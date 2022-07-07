Missouri Sports Betting Guide – Compare the Best Missouri Sportsbooks
As with many other states, Missouri sports betting is somewhat complex. However, we’re here to clear up any confusion, untangling the rules and regulations and providing you with a clear picture on sports betting in Missouri.
We’ll also be telling you details of the best Missouri online sports betting sites with top promotions and how you can claim your welcome bonus and start betting today.
Missouri Sports Betting Sites
List of the Best Betting Sites in Missouri
There are several offshore sports betting sites available to those within Missouri’s borders. But which ones are best? You can find out the top 10 sites for online betting in Missouri when you read below.
- BetOnline – The best online sportsbook in Missouri
- Xbet – Missouri’s top sportsbook for football betting
- MyBookie – Top Missouri sportsbook for NBA betting
- BetUS – Top sportsbook for mobile betting
- Bovada – High odds regularly offered
- Sportsbetting.ag – Huge range of cryptocurrency depositing options
- BUSR – Best for fans of horse racing betting
- Everygame – Fantastic live betting platform available
- Betanysports – Great for parlay betting
- Jazz – Superb choice for NASCAR betting fans
Timeline: Legal Missouri Sports Betting Developments
The process to legalize sports betting in Missouri is an ongoing one, and there have been more unsuccessful attempts than in most other states. See a rough outline of how sports betting in Missouri has progressed over the years.
- January 2018. Rep. Bart Korman proposes HB 2320, which would permit sports betting via DFS sites and on riverboat casinos. This bill failed to gain any traction within the legislature.
- February 2018. Rep. Justin Alferman proposes HB 2406, which would allow casinos to offer sports betting. This bill dies in committee. Several other bills are also put forward in February, in preparation for the revocation of PASPA. None progress far.
- February 2019. Sen. Caleb Rowden proposes SB 1009, which looks to permit sports betting at riverboat casinos. Fails to make any significant progress.
- February 2019. Sen. Denny Hoskins proposes SB 1013, which would give leagues the chance to earn money from legal sports betting in Missouri. Again, the bill failed to make much progress.
- February 2019. Rep. Dean Plocher proposes HB 2535, a bill similar to HB 2406, proposed by Rep. Alferman in 2018. This bill also fails.
- May 14, 2019. The Supreme Court rules the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) to be unconstitutional, allowing individual states to decide on the legality of gambling.
- 2020. Following the overturning of PASPA, six bills are introduced, all aiming to legalize betting in one form or another. As with all previous betting bills, they all fail.
- January 26, 2022. Sports teams in Missouri come out in support of legalized sports betting for the first time.
- March 15, 2022. Three sports betting bills are discussed by the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee. These are HB 2502, SB 1046, and SB 1061.
- March 24, 2022. HB 2502 is passed by the House and moves to the Senate. Several other sports betting bills are also in front of the Senate.
- May 13, 2022. Legislative session ends without the legalization of sports betting in Missouri.
Reviews of the Best Betting Sites in Missouri
We want you to find the very best sites for sports betting in Missouri, and to make sure you do, we’ve reviewed our top 10 Missouri sports betting sites below, starting with BetOnline, our top place to bet online in the state.
1. BetOnline – The Best Online Sportsbook in Missouri
At the top of our list of sites offering online sports betting in Missouri is BetOnline. This sportsbook manages to tick all the right boxes, serving up a massive variety of sports betting action for customers to bet on, including huge ranges of NFL and NBA markets, while also managing to maintain high odds across the board.
BetOnline customers will also be treated to an impressive range of sportsbook promo codes, including bonuses for cryptocurrency users, plus it’s one of the most trusted sportsbooks around. The mobile site is also great, plus there’s a superb casino with loads of games. Overall, BetOnline doesn’t fail in any aspect, which is why it’s our top site in Missouri.
