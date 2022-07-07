Best Georgia Sports Betting Sites 2022 – Legal Sportsbooks in Georgia
While Georgia sports betting laws aren’t currently the most permissive, bettors in the Empire State of the South can still wager on sports using an offshore betting site. This tell-all guide explores the current legality and developments of online betting in Georgia. We also review the best top 10 offshore sportsbooks where you can claim generous welcome bonuses and place a wager today!
Georgia Sports Betting Sites
List of the Best Sports Betting Sites in Georgia
We engaged in-house experts to create a list of top Georgia sports betting sites based overseas. Hours of research went into reviewing each bookie that accepts players in Georgia. Every sportsbook on the list survived a rigorous checklist covering game selection, odds, betting markets, and more. These are our top picks.
Timeline: Legal Georgia Sports Betting Developments
The issue of legalizing online betting sites in Georgia is a hot topic almost every year, but so far, there’s been no joy for bettors based in the Peach State. Hopefully, things will change soon. Check out the recent timeline detailing the development of sports betting to date.
- March 2021: Senate passes two bills. The first is to pose the question of sports betting as a referendum question to voters. The second is to legalize sports betting in Georgia.
- February 2022: A hearing on multiple horse racing bills is heard.
- March 2022: Two bills are proposed. One to legalize all forms of gambling and the other to permit mobile and retail sports betting.
- April 2022: The Georgia legislature ends without passing any sports betting bills.
- May 2022: Hopes for passing legal mobile betting options for residents in Northern Georgia are on the table.
- June 2022: If approved, online sports betting will launch in Georgia in 2023.
Reviews of the Best Sports Betting Sites in Georgia
Every online sportsbook has its strong and weak areas. Here’s a closer look into our top offshore betting sites in Georgia and what to expect from each one.
1. BetOnline – Best Overall Georgia Sportsbook
BetOnline crowns the list of top Georgia sports betting sites in 2022. The sportsbook’s commitment to offering exceptional betting service is evident right from the intuitive sign-up process. Having been around for over 16 years, BetOnline displays its brilliance by boasting comprehensive betting options and live streaming features.
With no less than 30 mainstream and niche sports, players have numerous sporting categories to wager on. Presenting bonuses in crypto and fiat currency is a welcome move that accommodates more players. However, users voiced a few caveats regarding higher processing fees than Bovada or MyBookie’s during payouts. You can also take advantage of the BetOnline promo codes, the sportsbook offers a variety of welcome bonuses and promotions.
Pros
- Competitive odds
- Bonus in crypto and traditional currency
- Multiple ongoing promotions
- Flexible betting limits
Cons
- High withdrawal fees
2. XBet – Unique Betting Markets
XBet is a robust sportsbook that’ll resonate with new and old bettors. It impresses with its wide range of betting options covering unique markets. Users will benefit from early markets and quality odds, seeing as the bookie pays an API for quick and accurate data. While the 20+ sports are plenty to keep bettors occupied, the bookie could add more to match fellow GA sports betting sites.
The bookie keeps its interface modern and intuitive, making it easy for players to perform different functions on the platform. Bettors up to the challenge can place in-play bets using the great selection of live betting options. The welcome offer could be a little higher to compete with established bookies, but once you’re in, there’s always a promotion you can benefit from.
Pros
- Responsive customer support
- Dynamic odds
- Wide range of betting markets
- Excellent promotions
Cons
- Low bonus percentage and maximum amount
3. MyBookie – Live Betting on Prominent Leagues
The best online betting sites in Georgia, including MyBookie, allow players to wager on live MLB, NBA, and NFL games. Though the sportsbook has an impressive list of betting markets, it doesn’t cover some exotic markets. But by coupling the games with the latest odds, the bookie ensures bettors get favorable outcomes regularly.
A generous sportsbook promo code will get players who can make a relatively high $45 initial deposit started on the right foot. Players can look forward to an exciting lineup of promotions comprising reload, rebate, and referral bonuses. All financial transactions on the site are channelled through safe and secure payment methods protected by industry-standard encryption technology.
