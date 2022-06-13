Texas Online Casinos – Compare The Best Real Money Online Casinos In TX

Texas online casinos face a major challenge since the laws forbid any form of casino gambling with just a few exceptions. In this guide, we’ll explain the rules of playing with real money at an online casino in Texas and provide you with the best offshore sites on which to do it.

Best Texas Online Casinos

The Best Texas Online Casinos List

Our team of iGaming experts has researched hundreds of Texas online casinos and found the following ones to be the best. These sites are accepting residents from the Lone Star State, and you can sign-up in just a few minutes.

Wild Casino – The Best Online Casino in Texas. BetOnline – One of the Best Texas Online Casinos for Table Game Tournaments. Bovada – Play a Range of Online Casino Games in TX. Ignition – One of the Most Generous Poker Bonuses in Texas. MyBookie – Play Slots with Real Money at this Online Casino in Texas. XBet – One of the Most Popular Texas Casinos for Beginners. BigSpin – Offers Hundreds of Betsoft Online Slots. Cafe Casino – Collect Points when Playing with Real Money at this Online Casino in Texas. Las Atlantis – Provides Free and Fast Payouts in USD and Crypto. MyB Casino – One of the Best Texas Online Casinos for Online Roulette.

Reviews of the Best Texas Online Casinos

1. Wild Casino – The Best Online Casino in Texas

Wild Casino has been voted the best Texas casino of the year thanks to its range of popular games and features. You can join this site in just a few steps, and we’ll explain how to do this later on in this guide on Texas online casinos. Once you join, you’ll get access to hundreds of top slots and other casino games provided by Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, and others.

One of the reasons behind Wild Casino’s success is its ability to cater to a wide range of audiences and bankrolls. Throughout its game catalog, you’ll be able to find plenty of high-limit slots and table games. These are slots that can support wagers of $100 and over per spin, or $10k or more per table game.

Wild Casino is also one of the best Bitcoin casinos in the country, supporting payments in 15 coins and tokens. Here too, the site is able to accommodate a wide range of payment limits, rising up to $500k per deposit in Bitcoin.

There are several Wild Casino bonus codes that you can use as a new or existing player. A popular welcome bonus provides you with a 300% crypto match bonus of up to $3,000. Enter code CRYPTO300 to activate this offer with your first deposit. The applicable wagering requirement is 35x.

Pros High limit slots and tables

High limit slots and tables Accepts a wide choice of USD and crypto payment methods

Accepts a wide choice of USD and crypto payment methods Hundreds of slots by Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming

Hundreds of slots by Betsoft and Nucleus Gaming A generous welcome package for new players Cons No mobile app for Android or iOS

2. BetOnline – One of the Best Texas Online Casinos for Table Game Tournaments

All the Texas casinos listed in this guide provide a range of virtual and live table games, but BetOnline stands out as it offers enticing tournaments every month. You can participate in most of these competitions for free, paying only what you wager at the table or on slots. By ranking highest on the leaderboard, you’ll receive a prize from a valuable pool. This is normally around $1 million per month.

As a result of its tournaments, BetOnline ranks among the best live Blackjack sites in the country. If you’re a fan of this table game, you’ll find a great variety of virtual and live dealer tables featuring a range of different rules and optional side bets. You can even play some Blackjack games for free in demo mode before playing with real money at this online casino in Texas.

BetOnline is offering a choice of welcome offers for new sign-ups from Texas. The most popular casino bonus consists of a 100% match bonus of up to $1,000. This offer can be activated with promo code BOLCASINO and has a wagering requirement of 30x. The good news is that once you’ve exhausted your first bonus, you can re-use this code a further two times.

Pros A three-part casino welcome package worth up to $3,000

A three-part casino welcome package worth up to $3,000 Monthly game tournaments with a $1 million pool

Monthly game tournaments with a $1 million pool A top Blackjack casino with plenty of virtual and live games

A top Blackjack casino with plenty of virtual and live games Supports a wide choice of crypto payments Cons No live Poker tables available

3. Bovada – Play a Range of Online Casino Games in TX

Bovada is one of the largest Texas online casinos on our list and even offers a dedicated sportsbook for eager sports fans. The casino lobby is home to hundreds of new and popular slots provided by an impressive collection of software providers. These include Betsoft, RealTime Gaming, and Rival Gaming.

As a result of its software partners, Bovada is able to offer you online slots, virtual and live table games, and numerous specialty titles. Among its many games, you’ll find several jackpot slots featuring mega prizes of $100k or more.

