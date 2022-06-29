BetUS Casino Promo Codes 2022 – Claim a $750 Bonus
The BetUS promo code we’ve got for you gives you access to a superb first deposit bonus, worth up to $3,000. To get your hands on this free bonus money, simply tap in the bonus code INSIDERS when making your first deposit at the site – it will then be added to your account automatically.
Looking to find out more about this exciting online casino? If so, we’re not just going to let you know BetUS promo codes – we’re also going to give you a full review, so you can decide whether this huge gambling site is the right casino for you.
How to Claim Your Bonus with the BetUS Casino Promo Code
- Navigate to BetUS and click the “Join” button
- Enter all the requested details to create an account
- Make your way to the BetUS cashier
- Select which depositing method to use and how much to deposit
- Enter the BetUS promo code and submit the deposit request
The Latest BetUS Casino Bonus Codes
If you’re looking for a casino with loads of bonuses, BetUS is the perfect choice for you, especially if you’re a blackjack fan. Look below to see all BetUS bonuses and accompanying BetUS bonus codes.
|Bonus Name
|Bonus Description
|Bonus Code
|Claim
|Casino Welcome Bonus
|150% up to $3,000
|INSIDERS
|Claim Here
|Casino Crypto Welcome Bonus
|250% up to $5,000 (crypto only)
|CAS250
|Claim Here
|Straight Flush 3 Card Poker
|Win 40x for a straight flush in 3 Card Poker on Mondays
|N/A
|Claim Here
|Slots 250 Tuesdays
|250% up to $2,500 – for slots only
|SLOTS250
|Claim Here
|Video Poker Wednesdays
|10% cashback on video poker losses on Wednesdays
|N/A
|Claim Here
|Roulette Thursdays
|Play roulette on Thursdays for entry into $500 raffle
|N/A
|Claim Here
|50/50 Fridays
|50% bonus plus free $50 chip when depositing $50 or more on Fridays
|FIFTY50
|Claim Here
|Slots Saturdays
|150% up to $1,000 plus 25 free spins
|SLOTS150
|Claim Here
|Double Up Sunday
|100% up to $500 if you don’t double a Sunday deposit
|N/A
|Claim Here
|Summer Casino Bonus
|50% up to $500
|SUMMER50
|Claim Here
|Summer Casino Bonus
|100% up to $1,000
|SUMMER100
|Claim Here
|Summer Crypto Casino Bonus
|120% up to $1,200 (crypto only)
|SUMMER120
|Claim Here
|Blackjack Mondays
|10% cashback on blackjack losses from Monday to Sunday
|N/A
|Claim Here
|6 Card Charlie Tuesdays
|Get a 6-card blackjack hand on Tuesdays and win automatically
|N/A
|Claim Here
|Tuxedo Blackjack Wednesdays
|Get Blackjack with an identical suit on Wednesdays and win a prize worth 2 to 1
|N/A
|Claim Here
|Blackjack Happy Hour
|Blackjack pays 9 to 5 on Thursdays
|N/A
|Claim Here
|Blackjack Weekends
|50% bonus to use to play blackjack on weekends
|BLACKJACK50
|Claim Here
You’ll also find plenty of sportsbook bonuses to claim at BetUS. There are also several bonuses that split bonus funds between the sportsbook and the casino, such as the 300% referral bonus, which sees you get 100% of a friend’s first deposit when you have referred them to the site. This can be worth up to $2,000 and is split equally between the casino and sportsbook.
Top BetUS Casino Bonus Codes & Offers
As you can see, there are plenty of BetUS promo codes and bonuses. Below, we’re going to shine the spotlight on the five best.
Casino Welcome Bonus
- Bonus amount: 150% up to $3,000
- Deposits: Initial deposit only
- Bonus code: CAS150
- Rollover: 60x bonus and released amounts
- Min deposit: $50
- Bonus expiry: 14 days after being credited
This is the main BetUS bonus and is designed for everyone not depositing using crypto. If you’re going to deposit with crypto, do not claim this bonus. Instead, claim the dedicated BetUS crypto bonus – for details, scroll down slightly to the next bonus.
