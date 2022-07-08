Michigan Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money Online Casinos in MI
Residents of the Great Lake State have been enjoying legal gambling since the 80s. Although state authorities were previously pretty tough on operators, online casinos are now legal.
This guide will reveal the finest Michigan online casino sites that you can sign up with right now. Brace yourself for massive bonuses and the widest selection of games. Read on to find out how to claim your bonus and play today.
Michigan Online Casinos
List of the Best Michigan Online Casinos
After hours of meticulous research, our experts came up with a top 10 list of the best Michigan online casino sites. We worked tirelessly, leaving no stone unturned, and determined the following offshore gambling platforms are safe for Michigan players.
- Wild Casino – The best Michigan online casino with all-around fantastic features.
- BetOnline – The most comprehensive game selection.
- Bovada – Reliable online casino for Michigan-based players.
- Ignition – Best casino software selection in Michigan.
- MyBookie – Always has new games for keen players.
- XBet – Most competitive MI online casino in terms of game variety.
- Big Spin – Top slots selection Michigan online casino.
- Cafe Casino – Ultimate online destination for video poker.
- Las Atlantis – Attractive welcome bonus package deal.
- MyB Casino – Top mobile-optimized site for Michigan.
Timeline of Casino Legislation in Michigan
It has always been one of the most progressive states, and Michigan continues to make so much progress in terms of gambling legislation. Here’s a summary of the legal gambling landscape timeline for Michigan.
- 1933: Michigan legalizes pari-mutuel horse racing. There were several racetracks across the state.
- 1972: Michigan Lottery launches with proceeds going towards education.
- 1984: The first tribal casino in the USA, Bay Mills Blackjack opens.
- 1999: MGM Grand Detroit becomes the first commercial casino in the Great Lake State.
- 2019: Online gaming and sports betting are legalized after Governor Whitmer signed two bills into law.
- 2021: The Michigan Gaming Control Board issues licenses. Internet gaming and sports betting go live.
Reviews of the Best Online Casinos in Michigan
To spot the top 10 Michigan online casinos, we had to examine dozens of sites. Our team paid attention to all the critical factors that make up an online casino elite. We now present brief reviews of all the ten sites.
1. Wild Casino – The Best Michigan Online Casino with All-Round Fantastic Features
The first thing that you will love about Wild Casino is its fantastic welcome offer, claimable using the Wild Casino promo code INSIDERS. This is arguably the most generous online casino in Michigan. The main attraction is the game collection backed by top providers like Betsoft. You will enjoy hundreds of slots, table games, as well as live dealer games.
Of course, as a fairly new gaming site, Wild Casino does not have the biggest number of games. And there’s room for improvement in the poker section. That being said, you can make payments via numerous payment options that include over 15 cryptocurrencies. Wild Casino is also one of the best online casinos in Michigan in terms of customer care.
What we like:
- Attractive welcome bonuses
- Excellent quality casino games
- Wide range of convenience banking options
- Hundreds of exciting slots
What we don’t:
- Poker selection not so diverse
- Credit cards not available for withdrawals
2. BetOnline – The Most Comprehensive Game Selection
BetOnline is a commendable Michigan online casino with over 20 years of experience. You get to pick from more than 450 slot titles with unique themes and bonus features. And the lobby is also loaded with table games and a special section for poker.
You can use the BetOnline promo code to get a cool new customer offer on your first deposit. There are various ongoing promotions throughout the year. However, if you are using Skrill or Neteller, you won’t be eligible for most promotions. Another negative is that BetOnline charges on credit cards are significant. However, the general gaming experience here is brilliant, thanks to the simple interface.
What we like:
- Wide selection of games
- Trustworthy site with 20 years of experience
- Easy to use interface
- Generous welcome promotion
What we don’t:
- Charges on credit cards
- Skrill and Neteller depositors excluded from bonuses
3. Bovada – Reliable Online Casino for Michigan Players
Bovada launched a decade ago primarily as a sportsbook but now it also has a pretty decent, mobile-friendly casino platform. You can play over 200 games from top software providers., including progressive jackpots like A Night with Cleo or deal the cards at any of the live blackjack tables.
