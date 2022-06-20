Slots.lv Casino Bonus Codes 2022 – Claim a $1000+ Bonus

Our Slots.lv review tells you everything you need to know about this trusted offshore online casino. We’ll show you, step-by-step, how to claim a $1000 casino welcome bonus using the promo code HELLOSLOTS200. If you’re looking to take advantage of more offers or are seeking a Slots.lv no deposit bonus code we’ll show you how to claim them all, plus much more, in this review

Visit Slots.lv to claim your initial $1,000 reward using the Slots.lv bonus code HELLOSLOTS200.

How to Claim your Bonus with the Slots lv Casino Bonus Code

Go to Slots.lv and click ‘Join’ to register your new account. You must then enter and verify your details on the screen shown. You will need your phone number and email address to be verified before registering. Once you have verified your account, you can make your first deposit. You can choose your favorite deposit method but don’t forget to enter the bonus code HELLOSLOTS200 . Now you’re ready to play. Your account is funded, and you’ve signed up for the welcome bonus, so select your first game and click ‘Real Play’ to get started on Slots.lv.

The Latest Slots lv Casino Bonus Codes

We’ve already mentioned the HELLOSLOTS200 bonus code that is available at Slots.lv, but several other exciting bonuses can also be claimed by new and existing customers – check out the table below.

Bonus Name Bonus Description Bonus Code Claim Casino Welcome Bonus 200% up to $1,000 HELLOSLOTS200 Claim Here Crypto Welcome Bonus 300% up to $1,500 N/A Claim Here Reload Bonus 100% up to $500 8x HELLOSLOTS100 Claim Here Crypto Reload Bonus 150% up to $750 8x N/A Claim Here Daily Reload Bonus 100% up to $100 1x daily N/A Claim Here Daily Crytpo Reload Bonus 150% up to $500 2x daily N/A Claim Here Referral Bonus 100% up to $200 N/A Claim Here

As you will have noticed, there is no sports bonus available as Slots.lv does not currently offer a sportsbook.

Top Slots lv Casino Bonus Codes & Offers

Slots.lv offers a welcome bonus available to their new customers but, also, plenty of rewards to their existing players. So, here we will look at other offers you can claim, including bonus codes you can use once you are an existing customer.

Online casinos are always looking for new ways to attract new customers and keep players on-site, so be sure to look at the fantastic additional offers you can pick up.

200% USD Welcome Match Deposit Up To $1000

Bonus amount : 200% up to $1000

: 200% up to $1000 Deposits : 1x deposit

: 1x deposit Bonus code : HELLOSLOTS200

: HELLOSLOTS200 Rollover : 35x

: 35x Minimum deposit : $20

: $20 Bonus expiry: Six months

A juicy 200% matched welcome bonus is an excellent start for new players at Slots.lv and, when coupled with their reload bonus, it allows you to grab up to $5000 in bonus funds.

The rollover requirement of 35x is relatively standard compared to other online casinos. At the same time, the six-month expiry time is excellent, offering you plenty of opportunities to work through the wagering requirement.

300% Crypto Welcome Match Deposit Up To $1,500

Bonus amount : 300% up to $1,500

: 300% up to $1,500 Deposits : 1x deposit

: 1x deposit Bonus code : Not Required

: Not Required Rollover : 35x

: 35x Minimum deposit : $10

: $10 Bonus Expiry: Six months

And if you’re into cryptocurrency and looking to get a little more juice out of the Slots.lv welcome bonus, their Crypto bonus offering a 300% matched welcome bonus will be up your street.

Like the USD welcome bonus, there is a 35x wagering requirement but, again, you have six months to work through it and hopefully land some nice wins.

100% Match Deposit Up To $500 Reload Bonus (8 times)

Bonus amount : 100% up to $500 on 8 deposits

: 100% up to $500 on 8 deposits Deposits : 8x deposits

: 8x deposits Bonus code : HELLOSLOTS100

: HELLOSLOTS100 Rollover : 35x

: 35x Minimum deposit : $20

: $20 Bonus expiry: Six months

As mentioned, Slots.lv also offer a reload bonus for USD players, and you can dive in up to eight times, grabbing a 100% matched bonus up to $500.

