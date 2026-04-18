Home UVA Lacrosse: ‘Hoos tie game with one second left, then fall in OT to #3 North Carolina, 16-15
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UVA Lacrosse: ‘Hoos tie game with one second left, then fall in OT to #3 North Carolina, 16-15

Chris Graham
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lacrosse
Photo: © Augustas Cetkauskas/stock.adobe.com

Ryan Duenkel scored with one second left in regulation to send the game to OT, but #3 North Carolina scored in sudden death to walk off #11 UVA for the 16-15 win on Saturday in front of more than 5,000 fans at Klöckner Stadium.

UNC (11-2, 2-1 ACC) led 15-11 with 5:30 to go, but Virginia (7-6, 2-2 ACC) finished regulation on a 4-0 run.

The Heels got possession to start the OT after faceoff specialist Griff Meyer (6-of-14 FO) was whistled for kicking the crosse of UNC’s Brady Wambach (23-of-33 FO).

That allowed Carolina to play out a penalty, and a close-range shot by Dominic Pietramala (3g, 1a) was saved by UVA goalie Jake Marek (14 saves), but the rebound went straight to James Matan, who finished on a virtually wide-open net.

UVA is assured a spot in the four-team ACC Tournament, which will be contested at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte on May 1 and 3, after #15 Duke (8-4, 0-3 ACC) dropped its third straight ACC game to #1 Notre Dame (9-1, 3-1 ACC), 7-6, Saturday afternoon.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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