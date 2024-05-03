‘Script speaks to women’s issues’: ShenanArts presents ‘My Fair Lady’ during film’s 60th anniversary

My Fair Lady, the classic musical created by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, set the standard by which all other musicals are measured.

Boasting a score that features “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” My Fair Lady collected six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, while the film version took home eight Oscars, including Best Picture. The film celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2024.

Based on George Bernard Shaw’s play, Pygmalion, the musical tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform Eliza into a lady by teaching her proper elocution. The pompous Higgins sees in Eliza an opportunity to prove his genius, but what he doesn’t account for is her independent spirit and determination to improve her lot in life in spite of the extremely limited opportunities available to working-class women in Edwardian Britain.

“As I have moved through the process of directing My Fair Lady,” Director Jennifer Vaughan said, “I have discovered how much the script speaks to women’s issues. Eliza is not only trying to better herself to improve her economic station in life, but she is also hoping to be a successful businesswoman in what is a male-dominated society. As she gains strength and confidence, Eliza realizes that she can stand on her own. These struggles have been themes in women’s history throughout time.”

My Fair Lady is presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International.

Performances are scheduled Friday, May 10, 2024 to Sunday, May 12 and Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19. Friday and Saturday shows start at 7 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $12 to $19 per person, including fees, and available online. Tickets are also available at the ShenanArts box office approximately 30 minutes prior to each performance.

ShenanArts is at 300 Churchville Avenue, Staunton, VA.