So once you have enjoyed the welcome bonus, plenty more bonus funds are available for you to enjoy the site with – don’t forget that 35x wagering and six-month expiry date, though.

150% Match Deposit Up To $750 Crypto Reload Bonus

Bonus amount : 150% up to $750

: 150% up to $750 Deposits : 1x deposit

: 1x deposit Bonus code : Not Required

: Not Required Rollover : 35x

: 35x Minimum deposit : $10

: $10 Bonus expiry: Six months

And again, crypto deposits can see you land some extra dollars – the crypto reload bonus at Slots.lv is a 150% matched bonus up to $750, and it’s also available up to eight times.

Of course, there is the standard 35x wagering requirement and six-month expiry date to keep note of.

100% Match Deposit Up To $100 Reload Bonus

Bonus amount : 100% up to $100

: 100% up to $100 Deposits : 1x deposit daily

: 1x deposit daily Bonus code : Not Required

: Not Required Rollover : 35x

: 35x Minimum deposit : $20

: $20 Bonus expiry: Six months

For regular players, Slots.lv offer an excellent daily reload bonus – 100% of up to $100, offering you the opportunity to grab $700 over the course of a week if you’re so inclined.

The daily reload bonus comes with the standard 35x wagering – note you must complete the wagering requirement before you can claim another daily reload bonus.

150% Match Deposit Up To $500 Crypto Reload Bonus

Bonus amount : 150% up to $500

: 150% up to $500 Deposits : 2x deposits daily

: 2x deposits daily Bonus code : Not Required

: Not Required Rollover : 35x

: 35x Minimum deposit : $10

: $10 Bonus expiry: Six months

And there are also not one, but two daily reload bonuses for crypto depositors. Offering 150% up to $500, these reload bonuses allow you the chance to grab a staggering $7000 over a week.

So if you’re a fan of using crypto for online gambling, Slots.lv is a site you should be checking out.

Referral Bonus Up To $200

Bonus amount : 100% up to $200

: 100% up to $200 Deposits : Unlimited

: Unlimited Bonus code : Not Required

: Not Required Rollover : 35x

: 35x Minimum deposit : $20

: $20 Bonus expiry: Six months

Currently, there are no slots.lv no deposit bonus codes, but their referral bonus offers the opportunity to provide one.

All you need is for a friend to sign-up to Slots.lv, and then you will receive a 100% bonus up to $200 matched to their first deposit amount to enjoy – no deposit by yourself is required.

Types of Slots lv Casino Bonuses & Promos

As mentioned, Slots.lv doesn’t just reward new customers but also looks after their existing players. Take a look at which offers apply to you below and how you can take advantage of the Slots.lv bonus codes and promos.

Slots.lv Casino Welcome Bonus

Whether you prefer to use cash or crypto, Slots.lv has a choice of two welcome offers to meet your needs.

The welcome offer is the most significant bonus you are likely to get with online casinos such as Slots.lv so make sure you get the most out of them.

Slots.lv offer a 200% welcome bonus up to $1000 for any new customer signing up with the bonus code HELLOSLOTS200, and this reward is focused on your first deposit.

Once you have used this bonus, you can take advantage of a follow-up offer with the bonus code HELLOSLOTS100. This code can be used a total of eight times and will give you a 100% matched deposit bonus of up to $500 on each occasion, allowing you to claim a massive $4000 bonus.

If crypto and Bitcoin are your things, you can get a 300% welcome bonus of up to $1500 as a new customer with Slots.lv. With this offer, you won’t need a bonus code to claim the offer. When making your first deposit with cryptocurrency, you simply select this offer from the drop-down menu.

Once you have used this bonus, you can take advantage of a follow-up offer of a 150% matched deposit bonus up to $750 on your subsequent eight deposits. Again, for the crypto welcome bonus, you are not required to enter any bonus code but can select the offer when making your deposit.

Both of these welcome offers have wagering requirements of 35x before you can withdraw any winnings. Most games on Slots.lv count towards wagering at varying percentages – however, live games don’t.

