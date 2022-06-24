Best Wisconsin Online Sports Betting Sites 2022 – WI Online Sportsbooks

While there is an online betting frenzy sweeping across the USA, Wisconsin is yet to embrace sports betting to the same extent. In this in-depth guide, we will give you a broad overview of how Wisconsin online sports betting works. We will run through the 10 best offshore sportsbooks and look at how sports betting in Wisconsin compares to neighboring states plus, of course, revealing the most generous sign-up offers around.

Wisconsin Sportsbooks

List of the Best Wisconsin Sportsbooks

Wisconsin has plenty of online options for bettors. We believe the following 10 offshore sportsbooks to be the best ones to bet on in the state:

BetOnline – Best overall Wisconsin sports betting site XBet – Top online betting in Wisconsin site for wagering with crypto MyBookie – Superb Wisconsin sports betting site for news and tips BetUS – Fabulous Wisconsin online sports betting site for bonuses Bovada – Reliable Wisconsin sportsbook for mobile betting Sportsbetting.ag- Excellent site in WI for soccer betting BUSR – Effective customer service offered Everygame – A mecca for sports betting enthusiasts in WI Betanysports – Good sports betting site for making props Jazz – Boasts a comprehensive racebook

Legal Sports Betting in Wisconsin Developments: A Timeline

Wisconsin online sports betting is still some way from coming to fruition. The past few years have been marked by in-fighting and disputes between the state and tribes. Anyway, let’s see how things are looking at the moment. Here is what has happened so far in the battle to bring about legal sports betting in Wisconsin:

February 21, 2022: Oneida Casino’s sportsbook app goes live, which allows WI sports bettors to wager on sports via their mobile devices.

February 14, 2022: Betway and the Bucks strike a deal which sees Betway become the NBA team’s official gaming partner

December 20, 2021 : Gov. Tony Evers and the St. Croix Chippewa Indians sign a gaming compact amendment to allow the tribe to offer event wagering on-site at its three WI casinos.

November 30, 2021 : After some delays, the Oneida Nation announces they will be opening up a sportsbook in their Green Bay casino.

September 2, 2021 : International Gaming Technology (IGT) announces its PlaySports platform will expand into Wisconsin after an agreement is reached to power sports betting at Oneida Casino.

July 13, 2021 : Oneida Nation confirms it will launch sports betting in Wisconsin in the fall.

March 15, 2020 : Nearby state, Michigan, allows in-person sports betting, and this is followed quickly by online sports betting.

2017 – A bill to legalize Daily Fantasy Sports fails for the second year in succession.

2009 – Dairyland Greyhound Park becomes the fifth and final dog racing track in the state to close its doors.

1993 – State voters pass an amendment with a 59-41% majority, which prevents the expansion of gambling in the state.

Reviews of the Best Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites

Let’s take a closer look now at the top 10 Wisconsin sports betting sites. We have reviewed them across a wide range of areas, including the types of sports markets offered, whether live betting is available, as well as payment methods to make deposits and withdrawals. Some of these sites also double up as the best offshore casinos for US players.

1. BetOnline – Best overall Wisconsin sports betting site

BetOnline came out top in our list of excellent offshore sites you can use for sports betting Wisconsin. This platform allows you to bet on individual games as well as the NBA draft and next year’s Championship. The site carries an enormous range of prop bets, which is great when the NBA is in full swing.

It’s not just the NBA where BetOnline delivers. It is also strong when it comes to its coverage of NFL, MLB, and NHL. With over 20 years of market experience, it is one of the oldest bookies serving bettors in WI. And when it comes to betting volume, BetOnline delivers in spades.

On the payment side, BetOnline supports the most popular payment methods, such as credit and debit cards, checks, wire transfers, and money orders. You can also deposit and withdraw using cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more.

And while the BetOnline bonus code is solid, it’s not as competitive as other sites. Nevertheless, BetOnline facilitates quick withdrawals which will delight players.

