Ryan Duenkel scored with one second left in regulation to send the game to OT, but #3 North Carolina scored in sudden death to walk off #11 UVA for the 16-15 win on Saturday in front of more than 5,000 fans at Klöckner Stadium.

UNC (11-2, 2-1 ACC) led 15-11 with 5:30 to go, but Virginia (7-6, 2-2 ACC) finished regulation on a 4-0 run.

The Heels got possession to start the OT after faceoff specialist Griff Meyer (6-of-14 FO) was whistled for kicking the crosse of UNC’s Brady Wambach (23-of-33 FO).

That allowed Carolina to play out a penalty, and a close-range shot by Dominic Pietramala (3g, 1a) was saved by UVA goalie Jake Marek (14 saves), but the rebound went straight to James Matan, who finished on a virtually wide-open net.

UVA is assured a spot in the four-team ACC Tournament, which will be contested at American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte on May 1 and 3, after #15 Duke (8-4, 0-3 ACC) dropped its third straight ACC game to #1 Notre Dame (9-1, 3-1 ACC), 7-6, Saturday afternoon.

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