2. Xbet – Missouri’s Top Sportsbook for Football Betting
If, like most people in Missouri, you’re a huge football fan, Xbet is the place to go. Their NFL coverage is second to none, offering a giant array of markets and top odds, plus they also have great coverage of NCAA football. What’s more, all other popular sports are well covered, including basketball and baseball.
But why else should you consider Xbet as your sports betting site of choice? Well, it’s a site everyone can trust, with a track record of treating customers well, plus their mobile website is a fantastic one. The bonuses also can’t be forgotten – there are plenty of Xbet promo codes available that give players significant sums of bonus money.
3. MyBookie – The Top Missouri Sportsbook for NBA Betting
Anyone with a love for basketball should check out what MyBookie has to offer. It covers every NBA match-up in great detail, plus it also has fantastic coverage of NCAA basketball, including the ever-popular March Madness. Every major Missouri sportsbook has NBA markets, but MyBookie is a cut above the rest.
MyBookie is one of the biggest names in the US sportsbook world and has managed to carve itself a great reputation among bettors. Anyone who likes big bonuses will also be happy with what they find, as there are plenty of MyBookie promo codes offering large bonuses with fair terms and conditions.
4. BetUS – Top Missouri Sportsbook for Mobile Betting
We’ve already spoken about a couple of Missouri sports betting sites with impressive mobile platforms, but BetUS is the best of the lot. Mobile gamblers in MO will love the intuitive feel of the BetUS mobile website, which looks stunning on devices of all shapes and sizes.
This site also offers everything else you’d expect from a major sportsbook, including plenty of BetUS promo codes, many exciting betting markets – including great coverage of all major sports, but particularly football – and a hugely well-designed live betting platform.
5. Bovada – High Odds Regularly Offered
One of the most important characteristics of a top sportsbook is offering consistently high odds, and for the best odds around, head to Bovada. They regularly offer higher odds than all competitors, including on popular football and basketball betting markets. This is the case for both pre-event and live betting.
It’s not just high odds that attract gamblers to Bovada. You’ll also find an impressive array of Bovada promo codes for both new and existing players, plus there’s a great rewards scheme. Many sports are also covered, including more niches ones, plus there’s great coverage of eSports, including League of Legends and CS:GO.
6. Sportsbetting.ag – Huge Range of Cryptocurrency Depositing Options
Crypto is the depositing method of choice for many US players. If you’re looking for the widest range of crypto options available, head to Sportsbetting.ag, where they accept everything from Bitcoin and Ethereum to lesser-known cryptocurrencies like Avalanche and ApeCoin.
Sportsbetting.ag also has many other plus points, including the many Sportsbetting.ag promo codes, the fantastic live betting platform, and the great racebook, which covers horse racing from around the world. It might not be the best-looking site around but look under the hood and you’ll find an impressive place to bet.
7. BUSR – Best for Fans of Horse Racing Betting
If you’re a fan of horse racing betting, the place to head is BUSR. This Missouri sports betting site has a stunningly good racebook, which offers highly detailed coverage of the sport, particularly in terms of US horse racing. Odds on horse racing are regularly industry-leading, while the racebook design allows an intuitive betting experience.
There are also many other reasons to consider this site offering sports betting in Missouri, including the many impressive BUSR promo codes, the simple mobile betting experience, and the fact that BUSR is a trusted name in the sports betting world. However, watch out for withdrawal fees – you can avoid them if you withdraw using Bitcoin.
8. Everygame – Fantastic Live Betting Platform Available
Looking to bet live on your favourite sport? If so, Everygame is a superb choice. It’s not quite as good as Bovada, but they have an intuitive live betting platform and exceptional coverage of all major leagues, including NFL and NBA, making them the perfect choice for live betting fans. This isn’t just on desktop either, as their mobile live betting platform is equally as good.
Other reasons to try out BUSR include the generally fair odds, the decent range of payment options and the top casino, which is great for those looking for a break from sports betting. In terms of aesthetics, Everygame isn’t the nicest looking site, but like BUSR, it has a lot to offer if you look past the visuals.