Are you a new customer who has finished with the welcome offer? Fear not – there’s plenty more where that came from with Slots.lv – check out the existing customer offers below.

Slots.lv Casino Existing Customer Offers

A key feature of why Slots.lv rates highly as one of the best offshore casinos available in the US is its promotion for existing customers. Currently, Slots.lv have one daily offer for USD deposits and one for deposits with Bitcoin.

The Daily Double, which you can claim once daily, gives you a 100% matched deposit of up to $100.

If you are using Bitcoin or any other supported cryptocurrency with Slots.lv, you can claim a 150% matched deposit up to $500, which can be redeemed twice daily.

Both of these offers have a wagering requirement of 35x.

If you want your account to be exclusive to Bitcoin, there is the option to select the GO Bitcoin Exclusive upgrade. If you choose this option, you will only be able to use cryptocurrencies but can take advantage of other special rewards.

One of these offers includes a tasty 250% matched deposit bonus up to $500 every week and 25 free spins when making your weekly deposit. You will only be credited with the additional free spins if making a minimum deposit of $30. In addition to the above, you can participate in numerous giveaways and game tournaments as an existing player.

Slots.lv Casino No Deposit Bonus

At this moment in time, there aren’t currently any Slots.lv no deposit bonus codes on offer. This means there aren’t any no deposit codes you can use on sign-up, and you have to deposit with real money or cryptocurrency first.

However, if you don’t feel like depositing and playing with your own money, you can still get a reward from Slots.lv if you refer a friend who then deposits and plays – it’s a cute trick to grab a no deposit bonus from Slots.lv with no codes required.

You will receive a 100% matched deposit bonus to the same value as your friend’s first deposit, up to $200.

If your friend makes a deposit using cryptocurrency, you will be eligible for a further $25 Bitcoin bonus on top of the matched deposit bonus.

This is a clever way to make the most of your account and claim your very own Slots.lv no deposit bonus codes.

You do not have to enter any bonus code to refer your friend or claim your offer but any bonus received is subject to the 35x wagering requirements before withdrawal.

Who Can Claim a Slots.lv Casino Bonus?

If you’re looking to get stuck into the action at Slots.lv and enjoy the exciting bonuses, please note that all players must meet the following requirements.

And note that these requirements are standard across the online gaming industry in the US.

All players must be aged 21 or over

You must be a US resident or resident of another eligible country

Ensure you use the correct bonus code when signing up

Make sure you fulfil the minimum deposit amount

Agree to the terms and conditions of the bonus

Submit any required documents for verification, such as a copy of your photographic ID or a utility bill

Slots lv Casino Bonus Codes & Offers T&Cs

As with bonuses at all online casino sites, all the bonuses at Slots.lv come with several terms and conditions that must be followed. Of course, there’s nothing worse than signing up to a new site and discovering you’ve not fulfilled all the requirements. So here, we look at the essential requirements you should be aware of.

Number of Deposits

Some bonuses at Slots.lv, such as the HELLOSLOTS200 welcome bonus, are only valid for one deposit, meaning that you must look to maximise the bonus to its full on your first deposit into your account.

Other bonuses, such as the HELLOSLOTS100 reload bonus, can be used up to eight times – allowing you eight deposits in total to claim the bonuses. And of course, the refer a friend bonus at Slots.lv can be used unlimited times.

Wagering Requirements

All the available bonuses at Slots.lv come with a wagering requirement, meaning you must wager the bonus a set number of times before withdrawing any winnings.

The standard wagering requirement at Slots.lv is 35x the total deposit, and the bonus amount – a 200% bonus on a $50 initial deposit would require a wagering turnover of $3500 before you can make a withdrawal.

Eligible Games

As some casino games are deemed ‘low-risk’, not all games are given an equal contribution value towards the wagering requirement.

For example, roulette and blackjack only contribute 5% while slots are 100% – so make sure you know the wagering contribution of all the games you play.

