Virginia State Police: Afton man dead after fatal crash in Nelson County Sunday

An Afton man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening on Afton Mountain Road in Nelson County.

Phillip R. Pugh, 65, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police is investigating the fatal crash that occurred at 6:40 p.m.

According to VSP, a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east near Williams Creek Lane when it ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle continued into a ditch where it struck a culvert and overturned.

The crash remains under investigation.