9. Betanysports – Great for Parlay Betting
Parlay betting is particularly popular with gamblers around the US, giving them the chance to combine bets and create one bet with huge odds. Betanysports is a great choice for parlay betting fans, thanks to their regular parlay promotions and already impressive sportsbook odds.
Other reasons to head over to Betanysports and sign up include the ease-of-use of the site and the strong coverage of several sports, most noticeably NHL and MLB. They also offer a great racebook, which features races from around the world, as well as a top online casino with several exciting online slots.
10. Jazz – Great Choice for NASCAR Betting Fans
As with many states, NASCAR is extremely popular in Missouri. Live betting on NASCAR is exceptionally exciting and the best place to do it in Missouri is at Jazz, a lesser-known name in the sports betting world, but an exceptionally impressive one. Their range of NASCAR betting options is large, and the odds are good, plus you’ll be able to bet live on every race.
You’ll also find that Jazz covers the other major US sports really well, plus they also cover other large international sporting events, such as Wimbledon and the World Cup, in great detail. The site also looks great, both on desktop and online.
Comparing Sportsbooks in Missouri
Keen to find out more about the top sites offering online sports betting in Missouri? If so, check out the table below, where we look at the best Missouri sports betting sites in detail.
|Sportsbook
|Sign-Up Bonus
|Bonus Code
|Sports to bet on
|Live Betting
|Live Streaming
|BetOnline
|50% up to $1,000
|BOL1000
|26+
|✅
|✅
|Xbet
|50% up to $500
|XBET50
|24+
|✅
|❌
|MyBookie
|50% up to $1,000
|MYB50
|26+
|✅
|✅
|BetUS
|125% up to $3,125
|JOIN125
|22+
|✅
|❌
|Bovada
|50% up to $250
|None
|28+
|✅
|✅
|Sportsbetting.ag
|50% up to $1,000
|SB1000
|31+
|✅
|✅
|BUSR
|100% up to $1,000
|SPORTS100FP
|26+
|✅
|❌
|Everygame
|100% up to $750
|3XBOOST250
|21+
|✅
|❌
|Betanysports
|35% up to $700
|None
|20+
|✅
|❌
|Jazz
|50% up to $1,000
|JAZZ50
|12+
|✅
|❌
Is Sports Betting Legal in Missouri?
Currently, sports betting, both retail and online, is not permitted in Missouri. However, you can still play at offshore sports betting sites, including those mentioned on this page. This is not illegal, as these offshore sites do not fall under the state’s jurisdiction.
There have been attempts to pass Missouri sports betting legislation, but none have succeeded. There was hope for HB 2502, introduced at the beginning of 2022, but this bill eventually also proved fruitless, with the legislative session ending before all required action could be taken.
Supporters of legal Missouri sports betting will now hope that more progress is made with legalization in 2023. Until then, offshore sportsbooks are the best option.
Who Can Legally Bet on Sports in Missouri?
There is no legal sports betting currently offered in Missouri. However, offshore sportsbooks are available. These can be accessed by everyone aged 18 and over. There are no other eligibility requirements for betting at offshore sportsbooks in Missouri.
How to Bet on Sports Online in Missouri
Are you ready to start playing at one of the top Missouri online betting sites? If so, the process is simple. Below, you can see how to sign up with BetOnline, our number one sportsbook for online betting in Missouri.
1. Fill Out Registration Form
Head over to BetOnline before clicking on the “Join” button, which will bring up a form. Fill in all required details and then click the “Get Started” button. After this, verify your registration by clicking a link in an email.
2. Deposit
Now you’ll need to add some money to your sports betting account. Head over to the cashier and then choose which deposit method to use. After this, enter the requested details, including any promo code. You will then receive money into your account, usually within 10 minutes.
