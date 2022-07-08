North Dakota Sports Betting Guide – Compare the best ND Sportsbooks
If you want to learn more about sports betting in North Dakota, you’re in the right place. In this guide, we take an in-depth look at sports betting in the state and cover aspects like laws, taxes, how to place a wager online, and some of the most-loved sports to bet on.
We also rank and review the ten best North Dakota sportsbooks, so you can easily find the one that meets your needs. So, keep reading to find out which sites topped our list and where to claim exciting bonuses.
North Dakota Sportsbooks
List of the Best Sports Betting Sites in North Dakota
If you want to start sports betting in North Dakota and you’re looking for the ideal online sportsbook, you’re in luck! Take a look below for our experts’ list of the ten best sites for online sports betting in North Dakota:
- BetOnline – Best North Dakota Sports Betting Site Overall
- XBet – A Leading Sports Betting Site for New Players
- MyBookie – An Excellent Sportsbook for Prop Bets
- BetUS – ND’s Most Generous Welcome Bonuses
- Bovada – Best Betting Site for Live Streaming of Sports Matches
- Sportsbetting.ag – Top Sports Betting Site for MLB Fans
- BUSR – Most Impressive Off-Track Betting Site
- Everygame – Best North Dakota Sports Betting Site for Betting Odds
- BetAnySports – A Top Sportsbook with Various Sports Markets
- JazzSports – Best ND Sportsbook for Live Betting
Timeline: Legal North Dakota Sports Betting Developments
Although North Dakota recently attempted to legalize sports betting throughout the state, the measure ultimately fell through. However, bettors in The Peace Garden State can visit three retail sportsbooks at Tribal casinos. So, let’s take a closer look at the sports betting timeline of North Dakota and how the state reached this point.
- 1976: North Dakota officially approved charitable gambling on games of chance.
- 1987: The state legalized pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing.
- 1992: Tribes and the State signed the first gambling compacts for establishing Tribal Casinos
- 2002: North Dakota introduces a state lottery.
- 2006: The Peace Garden State approved games of chance for gambling, including Daily Fantasy Sports.
- 2018: The Supreme Court overturned PAPSA, enabling states to decide individually whether to approve sports betting.
- 2019: ND lawmakers introduced Bill HB 1295 to authorize sports betting as a game of chance. However, it failed to pass in House.
- 2021: Lawmakers introduced HB 3032, which would authorize sports betting throughout the state. However, the bill failed to pass. But, the state came to terms with three Tribal casinos in December and established sports gambling compacts, allowing for retail sports betting at these three casinos.
Reviews of the Best Betting Sites in North Dakota
In addition to a list of the top North Dakota sports betting sites, we have added reviews on each, giving you insight into what makes them great.
1. BetOnline – Best North Dakota Sports Betting Site Overall
Although there are several excellent sports betting sites in North Dakota, the one that impressed us most is BetOnline. Since it launched over 20 years ago, the sportsbook has expanded to provide ND bettors with an extensive selection of sports and betting markets.
As a result, bettors visiting the site can wager on individual athletes, teams, and leagues, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL. Further, BetOnline ranks as one of the best UFC betting sites, making it perfect for MMA fans.
When wagering on these sports, bettors can use several betting markets, including moneylines, prop bets, over/under, parlays, and futures. In addition, BetOnline features an outstanding live betting suite that makes it simple for ND bettors to place wagers even after the sports match has begun.
Another impressive feature of this sportsbook is the extensive selection of banking options available. As a result, bettors can fund their accounts using Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Bitcoin, Visa, and eWallets. Further, BetOnline imposes no fees on Bitcoin withdrawals, making it one of the best Bitcoin betting sites to visit.
Finally, make use of one of several BetOnline promo codes. You can access generous bonuses, including welcome match deposits, referral promos, and free bets designed to boost your bankroll.