The best part is that when you sign up and redeem the Bovada promo code, your initial bankroll is immediately doubled. Although the casino is adding new titles each month, the slot collection is still somewhat limited. Real money gaming is a breeze, as this Michigan online casino has safe and rapid payouts.
What we like:
- Quality casino games from top providers
- Generous sign-up bonus
- Safe and prompt withdrawals
- Platform supports various smartphones
What we don’t:
- Slot games still limited
- Interface not always easy for beginners
4. Ignition – Best Casino Software Selection in Michigan
Players in Michigan will enjoy one of the most immersive online gambling experiences with Ignition’s selection of live dealer table games. Another aspect that sets this gem of a casino apart from the competition is the poker section and its freerolls. The welcome Ignition promo code is pretty decent too.
This Michigan online casino has a unique modern design but is intuitive at the same time. Ignition offers a variety of deposit options but if you opt for credit cards, you need to prepare for the service fees. Cryptocurrencies will allow you to claim a bigger welcome bonus.
What we like:
- Wide selection of slots
- Decent welcome offer
- Good selection of live casino games
- Wide variety of deposit methods
What we don’t:
- Charges fees on other payment options
- Slots section can be better
5. MyBookie – Always Has New Games for Keen Players
MyBookie has made a name for itself in the sports betting realm but it also has a fresh selection of nearly 300 casino games for those adventure-seeking players. The MyBookie promo code will line you up with a not-too-shabby sign-up package deal to set you on an electrifying gaming adventure.
If you have some trouble, the MyBookie friendly customer support will be standing by. Also, the online Michigan casino makes your deposits safe and easy while the payouts are fast and convenient. However, we feel the live casino lobby could have used more titles.
What we like:
- Cryptocurrencies available for payments
- Releases new games each month
- Customer support always on point
- Easy to claim bonuses
What we don’t:
- Limited selection of live games
- Site layout is a bit congested on mobile
6. Xbet – Competitive MI Casino in Terms of Game Variety
At XBet, Michigan online casino enthusiasts will find something perfectly suited for their gaming style. Because software giants like NetEnt and Betsoft power up this casino, you can also expect the best quality. By claiming the Xbet bonus code, you will unleash a fantastic welcome package and competitive ongoing promotions.
When it comes to payment options, Xbet offers credit cards and Person 2 Person but cryptocurrency options aren’t as diverse. You get Bitcoin, Litecoin, and few others. However, the live dealer section here is worth exploring, as there are many tables to join.
What we like:
- Wide variety of quality games
- Wide range of live dealer games available
- Deposit bonus offered for casino
- Exciting ongoing promotions
What we don’t:
- Few cryptocurrencies for deposits
- Casino welcome bonus can be better
7. Big Spin – Top Slots Selection Michigan Online Casino
One advantage of using real money online casinos in Michigan is that you can save time and gas money. And with our other top gaming sites, Big Spin will also get a massive sign-up offer. The casino is also available from your mobile device, which means you can take the fun with you wherever you go.
Ready? Just redeem the Big Spin promo code and your deposit will be tripled. Once your wallet is loaded, you can explore slots, blackjack, video poker, and more. However, the live dealer section is mostly blackjack. While would have loved to see some poker, this is a super cool Michigan online casino.
What we like:
- Massive sign-up offer
- Wide range of slots games
- Mobile-friendly site
- Quick-loading games
What we don’t:
- Live dealer games mostly blackjack
- Limited cryptocurrency banking options
8. Café Casino – Ultimate Online Destination for Video Poker
Café Casino is a real money online casino for Michigan players who are looking for something different. In addition to online slots and various tables, the casino also has a comprehensive video poker selection. The web design is pretty modern, which makes sense because the casino is still very new.
It’s so easy to navigate through this Michigan online casino site, even for novices. You can quickly sign up, make your deposit, claim the Café Casino promo code, and get straight into games. However, the casino still needs slight improvements in the customer service department. There are convenient options to contact help but sometimes the staff is overwhelmed and fails to respond fast.
