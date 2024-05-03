‘Build on business relations’: Gov. Youngkin meets with Finland president in European trade mission

In his third international trade mission, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin traveled to Germany, Denmark, Finland and Switzerland in the last week.

Today, he met with Finland President Cai-Göran Alexander Stubb to discuss best practices for strengthening the business relationship between Virginia and Finland, including mutual trade and investment initiatives.

“As a premier partner in the Commonwealth’s economic and business ecosystem, I was thrilled to meet with President Stubb to strengthen Virginia’s decades-old partnership with Finland,” Youngkin said. “As a former business leader, I appreciate the commitment to excellence that Finland demonstrates across sectors. They are an important trading partner and I look forward to building on our successful relationship for years to come.”

Finland is a significant player in cross continental relationships for Virginia. As one of the fastest-growing sources of foreign direct investment in the United States, Finnish industry sectors such as shipbuilding, logistics and IT/software naturally pair with existing business ecosystems in Virginia.

Virginia exported $49 million in products to Finland in 2023 and imported $93 million in goods from Finland.

Before meeting with Stubb, the Republican governor met with government officials, strategic business associations, company executives and global industry leaders “to further strengthen Virginia’s economic and cultural connections” in Germany, Denmark and Switzerland.

“This economic development trade mission with strong European partners will build on business relations, our shared priorities and highlight the Commonwealth’s capabilities. Virginia’s strong workforce, incredible business environment, robust transportation system and world-class education institutions make the Commonwealth uniquely positioned to attract businesses around the globe,” Youngkin said in a statement.

Youngkin returns to the U.S. on Friday.

cutline: Gov. Glenn Youngkin meets with President Stubb of Finland, May, 2, 2024, Matti Porre, Office of the President of Finland.