3. Select a Bet
Head to the “Sports” section and then find the sporting event you want to bet on. You can then select one of the many betting options by clicking on it. This will add the bet to your bet slip. You’ll now need to choose how much to bet. To do this, fill your chosen bet amount in on the “Risk” field of the bet slip. Then click “Place Bet” to confirm your wager.
4. Watch the Game
You now just need to sit back and watch the game – many of which are streamed live on BetOnline and other Missouri sports betting sites. If your bet is a winner, the money will be automatically paid into your sports betting account.
When will Betting be Legal in Missouri?
Currently, there is no indication of when Missouri sports betting will be legalized. There have been moves to legalize sports betting in Missouri previously, but none have gotten very close to being successful. Until betting is made legal, gamblers in Missouri will have to rely on the great offshore betting sites available.
Previous Sports Betting Bills in Missouri
There have been many bills introduced in Missouri with the aim of legalizing sports betting in the state. Below, you can find out about the most significant betting bills and what exactly they proposed.
2018
- HB 2320. Sponsored by Rep. Bart Korman, this bill came before PASPA was overturned. It effectively sought to jumpstart the process when PASPA was overturned, allowing betting on riverboats, as well as betting to be provided by DFS sites. This bill died in committee.
- Unnamed draft betting bill. This proposed piece of Missouri sports betting legislation was pushed by the NBA and MLB, as they looked to cash in on potential legalization. This draft bill failed to progress.
- Comprehensive Missouri Sports Betting and Sports Protection Act. A combination of two bills – SB 1013 and HB 2535 – this sought to legalize sports betting on riverboats, as well as online. Both bills died in committee.
- SB 767. Sponsored by Sen. Denny Hoskins. This was initially a video gaming bill but was modified to include the implementation of retail betting at land-based casinos. This bill died in committee.
- HB 2406. Sponsored by Rep. Justin Alferman, this Missouri sports betting bill aimed to legalize betting, but with a much lower tax rate compared to HB 2535. This bill died in committee.
- HB 119. Sponsored by Rep. Cody Smith, this attempt to legalize sports betting included a royalty fee, payable to professional leagues and the NCAA. This bill died in chamber.
2019
- SB 44. Sponsored by Sen. Denny Hoskins. This was unsuccessful, mainly due to the inclusion of an integrity fee. This bill died in chamber.
- SB 222. Sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Hough, this bill proposed legal sports betting with a 6.75% tax rate. This bill died in chamber.
- HB 859. Sponsored by Rep. Robert Ross, this was the companion legislation to SB 222. This bill died in committee.
- SB 567. Sponsored by Sen. Hoskins, calling for legal mobile betting, royalties for professional leagues, and a 9% tax rate. This bill died in committee.
- SB 754. Sponsored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer. Similar to SB 567 but with lower taxes and fees. This bill died in committee.
2020
- HB 2088. Sponsored by Rep. Dan Shaul, this Missouri sports betting bill sought to legalize retail and mobile betting. This bill died in chamber.
- HB 2284. Sponsored by Rep. Smith, this again sought to legalize betting in Missouri. This bill died in committee.
- HB 2318. Sponsored by Rep. Phil Christofanelli. This bill was weighed by the committee with the intention of combining it with Rep. Smith’s HB 2284. This bill died in committee.
- SB 18. Sponsored by Sen. Hoskins to legalize retail and mobile sports betting in Missouri, with the condition that betting platforms were tethered to brick-and-mortar venues. This bill died in committee.
- SB 217. Sponsored by Sen. Luetkemeyer. This had the same aims as SB 18, but with differing taxation and fees. This bill died in committee.
- SB 256. Sponsored by Sen. Caleb Rowden. The same goals as the previous two bills, but again with different taxation and fees. This bill died in committee.
2021
- SB 98. Sponsored by Sen. Hoskins and sought to legalize sports betting with a 9% tax rate. This bill died in chamber.
- Nine ballot initiative petitions. These all called for the legalization of betting on professional sports and were supported by Missouri’s professional teams. None were successful in making it onto the ballot.