What we like:
- Modern web design
- Simple navigation across devices
- Wide variety of games including slots and video poker
- Very generous deposit bonus
What we don’t:
- Support agents not always quick to respond
- Deposit methods not so diverse
9. Las Atlantis – Attractive Welcome Bonus Package Deal for Michigan Players
First of all, the Las Atlantis promo code is one of the biggest on our list. This freshly launched Michigan online casino offers an adaptive platform that can transform your smartphone into a gambling paradise. The site is trustworthy too with a license from Curacao and SSL Data encryption.
Funding your account has never been easier. Las Atlantis offers Bitcoin, Litecoin, Tether, and other convenient deposit methods. But some Michigan online casino lovers will feel a bit let down as the gaming site leans towards slots and table games are limited. What’s great about Las Atlantis or “Lost City” is that the website is easy to navigate.
What we like:
- Attractive welcome bonus
- Mobile-friendly casino platform
- Trustworthy licensed operator
- Wide range of slots
What we don’t:
- Small number of table games
- Limited fiat currency banking methods
10. MyB Casino – Top Mobile-Optimized Gaming Site for Michigan
If you want to play on your mobile device, you will need a Michigan online casino site like MyB Casino. There is no downloadable app but many devices are supported. The clear advantage is you’ll also save on storage space and updates, but still get to enjoy a well-stocked game selection on the move.
The MyB Casino promo code gives you a brilliant opportunity to extend your starting bankroll. This MI online casino is part of the MyBookie family, so you can only expect quality service. The phone number isn’t always reliable but the casino has super friendly customer support.
What we like:
- Welcome package to look out for
- No-download mobile site is quick and intuitive
- Wide game selection
- Friendly customer service
What we don’t:
- Not enough traditional payment methods
- Customer care phone number not reliable
Comparing Online Casinos in Michigan
Our online casino geeks did their homework and came up with the top 10 list we’ve just explored. In the chart below, you will be able to compare the different sites based on the most crucial features. Here are the top real money online casinos in Michigan and information on some important features to look out for.
|Online casino
|Sign-Up Bonus
|Bonus Code
|Casino Games
|Live Casino
|Bitcoin?
|Wild Casino
|250% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|350+
|✅
|✅
|BetOnline
|100% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|200+
|✅
|✅
|Bovada
|125% up to $1,250
|INSIDERS
|250+
|✅
|✅
|Ignition
|150% up to $1,500
|N/A
|200+
|✅
|✅
|MyBookie
|150% up to $750
|INSIDERS
|200+
|✅
|✅
|XBet
|200% up to $500
|INSIDERS
|200+
|✅
|✅
|Big Spin
|200% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|1,500+
|✅
|✅
|Café Casino
|250% up to $1,000
|N/A
|300+
|✅
|✅
|Las Atlantis
|280% up to $14,000
|INSIDERS
|250+
|❌
|✅
|MyB Casino
|200% up to $1,000
|INSIDERS
|200+
|✅
|✅
Is it Legal to Play at Online Casinos in Michigan?
Although land-based gambling became legal in the 1980s through tribal casinos, Michigan online casino sites and apps were only legalized in 2021. There are now 26 land-based casinos and 14 online platforms governed by the Michigan Gaming Control Board.
Poker tournaments and online sports betting are also legal. Additionally, you can also play at our recommended offshore casinos. It is safe to use these establishments for real money without getting in trouble with the law.
Who can Legally Play at Online Casino in Michigan?
Residents and visitors to the Great Lake State can legally play at licensed Michigan online casino sites as long as they meet the necessary requirements. You’ll need to be at least 21 years old to sign up.
You must also be physically located within the state. So, basically, any US citizen can visit Michigan, create an online casino account, and start playing any game of their choice. Before you can cash out at these online sites, you will also need to submit your ID card and proof of address.
How to Play at Online Casinos from Michigan Legally
Michigan online casino sites are typically intuitive and designed simply. Some even have help articles to help newbies figure out how everything works. If you are new to online gaming in general and not too sure where to start, we have prepared this short guide using Wild Casino as an example.
