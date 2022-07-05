Online Gambling in North Carolina – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at NC Gambling Sites
You may be surprised to learn that the Old North State is on its way to becoming one of the best places to gamble in the Southeast. Online gambling in North Carolina looks set to kick off soon, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get started already.
Offshore online gambling sites provide sportsbooks, racebooks, and loads of casino games to play. Our expert guide below presents the latest insights into North Carolina’s gambling laws and how you can find a bonus worth up to $5,000.
List of the Best Online Gambling North Carolina Sites
The top 10 North Carolina online gaming platforms are listed below. These sites are based offshore but still offer a complete gambling product to residents of the Old North State.
- BetOnline – No.1 North Carolina gambling site
- XBet – Best in-play online gambling site in NC
- MyBookie – Unique betting markets for North Carolina
- BetUS – Expert sports betting tips using BetUS TV
- Bovada – Valuable horse racing odds and markets
- SportsBetting.ag – Live streaming of esports in NC
- BUSR – Regular horse racing rebates in North Carolina
- Everygame – Choose from two unique online casinos
- Betanysports – Create custom parlays with the Prop Builder
- Jazz – Enjoy 400+ online casino games in North Carolina
Reviews of the Best North Carolina Online Gambling Sites
We know better than to just state which North Carolina online gambling sites are the greatest in our opinion. Instead, we’d rather you make an informed decision, which is why we’ve reviewed all 10 of our top offshore gambling sites in North Carolina.
-
BetOnline – No.1 North Carolina Gambling Site
In the US, BetOnline is a trusted name for both casino and sports betting, having dominated the market for more than 20 years. The sportsbook has a ton of fascinating prop bets for most major sports, in addition to several unique betting features in the racebook.
For casino gamers, the specialized poker section is the biggest selling point, however, the casino platform also offers loads of slots and table games too. You’ll also find a double live casino.
At BetOnline, players may enjoy progressive jackpot slots and have their pick of several secure payment options. Players may also take advantage of multiple bonuses by using a BetOnline Casino promo code.
Pros:
- Excellent sports betting features
- Major poker cash games
- 15+ crypto payment options
- Low crypto payout minimums
Cons:
- Dull web design
- Excessive bank card fees
-
XBet – Best In-Play Online Gambling Site in NC
It’s not the most visually appealing online gambling site, but XBet is incredibly streamlined and focuses more on functionality where it counts. The platform’s minimalistic design makes it ideal for mobile gaming and in-play wagering. We think you’ll struggle to find a more responsive bookie than XBet.
With a Curacao license and 256-bit SSL encryption, XBet offers some of the greatest security of any gambling platform. The bonuses offered by utilizing an XBet Casino bonus code can be helpful and the rollover conditions are reasonable.
Pros:
- Top security features
- Fast in-play betting
- Great contests
- Easy navigation
Cons:
- Not that many casino games
- $45 card minimum deposit
-
MyBookie – Bet on Unique Sports Markets in North Carolina
The “special wagers” part of this online casino and sportsbook is probably why you’ve heard of MyBookie. Sports bettors may place bets on unusual markets, such as the existence of alien life or which character will be killed off in a particular movie.
The sportsbook also offers loads of sports other bookies often fail to, such as winter sports, WWE, and bowling. Each month, ganing bonuses are available by using the appropriate MyBookie Casino promo code, and the refer-a-friend bonus has infinite claims.
Pros:
- Bet on surfing events
- Special sports wagers
- Sleek website design
- Low rollover requirements
Cons:
- High bank card deposit minimums
- Limited online banking options
-
BetUS – Get Expert Online Gambling Tips with BetUS TV
Both an online casino and a sportsbook are available at BetUS and the racebook is one of the very best in the country. Numerous sports have fiercely competitive odds, and no sport has ever seemed to be overlooked by BetUS traders. The BetUS TV platform also offers free match previews, post-game analysis, and expert tips.
If you’re new on the site, a BetUS Casino promo code will get you an absolutely mammoth welcome bonus and the loyalty program has exclusive tournaments for casino players. Because BetUS still accepts credit card deposits over the phone, it may be a good fit for certain elderly players.
