Nevada Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money Online Casinos in Nevada
Nevada maintains its status as the gambling capital of the USA. While millions of tourists make their way to the casinos on The Strip to gamble, you can now take part in the action from anywhere in the state. Nevada online casinos provide easy access to hundreds of games and massive bonuses.
In this guide, we will present the best real money online casinos in The Silver State. We will also show you just how easy it is to join them for legal online gaming. Plus, you’ll find exclusive promo codes that can land you bonuses of over $5,000.
List of the Best Nevada Online Casinos
There are definitely plenty of options if you are looking for a real money online casino in Nevada. However, this can actually represent a problem since finding the good ones is time-consuming and costly.
The good news is that our team of experts has been working hard reviewing and analyzing the various brands. And, you can find the top 10 Nevada online casino sites below. These are based offshore and come with an impressive mix of games and bonuses.
- Wild Casino – The best overall online casino in Nevada
- BetOnline – $3,000 welcome package and more than 450 casino games
- Bovada – Top Nevada online casino with a superb sportsbook
- Ignition – Multiple casino bonuses with a low wagering rate of 25x
- MyBookie – 150% welcome bonus for the hottest Betsoft online slots
- XBet – Renowned Nevada online casino with fast Bitcoin withdrawals
- BigSpin – $2,000 weekly reload bonuses for online casino Nevada players
- Cafe Casino – One of the best loyalty programs for NV online casino gaming
- Las Atlantis – The best RTG online casino in Nevada with a 280% bonus
- MyB Casino – Elegant Nevada online casino with the hottest 3D slots
Timeline of Casino Legislation in Nevada
As the first state in the US to legalize gambling, Nevada definitely has a long and interesting casino history. For 40 years, it held the title of the only state with legal gambling, which started in 1931. Other highlights in the timeline include:
- 1945: The first state casino license is granted in Nevada.
- 1955: The Gaming Control Board is created to enforce casino taxes in the state.
- 1959: The Gaming Control Act passes, establishing the Nevada Gaming Commission.
- 2001: Interactive gaming (also known as internet gaming) is introduced.
- 2010: Online sports betting becomes legal in Nevada and the first app goes live.
- 2011: Nevada passes legislature to license online poker operators.
- 2013: Online poker is now legal in the state.
- 2015: Nevada joins a multi-state internet gaming network with Delaware.
- 2017: New Jersey joins the Nevada-Delaware poker network.
Reviews of the Best Online Casinos in Nevada
We know that picking the right online casino is not always easy, especially when you have 10 top options in front of you. So, to help you find the best Nevada online casino for you, we will review all of them in more detail. This way, you can find out which fits your requirements best.
And don’t worry, since these are all offshore casinos, you can even play outside of state borders. So, let’s see which of these Nevada legitimate online casinos in the USA are best for you.
1. Wild Casino – Our Number One Nevada Online Casino Recommendation
Wild Casino is our top Nevada online casino due to several important reasons. First of all, it has a massive library of games with around 350 slots. It also has a great range of table games, video poker machines, and specialties. Two live casinos complete the collection and give players all of the options they could ask for.
Secondly, Wild Casino has a secure and user-friendly banking system that accepts credit cards, bank transfers, and over 15 cryptocurrencies. New players can use Wild Casino promo codes for massive bonuses, depending on the preferred deposit option. Withdrawals are generally quick and approved in 1-2 business days.
Pros:
- Over 450 online casino games
- Massive welcome bonus package
- Weekly bonuses and promotions
- Accepts BTC & 15+ other cryptos
- Great mobile site for smartphones
Cons:
- Games are not available in demo mode
2. BetOnline – Best Nevada Online Casino Cash Races
BetOnline has all the makings of a top online casino, including a collection of over 450 games. The platform is powered by multiple developers, like Betsoft, Flipluck, Nucleus Gaming, Dragon Gaming, Rival, and Magma. There are also two live casinos from Fresh Deck and Visionary iGaming. This all results in a great variety of games for all types of players.
In addition to the standard games, BetOnline holds the best series of casino tournaments and cash races. Over $1,000,000 in prizes are awarded every month, culminating with the $5,000 cash slots tournament. This is in addition to the BetOnline promo codes that include a 3-part welcome bonus. Banking is solid and Bitcoin is supported.