Pros: Offers a good range of cryptocurrencies to deposit with

Good for making prop bets Extensive in their sports coverage Cons: Opening bonus weaker compared to other sites

2. XBet – Top online betting in Wisconsin site for wagering with crypto

XBet is one of the latest offshore sportsbooks to join the Wisconsin sports betting scene. As you’d expect, there is plenty to love about XBet. Indeed, this bookie allows you to wager on practically every popular sport from NFL to NBA, and even F1.

There are some cracking features, such as Top Bets, which are common for NFL games, incorporating boosted odds so you can get more bang for your buck. You will find a dedicated news section, which also has expert tips from the army of in-house writers.

XBet allows you to fund your account with a variety of methods, including MasterCard, VISA, Bitcoin, and Litecoin. Wire transfers and check payments are not listed on the website, but this may be arranged through the operator’s support team. The XBet promo code entails a match deposit bonus which will be gratefully received.

Oh, and the mobile app allows you to place pre-match and live wagers. It offers a seamless betting experience for both Android and iOS users, and it replicates practically everything you will find on the desktop-based version of the site.

Pros: Quick payouts

User-friendly sportsbook Great site for in-play betting Cons: No official mobile betting app

3. MyBookie – Superb Wisconsin sports betting site for news and tips

MyBookie is another offshore sportsbook that is a big hitter in the WI sports betting arena. Although the MyBookie promo code for new players is generous, one of the standout features of the site is the news and tips section. Here, you will find authoritative views from the site’s in-house writers, so you can place bets with confidence.

Like most of the other offshore sites we have mentioned, MyBookie has a brilliant mobile app that supports Apple and Android devices. Within that, you will also find a live streaming platform, so you can watch your favorite teams on the move.

In terms of sports, all the usual disciplines, such as baseball, basketball, golf, football, tennis, ice hockey, squash, MMA/martial arts, Formula 1, and more, are very well represented within this Wisconsin sportsbook. You won’t have issues finding appropriate betting lines, such as totals, moneylines, spreads and parlays across all sports.

MasterCard/VISA, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, BitcoinCash, and Ripple are among the supported payment methods. Typically, the minimum deposit limit varies from $20 for cryptos up to $100 for P2P transfers.

Pros: Wide range of sports covered

Brilliant mobile platform for Apple and Android devices Good range of betting lines Cons: Maximum deposit limits for some payment methods small

4. BetUS – Fabulous Wisconsin online sports betting site for bonuses

BetUS is instrumental in the online sports betting Wisconsin arena, and it has over 25 years of experience in the industry, so it can be trusted. BetUS has one of the most competitive welcome bonuses, so the BetUS promo code is worth checking out if you are new to the site.

The scope of sports coverage at BetUS is very comprehensive and this entails everything from soccer, NBA and MLB through to tennis and cycling. The site is neatly laid out, so you can check your preferred markets within a few clicks.

BetUS also has a great app that makes it easy to fill in a betting slip while on the move and it is aesthetically pleasing.

You can deposit and withdraw using credit cards, cash transfers, bank wires, and cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. If you’re wary of providing your credit card information through an online form, you can fund your account via telephone by calling 1-888-51-BetUS (23887).

Pros: Mobile app

Can make bets via phone Last-minute bets feature Cons: High rollover requirements for the bonus

5. Bovada – Reliable Wisconsin sportsbook for mobile betting

If you want to keep on top of all the action, then Bovada is one of the most reputable offshore sites for sports betting in Wisconsin. This online betting site offers HD-quality for virtually every game you wish to wager on. There is also a fantastic prop builder tool that makes it easy to customize wagers.

Another great reason to choose Bovada is the range of sports that they offer. Aside from traditional choices, such as NBA, NFL, and MLB, you will also find niche sports to wager on too, including snooker and handball.

You can activate the Bovada bonus code with little hassle and it is one of the most competitive we have found.

And making deposits and withdrawals are very straightforward too. Accounts can be funded using Bitcoin Cash or Litecoin, and payments are usually processed within a matter of hours.

