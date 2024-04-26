Two dead following single-vehicle crash on Route 29 in Fauquier County

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that left two people dead in Fauquier County on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on April 24 at 11:05 a.m. on Route 29 (James Madison Highway), half of a mile south of Route 616 (Beach Road).

A 2006 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on Route 29 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox before it collided with a tree, according to VSP.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Michael A.H. Sanson, 31, of Orange, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, Brenda M. Atkisson, 67, of Orange, died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.