2. XBet – A Leading Sports Betting Site for New Players
While XBet is one f the newer North Dakota sports betting sites, it sits at the top of our list for several reasons. Firstly, it features a well-designed layout that makes it easy to navigate. As a result, new players can focus on learning the ropes of sports betting online instead of fussing about figuring out how the site works.
Besides an easy-to-use site, XBet offers other features, including fast payouts, a quick and easy sign-up process, and a fantastic customer support team.
When it comes to banking, XBet doesn’t offer a large selection of payment options. However, players will find all the most popular methods, including Visa, MasterCard, and Bitcoin. Further, deposit and withdrawal minimums are low, making the site an excellent choice for bettors on a budget.
While XBet’s banking options are minimal, its sports market selection takes a different route, providing players with dozens of sports to wager on. As a result, ND bettors can enjoy horse racing betting or wagering on the Olympics, NFL, NHL, and MMA. Additionally, bettors rank XBet as one of the best live betting sites making it the place to be if you want to place a wager after the first whistle has blown.
Besides these fantastic offerings, XBet spoils players with a selection of promotions. All you need is an Xbet promo code.
3. MyBookie – An Excellent Sportsbook for Prop Bets
Another excellent North Dakota sports betting site our experts recommend is MyBookie. Instead of providing players with a downloadable app, the sportsbook opts for convenience by providing players with a website optimized for mobile use. As a result, bettors can wager on the go and enjoy the same functionality they experience on their computers at home.
Bettors visiting MyBookie can discover a range of betting options on offer, from moneylines and parlays, to over/under, futures, and prop bets. Further, MyBookie provides several props for sports like the NBA and NFL.
In addition to providing wagering on pro teams like the NHL, MMA, and MLB, MyBookie offers wagering on college-level sports like NCAA football and basketball. Besides ranking as one of the best NFL betting sites, MyBookie offers a fantastic live betting suite for a little extra action.
When signing up or returning to MyBookie, bettors with MyBookie promo codes can boost their funds with an exciting bonus.
4. BetUS – ND’s Most Generous Welcome Bonuses
While any of the top North Dakota sports betting sites on our list offer players special promotions, BetUS stands out for its generous offerings, placing it in our top five. As a result, bettors using a BetUS promo code can unlock several bonuses that make wagering on the various sports markets simple.
In addition to a fantastic racebook, ND players exploring BetUS will find options like the NBA, NFL, UFC, and MLB to wager on.
When placing bets, players have several options in the type of wager they opt for, from player prop bets to building parlays or trying their luck with moneylines. But, if it’s in-game action you’re after, BetUS’ live betting suite has you covered.
Besides excellent betting lines, BetUS offers players the most up-to-date odds and results, keeping you informed throughout each game.
5. Bovada – Best Betting Site for Live Streaming of Sports Matches
When searching for a betting site in North Dakota that has exciting features unlike those offered by other sportsbooks, Bovada is the place to go.
Firstly, Bovada offers players a downloadable app for betting on the go. In addition to being compatible with iOS and Android devices, the sportsbook app provides the same functionality as the website, making it one of the best betting apps in the US.
Then, Bovada provides bettors with a fantastic live betting suite. But it gets better. Bovada live-streams sporting events in HD, all you need to do to gain access to these streams is place a wager on that event.
So, what can you bet on at Bovada? In addition to eSports and horse racing, ND bettors can wager on the NBA, NHL, NFL, MLB, NCAA, water polo, and tennis.
Lastly, when making a deposit and claiming a generous promo using a Bovada bonus code, players will find the site offers an extensive assortment of banking methods. As a result, funding your account becomes easy, whether you use cryptocurrencies, Visa, or PayPal.
6. Sportsbetting.ag – Top Sports Betting Site for MLB Fans
Without a doubt, Sportsbetting.ag is the site to visit if you’re a major league baseball fan. The sportsbook offers fans several ways to wager on MLB games, making it easy to bet on your favorite team. In addition to the MLB, Sportsbetting.ag provides ND bettors with several other sports, including basketball, boxing, soccer, martial arts, tennis, hockey, and golf.
