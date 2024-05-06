Countries
Home Virginia State Police: Afton man dead after fatal crash in Nelson County Sunday
Local, Public Safety

Virginia State Police: Afton man dead after fatal crash in Nelson County Sunday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
car accident investigation police rescue
(© Wild Awake – Generated with AI – stock.adobe.com)

An Afton man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening on Afton Mountain Road in Nelson County.

Phillip R. Pugh, 65, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police is investigating the fatal crash that occurred at 6:40 p.m.

According to VSP, a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling east near Williams Creek Lane when it ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle continued into a ditch where it struck a culvert and overturned.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

