Home Waynesboro: Alexis Ramsey named assistant principal at William Perry
Schools, Arts, Culture, Media

Waynesboro: Alexis Ramsey named assistant principal at William Perry

Chris Graham
Published date:
Alexis Ramsey Waynesboro
Alexis Ramsey. Photo: Waynesboro Public Schools

Waynesboro Public Schools announced this week that Alexis Ramsey has been appointed as the new assistant principal at William Perry Elementary School.

Ramsey currently serves as an intervention specialist at Westwood Hills Elementary School, where she provides targeted instructional support, collaborates with teachers across grade levels, and works closely with the administrative team to analyze student data and improve outcomes.

Prior to that, Ramsey was a classroom teacher at Wenonah Elementary School, teaching both third and fifth grade.

Ramsey has a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Mennonite University and a master’s from JMU.

“Ms. Ramsey is a thoughtful and collaborative leader who brings a strong instructional background and a deep commitment to supporting the whole child. Her ability to build relationships, analyze student data, and work alongside staff to improve outcomes will make her a tremendous asset to William Perry Elementary School,” said Dr. Jeffrey Cassell, superintendent of Waynesboro Public Schools.

Marketplace



Support AFP


Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Poor traffic planning by UVA casts pall over Luke Combs ‘My Kinda Saturday Night’ show
2 A local Kroger store banned a woman of color: Was it racial discrimination?
3 UVA Basketball: Everything you need to know about the dismissal of Coach Mox, what’s next
4 Split deepens in Perriello-Macy Sixth District primary race with new hire
5 UVA Football: The Chandler Morris legal situation played out as well as it could have

Latest News

homeless unhoused cold winter
Local/Regional News

Waynesboro: Number of unhoused seeking shelter up dramatically

Chris Graham
wildfire
Local/Regional News

Augusta County issues open-burning advisory as response to dry conditions

Chris Graham

On Thursday, we got burn-ban notices from Waynesboro and Albemarle County. On Friday, we’re getting word that Augusta County has issued an open-burning advisory.

road with double yellow line, no passing
State/National News

Bedford County: Vinton man dies from injuries in Thursday morning crash

Chris Graham

A Vinton man died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Lovers Lane in Bedford County on Thursday.

Stream Critter tanks EarthDayStaunton
Schools, Arts, Culture, Media

Earth Day Staunton 2026: Don’t take water for granted just because it comes from a tap

Chris Graham
route 250 interstate 81 staunton fishersville sign
Local/Regional News

VDOT: Overnight closures on Interstate 81 in Staunton this weekend

Chris Graham
kymora johnson uva basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Kymora Johnson withdraws from portal, returning for senior season

Chris Graham
how lenders evaluate mortgage applicants
Local/Regional News

Waynesboro: The politics that might kill a needed affordable-housing project

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status