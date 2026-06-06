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Rockingham County: Young bicyclist dies after being struck by truck

Chris Graham
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Pink bicycle helmet on handlebars outdoors
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Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicycle that occurred at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and North Street in the Town of Elkton.

According to VSP, a truck was travelling southbound on North Street when it was unable to avoid a juvenile bicyclist who had entered the intersection at Virginia Avenue.

There is a stop sign located on Virginia Avenue.

The bicyclist was transported by emergency personnel, but later succumbed to their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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