- HB 1666. Sponsored by Rep. Christofanelli. Called for legalized sports betting with a 6.75% tax rate and an ability for governing bodies to ban events or bet types if needed. This bill died in committee.
- HB 2080. Sponsored by Rep. Shaul, this bill sought to legalize digital wagering with a 6.75% tax rate, as well as the ability for governing bodies to ban specific markets. This bill failed.
2022
- SB 1046. Sponsored by Sen. Dan Hegeman, this called for legal retail and digital betting and a tax rate of 10%. This bill died in committee.
- SB 1061. Sponsored by Sen. Luetkemeyer, this bill was almost identical to SB 1046. This bill died in committee.
- HB 2502. Sponsored by Rep. Dan Houx. This bill sought to legalize sports betting with a proposed tax rate of 10%. This bill died in chamber.
- HB 2556. Sponsored by Rep. Christofanelli, this bill sought to modify provisions related to gaming. Eventually consolidated into one bill with HB 2502, taking the name HB 2502.
- HB 2552. Sponsored by Rep. Houx, this bill to legalize sports betting was supported by Missouri’s teams and casinos. This bill died in committee.
Tax on Sports Betting Winnings in Missouri
Currently there is no legal sports betting in Missouri, therefore there’s also no taxation on winnings from sports betting. If Missouri sports betting were legalized, there would definitely be federal tax to pay on winnings of 24%, plus there would also probably be taxation in line with the state’s income tax levels.
Payment Methods Available at Missouri Betting Sites
Sports betting sites in Missouri offer a range of different depositing options to their customers, ensuring everyone should find a method suitable for them. We’ve summarized the main types of payment options found at Missouri sports betting sites below.
Crypto Betting Options
Cryptocurrency is a hugely popular depositing option with sports betting fans throughout the US. This is because many other payment methods prevent transactions being made with online gambling sites.
Anyone can jump online and open a crypto wallet, before then purchasing some cryptocurrency from an exchange. Bitcoin betting is the most popular by some distance, but many others, such as Ethereum and Litecoin, are also available and accepted at Missouri sportsbooks.
Crypto has the advantage of anonymity, plus it’s also very safe, as you’ll never need to share banking details with an online gambling site. Transactions are also quick – it’ll take up to 10 minutes for deposits to be credited, while withdrawals using crypto are often almost instant.
eWallet Betting Options
eWallets are a popular way to pay for goods and services online, but they have an issue, especially in states where online gambling is illegal, such as Missouri. This issue is that they don’t allow people to conduct transactions with online gambling sites. Therefore, many turn to cryptocurrency instead.
If you can use an eWallet at a sportsbook in Missouri, you’ll find that the process is exceptionally fast, with deposits credited to your betting account instantly, plus you also won’t have to reveal any banking details. eWallets are generally free to open, but they do charge fees for some transactions.
There are many different eWallets out there, but the biggest by some distance is PayPal. Other options include Neteller and Skrill.
Traditional Payment Methods
By traditional payment methods, we mean credit and debit cards, including VISA, MasterCard, Discover, and American Express. Almost all online sportsbooks in Missouri offer deposits via this method, but it’s not always possible to use them.
As Missouri doesn’t yet have legal online gambling, many card issuers are reluctant to permit transactions with online gambling sites. The only way to see if your card issuer allows them is to try making a deposit. If not, we’d recommend heading to a crypto exchange and buying some Bitcoin, then using this to deposit instead.
If you can use a credit card, you’ll find that they’re incredibly safe, thanks to the staggering sums of money credit card companies spend on security every year. They also offer fast deposits, plus they’re convenient, as almost everyone has at least one card.
Bonuses Available at Missouri Betting Sites
You’ll find several types of bonuses available to gamblers in Missouri. However, most fall into one of three categories: matched deposit bonuses, no deposit bonuses, and free bets. Find out about each of these bonus types below.