Pros
- Fast Bitcoin payouts
- Generous welcome offer
- Advanced player props
- User-friendly interface
Cons
- High minimum deposit
4. BetUS – Fantastic Welcome Offer
A glance at the generous welcome BetUS promo code shows you why BetUS deserves to be among our top Georgia sports betting sites. With a long-standing operator established in 1994, players can rest assured they are dealing with a reputable sportsbook. After unlocking the enticing offer, a great lineup of sports and betting markets are waiting for you.
BetUS doesn’t sleep on its bonuses and keeps updating them to keep players hooked. A reasonable $10 minimum deposit is required to unlock most offers. But the best news is that – Win or lose – all wagers you place on the platform won’t go in vain but contribute to the lucrative loyalty program.
Pros
- Attractive loyalty program
- Generous welcome offer
- Well-established bookie
- Competitive odds
Cons
- Processing fees on card payouts
5. Bovada – Best Mobile Betting Platform
Bovada had over two decades to perfect its craft, and the 30,000+ betting markets attest to that. This best betting app covers more leagues and events than most bookies, which is why it’s part of our list. Bovada’s eSports selection is unrivalled, another reason it’s among our top Georgia sports betting sites.
The number of odds and betting lines are equally commendable, and players can place an assortment of wagers. But the sportsbook’s secret sauce is the seamless mobile betting site that allows you to place in-play wagers. Speaking of live betting, the feature is enhanced by terrific odds updated in real-time. If we were to fault the bookie, the relatively low welcome promo code is an area that needs fine-tuning.
Pros
- Responsive odds
- Multilingual customer support
- Intuitive mobile interface
- Trusted sports betting brand
Cons
- Low welcome offer
6. Sportsbetting.ag – Bookie with the Best and Latest Odds
Sportsbetting.ag is another formidable bookie that boasts years of experience under its belt. The bookie makes its mark as a leading sportsbook brand by offering plenty of promotions, betting markets, and payment methods. Besides from being one of the best NFL betting sites, Sportsbetting.ag covers staple markets like MLB, and NBA, coupled with the latest odds.
A juicy promo code with low wagering requirements awaits new sign-ups. The sportsbook makes room for crypto gamers by including a crypto bonus and banking methods. However, the $55 initial deposit to unlock the offer is pretty steep. Players can expect lightning-speed payouts with crypto platforms but must wait longer with fiat payment processors.
Pros
- Attractive welcome offer
- Multiple ongoing promotions
- Wide range of betting options
- How to bet live guide
Cons
- High initial deposit
- No eWallet banking options
7. BUSR – Best Crypto-Friendly Betting Platform
BUSR is an award-winning bitcoin betting site that successfully penetrated the crypto-betting market. It attracts players with an attractive crypto promo code and keeps them engaged with ongoing offers. The Bitcoin-friendly casino has one of the best racebooks covering over 300 events.
The sportsbook covers international events like the Wimbledon and the Superbowl to accommodate more players. You can even wager on politics. Though it offers live betting on sports like baseball, tennis, and baseball, the selection of payment methods is narrow compared to BetOnline and XBet.
Pros
- Attractive welcome offer
- Wide range of promotions
- Well-designed web layout
- Fast withdrawals
Cons
- No eWallet payment methods
- High minimum deposit
8. Everygame – No Withdrawal Fees on eWallet Withdrawals
Everygame was established back in 1983 before online gambling was even a thing. It has remained steadfast in its quest to deliver a top-notch betting service. You can tell by the over 5,000 betting options it provides on games each day.
The brand uses an attractive promo and a long list of payment methods to pique new players’ interest. But we can tell you the bookmaker’s stance of not imposing withdrawal fees on eWallet transactions will impress players even more. You, however, may have to wait a little longer for payouts to reflect.
Pros
- Sizeable welcome offer
- Convenient banking options
- No withdrawal fees
- No maximum withdrawal limits
Cons
- Slower payouts
- High withdrawal fees on check transactions
9. Betanysports – Multiple Live Betting Lines
Betanysports wins players over with its unconventional free play promo code. It allows you to place multiple live betting options categorized into Premium, Ultimate, and Super lines. Georgian bettors can place in-play bets on popular sports like football, basketball, and soccer.
