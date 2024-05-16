Search of visitors at Virginia corrections facility turns up three handguns, syringes, drugs

A search of incoming visitors to a Virginia Department of Corrections facility turned up drugs, drug paraphernalia, alcohol syringes and three handguns.
The VADOC, along with the Virginia State Police and the Chesapeake Police Department conducted the operation at Indian Creek Correctional Center on March 30.
Nine visits in all were denied.
Three arrests were made:
- Calli L. McGinnis, 30, of Roanoke, has been charged with drug possession, attempted delivery of drugs to a prisoner, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a weapon while in possession of drugs.
- Brittney S. Salley, 32, of Virginia Beach, was taken into custody after it was discovered she had a warrant for failure to appear in court. She has been charged with having altered plates and expired registration.
- James P. Campbell, 34, of Hayes, was taken into custody after law enforcement attempted to conduct a stop for speeding as he left the facility. Campbell refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated. Campbell has been charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI-Drugs, refusal to take a blood test, driving on a revoked or suspended license and failure to yield.