Pros:
- Premium online slots from top studios
- Exciting casino tournaments with prizes
- Great selection of NV online casino tables
- Extra bonus boost for Bitcoin deposits
- Helpful customer support team by live chat
Cons:
- Doesn’t have the largest casino bonuses
3. Bovada – Most Popular Real Money Online Casino Brand in Nevada
Bovada launched in December 2011 and solidified its position as one of the top Nevada online casino sites. It doesn’t have the flashiest theme, but it does come with a very stable gaming platform that offers secure banking and fair games. Along with a leading sportsbook and the biggest poker room in the US, Bovada quickly became the top choice for many players.
You can check out around 200 online casino games at Bovada. These include handpicked slots from RTG, Rival, Genesis, Woohoo, Dragon Gaming, and others. Although it doesn’t have the largest library in Nevada, it does include exclusive table games with clean graphics. There is even a live casino for that Las Vegas gaming experience.
Pros:
- New hot drop jackpots every hour
- Its own point-based loyalty program
- 24-hour payouts when using crypto
- Dedicated live dealer section online
- Best poker at an online casino in NV
Cons:
- Lacks casino promotions for players
4. Ignition – Rewarding Bonuses for Nevada Online Casino Players
Ignition stands out quickly with its new promotional campaigns and casino bonuses. New players joining from Nevada can choose between two welcome offers, for credit cards and for cryptocurrencies. Simply enter the preferred Ignition Casino promo codes in the cashier and you will automatically receive the rewards. The best part is that they have low wagering requirements of just 25x.
Some of the hottest slots on the site now have special jackpots, making them even more exciting. In total, Ignition Casino has almost 200 games and the level of variety is great. It is also one of the best Nevada live blackjack online casino sites as tables run around the clock with professional dealers.
Pros:
- Accepts BTC, LTC, BCH, and more
- Multi-tier online casino loyalty program
- Useful help section for answered FAQs
- Exclusive online poker tournaments
- Mobile-friendly site with hot games
Cons:
- Other NV online casinos have more games
5. MyBookie – Top NV Casino with Over $2 Million in Progressive Jackpots
Although MyBookie is mostly known in Nevada for its online sportsbook, the operator also has a top online casino. It is powered primarily by Betsoft and features the hottest 3D slots in the nation. Furthermore, many of the top games have progressive jackpots that can be hit at any time. The total in jackpots is currently worth more than $2 million and continues to rise.
In addition to the slots, MyBookie Casino also has table games with advanced graphics and plenty of video poker machines. The live casino replicates the Las Vegas experience with real dealers and authentic equipment. Everything is done on the site and new players are eligible for several deals with MyBookie promo codes. The cashier supports popular cryptos and standard cards.
Pros:
- Solid bonus offers for the online casino
- Free Bitcoin withdrawals of $25-$5,000
- Over 200 online casino games in Nevada
- Has awarded several progressive jackpots
- 200% refer-a-friend bonus for existing users
Cons:
- Withdrawals stay pending for 2 business days
6. XBet – Lowest Nevada Online Casino Bonus Wagering Requirement
XBet went live in Nevada in 2007 with a focus on sports betting and later added a full online casino. It stands out with its premium slots powered by Betsoft and low bonus rollover requirements. So, with the right XBet promo codes, you can easily increase your starting balance and then clear the winnings.
A wagering rate of 40x that only applies on a 200% bonus is a very good deal. Most casinos have a 25x rate for 100% bonuses, but this is for the total sum of the deposit and the bonus. Other XBet Casino highlights include weekly reload bonuses, Bitcoin banking, and 256-bit SSL digital encryption on the site. Not to mention that it has a Gaming Curacao license.
Pros:
- Minimum deposits of $20 for crypto
- Plenty of video poker options and tables
- Trusted operator with a long history
- Mobile site for iPhone and Android users
Cons:
- Doesn’t have a loyalty rewards program
7. BigSpin – Great Mobile Casino Platform for Players in Nevada
BigSpin is a popular online casino in Nevada that allows players to enjoy 3D slots and other games on the go. The mobile interface is very simple and to the point. It loads on just about any smartphone device and presents a user-friendly lobby. You can browse around 200 mobile casino games, including progressives, blackjack, roulette, and more.