Step 1: Go to the Casino Site
First, you must log onto Wild Casino through your PC or mobile device. Just click the “Visit Now” button and you’ll instantly land at your preferred Michigan online casino, then click the orange button at the top that reads “Join Now”.
Step 2: Create Your New Account
Fill in your personal details in the registration form, accept the T&Cs and click “Create Account”.
Step 3: Make a Deposit
Select a deposit method and enter the amount you wish to place in your account. Push deposit and your wagering account will be credited immediately
Step 4: Claim the Bonus
Now, go to the house section and select your bonus. Then enter the relevant bonus code. You will see the bonus amount on your account.
Step 5: Start Playing Games
You may now browse the site and pick your favorite games to play. You can choose slots, Blackjack, Poker, Or You can enjoy the live dealer casino.
Previous Online Casino Bills in Michigan
Online gambling, sports betting, and poker finally became legal but there were some difficult hurdles that legislation had to jump over.
2019
- HB 4311. The bill was introduced by Governor Iden in March 2019 just before he left office. The new Governor, Gretchen Whitmer signed the bill into law, legalizing full online gaming.
1999
- HB 4689. Sponsored by Rep. James Koetje. This was a bill to ban internet gambling in Michigan.
Tax on Online Casino Winnings in Michigan
When you’ve had a lucky streak at a Michigan online casino, collecting your winnings will be the best feeling ever. You must remember though that the government may tax your windfall.
You’ll owe the state 4.25% of your takings if you win $600 or more than 300 times your wager. Furthermore, 25% of a prize worth more than $5,000 will be withheld in federal taxes.
Payment Methods available at Michigan Casino Sites
Real money online casinos in Michigan have to ensure that customers can make hassle-free deposits. It is also important that when you win your cash, you get it asap. Top online casinos support a variety of payment options to help make your banking experience effortless.
Crypto at Casinos
While playing at Michigan online casino with cryptocurrency, you will be able to transact with full anonymity using one of several digital currencies. Some of the most popular cryptocurrency payment options include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Ripple. All Michigan online casinos on our top list support Bitcoin.
eWallet at Casinos
eWallets are relatively popular for general online payments and bill settlements. eWallet casinos offer safe and high-speed payouts. These payment processors use data encryption technology to ensure that internet fraudsters don’t stand a chance.
One downside to eWallets is they sometimes are ineligible for the best online casino bonuses. However, if you are looking for transparent transactions that charge little or no service fees, Skrill, Neteller, Person 2Person, and PayPal are your go-to options.
Traditional Payment Methods
Michigan online casino sites give players who like to keep everything simple a chance to make a bank transfer or use credit card deposits and withdrawals. Such transactions may take a bit longer to go through, but the level of safety is unparalleled.
Michigan gamers can use Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, Wire Transfer, ACH eCheck, as well as Check by Courier. All these methods make it easy for you to keep an eye on your finances as all transactions will appear on your bank statement.
Bonuses Available at Michigan Online Casinos
Michigan residents and visitors have been enjoying physical casinos since the 1980s. However, there aren’t too many promotions at land-based casinos. Yes, VIPs may get massive comps. But online casinos offer more comprehensive bonuses and promotions for players of all levels. Here are some of the best incentives that you can get at any online casino in Michigan.
Match Deposit Bonuses
Every new player joining an online casino in Michigan will receive this type of bonus as a welcome gift. In simple terms, the casino will match the customer’s first deposit with a bonus. The bonus amount is typically 100% of the deposit. For example, if you deposit $20, you will receive a $20 bonus.
However, Michigan online casino sites like Las Atlantis offer higher bonus percentages. Here, you will get 280% and not 100%. So, in this case, your $20 deposit will get you $56 in bonus credit.
No Deposit Bonuses
A Michigan casino no deposit bonus means players can start playing their favorite games without funding their account. All that’s required is for you to create an account and enter the promo code.
This type of bonus is pretty rare but Bovada occasionally offers a no deposit bonus for live casinos with a $25 credit. You get a chance to learn more about new games at the casino.
