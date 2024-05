Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred at 4:45 a.m. this morning on eastbound Route 460 in Appomattox County.

Amanda G. Layne, 44, of Pamplin, was transported to an area hospital where she died of her injuries.

According to VSP, Layne was driving a 2001 Dodge Durango when the vehicle went off the road, struck a mailbox and a tree.

The accident occurred near the intersection with Old Evergreen Road.

The crash remains under investigation.