Home Hot tub a possible source of house fire overnight in Albemarle County
Local, Public Safety

Hot tub a possible source of house fire overnight in Albemarle County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
fire
(© Peter Kim – stock.adobe.com)

A fire on Maxfield Road Friday in Albemarle County displaced six residents who self-evacuated after being alerted by smoke detectors.

According to the Albemarle County Department of Fire, units were alerted to the fire at 3:29 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to discover heavy smoke and fire in the residence.

One firefighter was treated and released for minor burns sustained during the response.

The residents received a medical evaluation at the scene.

One dog remains missing.

The residents are being assisted by family members and the American Red Cross.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is exploring an electrical mechanical failure of a hot tub as a possible cause of the fire. However, the cause remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