Bovada also offers dedicated Android and iOS apps that you can download for free. Just like all other featured Texas casinos, it also offers a mobile-optimized website. As a result of these mobile-friendly tools, this operator offers one of the best Blackjack apps in the USA.

When you first register an account with this Texas casino, you’ll be able to choose your favorite Bovada promo codes. If you’re planning to pay using USD, you can enter code CAWELCOME100 to receive a 100% match of up to $1,000. This offer has a wagering requirement of 25x.

You can follow up this bonus with another two rewards, or opt to use a crypto welcome offer instead.

Pros A top Blackjack app in Texas

A top Blackjack app in Texas Hundreds of games by Betsoft and RTG

Hundreds of games by Betsoft and RTG Jackpot slots with $100k+ mega prizes

Jackpot slots with $100k+ mega prizes Includes a comprehensive sportsbook Cons Crypto welcome bonus has a higher value than USD rewards

4. Ignition – One of the Most Generous Poker Bonuses in Texas

Ignition is another Texas casino that is owned and operated by the same company as Bovada and other successful sites. As a result, it offers a range of features that you would expect from an established platform, such as 24/7 live chat support and a great range of payment methods.

This online casino stands out for its dedicated Poker platform. On it, you’ll be able to practice playing this top card game and participate in Poker tournaments with high-value prize pools. You can even use Ignition bonus codes to unlock welcome and ongoing offers that you can use specifically on this casino table game.

If you intend to fund your Ignition account using cryptocurrency, you’ll be able to claim a welcome package that consists of a 150% match of up to $3,000. This offer is split equally between casino games and Poker chips, so you’ll be able to get a maximum of $1,500 to use on each genre. The wagering requirement for this bonus is 25x.

Ignition is also one of the best casinos in Texas for payouts, especially when you opt for Bitcoin or any other supported cryptocurrency. Internal processing for withdrawals is normally completed within 15 minutes, so this means that you could receive a payout just 30 minutes after sending your request.

Pros A dedicated Poker platform with mega prizes

A dedicated Poker platform with mega prizes Payout requests normally processed within 15 minutes

Payout requests normally processed within 15 minutes Accepts USD and crypto payments

Accepts USD and crypto payments A generous Poker welcome bonus to get you started Cons Relatively low maximum deposit limits

5. MyBookie – Play Slots with Real Money at this Online Casino in Texas

MyBookie offers one of the greatest numbers of online slots among all TX casinos. By partnering with Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, and other top providers, it offers every theme, game mechanic, and potential payout imaginable. Moreover, it is one of the first online casinos that offer new games just as soon as they are released in the USA.

Beyond slots, MyBookie offers a good choice of virtual and live table games as well as video Poker. These and all other games are instantly accessible across digital devices, including smartphones and tablets. No apps are available or necessary, as the site is optimized for mobile.

When you first join MyBookie from Texas, you’ll be able to claim a 150% match bonus worth up to $1,000. This offer is only valid on your first deposit and is suitable for both USD and crypto payments. You can activate this offer using promo code MYB100 and the applicable wagering requirement is 40x.

Just like BetOnline, Bovada, and other top Texas online casinos, MyBookie provides one of the best Texas sportsbooks. It also offers exclusive offers and promotions best-suited for sports betting and provides some of the earliest and most competitive odds across 20+ sports.

Pros Hundreds of slots, including ones with a jackpot

Hundreds of slots, including ones with a jackpot Mobile-friendly website

Mobile-friendly website Good choice of virtual and live table games

Good choice of virtual and live table games Access a great choice of ongoing offers and promos Cons Only a few live Baccarat tables

Comparing the Best Texas Online Casinos

Let’s compare key features and bonuses offered by the best Texas online casinos through the following table:

