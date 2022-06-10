Best Real Money Online Casinos USA 2022

Casinos have been popular in the USA for a long time now. Land-based institutions remain limited to a few places, and require time and effort to visit. A real money online casino, however, is always open, and can be enjoyed whenever and wherever you please.

In this article, you’ll learn everything you need to know about using a real money online casino in the USA. We’ll cover the 10 best brands, explain how to sign up and get started, break down the biggest games you can play right now, and much more besides.

The Real Money Online Casinos List 2022

When it comes to finding and using a real money online casino in the US, you’ve got a lot of options to choose between.

In general, we’d recommend narrowing your search immediately by looking strictly for an offshore casino. These brands tend to provide a wider variety of games and payment methods, and bigger bonuses by far. If that sounds good to you – and we’re sure it does – these are your 10 best options right now.

Best Real Money Online Casinos USA Reviewed

As noted above, there are a whole lot of real money online casino sites out there to choose between. That’s the case even if – as we suggest – you limit your search purely to offshore brands.

Fear not, however, because you don’t need to spend hours trawling through these dozens of brands. We’ve done that for you already, with these being the five very best real money online casino sites you can join right now.

1. Wild Casino – #1 Real Money Online Casino

Amongst all of the many real money online casino brands serving US customers, this is our favorite example right now. It doesn’t just cover every major base, but does so in style.

Things get off to a great start thanks to an enormous welcome bonus. This consists of an initial 250% boost on your first deposit (triggered using the promo code WILD250), then four more 100% deposits boost (using promo code WILD 100). All told, you can get up to $5,000 in bonuses here, with that being subject to an industry standard 35x rollover requirement.

Wild Casino follows that up with a range of other promotions, including deposit match and boost deals for cryptos, and other reload and rebate deals. Naturally there’s also an enormous selection of games, including slots, table games, live casino titles, specialty games, and more.

Pros:

Excellent range of ongoing promotions

Exceptional variety of cryptos accepted

Huge selection of games

Cons: Lack of live chat support

2. BetOnline – Top Real Money Casino Online for Poker

If you’re looking for a real money online casino with a proven and impressive track record, look no further. BetOnline was founded all the way back in 1991, and has continued to be one of the most popular and respected offshore brands around ever since.

It’s no surprise that customers continue piling in through BetOnline’s doors, with the welcome bonus being an appealing prospect. You get a 100% match on your first three deposits here, if you use the promo code BOLCASINO. Overall, this can deliver a potential overall of $3,000, with the wagering requirement of 30x being fair.

Elsewhere, the list of gambling options here is exhaustive. Every casino game you could realistically hope to find is in place, covering both computer-run and live cashier variants. You can even join Contests, to get your competitive juices flowing, and poker has been split off into its own entire section.

Pros:

Excellent track record

Live chat available

Fantastic poker section

Reload offers available

Cons: Relatively small selection of ongoing promotions

3. Bovada – Best Online Casino Real Money USA Welcome Offer

In the fast-moving real money online casino world, Bovada is another brand – like BetOnline – which has stood the test of time. Bovada has been providing its services since back in 2011, with casino games having been a heavy focus throughout.

Similarly to BetOnline, newcomers here can enjoy three separate deposit match deals. Each is a 100% match, for a potential total of $3,000 in bonus money. You must use the code CAWELCOME100 for your first match, BV2NDCWB for your second and third, and the rollover requirement is a relatively low 25x.

All your old favourite table games are available to play here, with the blackjack selection being particularly good. There are plenty of live dealer titles too, and the Leaderboard feature helps you see how you’re stacking up against other users. Add in plenty of slots, a dedicated poker section, and several crypto-specific promotions, and this is a spectacularly well-rounded offering.

Pros:

Brand has a proven history of success

Big-time crypto ongoing promotions

Strong live dealer section

Live chat support available

Cons: Lack of bank transfer or eWallet payment options

4. Ignition – Best Online Casino Real Money Crypto Bonuses

Ignition Casino might be a relatively unknown real money online casino in the USA, but don’t let this put you off. This is the definition of a modern and user-friendly platform, with 24/7 customer support and an excellent selection of games.

