A coalition of 34 state AGs who continued their antitrust suit against Live Nation after the Trump regime tried to cut a deal are doing a victory dance right about now.

The state AGs, including Virginia AG Jay Jones, got a verdict in their favor on Wednesday, with the jury finding that Live Nation and Ticketmaster violated federal and state antitrust laws by eliminating competition and driving up costs for fans, artists, and venues across the country.

“Today’s verdict is a huge win for Virginia’s vibrant live music and entertainment venues and for the loyal consumers who purchase tickets,” Jones said.

It was the Biden DOJ and 40 states that originally filed the antitrust suit challenging Live Nation’s business practices in 2024.

Live Nation, which owns Jiffy Lube Live in Northern Virginia, Veterans United Home Loans Ampitheater in Virginia Beach, and the new Allianz Amphitheater in Richmond, has a market cap at $38.5 billion.

Surprise, surprise, right, that the Trump DOJ would try to side with the multibillion-dollar business against the interests of consumers and performing artists.

The tentative settlement with the DOJ announced last month would require the company, which merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, to pay a $280 million fine and divest itself of 13 amphitheaters nationwide, while opening its ticketing processes so competitors can share in the sale of tickets, and capping its service fees at 15 percent of ticket prices.

The fine is practically nothing for a company the size of Live Nation.

“Live Nation’s reported settlement amount – $280 million – is the equivalent of four days of their 2025 revenue,” said Stephen Parker, executive director of the National Independent Venue Association, a trade association representing thousands of independent live entertainment venues, festivals and promoters.

It’s par for the course that the big business-friendly Trump regime would cave to the interests of a multibillion-dollar company against the interests of, in particular, consumers, who are the ones footing the bill for the higher ticket prices that result from Live Nation forcing venues to use its Ticketmaster service at the risk of losing out on the availability of performing artists.

Credit to the state AGs who pushed forward with their suit.

The next step here: the coalition will argue for remedies and financial penalties at a separate bench trial.

“My office looks forward to continuing to hold these corporations as the court determines the best remedy to right these egregious wrongs and lower costs moving forward,” Jones said.

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