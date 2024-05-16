Countries
Search of visitors at Virginia corrections facility turns up three handguns, syringes, drugs
Public Safety, Virginia

Search of visitors at Virginia corrections facility turns up three handguns, syringes, drugs

Crystal Graham
Published date:
prison jail
(© methaphum – stock.adobe.com)

A search of incoming visitors to a Virginia Department of Corrections facility turned up drugs, drug paraphernalia, alcohol syringes and three handguns.

The VADOC, along with the Virginia State Police and the Chesapeake Police Department conducted the operation at Indian Creek Correctional Center on March 30.

Nine visits in all were denied.

Three arrests were made:

  • Calli L. McGinnis, 30, of Roanoke, has been charged with drug possession, attempted delivery of drugs to a prisoner, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a weapon while in possession of drugs.
  • Brittney S. Salley, 32, of Virginia Beach, was taken into custody after it was discovered she had a warrant for failure to appear in court. She has been charged with having altered plates and expired registration.
  • James P. Campbell, 34, of Hayes, was taken into custody after law enforcement attempted to conduct a stop for speeding as he left the facility. Campbell refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. Campbell has been charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI-Drugs, refusal to take a blood test, driving on a revoked or suspended license and failure to yield.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