Ignition certainly makes a great first impression on newcomers, thanks to its welcome offer for up to $3,000. Intriguingly, this is actually split into two 150% matches – one for the general casino, and one for the poker section. Note that thai is only available if you use cryptos; the credit card variant has the same structure, but you only get 100% matches for up to $2,000. Either way, the rollover requirement is a reasonable 25x.

Ignition follows this up with a decent range of ongoing promotions, including a rewards scheme, refer a friend offer, and boosts for your winnings. Naturally there are also hundreds of casino games to choose from, split between slots, regular table games, live dealer titles, and a separate poker section.

Pros:

Great special offers for crypto users

24/7 customer support

Reload deals available

Cons: Lack of live chat support

No eWallet payment options

5. MyBookie – Top Online Casino Real Money USA Mobile Features

By fast-moving modern-day standards, MyBookie is actually a middle-aged casino site. It was founded in 2014, and has managed to make quite a name for itself in this time thanks to excellent customer support, speedy payouts, and excellent special offers.

Leading the way among those special offers, unsurprisingly, is the sign up bonus. It’s a little smaller than some of the other deals on this list, with your bonus capped at $750, but that’s still a respectable sum. You must enter the code MYB150 to claim the deal, the match itself is 150% of your deposit, and the rollover requirement is 40x.

MyBookie also has ongoing promotions dishing out free spins, rebates on your losses, and bonuses to your winnings. These can be used on the solid range of titles within the casino section, including slots, table games, video poker, live dealer games, and more. MyBookie’s mobile site also deserves a shout-out, making it very easy to play games, make payments, and so on while you’re on the move.

Pros:

Rebate deal for your losses

Get free spins for slots

Good mobile site

Cons: Relatively small welcome offer

Top Online Casinos Comparison

To an extent, all of our recommendations for the best online casino USA real money sites qualify as all-rounders. Each will give you a highly-modern, streamlined, and safe experience.

With that being said, it’s only natural that each brand will have its own particular strengths. Some will focus more on customer service, for example, while others will provide more payment methods. Some will prioritize the sheer number of games available, while others will concentrate on providing big-time bonuses.

Below, we’ve neatly summarized how our 10 recommended online casino USA real money brands stack up in each of these key areas. This should give you a quick and easy idea of which sites are more suited to your needs.

How to Choose Safe & Secure Offshore Casino Sites

The term ‘offshore’ might immediately conjure up negative connotations. In the case of real money online casino sites, however, you certainly shouldn’t let this put you off. These brands are not only more experienced than many of their domestic American counterparts, but highly secure too. This is certainly the case with our recommended offshore real money online casino brands, which you can see at the top of this page.

Most importantly, each of the best online casinos for real money holds at least one license with a regulatory body, such as the government of Curacao. This should immediately reassure users that the platform has been tested for both security and fairness. On top of that, these brands have plenty of their own safety measures in place. These typically include SSL encryption, powerful firewalls, the use of respected payment providers, independent audits, a separation between company and customer funds, and more.

In short, you certainly shouldn’t be put off by a real money online casino being offshore. Sign up with one of our recommended brands, and you can rest assure that you’re going with a safe and secure platform.

How to Select the Best Online Casinos for Real Money Gambling

The quickest way to get started on an online casino in the USA for real money is simply to go with one of our 10 recommended brands. You’re perfectly welcome to conduct your own search instead though, if you please, with these being some of the key areas to focus on.

