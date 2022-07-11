Top Ten Live Baccarat Casinos – July 2022
Welcome to our review of the best live baccarat casinos in the US. We check out 10 of the hottest offshore betting sites to play live baccarat online and give you the lowdown on all of them including their new player bonuses.
We also fully explain the different variations of baccarat, plus offer tips, perks and odds.
Live Baccarat Casinos
List of the Best Live Baccarat Online Casinos
This section will look at the 10 best sites of live baccarat online. They are the best offshore casinos for US players and each of these sites offers you the chance to play baccarat online. And each have their own unique selling point plus some huge new customer bonuses.
The Best Live Baccarat Online Casinos Reviewed
Here we will review 10 of the best live baccarat sites in the US, which we listed above. We focus on casinos that offer the best live baccarat option for real money wagering and we fully review the bonuses on offer, the other casino games available and key factors such as payment methods.
So let’s see what these offshore sites have to offer.
1. Wild Casino – The best live baccarat casino in 2022
Wild Casino hits the top spot in our live baccarat casino options. This offshore casino site accepts customers from the US and ranks highly for those wanting to play live casino games and slots online. They are also viewed as one of the best live baccarat casinos online offering an intuitive and stylish experience.
They also have over 230 slot games available, giving them a standout casino product in this market. In addition to baccarat, they have four other key offerings in the live casino section – roulette, poker, rummy and craps. In most cases, they also offer different variations of these games.
Their customer support can only be contacted via email, with no service offered by phone or live chat. However, this is the only thing lacking on a site with a massive range of games to play and an equally impressive choice of banking methods.
If you're looking for the latest Wild Casino offers, then check out our Wild Casino Bonus Codes.
Pros:
- A generous Welcome Bonus
- An extensive array of banking methods
- Variation of live dealer games
- Over 230 different slot games
Cons:
- No Live Chat customer support
2. BetOnline – The most generous live baccarat welcome bonus
BetOnline is high on the list of the best places to play live baccarat online. They have had substantial experience across the US for many years and rank highly for the volume of customers they have on-site, making them one of the most popular gambling sites in the US, particularly for real money wagering on baccarat.
The BetOnline live casino is split into two sections – red and black and each section provides the user with different games to play. These include a broad selection of baccarat and live Super 6 plus blackjack and live online roulette tables.
They are well respected within the industry with easy-to-access customer service and a range of deposit options, including Credit/Debit cards and crypto such as Bitcoin. In addition, Crypto withdrawals at BetOnline are exceptionally speedy.
Check out our BetOnline promo codes for all the latest casino bonus offers that they have available.
Pros:
- Excellent welcome bonus for new customers
- Easy to deposit methods, including crypto
- Experienced and trusted operator
- Over 20 live dealer casino games
Cons:
- Some forms of withdrawal come with high fees
- Bonus can be known to have high rollover requirements
3. Bovada – Loyalty points awarded for live baccarat gameplay
Bovada is another offshore site which ranks highly for live baccarat in the US. This operator rewards players for playing baccarat online with Bovada Reward Points which can be redeemed in several ways on the site.
Bovada has an impressive live dealer collection with 15 tables spread across baccarat, roulette, Super 6 and blackjack. They also offer different tournaments across these products and reward existing players with promotions. They also provide a wide variety of baccarat table limits, ranging from $5 up to $4000.
They offer many different banking methods and provide an instant withdrawal service when dealing with cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash.
And Bovada have some fantastic promos for players – make sure and check out the latest Bovada bonus codes.
Pros:
- Large selection of live baccarat tables
- Impressive load times and smooth gameplay
- Easy to play and responsive mobile baccarat
- Rewards for new and existing players
Cons:
- Not all withdrawal methods are offered
- Fewer games compared to other competitors
4. Ignition – A huge variety of live baccarat table limits
Ignition Casino has an excellent baccarat variety in their live casino and offers a simplistic and modern design which is easy for both new and experienced players to navigate. They also offer 24/7 live dealer games including European/American roulette and blackjack and provide some excellent promotions for existing players.