Pros:
- Great sports betting odds
- Excellent VIP gifts
- BetUS TV platform
- Low $10 crypto deposits
Cons:
- 14-day bonus expiry
- Low crypto payout limits
-
Bovada – Valuable Horse Racing Odds for Online Gambling in North Carolina
Bovada is a well-known brand in the US and is renowned for two things: one of the greatest poker rooms in the country and a broad sportsbook with good odds. A Bovada promo code may also be used by players to get a bonus for sports, casino, and poker. You’ll find plenty of other bonuses too.
If you are an avid horse racing fan, the racebook is extremely useful since you can often find incredibly good odds for underdogs. One downside is that credit card transaction costs are very expensive, and using cryptocurrency is almost a necessity if you don’t want to pay transaction costs.
Pros:
- Great horse racing odds
- Leading poker section
- Stellar reputation
- Big bitcoin bonuses
Cons:
- Excessive credit card fees
- Slow desktop page
-
SportsBetting.ag – Live Streaming of Esports in North Carolina
SportsBetting.ag is a hassle-free operator that sacrifices flashy visuals for a serious workhorse of a gaming platform. It offers pretty much everything you could want in an online gambling site. SportsBetting.ag even has live streaming of esports events which run simultaneously with in-play betting features.
The casino offers 3D table games with side bets and additional bonuses. You can also enjoy a specialized poker platform and plenty of live casino gaming. Although this operator accepts more than a dozen cryptocurrencies, we did note that bank cards couldn’t be used for withdrawals at all.
Pros:
- Free sports betting contests
- Consistent reload bonuses
- Esports live betting and streams
- 12+ crypto banking options
Cons:
- No debit/credit card payouts
- Dated looking design
-
BUSR – Regular Horse Racing Rebates in North Carolina
Admittedly, not the prettiest gambling site to look at, BUSR lacks charm but certainly packs a wallop where it needs to. In fact, this North Carolina online gambling platform has tons to offer. Promotions are a big draw to BUSR and you’ll be able to claim bonuses and gifts every week by using a BUSR promo code.
With a racebook, sportsbook, and casino offering more than 200 games, this gambling platform also has plenty of content. However, withdrawals using cryptocurrency take an average of 3 days to reach your wallet, making payouts some of the slowest in the US.
Pros:
- Premium casino games
- Great crypto bonus offers
- Free bitcoin withdrawals
- Excellent horse racing rebates
Cons:
- High wire transfer payout costs
- Slow crypto payouts
-
Everygame – Choose from Two Unique Casinos in NC
If you don’t like sports betting, you don’t even need to look at the sportsbook because Everygame has divided apart all of its gaming platforms into separate entities – the Classic Casino, Poker platform, Casino Red website, as well as the sportsbook and live betting areas, are all easily accessible from the homepage.
Bonuses can be claimed in all the different platforms too and you’ll be able to use a unique Everygame Casino bonus code to claim any of the lucrative offers available. This North Carolina online gambling site features progressive jackpots, with some of the payouts reaching upwards of $100,000.
Pros:
- Multiple gambling platforms
- Over $100K jackpot prizes
- Anonymous poker tables
- Two online casino sections
Cons:
- Content can be overwhelming
- Slow sports betting platform
-
Betanysports – Build Custom Parlays with the Prop Builder
Easily the most plain-looking gambling site in North Carolina, Betanysports, however, does offer a ton of fun features – such as a handy Prop Builder, which enables users to create unique parlays. There are even different levels of lines for live betting depending on the particular sport you are wagering on.
One major drawback of this NC online gambling site is the cost of withdrawals – Bitcoin payments are free, but all other withdrawal methods cost between $30 and $100.
Pros:
- Useful Prop Builder tool
- Excellent in-play odds
- Racebook+ offers track odds
- Great mobile performer
Cons:
- High payout charges
- $50 card deposit minimum
-
Jazz – Enjoy 2,000+ Online Casino Games in NC
Don’t make the mistake of thinking Jazz doesn’t have much to offer – the homepage hides a great deal of content behind the sign-up screen. Register an account and you’ll be able to access more than 400 casino games. This includes one of the largest and most diverse selections of table games too.