Range of Games In general, this is a case of ‘the more, the better’. If you’ve got hundreds of options at your disposal, after all, you’re unlikely to get bored any time soon. Do also make sure, however, that your particular needs are catered-to. It doesn’t matter how many hundreds of slots a brand has, for example, if all you want is a good poker section. Software Rarely, if ever, do even the best online casinos for real money gambling make their own software. Instead, they uses specialist, expert developers to provide games for them. We’d recommend checking out that these developers are both legit and well-regarded in advance, with Evolution Gaming and NetEnt being particularly popular among offshore casinos. Bonuses Welcome offers will deliver the biggest bonuses of all, by far. As such, it can be worthwhile prioritizing these during your search. Do pay attention to the likes of rollover requirements and time limits, however, in addition to the big, headline size of the bonus. In addition, ongoing promotions like reload bonuses and rebates can continue to provide value for the long haul. Betting Limits If you’re a casual punter, ensure that the minimum wager isn’t prohibitively high. If you’re a more serious bettor, by contrast, check that the casino’s maximum stakes are high enough for you. In the latter case, some casino sites will provide specific ‘High Roller’ tables, separated from the other games, which cater for those with higher bankrolls. Live Dealer Games Live dealer titles provide a fascinating alternative to computer-run games. Most importantly, they let you interact with a real-life dealer and with other players, helping to replicate the real-world casino atmosphere. In addition, the typically slower game speed will be more comfortable for casual or inexperienced punters. Payments As with game selections, while more payment methods is generally preferable to fewer, you mostly want to be sure that your own particular needs are covered. The vast majority of the best online casinos for real money will let you use credit card, bank transfer, or cryptos, for example, but eWallet support may be trickier to find. Mobile Experience Mobile technology has revolutionized online gambling, allowing you to play casino games wherever and whenever you want. If a brand has a mobile app, you can usually download it and try the whole thing out for free. If not, simply head to the mobile version of the main website and test it for performance, usability, and so on. Security It is crucial, before signing up to a new real money online casino, that you check their credentials. These should include at least one license, with an authority from the likes of Curacao, Malta, or the UK. Look into their security features too, and their track record among other users.

What are Real Money Online Casinos?

If you’re a newcomer to the world of online gambling, or casino sites in particular, it can get a general overview. In that spirit, let’s take a step back and define exactly what a real money online casino is. In short, the easiest way to think of it is simply as an amazing casino, in entirely digital form.

We say the first part because the selection of games on a typical online casino in the USA for real money will dwarf that at most land-based establishments. Not only will every major table game typically be represented – you’ll often find a number of variants among each of these game types. On top of that, you’re also far more likely to find less-heralded games – like sic bo, for example – on an online casino.

As for the second part, that’s what really makes a real money online casino special. You get access not only to that aforementioned range of games, but also to a host of other benefits, without having to move off the couch. Just boot up your laptop or load your mobile browser, and you can be playing games, grabbing special offers, and more within mere moments.

Are Online Casinos for Real Money Betting Legal in the US?

As you’ll surely know, the US has a long and complicated relationship with gambling. This is thanks to differing approaches not just at federal and state levels, but also towards sports betting and online casinos.

With all that said, there is one crucial thing you need to know. As the player, it is not illegal for you to use an online casino in the USA for real money. Instead, the laws apply to the casinos themselves, either restricting or allowing them to open in, and accept customers from, certain states.

What does this mean in practice? If you live in a state like Michigan or New Jersey, you can use whatever online casino you please. If you live somewhere like New York, at the time of writing, there are no domestic brands you can use.

The easiest approach here, by far, is simply to use an offshore real money online casino. They will typically accept you whatever state you reside in, and – as noted – you won’t get in any legal trouble for playing.

What Online Casino Games Can You Play?

As you can see in our table earlier in this article, a typical real money online casino will provide you with around 200 games to play, at a minimum. The very best online casinos for real moeny gambling will go far above this sum. Either way, these can generally be split into a few main categories, with these being the most popular examples.

Blackjack

It’s no mystery as to why blackjack for real money has become so incredibly popular. The basics are easy to grasp, but there’s enough strategy and decision-making needed to keep it feeling fresh for the long haul.

The basic rules are pretty simple. The cards are assigned values, you’re dealt two to begin with, and can either stick there or get more given to you. Your aim is to get closer to 21 than the dealer, and there are a huge number of resources online to help you do just that.

Roulette

Roulette is incredibly easy to both understand and play. If you just fancy a few quick and easy rounds of a game, this really is a great choice.

A small ball will be placed onto a spinning board with 37 slots. You can bet on all manner of outcomes, from simple red or black, to a specific number. This is a game of complete luck, but can still be fun for a casual flutter.

Poker

Poker is obviously a very broad category. Overall though, it can be broken down into two main types. The first is video poker, in which you simply play against the computer, with algorithms being used to determine the results. Alternatively, you can compete against other real-life players, and attempt to outduel them.

Whichever route you choose, you’ll find plenty of variations. Texas Hold’em is the most popular, and typically the easiest option for finding other players. The likes of Omaha and Seven Card Stud are also widely-played, though.