They offer an extensive help page to resolve any queries players may have but does not have a live chat function to speak to a real person. In addition, they offer banking options via traditional methods such as debit/credit cards and crypto.
If you're interested in getting in on the action at Ignition then make sure and check out the latest Ignition Bonus Codes.
Pros:
- Excellent live baccarat variety
- A vast number of slots
- Promotions for new and existing customers
- Baccarat table limits from $1
Cons:
- Lack of customer support options
- Fees for traditional banking methods
5. MyBookie – Fantastic dealer interaction on live baccarat tables
MyBookie offers an all-round quality online gaming experience, which includes its live casino section. Although it has a wide range of slots games to play, it also has two live baccarat tables and several other live dealer options with awesome graphics and live stats.
Promotions are available with MyBookie and should not be missed, including their fantastic weekend reload bonus. They offer several different banking options and do not charge fees for withdrawals made via Bitcoin.
Pros:
- Selection of live dealer and slot games
- Daily promotions for all customers
- No fees on Bitcoin withdrawals
- Instant access to games
Cons:
- Bitcoin is the only crypto option
- No software available for download
6. XBet – Built-in mini-games available on live casino tables
Xbet does not have the history and experience of some operators, but there is still a lot to like about what this casino has to offer. Although known for a sports offering, it also has several live dealers and slot games to take advantage of.
A standout on XBet is their live casino games that include two baccarat tables, and two Live Super 6 tables – it’s easy to see why XBet are known for providing an extensive choice of live casino options.
The Live Chat function on XBet allows for excellent customer service while several withdrawal methods are available, but these do come with fees apart from Bitcoin.
Pros:
- Excellent customer service through Live Chat
- Accepts a range of crypto deposits
- Nine Blackjack tables
Cons:
- Can only withdraw crypto as Bitcoin
7. Big Spin – Superb payout limits on live baccarat
BigSpin is a newer player in the casino market, but they are doing many things right. They have several live dealer options from Betsoft including baccarat with low table limits of just $1. This is all within a well-designed site, which makes it easy to find the game you want.
They offer speedy payment methods via cryptocurrency, such as Bitcoin but also have traditional banking methods you can use. Once registered, there’s also live chat functionality to resolve any queries you may have.
Pros:
- Variety of table games and video poker
- Multiple deposits and reload bonuses on offer
- An easy-to-navigate website
Cons:
- Minimum table limits can be high
- It does not offer an e-wallet banking option
8. Cafe Casino – Live Super 6 in addition to live baccarat
Cafe Casino offers an easygoing gambling experience and a generous welcome offer for new players. It is well-reviewed by many in the US and provides a range of games from Real Time Gaming including live baccarat and live Super 6.
Cafe Casino offers several customer support options, which is why customers find them reputable. In addition, they are easy to contact if any questions arise, plus there are nine banking options you can use.
Pros:
- A vast array of games
- Crypto among nine deposit options
- Plenty of promotions with fair turnover requirements
- An excellent mobile site
Cons:
- Many e-wallets are not accepted
- Simplistic design
9. Las Atlantis – Modern and elegant live baccarat suites
Las Atlantis offers an easy-to-use online casino with a wide range of table games and slots to enjoy. Their baccarat suites are quick and modern and provide a top-class user experience. They also have a sleek mobile app meaning you can play all the games on your phone the same as you would on a desktop.
You can contact Las Atlantis customer support 24/7 and offer live chat, email and telephone support should you need it. Add a great range of banking methods, and you have an online casino you can rely on.
Pros:
- Attentive and easy-to-use customer support
- Variety of tables and slots
- Extensive banking methods
- A trusted mobile app
Cons:
- Bonuses have high rollover requirements
- Do not offer sports betting
10. MyB Casino – A top selection of live baccarat tables
MyB Casino is linked to MyBookie, which appears earlier in this list. Having an experienced operator in charge of this site means they provide an excellent service and have a wide choice of live baccarat tables. They also have a large selection of slots, table games and live casino options, which makes them an excellent choice for all your online casino requirements.