Pros: Large number of daily markets

24/7 customer support Fabulous sportsbook for live streaming Cons: No email support

6. Sportsbetting.ag- Excellent site in WI for soccer betting

Sportsbetting.ag may be rather simplistic from a design perspective, but that shouldn’t take anything away from some of the other features the site contains. Here, you will be able to find odds boosts, as well as futures if you prefer to take a more long-term view with your betting.

Compared to other sites, there is a smaller range of sports covered, although Sportsbetting.ag has a racebook and there are plenty of lines for sports, such as golf and hockey.

Also, Sportsbetting.ag has a solid Esports library, with CS:GO, League of Legends and Dota 2 among the most popular titles you can wager on. Here, you will be able to stream live matches from the biggest tournaments across the world.

Sportsbetting.ag accepts a wide range of crypto payments, including Bitcoin, Ripple, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Typically, you will need to deposit a minimum of $20 and the maximum amount usually imposed is $100,000. The Sportsbetting.ag promo code for new players shouldn’t be scoffed at either.

Sportsbetting.ag also has a live chat facility, so if you run into any difficulties online, you can speak to a bot and they will be able to tackle any queries.

Pros: Wide range of crypto methods to pay with

Re-bet feature Rewarding bonuses Cons: Design of sportsbook requires modernizing

7. BUSR – Effective customer service offered

BUSR doubles up as a great Wisconsin sports betting site and casino, and it is a great option for WI bettors. The sports coverage extends to college football, and if you are a motorsports fan, you will find regular lines for NASCAR and Formula 1.

There is also a healthy dose of Esports options, so if you like LoL, or CS:GO, you will find plenty of pre-match and in-play lines.

Not only that, but if you prefer to bet with crypto, then the BUSR promo code will be to your liking. There is also a Refer your Friends section, where you can benefit from great rewards if you convince a friend to join the site.

BUSR is also widely considered one of the best racebooks. There is a full schedule for all the graded races for both thoroughbred and harness races in the US and across Europe.

And BUSR is perhaps best renowned for the quality of its customer support. There is an extensive FAQs section, as well as a contact form, phone number, and live chat facility if you want to speak to a member of the team.

Pros: Fabulous racebook

Healthy dose of Esports options Bitcoin accepted Cons: Relatively small number of payment methods

8. Everygame – A mecca for sports betting enthusiasts in WI

Everygame is fast developing a reputation for being one of the best offshore sportsbooks, so you can expect to find a wide range of sports to wager on. This includes mainstream options, such as soccer, NFL, and NBA, but also more niche sports, such as Aussie Rules and table tennis.

Esports are also well covered at Everygame as you will notice markets for CS:GO and Dota 2. Like the main sports library, this will be separated into outright lines and top bets.

There is a neat section of the site entitled Hottest Bets, which draws the bettors’ attention to some of the most insightful picks outlined by Everygame.

Depositing is also straightforward at Everygame and you will have access to the latest e-wallets and cryptocurrencies. Skrill, Neteller and ecoPayz are among the accepted options and you can also access support 24/7 should you need it.

The Everygame bonus code for new players is also quite tasty and with customer support available 24/7, it makes wagering at this WI sports betting site fun.

Pros: User-friendly sportsbook

Politics and entertainment markets Bitcoin payments accepted Cons: Smaller welcome bonus than other sportsbooks

9. Betanysports – Good sports betting site for making prop style wagers

Like some other Wisconsin sports betting sites we have reviewed, Betanysports is a great option for horse racing enthusiasts. There is a great cash back section where you can receive rebates of up to 6% on your daily bet volume. This is regardless of whether you win or lose.

On the main sportsbook, you will find plenty of markets, including ones that don’t receive regular TV coverage, such as darts. There is even an Other Sports section, where you will find lines for handball and water polo.

The live betting section is quite immersive, so you can see what matches are in progress. There will be a breakdown of stats, so you can keep tabs on what is happening. The props builder section is worth checking out, as you can choose your preferred prop and filling in the betting slip is easy.

