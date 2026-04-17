Augusta County issues open-burning advisory as response to dry conditions

On Thursday, we got burn-ban notices from Waynesboro and Albemarle County. On Friday, we’re getting word that Augusta County has issued an open-burning advisory.
The notice from county government advises residents to avoid all open burning – including burning of debris, brush, leaves and other outdoor materials – at this time.
Take the following precautions:
- Refrain from outdoor burning until conditions improve.
- Properly dispose of smoking materials.
- Avoid activities that may produce sparks, such as welding or using equipment on dry vegetation.
- Report any signs of smoke or fire immediately to local emergency services.
The earlier advisories
On Thursday, the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office announced that it had implemented an open-air burn ban, effective immediately.
The burn ban will remain in place until 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The decision to issue the open-air burn ban, per a press release from the county, was made in response to the National Weather Service alert announcing elevated fire risk for Albemarle County.
During the burn ban, all open-air burning is prohibited. Open-air burning is the burning of any matter in such a manner that the products resulting from combustion are emitted directly into the atmosphere without passing through a stack, duct, or chimney.
The City of Waynesboro on Thursday issued a ban on open burning effective until further notice.
Per a press release from the city, the burn ban will be evaluated over the next several days to determine when it may be rescinded.
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