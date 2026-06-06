Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicycle that occurred at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and North Street in the Town of Elkton.

According to VSP, a truck was travelling southbound on North Street when it was unable to avoid a juvenile bicyclist who had entered the intersection at Virginia Avenue.

There is a stop sign located on Virginia Avenue.

The bicyclist was transported by emergency personnel, but later succumbed to their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

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