The bookie accommodates all players with flexible betting limits that range from $0.50 to $5,000. We were also impressed with the $250,000 high maximum payouts on parlays and teasers. Betanysports offers a wide range of betting options, from straight bets to round robins. The user interface, however, could do with a better layout and color to look more inviting.
Pros
- Unique welcome offer
- Several live betting options
- High maximum payouts
- Flexible betting limits
Cons
- Not the best web layout
- A limited selection of banking methods
10. Jazz – Reliable Live Streaming
Jazz Sportsbook is one of the oldest brands on the gambling scene, with nearly 25 years in the business. It manages to stay relevant by adapting to ever-changing trends on the sports betting scene. Jazz is also one of the few bookies on our list of online betting sites Georgia sites that supports live streaming.
The sportsbook shines with a promo code that’s good enough to warrant a second look at gamers. However, the $100 minimum deposit may scare off punters with average bankrolls. Jazz has an unorthodox way of doing things, particularly in banking. For example, card deposits have a 72-hour hold, and all deposits carry a 1x rollover condition.
Pros
- 20+ years experience
- Live streaming
- Responsive customer service
- Fast payouts
Cons
- High minimum deposit
- 72 hours for card deposits to reflect
Comparing Sportsbooks in Georgia
Below is a quick comparison guide highlighting the key features of our top 10 Georgia sports betting sites.
|Sportsbook
|Sign-Up Bonus
|Bonus Code
|Sports to bet on
|Live Betting
|Live Streaming
|BetOnline
|50% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|50+
|✅
|❌
|XBet
|50% up to $500
|INSIDERS
|30+
|✅
|❌
|MyBookie
|50% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|30+
|✅
|✅
|BetUS
|100% up to $2,500
|INSIDERS
|40+
|✅
|✅
|Bovada
|75% up to $750
|INSIDERS
|50
|✅
|✅
|Sportsbetting.ag
|50% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|30+
|✅
|❌
|BUSR
|100% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|35+
|✅
|❌
|Everygame
|100% up to $750
|INSIDERS
|40+
|✅
|❌
|Betanysports
|55% Free Play Bonus
|INSIDERS
|25+
|✅
|❌
|Jazz
|50% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|30+
|✅
|✅
Is Sports Betting Legal in Georgia?
Is online sports betting legal in Georgia? The Empire State of the South is perceived as the least gambling-friendly due to some pretty restrictive laws. The only form of gambling allowed in Georgia is the lottery.
Despite numerous attempts to legalize online sports betting in Georgia, no laws have been approved. While lawmakers skirt around the issue, bettors can join offshore-based Georgia sports betting platforms. These bookies aren’t regulated locally, so they have no qualms accommodating Georgian players. BetOnline, XBet, and all our other recommended bookies provide a safe and legal way to wager.
Who can Legally Bet on Sports in Georgia?
After asking questions like “is sports betting legal in Georgia?” most bettors would like to know who can wager in the state. Since sports betting isn’t legal in Georgia, offshore bookies are the next best option. Interested bettors can pick any bookie from our recommendations of Georgia sports betting based overseas.
You must meet a few requirements, such as the minimum gambling age. To join any of the bookies recommended here, you must be at least 18 years of age. Some offshore bookies may require you to send your identification particulars, proof of residence, and social security number to register an account.
How to Bet on Sports Online in Georgia
The process of placing a wager in Georgia is quick and easy. It starts with selecting your preferred Georgia sports betting site and following these simple steps. We’ll use BetOnline as an example.
1.Visit the Website Homepage
Tap the “Visit Now” tab to visit the sportsbook’s page in your web browser. You’re immediately directed to the bookmaker’s official landing page.
2. Create an Account
As soon as you land on the home page, click on the green JOIN tab found on the top right-hand side. A registration page will display. Complete the form and click on Create Account.
3. Go to the Promotions Page
With your new account all set, head over to the Promos page, and you’ll see a list of the promotions and bonuses that pop up. Choose the welcome offer, and click on Deposit Now.