Minimum & Maximum Deposits

All the bonuses on Slots.lv also have minimum and maximum deposit amounts – the maximum will vary depending on which specific bonus you are claiming, while the standard minimum deposit amount across the main bonuses is $20.

You must deposit an amount within these parameters to ensure you receive the specific bonus amount you expect.

Expiry Date

Another vital area of bonuses is the expiry date – if you don’t complete the wagering requirement within the stipulated timescale, your bonus will expire.

So make sure you check if the bonus you are using has a specific expiry date – there is nothing worse than almost completing a wagering requirement but then having your bonus removed.

Slots lv Casino Login: How to Sign Up & Claim a Welcome Bonus

Signing up to Slots.lv and claiming the welcome bonus is a straightforward process and can be done in just four easy steps.

1 – Join

Go to Slots.lv and click ‘Join’ to sign up for a new account. Then, enter your details and click on ‘Register’ to create your profile.

2 – Verify

Next, you’ll need to verify your mobile phone number and email address. Slots.lv will send a code to your mobile phone that you’ll need to enter on your profile to confirm your mobile number. To verify your email address, click on the link in the welcome email you receive.

3 – Deposit

Now it’s time to add funds to your account and claim your fantastic welcome bonus. First, click on ‘My Rewards’ and select the bonus you are looking to claim, then enter the applicable bonus code. Next, enter your deposit amount and your bank card or cryptocurrency details and click ‘Deposit’. Your funds and applicable bonus will be added to your account immediately.

4 – Play

Now you’ve registered and funded your account, you’re all set to play the fantastic range of casino games at Slots.lv. Browse the site until you find a game you want to play, and off you go – it’s that simple!

Mistakes to Avoid when Claiming a Slots.lv Casino Bonus

Joining a new casino site can be exciting, and it’s easy to rush through the sign-up process or fail to fully understand the terms and conditions.

To help you out, we’ve listed the most common mistakes when claiming the Slots.lv bonus.

The minimum deposit wasn’t met – The standard minimum deposit amount for any bonus at Slots.lv is $20, so if you’re depositing less than that amount, you won’t qualify for any bonus.

The bonus code wasn’t added – This is a common mistake, so always double-check what bonus code is required and always confirm that you have added it correctly before submitting it.

The wagering requirement wasn’t fulfilled – Again, this is another common mistake when playing with a bonus. Ensure you fully complete any wagering requirement attached to the bonus before trying to withdraw any winnings. The standard wagering requirement at Slots.lv is 35x unless otherwise indicated.

The game I played didn’t count towards the wagering requirement – When working through any wagering requirement, ensure that the game you are playing counts towards it. As a general rule at Slots.lv, all games count except live casino games, so keep that in mind.

Slots.lv Casino Review (4.1/5)

Slots.lv is a solid and well-rounded site for players of all skill sets and budgets and truly offers something for everyone. With over 400 games available, you will struggle not to find something you enjoy playing, and with over 50 jackpot slots on offer, the chance to land a big win entices many players.

And their substantial selection of games is coupled with some excellent bonuses for both new and existing customers. Unfortunately, some sites focus on gaining new customers and then fail to look after their players once they have signed up – that’s not the case at Slots.lv.

As with most things, nothing is perfect, though, and there are a couple of areas that Slots.lv could improve on – primarily their limited section of live dealer tables and the lack of a sportsbook. Many online gamblers like to have the choice of playing casino games and slots and placing sports wagers on one site.

What we like Over 400 games to play

Over 400 games to play Stand alone cryptocurrency bonuses

Stand alone cryptocurrency bonuses Daily reload bonuses

Daily reload bonuses Over 50 jackpot slots

Over 50 jackpot slots A solid mobile website What we don’t Limited live dealer rooms

Limited live dealer rooms No sportsbook

Slots.lv Casino Games (4.2/5)

One of the main reasons that Slots.lv is so popular is the vast range of casino games that are on offer. Players can access over 400 games with the bonus that all can be played in Practice Mode, allowing you to try them out before risking any of your own money.

Slots

The Slots.lv catalogue is packed full of video and classic slots, offering a massive variety for slot players. In addition, in partnership with some of the top game providers, they offer all the latest releases so that you can be assured of quick access to anything new on the slot scene.

