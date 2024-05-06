Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Virginia receives $3.1M in multistate settlement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Health, Public Safety, US & World

Virginia receives $3.1M in multistate settlement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
opioid crisis
Photo Credit: Robert Wilson

Virginia is among six states to receive funds in a settlement with opioid manufacturer Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Amneal) for its role in fueling the nationwide epidemic of opioid addictions and overdoses.

Virginia will receive $3.1 million out of a $270 million settlement.

Amneal produces several generic opioid products and was one of the largest manufacturers of opioids from 2006 to 2019, selling more than nine billion pills. A multistate coalition of attorneys general alleges that Amneal knowingly failed to monitor and report suspicious orders placed by its customers, as it was required by federal law.

“The prescription opioid crisis wreaked havoc across Virginia. By holding opioid manufacturers accountable for their role in the epidemic, my office helps support prevention, reduction and treatment initiatives across the Commonwealth,” Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said.

The settlement in principle announced today will provide $92.5 million in cash over 10 years and $180 million worth of naloxone nasal spray, an overdose treatment medication, to participating states and local governments.

The settlement in principle of $270 million was negotiated by the attorneys general of California, Delaware, New York, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Waynesboro School Board needs to hold administrators to account for WHS football hire
2 UVA Athletics is making me FOIA the details of Tony Bennett’s contract status
3 God breaking down walls: UMC ends ban on gay clergy, same-sex marriages
4 Augusta County School Board engaging in the old game of ‘smear the queer’
5 Dream come true: Rockbridge County native SJ McDonald’s video to debut on CMT

Latest News

lgbtq
Politics, US & World

God breaking down walls: UMC ends ban on gay clergy, same-sex marriages

Crystal Graham
uva basketball
Sports

Virginia lands Duke five-star TJ Power: How does Power fit with the ‘Hoos?

Chris Graham

So, what do we know about TJ Power, the Class of 2023 five-star who committed to Duke, didn’t play much there as a freshman, and is now headed to Virginia off the transfer portal?

sj mcdonald next up now artist CMT
Arts & Media, Local

Dream come true: Rockbridge County native SJ McDonald’s video to debut on CMT

Crystal Graham

Nashville country music artist and Rockbridge County native SJ McDonald is hoping someone will pinch her, because she got some news that seems too good to be true.

nascar
Sports

Podcast: Will we get a full NASCAR Cup Series season in 2024?

Rod Mullins
Sports

Kentucky Derby’s 150th running made history when Mystik Dane ‘won by a nose’

Rebecca Barnabi
mailbag
Arts & Media, Local, Politics, Schools

Mailbag: Butch Wells and I are on the same side of the student artwork controversy

Chris Graham
Economy, Politics, US & World

‘The backbone of the American economy’: McClellan celebrates small businesses

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status