The Betanysports promo codes are probably more targeted towards ongoing players, nevertheless, new players will be happy with what they will encounter.

In terms of payments, Betanysports supports cryptocurrencies and there are no fees incurred for making deposits, however, the range is considerably smaller compared to other offshore sites.

Pros: Sportsbook and casino games offered

Bitcoin accepted No fees for making crypto deposits Cons: No mobile app

10. Jazz – Boasts a comprehensive racebook

Jazz from the outset seems like a no-frills Wisconsin sports betting site. However, it has the upper hand over its competitors when it comes to its college sports offering. Here, you will find regular season props and futures for college football and basketball.

There is a decent selection of sports, as you will find lines for cricket and rugby, while the fighting section incorporates MMA and boxing. For any given match, you will find the Moneyline and totals over/under section.

The Jazz bonus code betters some of its competitors, while the other promotions for existing players are also quite generous.

Jazz excels as a racebook as you can place exotic style wagers, such as exacta, trifectas, and superfectas on the most prestigious races in the US.

In terms of payments, Jazz facilitates cryptocurrencies as well as P2P deposits, although there is a maximum $500 transaction limit placed here.

Pros: Facilitates cryptocurrency payments as well as P2P deposits

Maximum $500 transaction limit for some payments Modern sportsbook Cons: No live streaming

Comparing Sportsbooks in Wisconsin

Our table illustrates the sports you can bet on at our 10 aforementioned sportsbooks, as well as underline their respective bonus codes and whether you can enjoy live betting or live streaming.

Sportsbook Sign-Up Bonus Bonus Code Sports to bet on Live Betting Live Streaming BetOnline 100% up to $1,000 BOL1000 Football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, and more Yes No XBet 100% deposit match up to $500 XB100 NFL, baseball, ice hockey, tennis, and more Yes No MyBookie 50% up to $1,000 MYB50 Basketball, boxing, esports, horse racing, soccer, and more Yes Yes BetUS 125% up to $3,125 JOIN125 Basketball, baseball, ice hockey, football, motorsports, and more Yes No Bovada 75% up to $750 BTCSWB750 Basketball, baseball, football, golf, soccer, tennis, and more Yes Yes Sportsbetting.ag 50% up to $1,000 SB1000 Hockey, baseball, basketball, football, esports and more Yes No BUSR 100% up to $1,000 SPORTS100FP Basketball, American Football, Soccer, Baseball & More Yes No Everygame 100% up to $150 SB1000 American Football, Baseball, Basketball, Esports & More Yes No Betanysports 60% up to $1,000 N/A American Football, Basketball, Soccer, UFC & more Yes No Jazz 50% up to $1,000 JAZZ50 American Football, Baseball, Basketball, Esports & More Yes No

Is Sports Betting Legal in Wisconsin?

At this moment in time, online betting Wisconsin isn’t fully legalized, although it is hoped this will change soon.

In terms of retail sports betting, residents will have to wager at the state’s tribal casino sportsbook. The first one to open its door was Oneida Casino in Green Bay. Since then, two further sportsbooks have been opened up by fellow tribes in WI.

Alternatively, you can bet freely at our recommended offshore betting sites without fear of prosecution.

Who can Legally Bet on Sports in Wisconsin?

To bet on sports in Wisconsin, you must be at least 21 years old. You will have to wager within state lines. However, as mentioned, online sports betting in Wisconsin is still yet to be fully approved.

How to Bet on Sports Online in Wisconsin

Wagering at a Wisconsin sports betting site is straightforward, and here’s how it can be achieved using BetOnline as our example. We have outlined a step-by-step guide.

Step 1: Sign Up

Head over to BetOnline’s website and click the ‘Join Now’ button. You will need to enter a few details, such as your name, phone number, email address, and birthday to get registered.

Step 2: Verify Your Email

BetOnline requests all new players to verify their information. To do this, you will need to check your inbox, and then follow the link sent to you by BetOnline.

