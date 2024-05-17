Hot tub a possible source of house fire overnight in Albemarle County

A fire on Maxfield Road Friday in Albemarle County displaced six residents who self-evacuated after being alerted by smoke detectors.

According to the Albemarle County Department of Fire, units were alerted to the fire at 3:29 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to discover heavy smoke and fire in the residence.

One firefighter was treated and released for minor burns sustained during the response.

The residents received a medical evaluation at the scene.

One dog remains missing.

The residents are being assisted by family members and the American Red Cross.

The Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office is exploring an electrical mechanical failure of a hot tub as a possible cause of the fire. However, the cause remains under investigation.