When placing a bet, players can choose from props and parlays to futures. Further, the sportsbook offers live betting on most ports too. However, unlike Bovada, the site doesn’t live stream sports games. But, players will find a unique section that covers the latest in sporting news, making it simple to track the recent performance of the various teams.
Sportsbetting.ag provides bettors funding their accounts with several banking methods, including Apecoin, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Avalanche, Tether, Person to Person, Visa, MasterCard, bank wire, and money order. Further, bettors using a Sportsbetting.ag promo code can unlock several exciting promos when depositing funds.
7. BUSR – Most Impressive Off-Track Betting Site
If wagering on the horses is your thing, then BUSR may be the North Dakota sports betting site you need. In addition to an excellent racebook that covers horse racing events across the globe, BUSR offers detailed horse racing schedules, so you never miss out on an important race.
Besides horse racing, BUSR visitors can wager on sports like the CFL, NBA, NFL, NHL, motorsports, NCAA, and UFC. Further, players can use several betting options, including parlays, props, and futures. While BUSR doesn’t live stream sports games, it does provide live betting for in-game action.
When it comes to banking, BUSR has minimal options. But those available falls among the more common choices like Bitcoin, Visa, Litcoin, and direct deposit. Once signed up, players depositing funds can use one of BUSR’s promo codes to claim a bonus and boost their playing funds.
8. Everygame – Best North Dakota Sports Betting Site for Betting Odds
Although ND players will find exceptional odds at any of the sites on our list, Everygame stands out in particular for its excellent odds. Besides great odds, the sportsbook makes it easy to see which options are top bets by highlighting them, and it also shows how long before the match starts. However, if you log on after the game has begun, don’t worry; Everygame provides live betting options for most sports.
When browsing Everygame’s sportsbook, bettors will find several sports to wager on, including Aussie Rules, rugby, darts, soccer, cricket, baseball, cycling, eSports, and motorsports.
In order to make it easier for bettors to wager on several of these sports, Everygame offers generous promotions to players using Everygame promo codes, including some of the best free bets, odds hunts, and matched deposits.
Finally, bettors depositing or withdrawing funds have several means to do so, as Everygame accepts methods like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Neteller, Skrill, EcoPayz, Paysafe Card, eZeeWallet, Visa, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express.
9. BetAnySports – A Top Sportsbook with Various Sports Markets
When looking for a North Dakota sports betting site that provides an assortment of sports to wager on, BetAnySports is the place to go. Here, bettors will discover options including tennis, hockey, golf, baseball, horse racing, basketball, motorsports, football, MMA, and soccer.
However, bettors can also enjoy several betting markets, including prop bets, moneylines, parlays, trifectas, exactas, wins, and places. Further, if you find it exciting betting on the horses, you’ll discover BetAnySports offers a dedicated racebook that features international tournaments from Sweden, South Africa, the UK, Thailand, and Canada.
In contrast to its sports offering, BetAnySports’ banking options are minimal. As a result, when depositing funds, bettors can choose between Visa, MasterCard, MoneyGram, checks, or Bitcoin. However, to withdraw, bettors can only use checks or Bitcoin.
But, the site makes up for this by providing several impressive promotions for those with BetAnySports bonus codes.
10. Jazz – Best ND Sportsbook for Live Betting
Another North Dakota sports betting site that provides live streaming of sports matches is Jazz. However, like Bovada, you must have placed a wager on the event you want to see to watch these games. But, placing bets with Jazz is simple, and the site offers bettors a wide assortment of betting markets, including live betting, to enjoy.
Further, to extend a player’s bankroll so they can wager on several sports, the sportsbook offers players several Jazz promo codes that enable them to unlock generous bonuses.
When depositing into their Jazz accounts, players can input these. codes. Further, ND bettors can use several payment methods to fund their accounts, including Bitcoin, Dash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Person to Person, MasterCard, and Visa.
