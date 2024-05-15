Countries
Public Safety, Virginia

Henrico man pleads guilty to armed robberies involving theft of cash, Snickers, vapes

Crystal Graham
Published date:
9 mm gun and bullets
(© Digihelion – stock.adobe.com)

A 19-year-old Henrico man pled guilty today to the armed robberies of two local stores on the same day earlier this year where he stole cash, a Snickers candy bar and vapes.

Josue Cano-Morales, 19, is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 11. He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for robbery and, consecutive to the sentence for robbery, seven years to life in prison for using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to court documents, on Jan. 22, 2024, Cano-Morales entered a Lucky Mart on Staples Mill Road and walked around the counter, brandished a handgun and demanded money. The clerk handed him the money from the register. He then demanded more money and forced the clerk at gunpoint to go to the back office where he took money from desk drawers, stole a Snickers candy bar and fled on bicycle.

Cano-Morales then proceeded to a nearby Smokers World store, which he entered holding a handgun and a backpack. Cano-Morales demanded money from the register, then forced the clerk to the back room where he took more money. Cano-Morales also stole several vapes from a display.

Henrico County Police officers responding to the Lucky Mart robbery spotted the bicycle at a nearby shopping center. While inspecting the bicycle, they saw Cano-Morales leaving Smokers World.

Cano-Morales immediately fled on foot but was quickly apprehended in a parking lot.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