Match Deposit Bonuses
This is the main bonus type found at sites offering sports gambling in Missouri. They add a certain percentage onto your deposit in bonus funds. For example, if you deposit $100 and receive a 50% bonus, you’ll receive another $50 in bonus money to use in the sportsbook.
You’ll find many match deposit bonuses at the sportsbooks we recommend, including the 50% welcome bonus at BetOnline, which can be worth up to $1,000. Claim this bonus using promo code BOL1000.
No Deposit Bonuses
As the name suggests, bonuses of this type are given without you ever needing to make a deposit. They are generally smaller than match deposit bonuses and often have higher rollover requirements. However, there can’t be any complaining, as they’re completely free.
You won’t currently find any no deposit bonuses being offered at our recommended sportsbooks. If you do spot one, claim it straight away, as these bonuses give you the chance to win money without risking any of your own cash.
Free Bets
The final major type of bonus you’ll regularly find at Missouri sports betting sites is the free bet. Simply make a qualifying deposit and you’ll be given a free bet to use. Alternatively, place a bet and if it loses, you’ll be awarded a free bet.
You’ll find several free bet bonuses to use at BetOnline, including a huge $50 free bet to use at the mobile sportsbook. The other free bets available at BetOnline are $25 to use on the Player Props software and $25 to use on the live betting software. All these free bets are given if you place a losing bet.
Popular Sports to Bet on in Missouri
As with most US states, Missouri is sports mad. Professional football, hockey, and baseball teams are found in the state, plus there are some great college teams as well. Find out about the most popular sports to bet on in Missouri below.
NFL at Missouri Sportsbooks
Missouri loves the NFL, and no wonder, as they’re home to arguably the most exciting team in the league – Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs. The 2020 Super Bowl champions are huge, plus many were supporters on the St. Louis Rams, until the franchise moved over to Los Angeles.
You’ll find every NFL game covered in detail by Missouri sportsbooks, from the opening game of the season to the Super Bowl itself. Bets including moneyline, under/over, and spread betting are all available, plus live betting on NFL is also exceptionally popular.
Here is a list of NFL teams in Missouri:
- Kansas City Chiefs: Play in the AFC West. 1 x Super Bowl winners.
NBA at Missouri Sportsbooks
The NBA is also very popular in Missouri, despite the fact there are no professional teams based in the state – the last to play in the league was the Kansas City Kings, which moved to Sacramento in 1985. However, there are many teams based in neighboring states, including the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Basketball offers a huge array of different betting options, including moneyline bets, under/over, and prop bets. Futures betting is also exceptionally popular during the off-season, while live betting is always offered on every NBA match-up.
MLB at Missouri Sportsbooks
Baseball is a huge deal in Missouri, with two teams calling the state home – the Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Royals last won the world series in 2015, while the Cardinals last took the crown in 2011.
Baseball betting comes in many different forms. The slower-moving nature of the game lends itself well to live betting, but there are also many who bet before games too, on everything from the correct result to the exact score.
Here is a list of MLB teams in Missouri:
- St. Louis Cardinals: Play in the National League Central. 11 x World Series winners.
- Kansas City Royals: Play in the American League Central. 2 x World Series winners.
NHL at Missouri Sportsbooks
While it might not be as popular in Missouri as football, basketball, and baseball, many still turn out for every St. Louis Blues game. The team recently tasted success, winning their first ever Stanley Cup in the 2018/19 season.
NHL games are exceptionally fast paced, so you have to be quick when betting live. Many instead bet before the game, placing wagers on everything from the first goalscorer to the end score. Futures betting on the Stanley Cup winners is also really popular throughout the state.
Here is a list of NHL teams in Missouri:
- St. Louis Blues: Play in the Central Division of the Western Conference. 1 x Stanley Cup winners.