When compared to larger bookmakers, like BetOnline and Bovada, the sportsbook is certainly lacking, and pro bettors will likely need to look elsewhere. The withdrawal options are rather underwhelming, and you’ll need to stick to crypto, money orders, or wire transfers to receive a payout.
Pros:
- Large casino welcome bonus
- Diverse table game selection
- More than 400 casino games
- Excellent mobile performance
Cons:
- Limited withdrawal options
- Weak sportsbook
Comparing the Best North Carolina Online Gambling Sites
We get it – how can you possibly choose an online gambling site in North Carolina when they’re so closely matched? To make the choice a little easier, we compared our top 10 platforms based on available gambling products such as poker, sports, and the online casino.
|Site
|Sportsbook
|Racebook
|Esports
|Online Casino
|Poker
|Lottery
|BetOnline
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|XBet
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|MyBookie
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|BetUS
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Bovada
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|SportsBetting.ag
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|BUSR
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|❌
|Everygame
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Betanysports
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|Jazz
|✅
|✅
|❌
|✅
|✅
|✅
Is Online Gambling Legal in North Carolina?
Considering it is a bible state, North Carolina’s gambling laws are quite strict. Like many other states with strict gambling laws, the 1988 Indian Gaming Regulatory Act is the only reason casinos exist within the state. So, it should be no surprise that NC gambling laws prohibit online gambling.
The closest the state may get is with sports betting which is legal in retail form and online sports betting may move forward if SB66 passes the final committee stages. This would see online sports gambling legalized by 2023.
In the meantime, residents can only gamble at offshore gambling sites. These operators are not based in the US and therefore don’t need to adhere to US laws. Remember, it is not legal to gamble at these sites, but NC law enforcement is yet to prevent anyone from doing so.
Who Can Gamble Online in North Carolina?
Most online gambling sites require very minimal information to open an account, but if you ever want to get paid or experience the full suite of features, you’ll need to provide some important paperwork.
Bettors must successfully complete a verification process that calls for a government-issued photo ID, such as a passport, and evidence of your residence in NC, such as a recent utility bill.
The legal gambling age in North Carolina is 18 for participating in the lottery and 21 for casino games and sports betting.
Types of Online Gambling Sites
Some online gambling sites in NC specialize in only one kind of gambling, like sports betting, but others provide a complete gambling experience, such as an online casino with separate rooms for poker, a racebook, and a sports betting platform. We go into detail about the many kinds of products available for gambling in North Carolina here:
Sports Gambling Sites
Residents of North Carolina can wager on both US and international sports at online sportsbooks. A wide variety of markets will be available to you for both in-play and pre-match betting. Some sports, like the NFL, feature hundreds of prop bets, while in-play betting lets customers wager on games as they happen in real-time.
Horse Gambling Sites
North Carolina players have only one way to bet on horse racing online – offshore gambling sites with dedicated racebooks. US-based platforms like TVG are not legal in North Carolina but thankfully offshore sites like XBet, BetOnline, and BetUS offer horse racing rebates, international and local races, and very competitive odds across multiple bet types.
Esports Gambling Sites
Most offshore sportsbooks in North Carolina will feature markets for esports matches, including games like Valorant, League of Legends, Dota 2, and CS:GO. Even in-play betting is often available for major events, like the CS:GO Major Championships.
Casino Gambling Sites
Online casinos not only compete with the top land-based casinos in the world, but honestly, they have more to offer. The range of games is enormous, and there are nearly always live dealer tables available. In addition to traditional casino games like blackjack, you may play distinct variations with additional rules and features.
Real money online casinos boast hundreds of slots and jackpot prizes that can reach some pretty large payouts.
Poker Gambling Sites
The biggest North Carolina online casinos offer a specific poker platform. Daily tournaments, cash games, massive pot poker tournaments, and unique incentives are all available on these dedicated platforms. The majority of sites will provide Hold’em and Omaha poker, and some even have poker software for streamlined performance.