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit

You will be able to deposit as little as $10 to get started with BetOnline. The sportsbook accepts credit cards, debit cards, bank transfers, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin. Remember, BetOnline will provide you with a 50% deposit match up to $1,000, and you will need to enter the promo code BOL1000.

Step 4: Start Betting

Now, you will be free to start betting! Head over to your favorite markets and sports, and place a few wagers.

When will Betting be Legal in Wisconsin?

At the moment, online sports betting Wisconsin is yet to be given the green light by state lawmakers. There have been no bills proposed or put on the table, so it could be some time before legal online sports betting materializes in WI.

Previous Sports Betting Bills in Wisconsin

Wisconsin sports betting has been a drawn-out battle and there’s no end in sight. Since PASPA (Professional and Amateur Sports Act) was repealed in 2018, the options for sports betting generally across the US have improved. There have been a few bills that have been tabled in WI, but they have experienced varying levels of success.

2021

Amended Compact 2061 – Governor Tony Evans reaches an agreement on an amended compact that allows Forest County Potawatomi to offer sports betting at casinos.

2015

Assembly Bill 800 : There was an attempt to legalize daily fantasy sports, but lawmakers failed at the first hurdle.

Tax on Sports Betting Winnings in Wisconsin

Sports gambling winnings are fully taxable and these will need to be reported on your income tax return. Winnings incur a 24% federal tax and a state tax that ranges from 3.54% to 7.65%, depending on your annual income.

The majority of WI residents will pay 6.27% in state taxes. Tribal sports betting casinos are required by Federal law to report sports wager winnings of $1,200 and more.

Payment Methods available at Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites

The best Wisconsin sports betting sites will be complete with a wide range of methods and XBet, for example, is one of the best cryptocurrency operators out there.

Crypto Betting Sites

Bitcoin is the world’s leading cryptocurrency and a dominant banking option at our recommended sportsbooks. BetUS, for example, provides many crypto options, including Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin, which can be used to access their crypto-focused bonus.

E-Wallet Betting Options

While the Badger State has standard card options, offshore sportsbooks like Bovada will facilitate eWallets for deposits, such as Neteller and Skrill. Bovada also has PayPal as an option. Setting up an eWallet is simple, and it is free to use.

Traditional Payment Methods at Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites

For most offshore sportsbooks, credit and debit cards are the bedrocks for making deposits. However, you may notice that some sites may require members to have the cashier’s approval before using credit cards like Visa and MasterCard.

Bonuses Available at Wisconsin Sportsbooks

Bonuses can come in all shapes and sizes at Wisconsin sports betting sites, so we have run through some of the most popular ones.

Matched Deposit Bonuses

Matched Deposit is the most common welcome promo offered by Wisconsin sports betting sites. Players will be rewarded for funding their accounts by matching their deposits up to a specific amount. For instance, a sports betting site offering a 100% matched deposit of up to $1,250 will give a player depositing $1,000 an additional $1,000 to spend.

No Deposit Bonuses

A No Deposit Bonus rewards players for merely signing up. In this case, the Wisconsin sports betting site gives a player free credits to wager risk-free. However, the player often deposits funds to continue betting once the credits run out, securing a new player for the sportsbook.

Free Bets

The top offshore sports will serve up the best free bets offers. However, there is usually some risk attached and you will have to fulfill wagering requirements, for example, x30 or x40 before you can collect your winnings.

So, if you wanted to bet $300 on an event with a 30x wagering requirement, then you would have to bet $900 before you can retrieve any potential winnings.

Popular Sports to Bet on in Wisconsin

The Badger State is home to esteemed NBA outfit Milwaukee Bucks, so let’s take a closer look at the sports you can wager on:

NFL Wisconsin Betting scene

Wisconsin hosts some of the best NFL betting sites. BetOnline comes out on top as you can locate lines early and it is great for mobile wagering. You will also be able to bet on football futures and next season’s MVP.

Here is the only NFL team in Wisconsin:

Green Bay Packers

Making three-pointers with NBA Betting

Wisconsinites can place wagers at online sports betting sites, BetUS delivers on the NBA front. You will be able to find markets for straight bets, parlays, teasers, and the site also facilitates in-play betting.