We’re impressed by the fact that this bonus can be worth $3,000 and that the entire bonus can be claimed with just one deposit – there’s no need to make several deposits if you want to unlock the maximum bonus amount.
The rollover requirement of 30x is more than reasonable. However, the winnings from this bonus are capped at $10,000. Check the terms to see which games can be played with this bonus.
Casino Crypto Welcome Bonus
- Bonus amount: 250% up to $5,000
- Deposits: Initial deposit only
- Bonus code: CAS250
- Rollover: 30x
- Min deposit: $100
- Bonus expiry: 14 days after being credited
This is the most impressive bonus you’ll find at BetUS, but it can only be claimed by cryptocurrency users. It can be worth $5,000 and can be claimed by anyone making their first crypto deposit, which must be worth $100 or more.
The sheer size of this bonus is clearly its main selling point – you won’t find too many other casino bonuses out there worth $5,000. As with the standard welcome bonus, the entire amount can be claimed via one deposit – there’s no need for multiple deposits to be made.
We think that the 30x rollover requirements are more than reasonable. However, we’re not keen on the $10,000 limit on money you can win from the bonus, even if $10,000 is a significant sum. Only specific games can be played with bonus money – check the terms to see which ones.
Slots 250 Tuesdays
- Bonus amount: 250% up to $2,500
- Deposits: Single deposit needed
- Bonus code: SLOTS250
- Rollover: 30x bonus and amount released
- Min deposit: $100
- Bonus expiry: 14 days after being credited
If you’re a fan of playing online slots, you’ll love Tuesdays at BetUS. Just make a deposit of $100 or more and you’ll receive a 250% deposit bonus, worth up to $2,500. This bonus can then be used to play all online slots at the casino.
We do think that the $100 minimum deposit is somewhat steep – lower stakes players are unlikely to deposit this much in one go. The bonus also has a limit on winnings, which is $10,000 – a lot of money, but as we’ve already said, we don’t like seeing any limits attached to bonuses.
The rollover requirements of 30x the bonus and amount released are certainly reasonable, giving you a chance of actually withdrawing some winnings. Overall, this is a great bonus, so if you’re a slots fan, time your deposit to happen on a Tuesday and use BetUS promo code SLOTS250.
50/50 Fridays
- Bonus amount: 50% bonus plus $50 chip
- Deposits: Single deposit needed
- Bonus code: FIFTY50
- Rollover: 50% bonus has 30x rollover and $50 chip has 20x rollover
- Min deposit: $50
- Bonus expiry: 50% bonus: 14 days after being credited. $50 chip: 7 days after being credited
Fridays see BetUS offering a great bonus for casino players. You’ll get a 50% boost to your deposit and a $50 chip, both of which can be spent playing anything other than craps, roulette, pai gow poker, and baccarat.
The rollover requirements for this bonus are very fair – the 30x rollover on the deposit bonus is in line with other bonuses at the site, while the 20x rollover on the free chip is lower than you’ll find at many other online casinos.
The only issue we’ve got with this bonus is that the deposit bonus has a maximum cash-out of $1,000 and the free chip has a maximum cash-out of $150. To claim this bonus, use BetUS promotion code FIFTY50.
Blackjack Weekends
- Bonus amount: 50% with no stated limit
- Deposits: Single deposit needed
- Bonus code: BLACKJACK50
- Rollover: 30x
- Min deposit: $50
- Bonus expiry: Not stated
Finally, we’ve got a Bet US promo code strictly for blackjack fans. Quite simply, deposit using bonus code BLACKJACK50 and you’ll get 50% added to your deposit. This bonus money must be used to play blackjack, specifically at the “9/5 Multi-Hand Blackjack” table.
