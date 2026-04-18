#18 Virginia lost 3-1 at Clemson on Saturday, the seventh loss for the ’Hoos in their last eight ACC games.

UVA (33-10, 10-9 ACC) only had three hits on the afternoon, two by leadoff hitter Jade Hylton.

Clemson (29-17, 11-9 ACC) took the early lead with a Corri Hicks two-run home run in the second inning.

The lead got to 3-0 when a run scored on a wild pitch in the fifth.

Virginia responded in the seventh, when Bella Cabral delivered a two-out RBI single to score Jaiden Griffith.

With two on and two out, Macey Cintron (4-0, 3.67 ERA) got Reagan Hickey to fly out to center to end it.

Taylor Smith (5-1, 2.66 ERA) took the loss, allowing two runs on one hit with a walk and six strikeouts.

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