Free Spins
Free spins are typically offered by slot machine-oriented online casinos. This bonus type allows you to have a go at specific slot machines without using your funds.
Free spins cannot be exchanged for cash or transferred to other games. As such, this offer is not for Michigan online casino players who prefer table games.
Popular Online Casino Games to Play in Michigan
The state of Michigan runs fully stocked land-based casinos, each with a decent number of games. However, online gaming platforms provide even more bountiful gaming options you can access 24/7. Let’s have a look at the different games that you can play at real money online casinos in Michigan.
Online Slots at Michigan Casino Sites
- Starburst: This classic from NetEnt, captures a fantastic universe with stars and jeweled symbols. It is a medium volatility game, with the most exciting feature being an expanding star that helps you enjoy a more rewarding session.
- Gonzo’s Quest: This 3D slot machine is based on the story of a Spanish explorer who sets out in search of El Dorado to find hidden gold. Instead of using the normal reels that we are all used to, Gonzo’s Quest has an avalanche system with a total of 20 paylines
- A Night with Cleo: Looking for a way to spice up your day or night? Try this erotic progressive jackpot slot from Rival Gaming. The narrative is based on Cleopatra, an Ancient Egyptian queen. The game is a 5-reel, 3-row video slot with 20 paylines. You also get a bonus round with 15 free spins.
- Mega Moolah: Microgaming presents this fantastic progressive jackpot. Launched in 2006, this is now one of the most popular Michigan online casino slots on which many have walked away multi-millionaires. Mega Moolah currently holds the record for the highest payout ever.
- Fruit Frenzy: Whether you’re into oranges or bananas – there are plenty of fruits to go around in this simple but fun video slot from Real Time Gaming. In addition to a random progressive slot, Fruit Frenzy has a 200x multiplier and a free spin round.
- Immortal Romance: Here is another game that players at Michigan casinos online can enjoy. Immortal Romance has a fantastic 243 ways to win from five reels and three rows. The Wild Desire bonus and free spins make the game more worthwhile. And you can win up to 12,000x your bet.
- Diamond Dragon: Diamond Dragon is a 5-reel casino slot game with 50 paylines. The gameplay is enhanced by the Dragon icon which acts as an Expanding Wild. There is also an exciting free spin super round which is triggered by at least 3 silver ax icons.
- Zombie FC: The title itself is pretty funny. Imagine the living dead trying to take a corner kick. The game is brought to life with realistic animation and great backdrops. The slot has 243 ways to win which simply makes it more exciting. In the midst of widespread decay, you will still find an opportunity to pick up some winning spins.
- Shopping Spree: Are you ready to fill up your bags with some goodies? Shopping Spree is a great attraction to real money online casinos in Michigan. This is a five-reel slot machine with 9 pay lines. Furthermore, the game is packed with enticing bonus features to keep you on your feet.
- Demi Gods: Enter the world of Greek mythology and witness the power of the Demi Gods. With 5 reels and 50 paylines, the game design is accentuated by the beautifully illustrated symbols. Special features include 9 free-spin rounds, respins, and sticky wilds. The game was released by Spinomenal, one of the biggest names in the gaming industry.
- Atlantic Treasures: Another Spinomenal product, Atlantic Treasures is a true gem. You can win up to $400,000 from the 5 reels and 50 paylines. The high-paying symbols include undersea creatures such as the Mermaid, Crab, Oyster, and Starfish. When you see the King of Atlantis, it means you’re about to get paid. This is a wild symbol and it replaces all symbols except for the seahorse and the city.
- Reign of Gnomes: Michigan online casinos come to life with games that are based on a captivating theme. Reign of Gnomes follows a medieval fantasy narrative where a kingdom of tiny mythical characters fights to keep its kingdom alive. This is your chance to leap toward potential wins while exploring an exciting adventure.
- Zombies vs. Cheerleaders: This RTG game lives up to its name by offering you a fantasy beyond your imagination. Cheer the Cheerleaders on as they slay zombies using pom-poms. That’s not all, you also get 5 reels, 50 paylines, and massive bonus features to boost your chances of winning.