4. Deposit Funds
The site directs you to the banking page, where the list of payment methods the sportsbook accepts will show. Choose one deposit method for your funds, making sure to pay attention to the minimum deposit amount.
5. Place Wager
With your player account funded, the next step is to pick a sport and bet type. Make your selection, complete the bet slip, confirm the wager, and wait for the outcome.
When will Betting be Legal in Georgia?
Sporting bodies like the Georgia Professional Sports Integrity Alliance are rallying behind the legalization of online sports betting in Georgia. Hopefully, things will change soon as a result. Georgia remains one of the states in the US, seemingly dragging its feet on the matter. The issue of legalizing Georgia sports betting is constantly brought up, with the latest SB142 bill proposed in March 2022.
Again, the bill hit a wall after the House of Representatives refused to embrace SB142. That means online sports betting Georgia will remain illegal until at least the first half of 2024. Any talks around the subject will have to be revisited in November 2024, when the laws are next up for debate.
Previous Sports Betting Bills in Georgia
Here is a list of bills surrounding Georgia sports betting that fell through and why.
2021
- Senate Bill 142 – The SB142 to legalize online sports betting in Georgia to get voter approval in the Georgia State House.
- Senate Resolution 135 – The Georgia Senate approves the SR135 that would allow residents in the state to vote on a constitutional amendment.
- House Bill 86 – The HB86 is similar to the SB142 and is sponsored by six representatives. It was set to legalize sports betting in the state via Georgia Lottery.
2022
- Senate Bill 142 – The SB142 fell through after no one ruled on the matter by the end of the session.
- Senate Resolution 135 – The SR135 was abadoned after lawmakers refused to rule on the matter.
Tax on Sports Betting Winnings in Georgia
Despite sports betting in the state not yet getting the thumbs up, bettors can’t escape the long arm of tax regulations. All income is taxable in the state, including winnings from gambling at offshore online betting sites in Georgia.
The good news is Georgia lawmakers are somewhat lenient with the tax percentages. They have set the maximum tax rate at 5.75% regardless of income. In other words, no tax rate should go above that percentage, a move that favors bettors.
Payment Methods available at Georgia Betting Sites
Some players may be skeptical about wagering at offshore Georgia sports betting platforms. After all, wagering online involves putting your money on the line. If you win, you want assurance you’ll cash out your winnings without jumping through red tape. A closer look at some of the best payment methods should give you the necessary answers.
Crypto Betting Options
The cryptocurrency trend has taken over the global community, including the Georgia online sports betting industry. Most progressive sportsbooks are embracing this payment method loved for its unmatched anonymity and security.
Bitcoin, the most popular crypto payment method, is a staple with most crypto Georgia sports betting sites. You’ll also find the following options to pick from:
- Litecoin
- Dogecoin
- Ethereum
- Bitcoin Cash
eWallet Betting Options
eWallet banking methods are prominent payment processors with online sports betting in Georgia. They are sought for their convenience and fast-processing speeds. Deposits reflect right away. Depending on the payment method, withdrawals are processed in as little as 24 hours.
Popular e-wallet methods featured by most online betting sites in Georgia include:
- Neteller
- Skrill
- PayPal
Traditional Payment Methods
Modern gamers will likely be more open to crypto or eWallet payment options. However, some players like to keep it conservative and stick to traditional payment methods. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that, and most Georgia sports betting platforms feature secure and reliable conventional payment methods.
Here are the standard traditional payment methods you can expect to see from most online sports betting Georgia:
- Debit/credit cards like Visa and Mastercard
- Online banking
- Check
- Wire Transfer
Bonuses Available at Georgia Sports Betting Sites
Part of the thrill of online betting is unlocking the exciting welcome bonuses bookies offer. New players looking to join offshore Georgia sports betting can look forward to numerous bonus packages to kick start their wagering. Here is a list of common bonus types to expect.
Match Deposit Bonuses
Match deposit bonuses are popular in the online sports betting world. The best online sportsbooks match your initial deposit with a certain percentage capped to a specific amount. For example, BetOnline, one of our recommended Georgia sports betting sites, offers a 50% up to $1,000 welcome offer. If you deposit $100, for example, the bookie doubles your bonus, giving you $200 to wager.
