Home Augusta County issues open-burning advisory as response to dry conditions
Local/Regional News

Augusta County issues open-burning advisory as response to dry conditions

Chris Graham
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On Thursday, we got burn-ban notices from Waynesboro and Albemarle County. On Friday, we’re getting word that Augusta County has issued an open-burning advisory.

The notice from county government advises residents to avoid all open burning – including burning of debris, brush, leaves and other outdoor materials – at this time.

Take the following precautions:

  • Refrain from outdoor burning until conditions improve.
  • Properly dispose of smoking materials.
  • Avoid activities that may produce sparks, such as welding or using equipment on dry vegetation.
  • Report any signs of smoke or fire immediately to local emergency services.

The earlier advisories

On Thursday, the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office announced that it had implemented an open-air burn ban, effective immediately.

The burn ban will remain in place until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The decision to issue the open-air burn ban, per a press release from the county, was made in response to the National Weather Service alert announcing elevated fire risk for Albemarle County.

During the burn ban, all open-air burning is prohibited. Open-air burning is the burning of any matter in such a manner that the products resulting from combustion are emitted directly into the atmosphere without passing through a stack, duct, or chimney.

The City of Waynesboro on Thursday issued a ban on open burning effective until further notice.

Per a press release from the city, the burn ban will be evaluated over the next several days to determine when it may be rescinded.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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