NCAA Football at Missouri Sportsbooks
College football is exceptionally popular in Missouri. The most prestigious team in the state is undoubtedly the Missouri Tigers from the University of Missouri, Columbia. Other well-regarded teams in the state include the Missouri State Bears and the Lindenwood Lions.
You’ll find that betting on NCAA football in Missouri is simple, as many sportsbooks offer betting markets. These include everything from betting on individual matches to futures betting on conference winners, such as the winners of the Southeastern Conference, where the Tigers play.
Here is a list of Division I NCAA football teams in Missouri:
- Missouri Tigers: Play in the Southeastern Conference.
- Lindenwood Lions: Play in the Ohio Valley Conference.
- Missouri State Bears: Play in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
- Southeast Missouri State Redhawks: Play in the Ohio Valley Conference.
NCAA Basketball at Missouri Sportsbooks
While there are no professional basketball teams in Missouri, there are some great college teams, including the Missouri Tigers, which has won the NCAA team national championships twice. There’s also plenty of support for Missouri State.
Many sportsbooks in Missouri cover NCAA basketball, although not all of them. You’ll find most of the same betting options for NCAA basketball as you do for the NBA, including betting on the result, over/under, and prop bets. Live betting is also regularly available.
Here is a list of major NCAA basketball teams in Missouri:
- Missouri Tigers: Play in the Southeastern Conference.
- Missouri State Bears: Play in the Missouri Valley Conference.
- Kansas City Roos: Play in the Western Athletic Conference.
- Lindenwood Lions: Play in the Ohio Valley Conference.
- Saint Louis Billikins: Play in the Atlantic 10 Conference.
- Southeast Missouri State Redhawks: Play in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Golf at Missouri Sportsbooks
You’ll be able to bet on all major golf tournaments at the best Missouri sportsbooks, including tournaments from the PGA Tour, European Tour, and LIV Golf. These feature some of the best players in the world, including Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, and Jon Rahm.
There are loads of options for golf betting in Missouri. Betting on the winner of a tournament is the simplest, but you’ll also be able to bet on the winners of 3-balls, whether there will be a hole in one, and much more.
Horse Racing at Missouri Sportsbooks
There’s no other sport that goes more hand-in-hand with betting than horse racing. Sportsbooks in Missouri offer betting on all major US races, including those run at Churchill Downs and Santa Anita Park, as well as major international races, such as the Grand National and Melbourne Cup.
Many Missouri sportsbooks have entirely different sections of their websites for horse racing. You’ll be able to bet on the winner of a race, as well as parlays, plus much more. Several sportsbooks also offer live streaming of horse racing from around the world.
DFS at Missouri Sportsbooks
Unlike online gambling, DFS is perfectly legal in Missouri. Both DraftKings and FanDuel accept DFS players from Missouri, and at these sites you’ll find all kinds of sports covered, including football, basketball, and soccer.
DFS players from Missouri understandably have a bias towards players from their teams. So, expect to find Pat Mahomes in plenty of Missouri DFS football line-ups, as well as Nolan Arenado in baseball teams, and Ryan O’Reilly in hockey teams.
Live Betting with Missouri Sports Betting Sites
Live betting is incredibly popular around the US, including in Missouri. You’ll be able to bet on sporting events, such as football and basketball games, as they’re being played, adding an extra layer of excitement. Odds will change regularly to reflect the overall state of the game, meaning you need to time your bet perfectly to get the best price.
Live betting on football is exceptionally popular, as is live betting on basketball. You’ll also be able to bet live on baseball, hockey, and soccer, plus betting live on tennis is also possible at most online sportsbooks. Markets will be varied, from overall winner to over/under.
You’ll find that most Missouri sports betting sites offer live betting, so where should you bet? We think that the best Missouri live betting site is Bovada, plus Everygame also has a great live betting platform.
How Missouri Sports Betting Compares to its Neighboring States
Missouri is bordered by eight other states, including Illinois, Arkansas, and Kansas. How does the state compare to each of its neighbors when it comes to sports betting?