Lottery Gambling Sites
The majority of offshore gambling sites in North Carolina also offer a small selection of lottery games. Most frequently, it’ll usually be either Keno or Bingo, but some of the best casinos offer a selection of scratch card games too. No offshore site will offer local lottery tickets though.
How to Register with Gambling Sites in North Carolina
It’s really simple to get started playing your favorite casino games or placing bets on the biggest sporting events thanks to North Carolina online gambling sites. We’ve created a 5-step tutorial to guide you through your first signup using BetOnline as our example.
Step 1 – Join Now
It only takes one press of the “Join” button to start signing up to BetOnline.
Step 2 – Enter your Details
You must next fill out the blanks on the online form with your basic information. This is just simple information like your name, phone number, and date of birth. You’ll be able to create your login credentials at this time too.
Step 3 – Check for a Bonus
In advance of your deposit, you can double-check the promotions area to see what bonuses are currently being offered. The rollover requirement, the bonus code, and any other crucial information will be what you’re looking for. Fortunately, the bonus code will typically be available from the deposit screen at BetOnline.
Step 4 – Make your Deposit
You must make a deposit to take advantage of the welcome bonus, and you cannot wager without any money. Select a payment option from those offered by going to the cashier section. Choose your deposit amount, keeping in mind the minimum requirement for your bonus, and then finish the deposit by following the instructions on the payment gateway.
Step 5 – Time to Play!
You are all set now! Most deposits should be processed instantly. Just browse BetOnline and look for your preferred casino game or head to the sportsbook to wager on your favorite events.
Payment Methods Available at North Carolina Gambling Sites
We are talking about real money gambling in North Carolina after all. Players will need to make deposits in order to play and naturally, you’ll want to receive a payout quickly and securely. Online gambling sites in North Carolina provide a variety of secure payment options for these transactions.
Crypto Betting Options
Many popular cryptocurrencies, including Litecoin, Bitcoin, and Ethereum, are supported by the best North Carolina real money gambling sites. Cryptocurrencies make use of cutting-edge blockchain technology to offer a reliable payment system that allows for immediate deposits and withdrawals in under 48 hours.
eWallet Betting Options
An eWallet would be the one payment option that appears to be developed with online gambling in mind. These online payment methods function quite similarly to a bank account. With one account, you can instantly deposit money and withdraw almost as quickly. However, eWallets are not as supported as they once were by offshore casinos.
Traditional Payment Methods
The majority of online casinos in North Carolina still accept debit and credit card deposits from those who don’t want to use new technology. However, because many operators won’t allow card withdrawals, traditionalists will likely need to rely on wire transfers for withdrawals, which can take up to 10 days to process and usually have fees too.
Gambling Bonuses Available in North Carolina
The bonuses offered by online gambling sites in North Carolina are a big part of what sets online operators apart from land-based casinos. There are multiple promotions for returning customers to take advantage of, and some operators even offer new players welcome packages worth up to $5,000 in bonus funds.
Match Deposit Bonuses
The best North Carolina online gambling sites will always feature at least one match deposit bonus. These make up the majority of welcome bonuses and also standard casino reload bonuses. With a match deposit bonus offer, the operator will match your real money deposit with bonus funds.
For instance, a $500 deposit would result in an additional $500 in bonus money for a 100% match deposit bonus. The bonus funds will then be played through first before you’ll be able to use your real money. A non-sticky match deposit lets players use their real money first – perfect for ensuring you don’t lose money by missing the rollover.
No Deposit Bonuses
The no deposit bonus is the holy grail of bonuses and a somewhat rare offer since it requires no deposit from the player to be claimed. It might be a free spins promotion, or you’ll get a small sum of bonus money with a maximum win restriction or high wagering requirement.
These days, the VIP or loyalty program is where you’ll likely find one of these offers, but promo codes for a no deposit bonus do pop up from time to time.
Free Bets
This promotion is only available to sports bettors as it refers to a free wager in the sportsbook. A free bet is an incentive where the North Carolina gambling site covers the stake for a small bet. This bet will often be between $5 and $10, and you will only keep the winnings if you win; the stake will always be returned to the bookmaker.