When sports betting in Georgia, deposit match bonuses typically come with wagering requirements. In the case of BetOnline, players must wager the bonus 10x before they can withdraw.
No Deposit Bonuses
The no deposit welcome offer goes down as the most sought-after bonus package because of the immense value it offers. Bookies with such an offer allow bettors to join their sites and wager for free.
Typically, a player receives the bonus in the form of bonus credits. They can then use these credits to wager on certain sports listed by the bookie. What makes this offer more appealing is you win real cash if your wager wins. Sadly, this kind of offer doesn’t come around often.
Free Bets
Though termed free bets, in sports betting Georgia, such wagers aren’t entirely free. Players usually have to deposit funds to receive the free bets. The benefit is you can place wagers minus the risk of losing money. With such an offer, the sportsbook Georgia gives you back the amount of a losing wager as site credits.
Also referred to as risk-free bets, most don’t come with wagering requirements players must fulfill. This particular offer is pretty common with offshore sports betting on Georgia websites. Bovada occasionally offers free bet packages, with the last one having been worth $500.
Popular Sports to Bet on in Georgia
The complexities surrounding Georgia sports betting don’t mean sports aren’t popular in the state. Several iconic teams are available for Georgian sporting enthusiasts keen to rally behind the local talent. Here are some popular sports leagues you can follow.
NFL
The NFL is pretty big in sports betting Georgia circles, with the Atlantic Falcons ranked the most popular in the state. Whether you’re a football fan or not, the sport features plenty of betting options to match your skill at any given time.
Newbies can keep it simple with classic bets like Spreads and Totals. As your wagering skills advance, you can explore Player Props and Futures. Most Georgia sports betting sites also allow you to place live bets for more exciting betting sessions.
Here is a list of NFL teams in Georgia:
- Atlanta Falcons – Of the 22 NFL teams around the country, Georgia only has one—the Atlanta Falcons. Though it has never won a Super Bowl, the closest it came to winning the prominent title was in 1998 and 2016.
NBA
If you’re a basketball lover, you can back the formidable Georgia Bulldogs. The NBA commands a massive following in the state, and most bookies cover the league. You have several betting options to wager on, depending on the bookie.
For instance, BetOnline covers Moneyline, Over/under, and Parlays. Overall, wagering on the NBA will keep you entertained all season.
Here is a list of NBA teams in Georgia:
- Atlanta Hawks: One of the most popular basketball teams in Georgia.
- Atlanta Dream: Fans of women’s basketball can wager on the Atlanta Dream.
MLB
Baseball is another popular league to take a swipe at as an aspiring bettor, with the MLB being the league to watch. Several teams you can back include Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves.
Players have no less than 160 games to wager on every season, which is enough to keep punters engaged. Also, the sport attracts multiple betting options, including live betting, Moneyline, and Spreads.
Here is a list of MLB teams in Georgia:
- Georgia Bulldogs: The team won the World Series in 1990.
- Atlanta Braves: This is one of Atlanta’s five major sports teams and won the 2021 World Series.
NHL
Hockey also commands a sound following from loyal enthusiasts of the sport. Players can wager on the NHL, one of the biggest hockey leagues you can pursue with sports betting on Georgia platforms.
You can also back RiverHawks, Vikings, and Gladiators if you’re into college hockey. Also, you have several betting options to explore for this niche, including Points Spreads and Totals.
Here is a list of NHL teams in Georgia:
- Atlanta Thrashers: The amazing hockey team was established back in 1999.
- University of Georgia Ice Dawgs: Nothing is bigger than this team, which is immensely popular in the country.
NCAA Football
College football is just as exciting as professional football with sports betting Georgia fans. The several teams you can back include the Mercer Bears.
Like professional football, college football also comes with various bet types, from straight to exotic wagers. You’re bound to find a betting option that resonates with your wagering skills.
Here is a list of NCAA football teams in Georgia:
- Georgia Bulldogs: Georgia Bulldogs are the team to watch out for, seeing as they are currently the National Champions.
