Best California Sports Betting Sites 2022 – CA Online Sportsbooks

The very best California sports betting sites make it easy for you to place bets on football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, tennis, and other sports. But, because there are no locally regulated sportsbooks in the state right now, you need to find a reliable offshore sportsbook.

There are hundreds to choose from, but only a handful of offshore sportsbooks are worth your time. This California sports betting guide highlights trustworthy betting sites that will pay you on time, grade your bets fairly, offer you competitive odds and gift out the best bonuses. Read on to learn all about California sports betting.

Top 10 California Sports Betting Sites

We evaluated every online sportsbook targeting California bettors before arriving at our list of the top 10. These sites have paid out for customers without issue for years, so we deem them to be reliable and trustworthy.

These are the top 10 California betting sites right now:

MyBookie – Best California betting site for novelty wagers Bovada – California sportsbook with the most prop bets BetUS – Top California sports betting site for crypto bonuses Sportsbetting.ag – Best California sportsbook for esports bettors BetOnline – Best California sports betting site for high rollers Everygame – A California sportsbook with a superb online casino GTBets – Reduced juice sportsbook in California BetNow – Best mobile betting site for California bettors Xbet – The best California sportsbook for beginners BUSR – Popular California betting site with a great racebook

Timeline: Legal California Sports Betting Developments

California should quickly become the largest online sports betting market in North America when it eventually ushers in a locally regulated industry. It is the most populous state, with the highest GDP, and the largest concentration of professional sports teams.

However, attempts to introduce legal sports betting at a local level in the Golden State have thus far resulted in failure. This timeline highlights recent developments:

May 2022 : An online sports betting proposal gathers 1.6 million signatures before the deadline, so the issue is likely to be included on November’s ballot.

: An online sports betting proposal gathers 1.6 million signatures before the deadline, so the issue is likely to be included on November’s ballot. April 2022 : A variety of elected officials state their opposition to a tribal retail gaming initiative, which would permit in-person sports betting at land-based tribal casinos and horse racing tracks.

: A variety of elected officials state their opposition to a tribal retail gaming initiative, which would permit in-person sports betting at land-based tribal casinos and horse racing tracks. February 2022 : A poll from UC Berkeley suggests that 45% of California voters favor legal sports betting, while 33% oppose it and the rest are undecided.

: A poll from UC Berkeley suggests that 45% of California voters favor legal sports betting, while 33% oppose it and the rest are undecided. February 2022 : Three tribes form the Californians for Tribal Sovereignty and Safe Gaming Committee. It is designed to oppose an initiative backed by major online sportsbook operators that seek to legalize online sports betting in California.

: Three tribes form the Californians for Tribal Sovereignty and Safe Gaming Committee. It is designed to oppose an initiative backed by major online sportsbook operators that seek to legalize online sports betting in California. February 2022: An initiative backed by Bally’s, BetMGM, DraftKings, Fanatics, FanDuel, Penn National, and Wynn continues to make progress in its bid to add an online sports betting question to November’s ballot. “Our measure is proving to be incredibly popular with Californians,” says spokesperson Nathan Click. “Ours will be the only measure on the ballot that will guarantee hundreds of millions annually to help solve homelessness and support mental health care.”

California Sportsbook Reviews

California sports bettors can choose from a variety of overseas bookies. We have explained the key strengths and weaknesses of the top five sportsbooks below, as that will help you decide on the best option for your personal requirements.

1. MyBookie – Best California Betting Site for Fast, Reliable Payouts

We rate MyBookie as the best all-round California sports betting site. It launched in 2014 and immediately proved popular among bettors in the Golden State. This online sportsbook has always paid out on time and in full, and it is a reliable, trustworthy operator.

You can bet on a huge volume of sports and leagues at MyBookie, from the NFL and NBA to the Bangladesh Premier League and the Uruguayan Basketball League. It offers an outstanding selection of prop bets on big games too. There are also lots of fun, novelty markets, allowing you to speculate on Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter, celebrity births and deaths, and so on.

MyBookie has a user-friendly mobile and desktop interface, making it quick and easy to place bets. The main bonus is a 50% sign-up offer worth up to $1,000, which has a 10x rollover. You can alternatively go for a 10% cash bonus up to $200, which has only a 1x rollover. There is a 200% referral bonus, an 8% racebook rebate and a 25% sports reload bonus available too.

2. Bovada – CA Betting Site with the Deepest Markets

Bovada provides a very strong alternative to MyBookie. It covers more sports, it offers more betting options and the interface is a lot cleaner. Bovada also has an online poker room, which is not available at MyBookie.

The site was launched in 2012 as an offshoot of Bodog. Bovada is specifically for US sports bettors, and it tends to be the most popular sportsbook in states that do not have locally regulated industries, such as California. It offers same-day crypto payouts, 24/7 customer service, and a 75% up to $750 welcome bonus, which has a 5x rollover requirement.

3. BetUS – Best California Betting Site for Sports Welcome Bonus

BetUS rounds out our top three California sports betting sites. It does not offer as many prop bets as MyBookie and Bovada, but it offers the largest bonuses on the market. That includes a 125% sign-up bonus worth up to $3,125, which includes $2,500 sportsbook credit (10x rollover) and $625 for the online casino (30x rollover).

The brand calls itself “America’s favorite sportsbook.” It has been running since the mid-1990s, but it has really taken off over the past few years. The team has invested heavily in software upgrades, editorial content, features, and bonuses, resulting in an impressive all-round customer experience.

