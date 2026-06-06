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AEW does good ticket number for ‘Dynamite’ TV show at Siegel Center in Richmond

Chris Graham
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aew logo The AEW “Dynamite” show at the Siegel Center in Downtown Richmond ended up doing a good number at the ticket booth.

WrestleTix reports that there were 3,572 tickets distributed for the live show, which featured an AEW title defense by Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the return of former TBS champ Mercedes Mone, and Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis in the main event.

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The building had originally been set up for 3,192, so the increase in availability tells us that there was a tick-up in interest in the days leading up to the show – the first visit to the Siegel Center for AEW.

WrestleTix has the per-show average for “Dynamite” in 2026 at 3,288.

The TV numbers were down, with “Dynamite” going up against Game 1 of a high-profile NBA Finals, with the big-market New York Knicks on the marquee.

“Dynamite” drew an average of 638,000 viewers this week, down 9.4 percent from the May 27 show, but still the second-biggest number for the show in two months.

The NBA game drew a tick under 17 million viewers.

AEW is returning to Virginia next month, with a July 11 “Collision” show at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

The former Roanoke Civic Center can accommodate 10,500, but per WrestleTix, AEW is going with a modest 2,381-seat setup.

As of the latest report from WrestleTix, there were 897 tickets distributed for the show.

“Collision” has been averaging 2,124 tickets sold in 2026, according to WrestleTix.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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