We were unable to find a maximum value for this bonus, but you will have to deposit at least $50 to claim it, which will price the lowest stakes players out of this promo. Also, your account balance must be under $10 when depositing to qualify for this bonus.
Overall, this is a great bonus for BetUS players who enjoy playing blackjack. Don’t forget that there are also several other blackjack bonuses available, making BetUS perhaps the best offshore casino around for fans of the game.
Types of BetUS Casino Bonuses & Promos
BetUS has a giant range of casino promotions – more than most other offshore casinos available to US players. Below, we look at the three main types of bonuses you could find when you head over to this online casino.
BetUS Casino Welcome Bonus
There are actually two BetUS casino welcome bonuses: one for crypto users and another for everyone else. Those making their first deposit with crypto will get a 250% bonus worth up to $5,000, while those depositing in any other way will get the smaller 150% bonus worth up to $3,000. Both require a BetUS promo code – find them further up this page.
Welcome bonuses are there to entice players into signing up, and they certainly do their job at BetUS. However, unlike at many other sites, there are also plenty of existing customer offers at BetUS as well, as you’ll see next.
BetUS Casino Existing Customer Offers
BetUS has a huge selection of existing customer offers. Many of them are hybrid bonuses, which are split between the casino and the sportsbook, and these are great for those who enjoy both casino games and sports betting.
You’ll also find casino bonuses every day, ensuring there’s always something to claim. What’s more, BetUS has a particularly strong line-up of blackjack bonuses, such as boosted payouts and cashback. Also, many bonuses can be claimed every week, so you’ll never run out of ways to boost your bankroll.
BetUS Casino No Deposit Bonus
Currently, there are no BetUS no deposit bonus codes, as the only no deposit bonus available at the site is the referral bonus. However, if you do see a no deposit bonus offered, grab it straight away, as they give you the chance to play without risking any of your own money.
No deposit bonuses aren’t usually worth a huge amount, and there are often restrictions to how much you can win from them. But they’re completely free, so there really can’t be any complaining about them.
Who Can Claim a BetUS Casino Bonus?
To successfully use a BetUS promo code, you need to meet a few criteria. The most important ones are listed for you below:
- You must be aged 18 or more
- You must only be a recreational gambler
- You can only have one account with BetUS
- You must not have previously used a bonus (unless multiple claims are permitted)
- You must enter the BetUS promo code when prompted
BetUS Casino Bonus Codes & Offers T&Cs
We know that the terms and conditions of a bonus are exceptionally boring. However, it’s vital you understand them before you start using your bonus funds. We’ve listed the most important terms and conditions to understand below.
Number of Deposits
Some bonuses are released in one go, while others require you to make multiple deposits in order to receive the full bonus amount. Neither bonus type is better than the other – the one you like is entirely down to personal preference.
There’s no need to be concerned about the number of deposits when it comes to BetUS bonuses, as they’re all released after just a single deposit.
Rollover/Wagering Requirements
The rollover requirements – sometimes instead called the wagering requirements – tell you how many times you need to wager a bonus before it can be withdrawn. For example, if you get a $10 bonus with 40x wagering requirements, you’ll need to make $400 worth of bets before you can withdraw the bonus money, or anything won using it.
The BetUS rollover requirements are generally 40x, but they do differ with some bonuses, so make sure you check the terms and conditions.
Min/Max Deposit
Nearly every bonus has a minimum deposit amount – deposit less than this and you won’t be able to apply your bonus code. The minimum permitted deposit at BetUS differs from bonus to bonus, so check before depositing.
Each bonus also has a maximum bonus amount. Deposit an amount that will see you exceed the maximum bonus amount, and you won’t get anything extra. For example, if there’s a 100% bonus with a maximum value of $1,000, you’ll still only receive $1,000 if you deposit $700.
Eligible Games
Some bonuses, especially those that give you free spins, can only be used to play specific games. Fail to realize this and play the wrong game, and you will spend your own real money, instead of the bonus funds.