Texas Casinos Games Available Number of Games Software Providers Payment Method Welcome Bonus Wager Requirement Wild Casino Slots, blackjack, craps, roulette, poker, baccarat, live casino 250+ Fresh Deck Studios, Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming VISA, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, Discover, Person to Person, Bank Wire, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar, USD Coin 250% deposit match up to $1,000 on first deposit 35X BetOnline Roulette, slots, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots, live casino, sports betting 491 Magma, BetSoft, Fresh Deck Studios, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming VISA, MasterCard, Person to Person, Dogecoin, eCheck, Wire Transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin 100% Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000 30X Bovada Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots, live casino, sports betting 200+ Visionary iGaming, RealTime Gaming, Rival, Revolver Gaming VISA, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, MatchPay, Zelle, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin 125% deposit match up to $1,250 25X Ignition Slots, blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, poker, live casino, progressive jackpots, virtual sports 200+ Rival Gaming, RealTime Gaming Visa, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, Zelle, MatchPay, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum 150% Deposit match up to $1,500 25X MyBookie Slots, blackjack, roulette, craps, baccarat, poker, live casino, progressive jackpots 200+ Betsoft, Visionary iGaming, Rival Gaming Credit card, debit card, wire transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum 150% deposit match up to $750 40x XBet Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, live casino, sports betting 200+ Magma, Fresh Deck Studios, BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Visionary iGaming Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin 200% deposit match up to $500 40X Big Spin Slots, roulette, blackjack, roulette, craps, poker, baccarat, live casino 213 BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple 200% deposit match up to $1,000 30X Cafe Casino Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots, live casino 300+ RealTime Gaming, Rival, Makitone Gaming Credit card, Debit card, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum 250% deposit match up to $1,500 40X Las Atlantis Slots, roulette, blackjack, poker, baccarat, progressive jackpots 250+ RealTime Gaming Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, Neosurf, PayID 220% up to $22,000 + 55 free spins 35x MYB Slots, roulette, blackjack, craps, poker, baccarat, live casino, sports betting 200+ BetSoft, Concept Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Visionary iGaming, Magma Credit card, Debit card, Wire Transfer, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin 200% deposit bonus up to $1,000 40X

Playing at Online Casinos in Texas

Texas online casinos are not supported by the State’s laws. As a result, there are no rules to playing on any of the offshore casinos that we’ve listed in this guide. The State’s minimum gambling age is 21 years of age, and as long as you’ve got a stable Internet connection, you should find no trouble in joining any of these casinos in TX.

Joining a Texas Online Casino

You can sign-up to the best Texas casinos online in just a couple of minutes by following these steps.

In this example, we’re using Wild Casino as it’s the best casino in texas and is welcoming new players with a welcome package worth up to $9,000.

Step 1: Registration

On the Wild Casino website, click on ‘Join Now’ to begin registering your account. Enter your personal information as requested, ensuring that you include a valid mobile number and email address.

Step 2: Verification

Shortly after completing registration, you should receive an automated email requesting that you confirm your email address is correct. Click on the link in the email to complete this step.

Step 3: Payment

Visit the ‘Cashier’ page and choose your favorite banking option by clicking on the logo. Enter the amount you wish to deposit and add the promo code for your preferred bonus.

As you’re placing your deposit, enter WILD250 to receive your first USD welcome bonus or CRYPTO300 to claim your first cryptocurrency bonus.

Step 4: Games

Visit the Wild Casino lobby and browse through the different game categories offered by the best Texas online casino. Click on a game to launch it and follow the on-screen instructions to start playing.

A Timeline of Texas Casino Laws

As we’re writing this guide on Texas online casinos, there are no sites that are licensed by the State. Here are some of the main Texas casino bills that have helped shape the current rules:

2015 – Casino gambling on Native American land is permitted to continue following a ruling by the National Indian Gaming Commission.

– Casino gambling on Native American land is permitted to continue following a ruling by the National Indian Gaming Commission. 2006 – Online gambling is completely banned through the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act of 2006.

Online gambling is completely banned through the Unlawful Internet Gambling Enforcement Act of 2006. 1996 – Kickapoo Casino is the first Indian casino to open its doors in Texas.

Are Online Casinos Legal in Texas?

Unfortunately not. Texas online casinos are not legally allowed to operate or be based in the State. It is also considered to be a criminal act to gamble online. Moreover, it is currently unclear if or when a Texas casino bill will pass and pave the way for more liberal rules.

Offshore casinos, such as Wild Casino and BetOnline, continue to accept residents from the State who would like to play online slots and other popular games.

When will Texas Casinos Become Legal?

It is impossible to determine when or even if Texas online casinos will ever become legal. Several attempts to vote on laws governing Texas casinos have been stopped almost immediately.

If you’re looking for Texas casinos that are legally allowed to operate, you only have two options.

Casinos in Northern Texas

There are currently no licensed Texas casinos that are located in the north of the State. If you live in these parts and would like to play casino games, you can either travel south or to the neighboring states that permit casino gambling.

Casinos in South Texas

There are currently two land-based Texas casinos and both of these are operated by Native American tribes. You can also sometimes visit a floating casino, such as the ones found on cruise ships.

Indian Casinos in Texas

The two licensed Texas casinos are both on tribal land. These Indian casinos are:

Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel – 794 Lucky Eagle Dr, Eagle Pass, TX 78852.

Naskila Gaming – 540 State Park Rd 56, Livingston, TX 77351.

