks all boxes across the entire poker room. You can get on for next to nothing in cash games and with both tournaments and sit-and-go’s, the min stakes are still low.
Higher stakes games are less popular, and we’d consider these to be anything above $5/$10 in cash and $50 in tournaments. The games do run at these stakes, but they can break quickly as often regulars aren’t willing to sit and play each other if games are short of players.
BetOnline Poker App & Mobile Site (4.3/5)
Access for mobile poker at BetOnline is good with dedicated apps for both iOS and Android. You can download these from the BetOnline website, with both having a QR code that you need to scan. Android users will be prompted to download the .apk file, so make sure unknown sources are accessible within phone settings.
The whole lobby is available from the BetOnline Poker app, which includes all the games that we’ve mentioned so far in this review. The design of the lobby is a little different and you’re likely going to want to use the filters to narrow down the games you want to play.
In terms of usability, BetOnline mobile poker games work well on most devices. Some older models with smaller screens will feel cramped with full-ring games, but the shorthand games should be fine. Ideally, the best use is on a tablet that will be able to multi-table without too many issues.
BetOnline Poker Deposits & Withdrawals (4.1/5)
Cryptocurrency is a relatively recent addition to the platform that has become frequently used by poker players. BetOnline is one of the best Bitcoin casinos. You also get access to Litecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and more than 15 other altcoins. Credit and debit cards can also be used, but they sometimes have a transaction fee attached.
Withdrawing money from BetOnline starts from just $25. Keep an eye out for crypto payment methods as not only are they free, but they are processed within 24 hours and are the quickest ways to get your money out. There are fees attached to some payment methods, but these will be reflective of the amount that you want to withdraw. For example, wire transfers will charge $45 for any transaction between $500 – $1,500.
Payment methods available at BetOnline Poker:
|Payment Method
|
Deposits
|
Withdrawals
|
Payout Speed
|Visa
|
✅
|
❌
|
N/A
|Mastercard
|
✅
|
❌
|
N/A
|American Express
|
✅
|
❌
|
N/A
|Bitcoin
|
✅
|
✅
|
1-2 days
|Altcoins
|
✅
|
✅
|
1-2 days
|Person to Person
|
✅
|
✅
|
3-5 days
|Bank Wire Transfer
|
✅
|
✅
|
10-15 days
|Checks
|
❌
|
✅
|
7-15 days
|Money Order
|
✅
|
✅
|
5-6 days
BetOnline Poker Security & Safety (5/5)
BetOnline is one of the top offshore casino sites, which means that they are located outside of the United States and licensed outside of the country as well. The operator holds a license issued in Panama (Blue High House SA, Registration Number 620623), which has been the case for its 30+ years of existence.
The site includes a series of security measures that are designed to protect players. They use encrypted SSL technology, and they also ring-fence player funds so that if there were any issues with BetOnline folding, player funds would be separate from their accounts.
Chico Poker, which is the network that BetOnline uses for its poker room, is separately licensed from BetOnline. They hold their license in Curacao.
BetOnline HUD and Anonymity
You can use a HUD with BetOnline Poker by using a program called Card Catcher. There are other iterations that you can also use, but programs like Poker Tracker don’t work as well as they do with other sites given the complexity of the hand history files.
None of the tables are anonymous at BetOnline and you must only have one active account at any one time. If you are found to exploit this with multiple accounts, then you risk being banned for life.
The ability to use a HUD and the lack of anonymous tables means that it favors players who are using one. You can store and utilize a massive range of data from thousands of players that you play against, which creates a huge advantage.
The downside to this is that it attracts a lot of regulars and makes the games a lot tougher than they might be on other sites. Our advice is to avoid off-peak times and chase the weaker players in peak times.
BetOnline Customer Support (4.8/5)
Customer support at BetOnline has been superb throughout testing. It kicks off with a brilliant help center and FAQ section. Here you’ll find most questions that players have answered which saves you a lot of time having to reach out.
If you do need to speak with someone you can contact them via live chat on the site. On top of this, you get a phone number and an email address, which is pretty much all you can ask for.
- Live chat: 24/7 via the website
- Email: [email protected]
- Phone: 1-888-426-3661
- Help center online
How to Sign Up & Claim a Welcome Bonus at BetOnline
Use this guide to set up your BetOnline account and claim the BetOnline Poker welcome bonus. The process should only take a couple of minutes, although you may need to verify your account before you start playing, so make sure all details are correct and match any supporting documents.
Step 1 – Register Your BetOnline Account
Click on this link to head to the BetOnline site and then click the “Join” button in the top right corner. You’ll be greeted with a pop-up box that includes information like your name, email and password. Fill the form out and follow the next steps to complete your account.
Step 2 – Login and Deposit
Once your account has been set up, login by clicking the “log in” button in the top right of the screen. Then click on “deposit” to head to the cashier. At this point, you will be greeted with a range of deposit options. Click on the one you want to use and then select the amount you want to deposit.
Step 3 – Enter BetOnline Bonus Code
In the deposit section, you will see a box that says Promo code. Enter the BetOnline poker bonus code “NEWBOL” to trigger the welcome bonus that’s worth up to $1,000 for new accounts.
Step 4 – Download/Open the Poker Room
Click on the “Poker” tab at the top of the page to head to the poker room. It may ask you to log in again at this point, which is normal. When you’re in you will be greeted with the poker lobby. You can choose to Play Now or to download the client to your desktop if you wish.
Step 5 – Enter the Lobby
Enter the poker lobby to see all the games that are taking place. You can use the filters to just see a selection of games that will interest you. To join a table just click on the “Seat Me” button to auto sit down. Alternatively, you can view a table before sitting if you so wish.