Virginia opens ACC weekend series with 7-2 win over Virginia Tech

Evan Blanco pitched into the eighth inning for the first time in his college career, and Virginia got homers from Harrison Didawick, Jacob Ference and Eric Becker, in a 7-3 win over Virginia Tech on Thursday at The Dish.

Blanco (6-3, 3.79 ERA) gave up two runs, neither earned, on five hits and four walks in seven and a third innings, striking out two, going 106 pitches, 67 for strikes for UVA (38-14, 16-12 ACC).

Virginia Tech (32-18, 14-14 ACC) entered the series opener on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble in the D1Baseball.com rendering, and among the Last Four In according to Baseball America’s projections.

Both had Virginia as a Top 16 seed and thus a regional weekend host by their last projections.

Starter Brett Renfrow (6-3, 4.33 ERA) took the loss, getting tagged for five runs on seven hits in three innings of work.

Virginia scored four runs in the second on two-runs homers from Becker and Ference, and made it 5-0 in the third on an RBI single from Henry Godbout.

Tech scored a pair of unearned runs in the fourth, on a throwing error by UVA third baseman Luke Hanson on a two-out grounder off the bat of Hokies DH Eddie Eisert that was followed by an RBI single by Christian Martin.

Didawick’s solo homer to right in the fifth made it 6-2 Virginia, and a Casey Saucke RBI single pushed the lead to 7-2 an inning later.

Didawick’s homer was his team-leading 20th of the season.

Tomorrow’s game moved up

Due to inclement weather in the forecast, first pitch against Virginia Tech on Friday has been moved to noon. The contest was originally scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on ACCNX as originally planned.

Original tickets for the Friday’s game against Virginia Tech are valid for the new time. Fans that cannot make Friday’s game because of the time change can contact the ticket office prior to noon on Friday to exchange tickets for Saturday’s game.

Ticket exchanges will not be provided after a rescheduled game has been completed.

For additional information, contact the UVA Athletics Ticket Office by phone (call or text): (434) 924-UVA1 or via email: [email protected].