They offer round-the-clock customer support and have crypto deposit options and traditional methods available. Although tenth on our list, it is still an online casino to look out for.
Pros:
- Live Chat
- Mobile-friendly design
- Easy navigation
- Trusted owners
Cons:
- Limited withdrawal methods
Comparing the Best Live Casino Baccarat Sites
|Casino Platform
|Live Baccarat
|Table Limits
|Payout Options
|Max Withdrawal
|Providers
|Wild Casino
|✅
|$5 – $5,000
|Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Check/Bank Wire
|$24,000 p/w
|Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming
|BetOnline
|✅
|$1 – $2000
|Bitcoin, Skrill and Neteller, Check/Bank Wire
|$10,000 p/d
|Betsoft, Magma, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming
|Bovada
|✅
|$1 – $3000
|Wire Transfer, Check by Courier, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash
|$9500 p/w
|Betsoft, Real Time Gaming, Rival Gaming.
|Ignition Casino
|✅
|$1 – $2500
|Wire Transfer, Check by Courier, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash
|$3000 p/w
|AIS Technolabs
|MyBookie
|✅
|$1 -$1000
|Wire Transfer, Echeck, Bitcoin
|$5000 p/d
|Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Visionary iGaming
|XBet
|✅
|$1 -$1000
|Wire Transfer, Echeck, Bitcoin
|$5000 p/d
|Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Visionary iGaming
|Big Spin Casino
|✅
|$1 -$1000
|Wire Transfer, Check by Courier, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple
|$3000 p/d
|Betsoft, Visionary iGaming
|Cafe Casino
|✅
|$1 – $3000
|Visa/MasterCard, Check, Bitcoin
|$2500 p/w
|Betsoft, RTG, Rival Gaming
|Las Atlantis
|✅
|$5 – $5,000
|Visa/MasterCard, Bank Wire, Bitcoin
|$2500 p/w
|RTG Software
|MYB Casino
|✅
|$10 – $2500
|Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Check/Bank Wire.
|$2000 p/w
|Betsoft, Magnet Gaming, Parlay Games
How to Sign-Up & Play at a Live Baccarat Casino
To play live baccarat online, you need an online account with a casino site so follow this step-by-step guide to creating an account and starting your live baccarat journey. And for this example, we’re using Wild Casino – our top-rated live baccarat casino.
1. Join
Visit Wild Casino and click the ‘Join Now‘ button on their homepage. You will need to provide basic information and your phone number to open your account and set up a password.
2. Verify
You must verify your email address before using your Wild Casino account to place bets. They will send you a verification link to the email address you provided.
3. Deposit
You will now be able to add funds to your Wild Casino account. You can choose from various methods such as debit/credit card, bank transfer or crypto like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin.
4. Bet
Once your funds have been deposited and cleared, you can start playing live baccarat on Wild Casino.
The Perks of Playing Live Casino Baccarat
With online gaming and casinos progressing rapidly, it has never been easier to play table games from your home. With live dealers helping players immerse themselves into the action, games such as live baccarat online come with the excitement of playing in a real-life casino. Here are some perks of playing live baccarat online.
Human Interaction at the Live Casino Baccarat Tables
Playing baccarat at a land-based casino used to have the added incentive of dealer interaction. Now with the developments of the online offering, playing at home can provide players with the same interactions. On most live baccarat casino tables, you will be greeted by a professional in-game dealer who will be available throughout the gameplay.
This development allows players to immerse themselves in a baccarat game online as if they were playing in person. There are also live chat features with games that allow players to talk to the dealer about the game or any other subject they wish to discuss.
Multiple Choices & Options Online
As with many things in life, live baccarat online offers more choices to anyone wishing to participate in a game. These options can often be limited at land-based casinos, but there is a vast variety to choose from online. Players can choose which dealer they play against, a lucky table colour to play at, and different minimum buy-in amounts.