Free Spins
Free spins are quite similar to free bets, but they are dedicated to slot players. This bonus is a set number of free spins on selected online slot games. The offer will often apply to a few specific slots rather than the operator’s entire collection. Free spins can still have rollover requirements or maximum win limitations.
Depending on the gambling site’s offering, a free spins bonus could be anywhere from 5 to 300 free spins.
Loyalty Programs
Online sportsbooks and casinos in North Carolina like rewarding loyal customers. They frequently use a VIP or loyalty program to support these customers. Simply by playing casino games or placing a sports wager, bettors can start accruing points toward bonuses and gifts.
The benefits offered might range from quicker withdrawal speeds to additional payment methods, or consist of exclusive bonuses, like free spins or large reload offers.
Who Regulates Online Gambling in North Carolina?
With no online gambling in North Carolina just yet, we can’t confirm who will regulate the industry when it is finally legalized. The tribal casinos largely regulate themselves in North Carolina and the Department of Public Safety is tasked with enforcing North Carolina gambling laws.
Once online gambling is legalized, it is likely that a new regulator would be formed to tackle the newly created industry in North Carolina.
Tax on Gambling Winnings in North Carolina
According to North Carolina gambling laws and tax legislation, income derived from gambling is taxed at a flat rate of 24%. This tax rate applies to any gambling windfall, no matter how small. There are appropriate forms to fill out and gambling winnings should be declared during your standard tax declaration each year.
North Carolina Gambling Apps & Mobile Sites
All offshore gambling platforms have excellent mobile optimization. Even though the websites don’t offer mobile apps like in other countries, mobile pages nonetheless perform better than desktop versions. The content is all the same as on the desktop website, including live casino games, in-play betting, and the same cashier processes.
Since online sports betting has not been legalized yet, residents from NC cannot access US-based gambling apps like DraftKings and TVG.
Online Gambling Sites vs Land-Based Gambling Facilities in North Carolina
We’ll never pretend anything could fully replicate the complete atmosphere of playing at a heaving land-based casino. However, online gambling sites get pretty close. We think online gambling sites have some significant advantages over land-based operators, so we’ve provided a pros and cons list below.
Pros:
- Far more game variants
- Accessible 24/7
- Loads of bonuses
- More payment options
- You can always find a table
Cons:
- Not legal in NC yet
- Outside US regulators
- Can’t feel the chips in your hands
Best Gambling Sites Software Providers
The games you play are not created by North Carolina online gaming platforms. They are actually designed and produced by innovative software providers. Live casino games are also hosted and provided by these same studios. We provide a quick overview of the top five online gambling software developers in North Carolina.
Nucleus Gaming
A great deal of the top North Carolina real money online gambling sites has Nucleus Gaming titles, which include both slots and table games. Their variety of poker and software games makes their selection of table games really stand out. Nucleus provides more than just traditional slots; it also has a wide selection of 3D slots with unique and quirky themes.
Visionary iGaming
You should be very familiar with Visionary iGaming if you already enjoy live casino games in North Carolina. Visionary iGaming has been developing casino solutions since 2005 and today, most North Carolina online casinos power their live offerings with Visionary iGaming. Games include blackjack, baccarat, and roulette.
Realtime Gaming
Since way back in 1998, these developers have been in business and making online casino technology. They are well known for producing progressive jackpot slots – some of which may reach up to $1 million. Like Nucleus Gaming and Betsoft, you’ll see Realtime Gaming everywhere.
Flipluck
Flipluck’s games may not be as widely known as those from Betsoft, Nucleus, or NetEnt, but they nevertheless account for a sizable percentage of the US market. Slots and table games are both available, but the instant win games are the biggest draw. The lottery-style games that Flipluck offers are wonderfully colorful and highly engaging.
Betsoft
Finding a legit North Carolina online gambling site that doesn’t feature a ton of Betsoft games is basically unheard of. Betsoft creates online slots and table games and is one of the largest software developers for operators offering services within the US market.
Betsoft slots offer great alternative takes on popular titles that you’d typically find in European online casinos.