- Gushers Gold: Rival Gaming offers you the chance to drill down and reach for some oil in this 5-reel exciting slot machine. In keeping with the theme of an oil rig, the symbols for this game include items such as helmets.
Table Games at Michigan Casino Sites
Michigan online casino platforms don’t limit their game catalogs to online slot machines. Players can explore the following table games and more.
- Roulette at Michigan Casino Sites: If you are not really into spinning the reels, you can try online roulette. this is a classic game of chance in which a wheel spins and the player has to pick a number where the ball will rest when the wheel stops spinning. Our top Michigan online casino sites have quite an impressive selection of European, French, and American variants of the game.
- Blackjack at Michigan Casino Sites: Blackjack is the most popular card game at high payout online casinos. The game involves skill as well as chance. It helps to try blackjack in demo mode for practice. Sites such as Bovada have the best selection of this game category.
- Baccarat at Michigan Casino Sites: Baccarat is a less popular card game where you play against the banker. Top software developers have managed to create a flawless simulation of the game with perfect randomization of possible outcomes. Try Michigan online casino sites such as Wild Casino for the best baccarat in town.
- Poker at Michigan Casino Sites: Top real money online casinos in Michigan like Ignition offer the best poker promotions and tournaments. In poker, you win if you have the highest-ranking hand at the end of each round. There are online variations such as Pai Gow, Texas Hold’em, and Caribbean Stud.
Video Poker at Michigan Casino Sites
Video Poker is a unique game that combines the concept of slots and poker. You’ll find plenty of variations for this game similar to live poker. Wild Casino has the most comprehensive video poker section.
Craps at Michigan Casino Sites
Craps is another casino classic that will catch the eye of many keen Michigan online casino players. Here, a shooter throws two dice onto a marked table then other players make bets on the outcome. Café casino will offer you the best Craps gaming experience.
Keno at Michigan Casino Sites
Keno is a variant of the lottery. It is a game of chance where you must pick a range of numbers and place your wager. Many sites offer Keno, but BetOnline offers the best variations for Michigan players.
Bingo at Michigan Casino Sites
Online casinos in Michigan also offer this game of chance where you have to guess some numbers and wager on the outcome. However, when playing online, it’s a matter of clicking on buttons. MI casinos like Las Atlantis will give you an outstanding Bingo experience.
Other Games at Michigan Casino Sites
Online gaming platforms will also offer some specialty games you would never find anywhere else. Each online casino in Michigan has its own distinctive collection of unique titles. These are a few examples.
- Crash
- Slingo
- Scratchcards
Live Casinos in Michigan
For a more life-like gaming experience, gamers will want to look for live casino games. At most Michigan online casino sites, the most prominent game that you can play here with an interactive host is blackjack. Here’s a rundown of the most popular live titles.
- Live Blackjack – You can join a live blackjack table anytime and even chat with other players on the table.
- Live Roulette – the dealer will let you know to place your bets before getting the wheel to start turning and throwing in the ball.
- Live Poker – You can call or fold using the simple control panel.
- Live Baccarat – the gameplay is pretty fast and exhilarating.
- Live Keno – You get to watch the live host announce the winning numbers.
- Live Craps – HD cameras will give you a good view of the table so that you can see where the dice land
How Michigan Online Casinos Compare to its Neighboring States
The state of Michigan has always been open to gambling in general. However, in the early 2000s, the legislation wasn’t favorable to online gambling. Sports betting was also illegal because of the PASPA. Today, most forms of gambling have been legalized including Michigan online casino sites.
Michigan is bordered by Ohio, Indiana, and Wisconsin in the south, and the Great Lakes and Canada in the north, east, and west. But since federal laws allow each state to set its own gambling laws, let’s see how the Great Lakes State’s neighbors fare in the matter.
Indiana
Regulated land-based casinos launched in the 90s. The state of Indiana also allows riverboat gambling in some areas. There are many other forms of gambling which Indiana permits but online casinos are yet to arrive. Horse racing betting, lottery, and charitable gambling are all available under current laws.