Once bettors have made their deposits, they can explore Jazz’s large offering of sports markets, including horse racing,
tennis, baseball, UFC, NASCAR, football, hockey, soccer, basketball, fighting, golf, motor racing, and NCAA sports.
Comparing Sports Betting Sites in North Dakota
Besides using reviews to help you find our ideal North Dakota sports betting site, comparing the features of each can be helpful. So, we created the table below, enabling you to make quick comparisons.
Sportsbook
Sign-Up Bonus
Bonus Code
Sports to bet on
Live Betting
Live Streaming
BetOnline
50% Welcome Bonus up to $1,000 on your first-ever deposit
BOL1000
Horse racing, Baseball, Basketball, Soccer, Boxing, Martial Arts, Hockey, Football, Tennis
✅
❌
Xbet
100% Sports Sign-up Bonus up to $500
XB100
NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, College football, soccer, horse racing
✅
❌
MyBookie
100% matched deposit up to $1,000
MYB100
NFL, NBA, MAA, NHL, Golf, NCAAB, Soccer, Boxing, F1, Tennis, MLB
✅
❌
BetUS
125% sign-up bonus up to $2,500
JOIN125
NHL, NBA, Golf, Tennis, Soccer, NASCAR, Horse Racing, Cricket,, Motor Sport, Cycling, Olympics, Entertainment
✅
❌
Bovada
100% Bitcoin Match bonus of up to $1000
BVD1000
NHL, NBA, Golf, Soccer, UFC, MMA, Baseball, Hockey, F1
✅
✅
Sportsbetting.ag
50% Deposit Match up to $1000
SB1000
Baseball, NHL, Hockey, NBA, Soccer, NFL, NCAA, Golf, Horse Racing, Martial Arts, Tennis, Esports, UFC, MLB
✅
❌
BUSR
100% Crypto Bonus up to $1000
100CRYPTO
NFL, CFP, NBA, NCAA, NHL, MMA, Horse Racing, Boxing, Soccer, Golf, MLB, Tennis, Cricket, MotorSports, Wrestling, Cycling
✅
❌
Everygame
100% First Deposit Match
ROOKIE100
Soccer, Tennis, Basketball, Ice Hockey, Golf, Aussie Rules, Baseball, UFC, Handball, Motorsports, Rugby, Snooker, Volleyball
✅
❌
BetAnySports
35% Free Play Bonus up to $700
No Code Needed
Hockey, golf, tennis, horse racing, baseball, basketball, football, motorsports, soccer, and MMA
✅
❌
Jazz
50% Sports Welcome Bonus up to $1,000
JAZZ50
Horse racing, tennis, baseball, UFC, NASCAR, football, hockey, soccer, basketball, fighting, golf, motor racing, and collegiate sports.
✅
✅
Is Sports Betting Legal in North Dakota?
Presently, sports betting in North Dakota is not legal statewide. While House Bill HCR 3032, which would have authorized statewide legal sports betting, was introduced in early 2021, it failed in House in December that same year.
However, North Dakota established three sports betting compacts with three Tribal casinos in the state, permitting them to offer sportsbooks on site. As a result, those wanting to wager on sports in North Dakota can do so, but it will have to be in person at one of these three gambling establishments.
Further, North Dakota prohibits online or mobile sports betting, offering no state-regulated online sportsbooks. However, residents have a way around this by using the best offshore sportsbooks, like those highlighted in this guide. Because these sites base themselves outside the US, federal and state gambling laws have no jurisdiction over them. As a result, they are legal for use.
Who Can Legally Bet on Sports in North Dakota?
While anyone with a computer and an internet connection can browse online sports betting sites in North Dakota, those wanting to sign up and play must meet a few requirements first. Since the state stipulates bettors visiting retail sportsbooks at the three tribal casinos must be 21 or older, the same applies to those wanting to use offshore sportsbooks.