- Georgia Sothern Eagles: You have a high chance of striking it lucky with this highly competitive college football team.
NCAA Basketball
College basketball is massive in Georgia, with no fewer than 44 college Men’s basketball programs to get through. If you want to take a shot at college basketball betting, several teams exist, including the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
Pursing this league allows you to place wagers like Moneyline, Spreads, Totals, and Futures. The same betting options will depend on the Georgia sports betting site you sign up with.
Here is a list of NCAA basketball teams in Georgia:
- Georgia State Panthers: The iconic team hails from Georgia State University.
- August Jaguars: The team was very big in NCAA basketball some years back.
Golf
Compared to other sports, golf isn’t as prominent in Georgia. But that doesn’t mean you’re left out in the cold if you’re a golf betting enthusiast. In fact, most Georgia sports betting platforms cover Golfing events.
The Augusta National is one of the most iconic golf events you can wager on if you’re from the state. The event is not only popular in Georgia but the world. Other popular events you can explore include the PGA’s Masters golf tournament. It comes complete with live odds and several betting options.
Horse Racing
The Peach State is home to horse racing, as the activity also contributes to the state’s GDP. It’s not surprising that several horse racing arenas exist, like the Atlanta Steeplechase and Hawkinsville Harness Festival. Georgia International HorsePark, a world-class racing arena in Georgia, is also popular in the state.
Regardless, bettors will likely enjoy more bet types and events if they join top Georgia sports betting platforms like BetOnline and XBet.
DFS
Like most states, Georgia doesn’t have clear-cut Daily Fantasy Sports betting (DFS) legislation, and it remains a grey area. Be that as it may, players can always enter DFS events at offshore Georgia sports betting sites.
Sites that cover DFS are likely to offer traditional sports you can expect, including football and basketball. You can wager on leagues like the National Championship Game, an exciting event lined up by DraftKings.
Live Betting with Georgia Sports Betting Sites
All our recommended Georgia sports betting sites run with the game-changing feature that allows you to place wagers in real-time. Fast decisions are the order of the day since players are dealing with live odds. As such, this bet type will resonate better with the seasoned bettor.
Live betting options are similar to conventional bet types like Spreads, Prop, and Under/Over. The only difference is you’ll be placing them as the game unfolds. Live betting works better coupled with spectacular odds, markets, and a seamless betting site. From our list of recommended Georgia sports betting sites, BetOnline has all these aspects figured out.
How Georgia Sports Betting Compares to its Neighboring States
As you may be aware, individual states are allowed to set gambling laws. Following the iconic PASPA repealing ruling in 2018, many states rushed to legalize sports betting. Georgia isn’t one of them.
Georgia is bordered by Alabama in the west, Tennessee in the north, South Carolina and the Atlantic Ocean in the east, and Florida in the south. It appears the sports betting climate in Georgia and neighboring states isn’t in favor of sports betting.
South Carolina
Much like Georgia, South Carolina is still to legalize sports betting. Also, the only legal type of gambling allowed in South Carolina is the lottery, another similarity with Georgia.
Florida
Florida, the state south of Georgia, seemingly shares the same sentiments as Florida sports betting is not legal.
Alabama
Alabama, located to the north of Georgia, is also yet to legalize sports betting.
Tennessee
Tennessee, the state in the north bordering Georgia, is the only one that views things in a different light. The Volunteer State already gave sports betting the green light in 2019. However, the activity is restricted to mobile apps, and online wagering retail betting isn’t allowed. All sports betting apps must be registered by the Sports Wagering Advisory Council.
The Best Sports Betting Site for Georgia
We’ve reached the end of our guide, and it’s now a lot easier to pick the best Georgia sports betting site. Our recommended bookies impressed in several areas, particularly bonuses, usability, payment methods, and reputation. It was a close draw, but BetOnline wins our vote, hands down.
The established bookie impresses with its lucrative welcome bonus paired with reasonable wagering requirements. Providing extensive betting options, live betting, and streaming features further proves why it’s a cut above the rest. It does have its shortcomings, like its relatively high withdrawal fees. Regardless, it doesn’t take away from its remarkable service and remains our top bookie of choice.