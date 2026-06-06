Donate
Donate
Home Waynesboro: City reaches tentative agreement on greenway easement
Local

Waynesboro: City reaches tentative agreement on greenway easement

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
South River Greenway
Photo: Waynesboro Parks & Recreation Department

The City of Waynesboro has reached a tentative settlement with a city man who owns property along a proposed extension for the South River Greenway.

The agreement to pay Brian Collins $70,000 for acquisition of an easement that will allow the city to complete a new segment of the greenway beginning at Second Street and continuing north to Basic Park is on the agenda for Waynesboro City Council at its meeting on Monday, June 8.

AFP editor Crystal Graham first wrote about the issue involving Collins in 2025.

ICYMI

From that reporting, we know that Collins, a United States Navy retiree, purchased a 38-acre property adjoining the South River, located between North Park, the current terminus of the greenway, and Basic Park, in 2022, for $200,000, hoping to be able to use it for camping, fishing and canoeing with family and friends.

Temporary and permanent easements are necessary on Collin’s riverfront property for the completion of Phase IV of the South River Greenway, which will connect North Park to Basic Park.

The extension, funded by a combination of locally generated revenue and a Virginia Department of Transportation grant, was estimated last year to cost nearly $1.5 million to complete.

Once complete, the riverside path will connect Basic Park to North Park to Constitution Park and to the Loth Springs trailhead by the YMCA.

Eventually, the plan is to have the greenway end at Ridgeview Park.

The city had hoped to have the section of the greenway connecting North Park to Basic Park completed in 2024, but negotiations between the city and Collins broke down – Collins told us the city’s first offer for the purchase of the easements was $35,000, before eventually coming down to $4,100.

With the negotiations at a loggerhead, the city ended up taking Collins to court to initiate eminent-domain proceedings that would allow the city to obtain easements on the property, which is zoned heavy industrial.

The agreement that is going before the City Council on June 8 includes a provision in which the city drops its lawsuit against Collins, and another provision in which the city agrees to add Collins as an additional insured for coverage for claims of bodily injury sustained by users of the greenway.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Albemarle County: School system employee arrested in child sex crimes case
2 UVA Swimming: Still no contract on file for associate head coach Gary Taylor
3 Why are News Leader stories now showing up on local competitors’ websites?
4 UVA Basketball: Odom gets commitment from Class of 2027 center Mahamadou Landoure
5 Mary Baldwin University names Gary Daynes as new interim president

Latest News

augusta county map
Local

Community Foundation makes $631K in grant awards to local nonprofits

Chris Graham
road with double yellow line, no passing
Local

Nelson County: VDOT road work on the schedule for the week of June 8-12

Chris Graham

VDOT released its updated schedule for road work in Nelson County for the coming week.

car accident crash police
Politics

Ohio man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Fairfax County crash

Chris Graham

A Steubenville, Ohio, man is in custody in connection with a fatal accident on Christmas Night on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County.

tony schiavone aew
Etc.

AEW does good ticket number for ‘Dynamite’ TV show at Siegel Center in Richmond

Chris Graham
Pink bicycle helmet on handlebars outdoors
Local

Rockingham County: Young bicyclist dies in crash with truck in Elkton

Chris Graham
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Baseball

Strange times in Wrigleyville: Despondency and jubilation in Chicago

Michael Schoeffel
Politics, Virginia

Why is Spanberger reappointing MAGAs to college, university Boards of Visitors?

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status