Expiry Date
Finally, you must know the expiry date of your bonus funds. If you fail to use your bonuses funds and meet the rollover requirements before the stated expiry date, you’ll lose your bonus money, along with anything you’ve won using it.
BetUS Casino Login: How to Sign Up & Claim a Welcome Bonus
Creating an account with BetUS and then claiming one of their welcome bonuses is a really simple process. However, if you’re not confident, we’ve created a step-by-step guide for you below.
1. Create a BetUS Account
Make your way to BetUS and then click the blue “Join” button in the top right of the screen. You’ll then need to fill in your details. Once you’ve done so, submit the form and your BetUS account will be created.
2. Deposit Money
Next, you need to deposit some money. The easiest way to deposit money is by clicking the “Quick Deposit” button. Choose from the available options and then enter the required details, including your deposit amount.
3. Enter a BetUS Promo Code
While filling in the details at the cashier, make sure you input any BetUS bonus code you want to use. Forget to do this and you won’t receive any bonus funds after the deposit has been made. Once you’ve entered all the required details, submit the form. The money will then be added to your account.
4. Spend Your Bonus
You can now head to the casino and start spending your bonus money. Just remember only to play any specified games in the terms and conditions, otherwise you’ll find yourself spending your own money instead.
Mistakes to Avoid When Claiming a BetUS Casino Bonus
We want to ensure that you get the absolute most from your BetUS promo code, so we’ve come up with a list of things to avoid whenever you’re claiming and using a bonus at the casino.
- Don’t forget the code. The most important rule. If you don’t enter the required BetUS promo code, you won’t receive your bonus. Always double check before you submit your deposit request.
- Don’t withdraw money too early. Every BetUS bonus has rollover requirements. Withdraw any money before you satisfy the rollover requirements, and you could lose both your bonus and winnings.
- Don’t take too long. Most bonuses have an expiry date, by which time you need to have spent the bonus and reached the rollover requirements. So, don’t take too long spending your bonus, as it’ll be removed from your account if you go past the expiry.
- Don’t deposit too little. Every bonus at BetUS has a minimum deposit amount – deposit less than this and you won’t get your bonus. Check the terms and conditions to see the minimum deposit for the bonus you want to use.
- Don’t play if you can’t afford to. Bonuses can often look too good to turn down, but you shouldn’t use a Bet US promo code if you can’t afford to. Instead, we suggest playing free versions of games until your finances are better.
BetUS Casino Review (4.7/5)
BetUS might be better known as a sportsbook, but you’ll be glad to hear that the BetUS casino is equally as good, offering almost everything a player could want, including one of the best selections of games available to US players. Games include slots, live games and more, giving everyone something to enjoy.
As well as the great games, you’ll also find that there are some huge payouts available, plus those wondering is BetUS legal will be happy to know it’s properly licensed and regulated in Curacao and is completely legal in the US. Both the BetUS mobile and desktop sites are superb, plus there are many ways to deposit and withdraw.
Are there any issues with the site? Well, maybe a couple, such as the lack of a BetUS app, but these downsides are nothing compared to the benefits of playing at BetUS. Overall, we think this is one of the best casinos around – find out why when you read our BetUS review below.
Pros:
- Loads of fantastic bonuses and promotions
- Easy to deposit and withdraw
- Massive selection of superb games
- Great BetUS customer service
- Completely legit place to play online
Cons:
- No BetUS app available
BetUS Casino Games (4.7/5)
The range of games you’ll find at BetUS is stunning, ensuring everyone will find a casino game that they enjoy. As with most online casinos, the BetUS site is dominated by online slots, and these come from several large providers, including Betsoft. Some of the best slots you’ll find at BetUS are Take the Bank, Thai Blossoms, and Jungle Stripes.