Once you’ve decided to play at a table, you don’t have to stay there. The choice is always there if you want to take a risk at higher buy-ins with faster gameplay or just fancy a change of atmosphere.
Safety & Convenience
A key aspect of playing live baccarat online is that every game and every hand is recorded. So although you are unlikely to need it, any disputes you may have can always be raised and given a fair hearing. It also means you will play in a fair game against the house and shouldn’t worry about any of the games being fixed.
Playing online also means jumping on and playing any time of day. All the action is just a couple of clicks away on both desktop and mobile, without the need to get dressed up and leave the house. And, of course, playing hands and looking at your stats as you go adds to the online experience.
How Does a Live Dealer Baccarat Game Work?
Live baccarat is essentially the same as regular baccarat players know and love, with the same key rules applied across both versions of the game. The game is played against the dealer with eight shuffled decks of cards in play. Players can bet on the Player’s hand, theBanker’s hand or a Tie Hand. The game aims to predict which hand will be equal to or closest to nine. Depending on the deal, players can either win, lose or tie.
Regular baccarat has a great atmosphere around the table, but this will not be missed when playing live dealer baccarat – players still get the same casino feel when being dealt hands online.
Live dealers are always equipped with microphones to handle players’ questions and comment on exciting in-game situations. Plus, not only can players interact with the dealer, but they can also talk to each other using the live chat feature.
Demo Mode & Live Baccarat Free Play
With the live version of baccarat online, there is unlikely to be a free or practice mode available for you to perfect your skills. As these tables require live dealers, there are usually only real money games.
If you want to practice before you get stuck, it’s best to check out baccarat under ‘Table Games’ on the listed sites above. These games do not have a live dealer but still work on the basic principles of a baccarat game. Here you can play for free without risking your own money. Then, once you feel ready, you can progress to the live baccarat tables.
If you’re new to baccarat, it is worth spending some time perfecting your skills before getting involved in the real thing. Although baccarat is an easy game to get to grips with, refining your strategy in the practice mode will give you a greater chance of beating the dealer.
The Odds & Payouts of Live Dealer Baccarat
As a general rule, live baccarat odds on the Banker and Player are similar at around 1:1 with the tie normally paying the 8:1 mark.
We’ve listed below the odds, payout and house edge on an average live baccarat table.
|Bet
|Odds
|Payout
|House Edge
|Banker Bet
|45.86%
|1:1
|1.06%
|Player Bet
|44.62%
|1:1
|1.24%
|Tie Bet
|9.52%
|8:1
|14.36%
Live Baccarat House Edge
The House Edge on a game of live baccarat is usually around 1:20. This information should be displayed on the game’s home screen. Make sure the House Edge is never higher than it should be, and only play on tables where it is correct. The Banker Bet will win more often than other hands, so the casino will have to charge a commission.
Online Casinos & Live Baccarat for Real Money
Different sites may have various baccarat options you can bet on. Most games have similar rules to regular baccarat but offer additional features and potential side wagers to get involved with. Below are the most popular versions of live baccarat, which can be found online.
Punto Banco
This is the most common version of live baccarat found online. Punto (Player) Banco (Bank) is simply playing against the dealer, betting on one of two sides. The aim is to reach a hand equal to or close to nine.
Mult-Seat Baccarat
This variation allows up to eight players to sit at a table with one dealer. The added seats at the table give this game a community feel where all players wager against a single dealer aiming to come out on top.
Speed Baccarat
This game is for those who want more for their time and money. Speed Baccarat offers a ten-second betting period meaning this fast-paced environment allows players to take part in more hands.
Baccarat Squeeze
This form of baccarat follows traditional rules but allows the player to squeeze the cards when nominated. This means the player can reveal the value of the cards rather than the dealer.