4. Everygame – A Trusted, Established CA Betting Site

This is the world’s oldest online sportsbook. It was formerly known as Intertops, and it took the very first online sports wager back in the 1990s. It was rebranded as Everygame in 2021 to reflect its comprehensive sports betting coverage.

Everygame offers pre-game and live betting on thousands of games each week. The odds are reasonably attractive. It does not offer as many props as Bovada, and the bonuses are a lot smaller, but, considering it boasts the best online casino for California bettors, it is another excellent all-rounder

5. SportsBetting.ag – One of the Best Betting Sites in CA for Sharp Odds

SportsBetting.ag offers the largest betting limits in California. There is a re-bet option, which allows you to repeat any bet 60 seconds after placing it. That means there are no real upper limits to the amount you can wager.

It also has consistently better odds than any rival California sports betting site. SportsBetting.ag is quicker than most sportsbooks to release its lines too. This sportsbook offers same-day crypto payouts, extremely broad coverage of more than 20 sports, an online casino, a poker room, a racebook, and a vibrant esports section.

The main downside is the software, which is a little dated. For a better user experience, you can visit this brand’s sister site, BetOnline, which offers the same features but on a more modern platform.

Is Sports Betting Legal in California?

Sports betting in California is not currently legal at a local level. A fierce battle is raging between two rival factions that want to control a regulated industry.

On one side are the tribes, including the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the Rincon Band of Luisueño Indians, and the Wilton Rancheria. On the other side are the major US sportsbooks: FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, WynnBET, Bally Bet, Barstool, and Fanatics.

Both sides have raised $100 million war chests to sway the state over to their respective ways of thinking, but so far, it’s all just resulted in heated debate. The sportsbook-backed initiative gathered enough signatures to place a sports betting question on the November 2022 ballot, but it remains to be seen if it will actually be added, and if it will gain voter approval.

In the meantime, anyone interested in California sports betting can use an offshore sportsbook. It is perfectly legal for you to do so. However, they are not governed by state or federal laws, so you need to choose carefully. The brands listed above have proved themselves to be trustworthy and reliable over many years.

Who can Bet on Sports in California?

All adults based in California can bet on sports by signing up for an account with a site such as MyBookie, Bovada, or BetUS. It will only take you a couple of minutes to register, and you will then receive a large welcome bonus.

How to Bet on Sports in California

It has never been easier to bet on sports in California. Follow these steps to place your first wager today:

Choose one of the California sports betting sites recommended above, such as MyBookie. Click on the link to visit the website and then click “Join Now.” The sign-up form will then appear on the screen. You need to provide a name, address, phone number, physical address, and date of birth. You will also be asked to create a password, and possibly a username. Some sites allow you to create a PIN or security questions and answers for added safety. Agree to the terms and click to send in the form. If requested, click a link sent to your email address to verify it. If further account verification is required, upload a scan of a driver’s license or some other form of official ID. Make a deposit using a credit card, bank transfer, eWallet, eCheck, or cryptocurrency. You should immediately receive your bonus funds. Head to the main menu on the left of the homepage and click on any sport. Choose a league and a game to see a list of betting options. Click on an option you like to add that bet to your online bet slip. Type in your bet amount to see the possible winnings, and click to submit it. If the bet wins, you will get the money soon after the game ends.

When will California Sports Betting be Legal?

There is a chance that California sports betting could go on the ballot in November 2022. If it is successful, regulators would need to thrash out a regulatory framework and approve licenses, so it would probably take another year or two before launch.

California Sports Betting Taxes

In states with locally regulated sports betting markets, bettors must declare any net winnings of $600 or more secured during a one-year period to the IRS. That will be the case if a legal sports betting market appears in California in the future.

California Sports Betting Bonuses

You will find some very large bonuses at the best California sports betting sites. Designed to attract new customers, welcome bonuses along with ongoing bonuses designed to prevent you from switching to a rival site. These are the most common offers:

Match Deposit Bonus

A California sports betting site will match a percentage of your first deposit. For example, MyBookie offers a 50% bonus up to $1,000, while BetUS offers a 125% bonus up to $3,125. These sites require you to complete rollover requirements on bonus funds before making a withdrawal.

No Deposit Bonus

A no deposit bonus gives you a risk-free opportunity to test out a new online sportsbook. If you complete the rollover requirements, you can earn a cash profit, without ever having to risk your own funds.

Reload Bonus

A reload bonus is awarded on your second deposit onwards. For example, MyBookie will match 25% of all deposits with bonus funds, up to $500. You will receive the full $500 if you deposit $2,000, and it comes with a 5x rollover requirement.

Free Bets

SportsBetting.ag gives out lots of free bets to its customers. For example, there is a $25 free bet available on any in-play market, and you will get a $50 free bet token for your first mobile wager. Winnings come with rollover requirements.

Betting on Sports in California

California sports betting sites allow you to wager on teams including the LA Rams, LA Chargers, San Francisco 49ers, Golden State Warriors, LA Lakers, LA Clippers, Sacramento Kings, LA Dodgers, LA Angels, Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants, Anaheim Ducks, LA Kings, and San Jose Sharks.

You can also bet on the LA Galaxy, LAFC, and San Jose Earthquakes, along with all the state’s college teams, plus racing from tracks across the state. Sites like Bovada and MyBookie also take bets on politics, entertainment, and esports, so you will have thousands of options at your disposal. Sign up with a California betting site today to begin your journey.