How to Bet on Sports Online in North Dakota
While most sports betting sites in North Dakota are relatively straightforward, finding your way around them at first can be challenging. However, by following the quick steps below, users will soon navigate these sites with ease.
1. Sign Up for a BetOnline Account
Firstly, open the BetOnline website, and click the green “Join” button. Then, create your BetOnline account by filling in your information on the page that opens before clicking “Create Account.”
2. Verify Your Account
Once you have created your BetOnline account, you’ll need to verify it. As a result, BetOnline emails a link to your provided address. So, open the email and click the link to verify your account. Once you have done this, sign back in to your BetOnline account.
3. Make Your First Deposit
Following verification, you can deposit funds for the first time by clicking the “Banking” button on the top right of the home page. Then, select your payment method from the options provided on the drop-down menu before clicking “Deposit Now.” Finally, follow the prompts to complete your payment.
4. Choose and Place Your Bet
Finally, you can place your bet with BetOnline. So, click the “Sports” button on the top left of the home page. Then, browse the sports markets available, select the game and click on it to open the betting slip (this slip will automatically populate with the details of your chosen match.) Lastly, type in your wager value onto the slip before clicking “Place Bet.”
When will Betting be Legal in North Dakota?
Presently, North Dakota has no legislature in the pipelines to legalize sports betting. When lawmakers introduced the North Dakota Authorize Sports Betting Amendment, otherwise known as the House Concurrent Resolution 3032 (HCR 3032), on February 2, 2021, the House passed the measure. However, the Senate voted against it, and the amendment failed. As a result, the measure is not on the ballot for November 2022. Further, any chances of sports betting becoming legal in North Dakota will have to wait until 2023, if not 2025.
The November 2022 Ballot to Legalize Sports Betting in North Dakota
Since the House passed HCR 3032 to legalize sports betting in North Dakota, it landed on the ballot set for November 8, 2022. However, the Senate voted on the amendment, which failed to pass, with 23 votes in favor and 24 against it. As a result, the measure was removed from the ballot. So, let’s look at the support and opposition this amendment received.
Supporters & Opponents of the 2022 Ballot for Legal Sports Betting in North Dakota
While some residents of North Dakota are all for legalizing sports betting across the state, others stand in opposition. So, let’s review those in favor and those who stood against HCR 3032.
Supporters for Legal Sports Betting
Although three Tribal casinos can legally offer retail sports betting, the remainder of the Dakota Indian Tribes does not hold sports betting compacts with the state. As a result, these Tribes would benefit from the statewide legalization of sports betting, placing them firmly on the supporters’ side. While many in the North Dakota State Assembly could get the amendment passed in House, they ultimately failed in the State Senate.
Opponents for Legal Sports Betting
Although many are for passing laws that would establish legal sports betting in the state, a few more are against it. As a result, the members of the State Senate have failed several times to pass sports betting legislation, with the latest being HCR 3032.
Previous Sports Betting Bills in North Dakota
North Dakota has attempted to legalize sports betting a few times. So, let’s look at the sports betting bills introduced over the years.
2021
- HCR 3032 – Although passed in House, HCR 3032 which would have legalized sports betting in North Dakota, failed narrowly in the Senate.
2019
- HB 1254 – A bill that would allow organizations to receive sports betting licenses provided they applied with the State Attorney General and to classify sports betting as a game of chance.
Tax on Sports Betting Winnings in North Dakota
Presently, North Dakota imposes a 5.54% tax on net gambling winnings, including those earned through sports betting. Further, the IRS requires the state to apply a Federal Gambling Tax on winnings over $600.
Payment Methods available at North Dakota Betting Sites
In addition to various features, many North Dakota sports betting sites provide players with several banking options, making it quick and easy to fund their accounts. So, let’s look at the most popular payment methods:
Crypto Betting Options
Although a relatively new form of paying funds into an online sportsbook account, cryptocurrencies are taking over. Because this payment method provides security and anonymity and has few fees, it has become popular among bettors. As a result, many North Dakota sports betting sites accept cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Apecoin, Dogecoin, and Litecoin. So, for the best Ethereum sites, head to BetOnline or BetUS.