In 2019, the Hoosier State authorized both in-person and online sports betting. There have been several proposals to regulate online gaming sites. Residents here will have to be a bit more patient. Generally speaking, Michigan’s laws on gambling are much more flexible than Indiana’s.
Ohio
Unlike Michigan and other US states, Ohio still has a lot of growing to do in terms of gambling laws. Land casinos are legal and so is horse racing. There hasn’t been much news on online casino gaming, though.
Nonetheless, the state has made frantic efforts to catch up with others and a bill has been approved which will allow online sports betting to launch early in 2023. Perhaps this will motivate legislators to push for legal Ohio online casinos. For now, gamers from this state will have to make a trip to a physical casino or sign up with one of our recommended offshore casinos.
Wisconsin
While regulated Michigan online casino sites are flourishing, Wisconsinites are yet to enjoy playing online casino games legally. The only form of online gambling that you will get here is pari-mutuel horse betting and Daily Fantasy Sports.
As a resident, you can also play at the tribal casino in the state but if the ride is too long, you can always play at any of the top offshore online casinos on our list.
Land-Based Casinos in Michigan
By the 1980s, Michigan had already legalized land-based casinos. There are currently over 25 casinos open within the state. Nearly half of these are tribal-owned. Let’s look at the most popular casinos in Michigan.
Bay Mills Resort & Casino
- Address: 11386 West Lakeshore Drive Brimley, MI 49715
- Opening hours: 24 hours daily
So, in addition to playing at Michigan casinos online, gamers can also drive to Bay Mills Resort & Casino for a spectacular adventure. This casino offers over 600 classic and modern games. Whether you love slots or Blackjack, you will be in for a treat.
You can also stay in any of the 143 hotel rooms on the estate or rent an RV. There is also a huge golf course for those who like to stretch out.
MGM Grand Detroit
- Address: 1777 3rd Ave Detroit, MI
- Opening Hours: 24 hours daily
The MGM Grand Detroit is part of a very big and popular entertainment brand in the USA. The casino floor houses 2,800 slot machines with fan-favorite titles. There are also more than 150 tables on the premises.
Guests can book a room and go to the beauty spa for relaxation. The poker room is designed for comfort and luxury. There is so much to see and do at MGM Grand Detroit, including nightclubs and steakhouses.
MotorCity Casino Hotel
- Address: 2901 Grand River Ave Detroit, MI
- Opening Hours: 11 am to 11 pm
Another Detroit gem, MotorCity Casino hotel serves up 2,500 different games. You will be able to get a mixture of classic slots as well as modern-day 5-reel machines. Table games include blackjack, baccarat, and poker. There is also a special unit for linked progressive games.
The facility provides a variety of other services that you would expect at any top-notch casino. You can even go on a little shopping spree in the gift shop.
FireKeepers Casino Hotel
- Address: 11177 East Michigan Ave, Battle Creek, MI
- Opening Hours: 24 hours daily
The FireKeepers Casino is a picturesque world of entertainment where many players have hit the jackpot and walked away with huge smiles. The halls are jam-packed with the most exciting slot machines and table games.
Yes, Michigan online casino sites are the winning option, but establishments such as these give you a chance to mix and mingle with other players. You’ll find restaurants, bars, and live performances every week.
Kings Club Casino
- Address: 12140 W Lakeshore Drive, Brimley, MI
- Opening Hours: 10:00 am to 02:00 am
Kings Club Casino is so close to the Bay Mills Hotel & Casino. However, Kings Club is a much smaller place and has been around for quite a while now. It was one of the first tribal casinos in Michigan.
There are 260 famous slot and table games to pick from. The casino is located in a very beautiful area near Lake Superior and this means that there is so much to see and do.
The Best Online Casino in Michigan
Michigan online casino enthusiasts can sign up with more than ten state-regulated gaming platforms. But for more fantastic games and bigger bonuses, we have made a list of the best and safest offshore sites for you. You can take the time to compare these sites and pick your favorite, but we recommend Wild Casino.
The substantial welcome bonus is also something you don’t want to miss out on. Sign up today, claim your promo, and explore the intricacies of the Wild Casino platform.