Tips on How to Stay Safe When Gambling Online in North Carolina
Fortunately, every operator on our list of the top North Carolina online gambling sites is properly licensed and has undergone stringent security and safety checks. However, there are still ways that you can further protect yourself when playing online.
1. Always Gamble Responsibly
It’s a good idea to decide on a bankroll before playing and sticking within that limit. Never wager more money than you can afford to lose. Being a responsible gambler also requires that you stick to your betting strategy at all times and refrain from chasing losses. If you ever start to feel like you are gambling carelessly, then it’s best to take a time out.
2. License or Nothing
Make sure the operator has a gambling license from a reputable regulator. Since operators will advertise the license they possess, it is simple to verify this by checking with the regulator to validate the authenticity of the site. Never play at a sportsbook or casino that isn’t licensed.
3. Remember the Law
Don’t forget that online gambling isn’t legal in North Carolina yet. This means you’ll be accessing offshore casinos and sportsbooks at your own risk. You won’t be protected by any US laws or regulators. If you are not comfortable gambling that way, you could simply head to a land-based casino instead.
4. Good Internet is Key
Make sure you have a reliable and stable internet connection – at least a few MB/s. It might be a home WiFi network, or it can be the 4G or 5G network from your cellular provider. The majority of casino websites are quite well constructed and will remember your wager during a lost connection. However, a poor or unstable connection could result in a bet not being taken.
5. Use Common Sense
Just use common sense and good judgement. If a North Carolina online gambling site offers you a bonus, be sure to read the terms and conditions thoroughly. Before placing your initial wager on a casino game, learn as much as you can about it. Also, remember to treat others with respect when utilizing the chat section of any live casino game.
How North Carolina Online Gambling Compares to its Neighboring States
Interestingly, North Carolina’s gambling laws are not as strict as some of the bordering states. In Kentucky, horse racing betting is essentially the only legal form of gambling, and in South Carolina, you can only gamble on bingo, raffles, and the state lottery.
Other states such as Alabama and Tennessee are equally as restrictive. In fact, North Carolina is one of the better gambling states in the Southeast of the United States.
Gambling Facilities in North Carolina
North Carolina is far from other states like Wisconsin and Washington, which offer more than 20 land-based gambling locations, but still offers some local gambling facilities. There are only three casinos in North Carolina, with two owned by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indian and another by the Catawba tribe. Retail sports betting is also available at these casinos.
Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort
- Address: 777 Casino Dr, Cherokee, NC
- Opening Hours: 24 Hours
This Caesar’s casino was built upon a former theme park and now boasts more than 1,000 hotel rooms. When it comes to gambling, residents can enjoy a retail sportsbook, more than 3,000 slots, numerous table games, and several types of poker, including Pai Gow, Texas Hold’em, and Let it Ride.
Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel
- Address: 777 Casino Pkwy, Murphy, NC
- Opening Hours: 06:00 – 21:00
Another Caesar’s casino, this massive casino offers 50,000 feet of gaming including a sportsbook and more than 1,000 slot machines. The casino floor is filled with table games too, including blackjack, craps, roulette, 3 card poker, and Mississippi Stud poker.
Catawba Two Kings Casino
- Address: 538 Kings Mountain Blvd, Kings Mountain, NC
- Opening Hours: 24 Hours
The latest tribal casino to open in North Carolina, Two Kings cost more than $273 million to construct and the casino finally opened in 2021. While the casino is still being completed, the temporary facility offers more than 1,000 slots and numerous electronic table games, like blackjack, craps, and roulette.
The Best Online Gambling Site in North Carolina
With loads of casino games, a massive sportsbook, reliable payment methods, and a truly outstanding poker section, BetOnline is the best online gambling site in North Carolina. BetOnline beat out the competition on the majority of our proven metrics, like gambling range, banking, customer support, and promotions.
If you’re looking to gamble online in North Carolina today, we highly recommend BetOnline. You can bet on sports, enjoy over 450 casino games, play poker online, and more. Plus, you can claim various bonuses in the process, including a $3,000 casino welcome package.