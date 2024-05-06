Virginia receives $3.1M in multistate settlement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Virginia is among six states to receive funds in a settlement with opioid manufacturer Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Amneal) for its role in fueling the nationwide epidemic of opioid addictions and overdoses.

Virginia will receive $3.1 million out of a $270 million settlement.

Amneal produces several generic opioid products and was one of the largest manufacturers of opioids from 2006 to 2019, selling more than nine billion pills. A multistate coalition of attorneys general alleges that Amneal knowingly failed to monitor and report suspicious orders placed by its customers, as it was required by federal law.

“The prescription opioid crisis wreaked havoc across Virginia. By holding opioid manufacturers accountable for their role in the epidemic, my office helps support prevention, reduction and treatment initiatives across the Commonwealth,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said.

The settlement in principle announced today will provide $92.5 million in cash over 10 years and $180 million worth of naloxone nasal spray, an overdose treatment medication, to participating states and local governments.

The settlement in principle of $270 million was negotiated by the attorneys general of California, Delaware, New York, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.