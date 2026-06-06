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Community Foundation makes $631K in grant awards to local nonprofits

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Momcilo/stock.adobe.com

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge announced its 2026 community grant awards at an event at the Holiday Inn in Staunton on Wednesday.

This year, the Community Foundation awarded a record $631,625 to 146 local and regional nonprofits.

Since its inception in 1992, the Community Foundation has invested $30.3 million into the communities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta County, Nelson County and Highland County through grants, scholarships and education awards.

“This event highlighted the strength of the Central Blue Ridge and the collective work of our nonprofit organizations, volunteers, donors, and community leaders,” said Dan Layman, the long-time CEO of the Community Foundation.

“Each of the 146 grants awarded represents not only financial support, but also our confidence in the meaningful impact these organizations create every day as they help build a stronger community,” Layman said.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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