E-Wallet Betting Options
Because eWallets act as the middleman between a bettor’s bank account and the online sportsbook, they provide excellent fraud protection, making them a common choice for online bettors. As a result, many of the best North Dakota sports betting sites work with eWallet providers like EcoPayz, PayPal, PayForIt, Skrill, and Neteller. So, to pay with eCheck, head to BetOnline. But, to pay using PayPal, Bovada is the site to visit.
Traditional Payment Methods
Although more bettors are using crypto and eWallets to fund their sportsbook accounts, some still prefer using more traditional payment methods. As a result, many sports betting sites in North Dakota accept debit cards, credit cards, bank wire transfers, cashier’s checks, and direct deposits. So, while the offshore sportsbooks on our list accept Visa, BetUS takes bank wire transfers.
Bonuses Available at North Dakota Betting Sites
Since there are so many sites offering sports betting in North Dakota, they compete to sign up new players by providing exciting promotions. So, let’s review some of the best sportsbook bonuses available.
Matched Deposit Bonuses
Unquestionably, the Matched Deposit is the most common promo offered by North Dakota sports betting sites, especially as welcome promotions. In this case, the sportsbook rewards players for funding their accounts by matching their deposits up to a specific amount. For instance, an ND sports betting site offering a 100% matched deposit of up to $1,800 will give a player depositing $1,700 an additional $1,700 to spend.
No Deposit Bonuses
While a Matched Deposit asks players to fund their account first, a No Deposit Bonus rewards players for merely signing up. In this case, a North Dakota sports betting site gives a player free credits to wager risk-free. However, the player often deposits funds to continue betting once the credits run out, securing a new player for the ND sportsbook.
Free Bets
Occasionally, a site offering sports betting in North Dakota will give regular players vouchers, coupons, or credits that enable them to place wagers risk-free. If the player loses the bet, they lose nothing. However, if they win, they can keep their earnings.
Popular Sports to Bet on in North Dakota
When browsing North Dakota sports betting sites, bettors will find various sports on which to place a bet. So, let’s look at the most popular sports in the state:
NFL and NCAA – North Dakota Football Betting
Although North Dakota isn’t home to an NFL team, football is still among the state’s most popular sports to wager on. As a result, bettors visiting sites like BetOnline or Bovada can place prop bets, moneylines, or future bets on football games. Further, when visiting these sites, bettors can also wager on college football teams that form NCAA Football. North Dakota has two outstanding NCAA football teams to wager on:
- North Dakota State University: The Bison have won 17 national championships.
- University of North Dakota: The Fighting Hawks
Basketball Betting in ND – The NBA & NCAA
While North Dakota may not have an NBA team of its own, resident bettors still enjoy placing a wager or two on basketball events. Although all our offshore betting sites provide an opportunity to wager on basketball, MyBookie stands out as one of the top choices. Further, those wanting to wager on college basketball teams will find MyBokkie offers excellent odds on NCAA Basketball teams, like those from North Dakota:
- North Dakota State University: The Bison are a strong team worth backing.
- University of North Dakota: Despite only having one NCAA Tournament appearance, The Fighting Hawks are worth a wager.
MLB – Betting on Baseball at North Dakota Sportsbooks
Many North Dakota sports betting fans will be happy to know that each sportsbook on our list offers MLB betting options. However, we recommend Sportsbetting.ag or BetOnline for the best MLB betting sites, offering diverse betting options and fantastic odds. Although North Dakota doesn’t have a professional MLB team, the state is home to several popular Minor League teams.