This is the only NBA team in Wisconsin:

Milwaukee Bucks

Hitting home runs with MLB Betting

At Wisconsin sports betting sites, you can also place wagers on your favorite MLB teams during the regular season as well as in the playoffs. At BetOnline, you will find several options, including Moneyline and spread bets.

This is the main MLB team in Wisconsin:

Milwaukee Brewers

Fun for the NHL fans

While Wisconsin doesn’t have an NHL team of its own, you will still find some great betting lines at Bovada. Of course, having a reliable live stream is useful.

NCAA Football Betting

There are generally no restrictions when it comes to college betting in Wisconsin. You will generally find fewer player props on NCAAF than NFL games and you can bet on such lines at the likes of Bovada and BetUS.

Here’s our full list of the college football teams in Wisconsin:

UW-Platteville Pioneers

Beloit Buccaneers

Wisconsin Badgers

Edgewood Eagles

UW-LaCrosse Eagles

UW-Whitewater Warhawks

Wisconsin-Parkside Rangers

Carthage Red Men

Maranatha Baptist U.

Caroll Pioneers

Wisconsin Lutheran Warriors

Marquette Golden Eagles

Milwaukee SOE Raiders

Mt Mary College Blue Angels

Milwaukee Panthers

UW-River Falls Falcons

Concordia Falcons

UW-Stout Blue Devils

UW-Eau Claire Blugolds

Ripon Red Hawks

Marian U. Sabres

UW-Oshkosh Titans

Alverno College

UW-Stevens Point Pointers

Lakeland Muskies

Lawrence Vikings

St. Norbert Green Knights

Wisconsin-Superior Yellowjackets

Northland College Lumberjacks

Making plays with NCAA Basketball Betting

Although Wisconsin has an NBA betting team to speak of, you will still find a flurry of NCAA basketball markets at the best sports betting sites. This will be the case at sites such as Bovada and here is a list of the teams that compete in NCAA D1:

University of Wisconsin

University of Wisconsin – Green Bay

University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee

Picking up a birdie with Golf Betting

Most of the top sportsbooks, such as XBet, will have great golf betting lines. This will include lines for the Majors, such as The Masters, as well as regular PGA Tour tournaments, such as The Canadian Open.

Finding value in the Horse Racing markets

Wisconsin residents enjoy wagering on horse racing and the two sites that stand out the most are BUSR and BetUS. Both are well stocked with lines for the biggest races, including the Preakness Stakes and the Kentucky Derby.

Bet on Daily Fantasy Sports

As there is no law prohibiting Wisconsin residents from taking part in DFS, there are several prominent sites that have established a presence in WI:

FanDuel – Has unique bonuses for DFS players

DraftKings – Get you busy wagering on fantasy sports with their promo code

Monkey Knife Fight – Badger State residents can have fun with the DFS bonus codes.

Prize Picks – Will appeal to Green Bay Packers fans who can take advantage of the bonuses available.

Live Betting with Wisconsin Sports Betting Sites

All of the sportsbooks in this guide will offer in-play betting, which puts bettors at the heart of the action. Some of these sites will also be the best cash out sportsbooks.

BetUS ranks very well for its live odds tracker, and you can make wagers here during the first quarter of an NBA game. The betting slip is very easy to use.

How Wisconsin Sports Betting Compares to its Neighboring States

While organized Wisconsin sports betting is pretty new, it is only available on a limited basis at Tribal casinos. Compared to other states, Wisconsin has a lot of catching up to do. Iowa, for example, has built up an impressive portfolio, whereas Illinois fully legalized sports betting in 2020.

The Best Sportsbook for Wisconsin

After much deliberation, we have decided that BetOnline is the best Wisconsin sports betting site. The website is mobile-friendly and it is packed full of markets covering the NBA, college football, and much more.

It is a trusted sportsbook and is very clean-cut in terms of appearance. This site is highly rated and it warrants its place as our favourite sportsbook for WI residents.