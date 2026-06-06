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A Steubenville, Ohio, man is in custody in connection with a fatal accident on Christmas Night on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County.

The City of Waynesboro has reached a tentative settlement with a city man who owns property along a proposed extension for the South River Greenway.

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press . A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia , Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination , a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page , TikTok , BlueSky , or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast . Email Chris at [email protected] .