Waynesboro Public Schools announced this week that Alexis Ramsey has been appointed as the new assistant principal at William Perry Elementary School.

Ramsey currently serves as an intervention specialist at Westwood Hills Elementary School, where she provides targeted instructional support, collaborates with teachers across grade levels, and works closely with the administrative team to analyze student data and improve outcomes.

Prior to that, Ramsey was a classroom teacher at Wenonah Elementary School, teaching both third and fifth grade.

Ramsey has a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Mennonite University and a master’s from JMU.

“Ms. Ramsey is a thoughtful and collaborative leader who brings a strong instructional background and a deep commitment to supporting the whole child. Her ability to build relationships, analyze student data, and work alongside staff to improve outcomes will make her a tremendous asset to William Perry Elementary School,” said Dr. Jeffrey Cassell, superintendent of Waynesboro Public Schools.

Marketplace