Baccarat

It might be most famous as the favourite game of sophisticated super-spy James Bond, but there’s nothing very complicated at all about baccarat. In fact, it’s one of the most beginner-friendly casino games around.

In baccarat, a number of different decks are shuffled together, then hands are dealt to the player and banker. You can bet on one of three outcomes – Player Win, Banker Win, or Tie – each of which has different odds. This is a game of almost pure chance, but is kept fresh by the range of different variants you can find on real money online casino sites.

Live Games

Live dealer games are one of the biggest innovations to hit tbe best online casinos for real money betting in recent years. Instead of results being calculated using computer algorithms, the games are run by real-life dealers. These dealers are highly-trained, with their actions streamed from a studio to whoever wants to play in that room on an online casino.

From a greater degree of action, to a more relaxed pace of play, there are plenty of reasons to choose live games. Having a real ball bouncing around a wooden roulette wheel, or seeing a dealer collecting real cards after a round of baccarat, really can make all the difference to your experience.

Game-Show Games

TV game-shows are obviously wildly popular in the US, as they are in much of the world. If you’ve always watched along and wanted to be a part of the action, real money online casino sites offer you a chance to do just that.

Similarly to regular game-shows, these versions will be conducted by a live host. You’ll place your bets, and perhaps make your picks (depending on the show),then see the results play out in real-time.

Monopoly

This is arguably the most famous game-show of all among real money online casino sites. It enjoys excellent coverage among these platforms, and continues to find a sizable player base day in and day out on the best online casinos for real money.

Created by Evolution Gaming, this version of Monopoly bears little mechanical resemblance to the board game. Instead, it’s operated on a ‘wheel of fortune’ format, albeit with plenty of bonuses and other fun wrinkles to keep things entertaining.

Bonuses & Free Spins at Online Casinos

Bonuses should absolutely be one of your main considerations when weighing up which real money online casino to go with. These deals aren’t just there to trick bettors into signing up. Rather, if used correctly, they can seriously help with your winnings over the long term.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to know about real money online casino bonuses, to help you pick the best ones for your own betting.

Main Offer Types

There are two main types of deals: welcome offers, and ongoing promotions.

Welcome offers can only be claimed once, when you first sign up with a brand, and will deliver the biggest rewards. The most common type is ‘Deposit Match’, in which the size of your first payment is matched as a bonus. Online casino real money no deposit deals are less common, but are worth claiming when you see them.

Ongoing promotions can be triggered repeatedly after signing up. Some give you free spins, to be used on the casino’s slots. Others boost your winnings, or give you rebates on your losses, both of which impact your bottom line. Many casinos also offer Reload Bonuses, which work in the same way as Deposit Matches.

Key Terms and Conditions

‘Reading the small print’ might sound boring, but it simply must be done. A failure to do so will likely result in you wasting both your time and money.

There are a few key components to look out for here. Minimum deposits, payment method restrictions, and bonus codes can all trip you up immediately if missed. The rollover requirement is arguably the most important of all, and means you must bet through your bonus a certain number of times before withdrawing it. Finally, keep an eye out for time frames in which the bonus must be claimed and used, the rollover completed, and so on.

Top 10 Offers Compared

While there are no online casino real money no deposit deals among our recommendations, we’ve still got 10 other excellent promotions for you. You can check each of them out at a glance, below.

Online Casino Deposit & Withdrawal Methods

As noted earlier, it’s not massively important how many payment methods a real money online casino provides. Instead, you need to be sure it has at least one or two which you’re actually willing and able to use.

In general, among the best online caisnos for real money gambling, you’ll find three main options available.

The first two are credit card and bank transfer. These are fairly old-school at this point, but are still viable options, particularly since most punters should have access to at least one of these methods.

The third is cryptocurrencies, which are accepted by all of our recommended real money online casino platforms. These generally offer more anonymity, saving you from having to provide the casino with your bank details, and are often quicker to deposit and withdraw. Bitcoin is the most widely-accepted type, but some sites – like our #1 brand Wild Casino – let you use a whole range of cryptos.

Below, you can see how all our recommended sites stack up when it comes to payment methods. Note that offshore brands tend to be weaker when it comes to eWallet provisions, with none of our recommended online casino sites for real money covering PayPal, for example.