Progressive Baccarat
This game allows players to compete for huge jackpot prizes. Each portion of a wager is added to the progressive fund, accumulating over time. The longer the jackpot goes without being won, the greater the jackpot fund.
Top Tips for Playing Live Casino Baccarat for Real Money
If you’re looking to play baccarat at one of the best live casinos for real money then here are our top tips to follow.
Player & Banker Wagers
The tie bet paying 8:1 is always considered a tempting option for players. However, the odds and house edge are stacked against you on this best. Perfect your strategy around Player and Banker bets on live baccarat online.
Keep An Eye On Banker Commission
Around 5% commission is usually applied to Banker Bets. However, this comes with a positive as the house edge is slightly lower on these bets. Therefore, it can pay to include Bankers Bets in your strategy, and it could lead to more winnings.
Be Wary of Zero Commission
The promise of zero commission on live baccarat is always tempting, but this is often not as promising as it sounds. Instead, these games are often more in favour of the house leading to smaller and fewer wins.
Fewer Decks Are A Positive
Although eight decks are the standard in regular baccarat, it can pay to look around online and find tables with six or seven decks in play. The games played with fewer cards have significantly lower odds.
Know Your Side Bets
It can be tempting to get involved with side bets in live baccarat to help boost winnings. However, it is worth focusing on the main live baccarat game as this is where the most money can be made over a sustained period.
Live Baccarat vs Other Live Casino Games
We compare the house edge on live baccarat versus other live dealer games.
|Game
|House Edge
|Live Baccarat
|1.01%-15.75%
|Live Roulette
|5.26%
|Live Blackjack
|0.5%
|Craps
|0-16.67%
|Hold ‘Em
|2.36%
|Keno
|20-40%
Best Payment Method for Live Baccarat Casinos
Many different payment methods are available to those who want to wager real money on live baccarat online. Check out some of the quickest and most convenient ways of depositing and withdrawing funds.
Crypto Betting Options
Many offshore casinos now accept cryptocurrency deposit options and if you’re interested in crypto then check out the best Bitcoin casinos in the US.
This often has higher limits than traditional methods, and winnings are usually processed and paid out much quicker. Here are a few popular crypto options:
- Bitcoin
- Bitcoin Cash
- Dogecoin
- Ethereum
E-wallet Betting Options
An electronic card called an e-wallet can be used to make transactions online. These can be made on phones, tablets or computers. E-wallets are secure and a quick way to transfer money, making them incredibly convenient for online casinos.
Some of the most notable e-wallets available include:
- Cash App
- PayPal
- Google Wallet
- Android Pay
Traditional Payment Methods
If you prefer traditional payment methods such as Credit and Debit cards, these choices are still available on most sites. In addition, credit cards such as Mastercard and Visa are widely accepted at the best credit card casinos. However, withdrawals can take longer to be processed via these methods for offshore sites and are often subject to higher fees than other options such as crypto.
Playing Live Casino Baccarat on Mobile Devices
The good news is that all the online casino sites we’ve recommended offer either a dedicated mobile website or on one of the best casino apps. Both are perfect for allowing you to play live casino baccarat for real money on the device of your choosing and whenever and wherever you wish.
Before playing live baccarat on mobile devices, it is essential to consider some important aspects before beginning. A key thing to consider is only to use trusted Wi-Fi connections. As you are dealing with personal data, you do not want this to be compromised. You should also only use sites which have been reviewed and have a high level of security.
Other things to consider include data usage and battery life. It’s important not to run out of either of these as this could be costly if you’re in the middle of a hand. So always keep an eye on how much data you are using and have what battery life you have left when playing live baccarat.
Our Top Choice of Live Casino Baccarat Site …
After reviewing these ten sites, we think Wild Casino is the best offshore site for live casino and baccarat online due to having a wide variety of live dealer games and a generous welcome bonus for new customers in the US.
Looking at its competitors, Wild Casino has some for everyone across its live casino offering, from baccarat and live roulette to poker and rummy. This variety and multiple banking options and other slot games make it a must-visit live casino site.