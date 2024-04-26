Countries
Home Two dead following single-vehicle crash on Route 29 in Fauquier County
Public Safety, Virginia

Two dead following single-vehicle crash on Route 29 in Fauquier County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police car arrest lights
(© ChiccoDodiFC – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that left two people dead in Fauquier County on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on April 24 at 11:05 a.m. on Route 29 (James Madison Highway), half of a mile south of Route 616 (Beach Road).

A 2006 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on Route 29 when it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox before it collided with a tree, according to VSP.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Michael A.H. Sanson, 31, of Orange, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, Brenda M. Atkisson, 67, of Orange, died at the scene of the crash due to her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