Iowa
Sports betting, including mobile sports betting, has been legal since 2019, when it was approved by the state legislature. Every casino in the state is permitted to have two sports betting websites, and names such as DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM are represented in the state.
Sports betting has been embraced by Iowa. It’s not the largest market in the country, by a considerable distance, but has seen many successful months, with the highest handle being just over $303 million, which was taken in January 2022.
Illinois
Illinois legalized sports betting in June 2019, and the first retail sportsbooks opened in March 2020. Mobile sports betting began in June of the same year. However, mobile gamblers initially had to sign-up in person at a casino. This is now no longer a requirement.
Currently, Illinois is seen as the country’s third largest market for sports betting. Since launching, gamblers have wagered over $12 billion, with the largest monthly handle being the $971 million handle reported in March, fueled mainly by March Madness.
Kentucky
Sports betting in Kentucky is not currently legal. However, it is still possible to bet at offshore sportsbooks, like those mentioned on this page, plus there’s nothing stopping those from Kentucky travelling to neighboring states to gamble.
Kentucky came exceptionally close to legalizing sports betting in 2022. A bill from Rep. Adam Koenig looked good but ended up failing on the final day in the Senate. Many believe that sports betting will be legalized in Kentucky in 2023.
Tennessee
It is legal to bet on sports in Tennessee and has been since 2019. However, only mobile betting is legal – there are no retail sportsbooks in the state. The first mobile sportsbook launched in November 2020.
So far, Tennessee has taken in bets worth over $4 billion – not a huge amount when compared to states like New York and New Jersey, but still impressive. The state’s best month was January 2022, when it took a handle of $386 million.
Arkansas
Sports betting is legal in Arkansas and has been since November 2018. Until recently it was only possible to bet in three retail sportsbooks, but a law change in February 2022 made it legal to also bet on sports online in Arkansas. The first mobile sportsbook launched in March 2022.
Monthly handle has been relatively modest throughout the time betting has been legal in Arkansas. However, there was a boost when mobile betting began, with March 2022 seeing a record handle of over $10.5 million. This figure should increase as more mobile betting sites launch in the state.
Oklahoma
Next, we move to Oklahoma, which shares a very small border with Missouri. Despite having over 140 tribal casinos, sports betting in Oklahoma is not legal. However, it is possible to gamble at offshore betting sites, including all those mentioned on this page.
Supporters of sports betting have come close to legalization previously, with the closest being in 2020, when Gov. Kevin Stitt approved sports betting at tribal casinos. However, this was overturned in a court case. HB 3008 also sought to legalize betting in 2022 but died in chamber.
Kansas
Legal sports betting came into effect in Kansas on July 1, 2022. However, as of yet, there are no retail or online sportsbooks open in the state. Regulators hope that sports betting will be up and running in the state by fall.
Sports betting in Kansas was legalized thanks to SB 84, which received House and Senate approval in April 2022. The state’s four casinos will be allowed to offer retail sports betting, plus they can partner with up to three mobile sports betting companies.
Nebraska
Nebraska has legal sports betting and has done so since a bill was passed by the state legislature in May 2021, after voters in November 2020 chose to expand the games available in casinos. However, mobile betting was not legalized as part of the bill.
Despite being legalized in 2021, retail sports betting has not yet begun in Nebraska, and some think it won’t be operational before 2024. It is very possible that the subject of mobile betting will be revisited by legislators before betting launches, as it’s offered in several neighboring states.
The Best Betting Site for Missouri
At the moment, sports betting in Missouri is not legal – despite many attempts over the past few years. However, it is still possible to bet at many offshore sportsbooks, with the best of them all being BetOnline.
This Missouri sportsbook offers a huge range of sports to bet on, including NFL, NBA, and MLB, plus it has some impressive bonuses and promotions. It’s also an exceptionally well-regarded name, trusted by hundreds of thousands of gamblers worldwide, including many in Missouri.