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Home Nelson County: VDOT road work on the schedule for the week of June 8-12
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Nelson County: VDOT road work on the schedule for the week of June 8-12

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
road with double yellow line, no passing
Photo: © Cyrsiam/stock.adobe.com

VDOT released its updated schedule for road work in Nelson County for the coming week.

For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

Contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

Road projects

  • Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Hwy.) and Route 653 (Oak Ridge Road) – Intersection improvement and turn lane project. Route 653 (Oak Ridge Rd.) is closed to traffic from Route 29 to 0.2 miles east of Route 29. Traffic will follow a signed detour route. Estimated completion July 31, 2026. The right, northbound lane of Route 29 is closed from 0.6 miles south of Route 653 to 0.2 miles north of Rt. 653. The speed limit along Route 29 is reduced to 50 mph while the lane closure is in place.
  • Route 623 (Myndus Road) – Culvert Rehabilitation Project. Route 623 (Myndus Road) will be closed to through traffic from Route 29 to Route 766 (Stagebridge Road) beginning June 1, 2026. A detour will be in place. Estimated completion late June.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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