NHL – For the ND Hockey Fans
Whether you choose BetUS or BetOnline, you’ll find an extensive selection of NHL betting options that make it simple to wager on tournaments like the Stanley Cup and international leagues like the CHL or European hockey events. However, keep in mind that North Dakota currently doesn’t have an NHL team of its own.
Golf – Get on Par with North Dakota Sports Betting
Whether you want to wager on the PGA Tour, The Masters, or national events, North Dakota sports betting fans can visit BetOnline for diverse golf betting options, including live wagering. Further, North Dakota is home to one national golfing tournament, the Bobcat North Dakota Open.
Horse Racing – Gallop to the ND Sportsbooks
Since wagering on horse racing is legal in North Dakota, bettors can visit several race tracks to place a bet in person. However, they can also visit online offshore sportsbooks like BUSR and Bovada to bet on places, wins, trifectas, and exactas. Additionally, bettors can visit these sites to wager on national races like the Kentucky Derby or international horse racing events. North Dakota is home to two race tracks, namely:
- North Dakota Horse Park: Fargo, North Dakota
- Chippewa Downs Racetrack: Belcourt, North Dakota
Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) in ND
Because the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act classes Daily Fantasy Sports as a game of skill, DFS is legal in North Dakota. As a result, DFS betting sites like FanDuel and DraftKings accept players from the state.
Live Betting with North Dakota Sports Betting Sites
In addition to providing North Dakota sports betting fans with traditional wagering, leading offshore sportsbooks like those highlighted in this guide offer players live betting. In this case, the ND sportsbook enables bettors to place a wager on a game even after it has started. Further, a handful of online sports betting sites like Bovada and Jazz live-stream these sporting events so bettors can watch the game unfold.
Live betting introduces a new way to place bets that is both exciting and fun, and it makes it easier to place accurate prop bets since offshore sportsbooks update stats and odds in real-time.
How North Dakota Sports Betting Compares to Its Neighboring States
North Dakota restricts legal sports betting to three Tribal casinos. However, residents can visit neighboring states to try out their options. For instance, players can visit South Dakota’s sportsbooks. However, these too are restricted to a select few Tribal casinos.
Additionally, Minnesota sports betting and Montana sports betting provide alternative options for those wanting to legally wager on their favorite sports.
Casinos with Sports Betting in North Dakota
Since North Dakota only has sports betting compacts with three Tribal casinos, there are only three venues in the state that provide legal sports betting. So, let’s look:
Dakota Magic Casino and Hotel
- Address: 16849 102nd St SE, Hankinson
- Opening hours: 24 Hours
The Dakota Magic Casino and Hotel is located in Hankinson, North Dakota. In addition to a luxury hotel, bettors will find a casino with over 800 slot machines and nine table games. Further, bettors will find a retail sportsbook where they can place their sports wagers.
Dakota Connection
- Address:46102 SD-10, Sisseton
- Opening hours: 8am – 4am
Whether you want to play bingo or Vegas-style casino games, Dakota Connection Casino is the venue to visit. In addition to a small selection of shops and restaurants, the casino features 190 slot machines and several bingo games. Further, the site is home to one of ND’s three sportsbooks.
Dakota Sioux
- Address:16415 Sioux Conifer Rd, Watertown
- Opening hours: 24 Hours
Dakota Sioux Casino sits on the border of North and South Dakota and features a small hotel. Further, the establishment offers a casino with over 350 slot machines, 13 table games, and a 6-table blackjack pit. However, if North Dakota sports betting is more your thing, you can visit the casino’s sportsbook.
The Best Betting Site in North Dakota
Although North Dakota permits in-person sports betting at three of its Tribal casinos, the state prohibits online sports betting and offers no state-regulated mobile sportsbooks.
However, sports fans in the state can use the best offshore sportsbooks to place online wagers. While any of the North Dakota sports betting sites highlighted in this guide are worth trying, we recommend BetOnline as the best online sports betting site in North Dakota. So, don’t miss out. Instead, sign up with BetOnline and claim your welcome bonus.