The casino doesn’t overlook security and ensures that every page is properly encrypted. Even if Big Spin only went live in 2017, it is already a trusted brand throughout the US. It accepts credit cards for deposits, along with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum. The crypto options are also great for withdrawing the winnings, which takes around 48 hours.
Pros:
- Instant-play mobile casino for all devices
- Generous welcome bonus for new players
- Online casino table games of great quality
- Can play in demo mode online & on mobile
Cons:
- Doesn’t have many casino promotions
- Not the largest offering of games in NV
8. Cafe Casino – Leading Bitcoin Nevada Online Casino
Cafe Casino stands out as being one of the most rewarding Bitcoin casinos in the state. Players who deposit using the famous cryptocurrency benefit from a boosted welcome bonus with our exclusive Cafe promo codes. After that, there are weekly free spins and bonus reward points for Bitcoin members. Plus, you also get free withdrawals when using BTC at Cafe.
As for the games, the casino has a good selection of around 200 options. These include selected slots from renowned developers and proprietary creations that are only on the network. Moreover, Cafe Casino has recently added Hot Drop Jackpots to some of its most popular games. As a result, players can now win hourly, daily, and super jackpots of up to $250,000.
Pros:
- Loyalty program known as Cafe Casino Perks
- Weekly mystery bonuses and slots races
- Fast payouts can take as little as 24 hours
- Operator licensed by Curacao eGaming
Cons:
- Limited banking methods for payouts
- Customer support not always responding
9. Las Atlantis – The Best RTG-Powered Nevada Online Casino
While some of the top online casinos in Nevada have a few slots from Real Time Gaming, Las Atlantis has the complete collection. You can check out over 140 slot games, more than a dozen video poker titles, and a handful of table games. The operator has also added a live casino section to provide extra options for fans of roulette, blackjack, and baccarat.
Furthermore, Las Atlantis has an impressive offering of deposit bonuses. You can choose from loads of Las Atlantis promo codes and significantly increase your bankroll. There are also free spins for selected slots and comp points for every real money bet. The deposit range is a bit slim but it includes credit and debit cards, along with a few crypto coins.
Pros:
- Downloadable client and instant play option
- Multiple welcome bonuses to choose from
- New online casino lobby for desktop users
- 24/7 support by live chat, phone, and email
Cons:
- Minimum withdrawals of $150
- Only has a few casino table games
10. MyB Casino – Large Deposit Bonuses for Nevada Casino Players
MyB Casino comes with an elegant theme for the site, where it hosts a range of casino games. It has 3D slots from Betsoft, realistic table games from Nucleus, and a full live casino from Visionary iGaming. As a result, players can easily find premium options to enjoy across all major categories. The site is secure and all connections are encrypted.
Moreover, MyB has some very generous bonuses, although it doesn’t present that many promotions. The good news is that new players can land a great welcome bonus and then benefit from weekly reload specials. Monthly cashback and additional Monday rebate will help some users as well. The support team is available 24/7 to help out and answer any questions you might have.
Pros:
- High-quality games across the board
- Reliable Nevada online casino brand
- Licensed and regulated in Curacao
- Bonuses of up to 250% every week
Cons:
- Could benefit from more deposit methods
- Doesn’t have additional betting options
Comparing Online Casinos in Nevada
It is clear that there is a lot to unpack when looking for the best online casino in Nevada. All of the top 10 options are worth considering but each one is unique in terms of bonuses, games, and other features. So, to help you narrow it down, we will compare them in the following table:
|Casino
|
Sign-Up Bonus
|
Bonus Code
|
Casino Games
|
Live Casino
|
Bitcoin?
|Wild Casino
|
250% up to $1,000
|
WILD250
|
450+
|
✅
|
✅
|BetOnline
|
100% up to $1,000
|
BOLCASINO
|
450+
|
✅
|
✅
|Bovada
|
100% up to $3,000
|
CAWELCOME100
|
200+
|
✅
|
✅
|Ignition
|
100% up to $2,000
|
N/A
|
200+
|
✅
|
✅
|MyBookie
|
150% up to $750
|
MYB150
|
200+
|
✅
|
✅
|Xbet
|
200% up to $500
|
XBC200
|
200+
|
✅
|
✅
|BigSpin
|
200% up to $1,000
|
BIGSPIN200
|
200+
|
✅
|
✅
|Cafe Casino
|
250% up to $1,500
|
N/A
|
180+
|
✅
|
✅
|Las Atlantis
|
280% up to $14,000
|
LASATLANTIS
|
150+
|
✅
|
✅
|MyB Casino
|
200% up to $1,000
|
MYBC200
|
200+
|
✅
|
✅
Is it Legal to Play at Online Casinos in Nevada?