Tax Payable on Texas Online Casino Winnings

This State does not have an income tax so, as a result, winnings from Texas online casinos are not subject to state tax. Nevertheless, as a resident of the US, you would still be liable to pay the 24% federal tax rate imposed on all forms of gambling winnings that surpass a set threshold.

Texas Casino Deposits and Withdrawals

Once you register an account with any of the best online casinos in Texas, you’ll be able to deposit using your favorite banking options.

Here are some of the most popular methods:

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are just a few of the cryptocurrencies that you can use to deposit and withdraw funds from your casino account. The best Texas online casinos will even reward you with a higher-value bonus for opting to use this payment method.

The best Ethereum casinos in Texas are Wild Casino and BetOnline.

eWallets

Using Skrill, ecoPayz, and other popular eWallets is a quick and mobile-friendly way to deposit and withdraw funds. Unfortunately, this payment method is expensive for operators to support, so it is becoming increasingly difficult to find sites that accept this option.

Other Payment Methods

Debit/credit cards, payment vouchers, gift cards, and bank wire transfers remain popular ways to pay at Texas casinos. These methods are familiar and oftentimes instant, but they may not always be available for withdrawals.

Some of the best Vanilla Visa casinos in Texas include Bovada and Ignition. General credit card casinos in Texas include Big Spin and Cafe Casino.

Texas Online Casino Bonuses

All the 10 Texas online casinos featured in this guide will reward players in Texas and the rest of the US with generous bonuses.

Here are some of the most popular ones:

Matched Deposits

The best online casinos in Texas will increase the value of your payment by a certain percentage through a matched deposit offer. These rewards normally have a maximum value and are avaialble to both new and existing players.

You can find one of the highest-value matched deposit bonuses in Texas from Las Atlantis. Using the correct Las Atlantis bonus codes, you can receive up to $22k in rewards.

Free Spins

This bonus is a popular way to play eligible online slots without risking your own funds. Free spins can be rewarded through a number of different promotions, including a welcome offer or loyalty rewards program.

MyB Casino is currently offering existing players weekly free spins to players who place a qualifying deposit and enter promo code MYBSPINS.

No Deposit Bonus

The best Texas online casino will reward its players even when they do not place a deposit. This bonus is extremely rare and normally only valid for a short amount of time. As we are writing this Texas online casinos guide, there are no such promotions available.

Popular Casino Games in Texas

By joining any of our featured Texas casinos, you’ll be able to play hundreds of different, exciting, and fair casino games.

Here are some of the most popular game categories:

Texas Casino Slots

Playing online slots is easy and fun, with much of the game playing out automatically. This allows you to sit back and enjoy the creative talent of game providers, including Betsoft and RealTime Gaming. What’s more, you’ll be able to experience a combination of themes, game mechanics, and potential payouts with a variety of supported minimum and maximum betting limits.

Some of the best slot casinos in Texas are Cafe Casino and MyBookie.

Texas Table Games

Blackjack, Poker, Roulette, and Baccarat are the four most popular table games in Texas and the rest of the US. All our Texas casinos offer these games in virtual format, allowing you to play against the computer and complete rounds in just a few minutes. Moreover, you can also find plenty of table games that you can try for free in demo mode.

One of the best Roulette casinos in Texas is MyB Casino. Top Blackjack casinos in Texas include BetOnline and Bovada.

Texas Live Casinos

If you enjoy playing table games but miss the atmosphere of a real casino in Texas, you should join a live dealer table. Live casino games combine the advantages of virtual and land-based casino table games and provide you with a convenient way to play with a professional dealer. Top live games in Texas include Super 6, Blackjack, and Roulette.

Some of the best live casinos in Texas include Big Spin and Wild Casino.

Comparing Texas Online Casino Laws with other States

The rules governing Texas online casinos are extremely restrictive and conservative. Here’s how other US states compare:

California online casinos are not allowed to be based or licensed in the State. However, the choice of land-based casinos is greater than in Texas.

West Virginia online casinos can operate freely within the State, though residents continue to prefer offshore sites due to their greater range of bonuses and games.

Florida online casinos are also not allowed to operate in the State.

Visiting a Land-Based Texas Casino

If you’d like to visit one of the two permitted land-based facilities, you’ll find useful information below:

Casino Address Opening Hours Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel 794 Lucky Eagle Dr, Eagle Pass, TX 78852 All day Naskila Gaming 540 State Park Rd 56, Livingston, TX 77351 All day

Join the Best Texas Online Casino

Throughout this guide, we’ve provided you with details of the best online casinos in Texas. If you want to join the best one, then we strongly recommend signing up to Wild Casino. Doing so today will make you eligible for a welcome package worth up to $9,000.

FAQs