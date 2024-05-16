Countries
Arts & Media, Local

Hot off the press: Finally, Staunton’s own book festival will turn the page on October 19

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
staunton
(© SevenMaps – Shutterstock)

Staunton will host its first city-wide literary event, the Queen City Word Fest, a celebration of words and literature, on October 19, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Queen City Word Fest promises to be a dynamic and enriching experience for book lovers, writers and readers alike. With a vibrant lineup of authors, engaging panel discussions, book signings and more, the festival is poised to captivate audiences of all ages and interests.

The festival will feature a diverse range of literary genres, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy. From fiction to poetry, memoirs to graphic novels, children’s books and so much more. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore an array of literary works and engage with the creative minds behind them.

In addition to celebrating established authors, the Queen City Word Fest is committed to nurturing emerging talent. Aspiring writers will have the chance to participate in panels, book signings and networking opportunities designed to foster growth and development within the literary community.

“We are thrilled to host the Queen City Word Fest and showcase the rich tapestry of literary talent within our community and beyond,” said Sandra Cararo. “This festival is a celebration of the written word in all its forms, and we look forward to welcoming authors, readers, and literary enthusiasts to join us for a day filled with inspiration, imagination and creativity.”

The Queen City Word Fest will be held at locations throughout Staunton on October 19, 2024. Admission is free, with tickets available for select workshops and special events.

More information about the Queen City Word Fest, including the full schedule of events and participating authors, is available by emailing [email protected] and on Facebook.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

