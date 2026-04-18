Home UVA Softball: Suddenly reeling ‘Hoos fall 3-1 at Clemson on Saturday
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UVA Softball: Suddenly reeling ‘Hoos fall 3-1 at Clemson on Saturday

Chris Graham
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Photo: © Peieq/stock.adobe.com

#18 Virginia lost 3-1 at Clemson on Saturday, the seventh loss for the ’Hoos in their last eight ACC games.

UVA (33-10, 10-9 ACC) only had three hits on the afternoon, two by leadoff hitter Jade Hylton.

Clemson (29-17, 11-9 ACC) took the early lead with a Corri Hicks two-run home run in the second inning.

The lead got to 3-0 when a run scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.

Virginia responded in the seventh, when Bella Cabral delivered a two-out RBI single to score Jaiden Griffith.

With two on and two out, Macey Cintron (4-0, 3.67 ERA) got Reagan Hickey to fly out to center to end it.

Taylor Smith (5-1, 2.66 ERA) took the loss, allowing two runs on one hit with a walk and six strikeouts.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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