The selection of table games at BetUS is also rather impressive. There are several versions of roulette and casino poker to enjoy, but blackjack is the clear preference with this site. You’ll find 16 versions of blackjack available – combine these with the great blackjack bonuses and you’ll see why we think BetUS is one of the best blackjack casinos around.
You’ll also find that there’s a great live casino available at BetUS, which offers you the chance to play blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Super 6 – the standard games found at most US casinos. Dealers are friendly, streams are clear, and games are fun, so what more could you ask for?
Finally, you’ll also see that there’s a fantastic sportsbook available. If you get bored of casino games, why not head to the BetUS com sportsbook instead? You’ll find huge BetUS odds available if you do.
BetUS Casino App & Mobile Site (4.5/5)
There is only one way to play casino games at BetUS using a mobile, and it’s via your mobile browser. Just head to the site using your browser, enter your existing BetUS login, and then play the various games. Games on the mobile site look great, and most importantly, have the same jackpots as desktop games.
You can also deposit and withdraw via the mobile site, as well as contact customer support. You’ll be able to use all modern smartphones and tablets to play, including those running on Android and iOS.
However, there is not currently a BetUS app available to download, either for iOS or Android. This isn’t a huge problem, as the mobile website more than makes up for its omission.
BetUS Casino Deposits & Withdrawals (4.7/5)
It’s possible to deposit at BetUS using a few different options, but most people choose to use crypto. This is because crypto transactions can be made by everyone in the US, regardless of their state’s stance on gambling. Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency, but it’s also possible to deposit with Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum.
Those depositing using credit/debit card should expect to see their funds in their BetUS account within seconds, while BetUS crypto deposits take around 10 minutes. Bank wire and cash transfer take considerably longer – often several days. There are no fees charged by BetUS for depositing.
Withdrawals are also primarily made using crypto. A BetUS Bitcoin withdrawal, as well as all other BetUS crypto payout transactions, take around 24-48 hours to process, after which the money is credited to your crypto wallet quickly. Withdrawals made using cash transfer and wire transfer will take at least a few days to arrive with you.
Requesting a BetUS Bitcoin payout, as well as any other crypto payout, is free, but there is no information surrounding fees for other payout options. The minimum withdrawal amount at BetUS is $50, which is in line with other US online casinos.
Payment methods available at BetUS Casino:
|Payment Method
|Deposits
|Withdrawals
|Payout Speed
|VISA
|✅
|❌
|N/A
|MasterCard
|✅
|❌
|N/A
|American Express
|✅
|❌
|N/A
|Cash Transfer
|✅
|✅
|Contact account manager
|Bitcoin
|✅
|✅
|24-48 hours
|Litecoin
|✅
|✅
|24-48 hours
|Bitcoin Cash
|✅
|✅
|24-48 hours
|Ethereum
|✅
|✅
|24-48 hours
|Bank Wire Transfer
|✅
|✅
|5-7 business days
BetUS Casino Security & Safety (4.8/5)
Are you wondering “is BetUS legit?” If so, you’ll be excited to hear that it is perfectly legit and can be trusted by all players from the US and further afield. This is not just our conclusion, but also the conclusion of many other BetUS reviews.
As with all good casinos, BetUS is licensed properly, with the BetUS license coming from the tax enclave of Curacao. Strong SSL encryption is used to protect transactions, and safety is only further enhanced by the various security advantages offered by cryptocurrencies. Games are also fair, as they come from large and well-trusted software providers.
BetUS Casino Customer Support (4.8/5)
Customer support at BetUS is exceptionally good. To get in touch with someone, click the circular blue button at the bottom of every page. This will open the live chat support. Expect to be connected to someone within a minute. You can also email BetUS via a contact form, and the BetUS phone number is +1 (800) 792 3887.
If you’ve got a problem or question, don’t forget to check out the Help section, which is large and offers answers to most common questions.
- 24/7 live chat
- Email: Contact form
- Phone: +1 (800) 792 3887
- FAQ: Large help section available