Roulette

It wouldn’t be a casino site without roulette available and Slots.lv offer several roulette tables providing both American and European versions of the game for you to enjoy. And if you are a big roulette fan, check out the best online casino roulette sites.

Blackjack

Another staple of the online casino, blackjack fans, are well catered for at Slots.lv with eight virtual versions available, alongside a live dealer table offering single and double deck blackjack. And if live blackjack is your scene, take a look at the best live blackjack online casinos.

Other Casino Games

Aside from slots, roulette and blackjack, Slots.lv also offers various other casino games, including Bingo, Keno and virtual and live dealer Baccarat.

Poker

Although limited, poker is available at Slots.lv with variants including Caribbean Stud, Pai Gow, and Tri Card.

Slots.lv Casino App & Mobile Site (3.7/5)

As one of the leading online casinos, Slots.lv offers a mobile website accessible via iOS and Android, giving you the flexibility to access the site wherever and whenever you want.

The mobile site is fast and intuitive, which is great to see, as some casino sites can be slow and clunky, offering a poor user experience – not so at Slots.lv.

The lack of a dedicated, downloadable app may be a slight negative for some. Still, with such a solid mobile website allowing access to most games, it’s a negative you can quickly look over.

Slots.lv Casino Deposits & Withdrawals (4/5)

Slots.lv provides many options to deposit and withdraw from your account, including Bitcoin. You can deposit using MasterCard, Visa and AMEX (minimum $20) but cannot withdraw to these methods.

You can deposit a minimum of $10 using cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ethereum. You can also withdraw via this method at a minimum of $50 which can take 1-2 hours.

Other methods of withdrawal which generally take longer are Player Transfer (Minimum $10, 24-48 hours), MatchPay (Minimum $20, 1-2 hours) and Check by Courier (Minimum $50, 3-5 business days).

Payment Methods Available

Payment Method Deposits Withdrawals Payout Speed Visa ✅ ❌ N/A MasterCard ✅ ❌ N/A American Express ✅ ❌ N/A Bitcoin ✅ ✅ 1-2 hours Bitcoin Cash ✅ ✅ 1-2 hours Ethereum ✅ ✅ 1-2 hours Litecoin ✅ ✅ 1-2 hours Player Transfer ✅ ✅ 24 – 48 hours MatchPay ✅ ✅ 1 – 2 hours Check By Courier ❌ ✅ 3-5 business days

Slots.lv Casino Security & Safety (4.4/5)

When doing any online financial transaction, you want to ensure you’re dealing with a trusted company with a secure website, and Slots.lv tick both those boxes.

Slots.lv. uses an SSL (Secure Socket Layer) on their website to ensure that all your personal and financial information is secure every time you access the site.

And as for regulation, Slots.lv are licensed by the Curacao Gaming License – a respected regulatory authority that evaluates online casinos for security checks and fair play.

Slots.lv Casino Customer Support (4.1/5)

Customer service is also vital, and although we hope you never have to contact them, it’s always good to check out the options and reliability of any casino support options.

The good news is that Slots.lv offer several ways of contacting them, including live chat and telephone, both of which are available 24/7, giving you quick access to a customer service representative.

Although they do not have a specific email address for customer service, there is a contact form in the Help Center that you can complete if you desire, and they aim to reply to your query within 24 hours.

24/7 Customer Support

24/7 Live Chat Support

24/7 Telephone Support – (+1) 855-446-3770

Help Center

Conclusion

Having thoroughly reviewed every aspect of the Slots.lv site, it’s easy to say that they offer an excellent online gaming experience for all players.

Strong welcome bonuses and ongoing bonuses for existing customers offer plenty of bang for your buck compared to other online casinos.

With a massive range of games on offer plus new ones being added regularly, there’s plenty to keep you interested at Slots.lv, and with their excellent mobile site – you can enjoy the action wherever you want. Slots.lv is an exciting site to play on, so sign up today and start enjoying their fantastic new customer bonuses.

FAQs