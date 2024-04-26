Countries

Home Update: Harrisonburg PD identifies suspect in 7-11 robbery on Thursday
Local, Public Safety

Update: Harrisonburg PD identifies suspect in 7-11 robbery on Thursday

Crystal Graham
Published date:
7-11 robbery suspect photo
Images courtesy City of Harrisonburg

The Harrisonburg Police Department has identified the suspect in a robbery at 7-11 on Thursday as a Louisiana male.

Tevin E. White, 29, from Ama, La., immediately fled the area, according to police.

He was in a 2016 black Ford Fusion with the Louisiana license plate number 777 FIR.

HPD has obtained a felony warrant against White for robbery by force.

It’s believed that he is no longer in the area and has no direct ties to the Harrisonburg community.

HPD encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Det. Spiggle at (540) 437-2617.

Those who have information and wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Crime Solvers at (540) 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).