Online gambling is legal in Nevada, but the state only regulates and issues licenses for sports betting and poker online. As a result, there aren’t any licensed Nevada online casinos that offer real money games. This may seem a bit strange given the fact that the state is known for its casino gaming options.
The good news is that players can easily access a real online casino in Nevada that is based offshore. As we’ve shown above, there are actually many internet casinos worth checking out. These are legal and provide real money games with the freedom to withdraw the winnings at any time.
Who Can Legally Play at Online Casinos in Nevada?
State gambling laws include a minimum gambling age of 21 years in Nevada. However, some sites can accept players starting with the minimum age of 18. We recommend checking the terms, or asking the support team in advance if you are at this limit.
In order to play for real money at a Nevada online casino, you will need a supported banking method. If you are using debit or credit cards to deposit, these have to be in your name, for extra security.
How to Play at Online Casinos from Nevada Legally
If you meet the above requirements and you are ready to start, it only takes a few short steps to play at Nevada casinos online. We will be using our top recommendation, Wild Casino, to show you the entire process. The steps are similar with most of the top 10 gaming sites in NV.
Step 1: Go to the Nevada Online Casino Site
Simply go to the preferred NV online casino from our list. Open the browser and visit Wild Casino. Here, click on the “Join Now” button to start the registration process.
Step 2: Enter the Required Casino Details
The sign-up form at Wild Casino is straightforward and only requires some personal details. Enter your name, phone number, date of birth, and email. Also set a preferred casino password and you are ready to create the account.
Step 3: Bring Up the Cashier
Sign in on the site using your email address and the selected casino password. You can open the cashier from the account menu. Here, you can browse the different payment methods available on the platform.
Step 4: Enter the Bonus Code
On the deposit page, there is a bonus code box. You can manually enter the promo code here, or select the bonus from the list. Keep in mind that Wild Casino has an exclusive bonus for the first deposit by crypto.
Step 5: Enjoy the Nevada Online Casino Games
The bonus will be awarded automatically once you complete the deposit. You can now browse and enjoy the many Nevada real money online casino games on the site. Check out the hot slots and start winning!
When Will Online Casinos be Legal in Nevada?
It is difficult to predict when Nevada will legalize and license online casinos within its borders. So far, the state doesn’t seem very interested in the prospect since it would increase the competition for local casinos. This in turn might affect Las Vegas tourism, which would hurt the state economy.
On the other hand, allowing local casino operators to launch online helped the industry in New Jersey. Granted, the NJ casinos weren’t doing so well before the change in regulations.
As it stands right now, Nevada isn’t anywhere close to legalizing and licensing real money online casinos. Competition in the online landscape is already building in other states so NV might just remain focused on its land-based casino appeal.
Tax on Online Casino Winnings in Nevada
If you are based in Nevada and you win a substantial amount at local casinos in Las Vegas, you have to pay a federal tax of 24% on those winnings. However, this isn’t the case for winnings at offshore online casinos. These operators don’t withhold 24% of your jackpots for the IRS. And, since Nevada doesn’t have an individual income tax, you don’t have to worry about that either.
As a result, you don’t have to pay any taxes when you play at a real money online casino in Nevada.
Payment Methods Available at Nevada Casino Sites
Depending on the Nevada online casino you choose, you have a range of payment methods to choose from. Each one comes with some advantages and disadvantages and it all comes down to your personal preference. The following details can help you find the right fit.
Crypto at NV Casinos
Cryptocurrency banking has become very popular at online casinos, especially those licensed offshore. Top picks include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, and Litecoin. However, some sites can accept more than 15 different altcoins. Crypto deposits are normally instant and free of charge, while withdrawals are much quicker than traditional methods.
eWallets at NV Casinos
Electronic wallets, known simply as eWallets, can be very convenient for gaming, especially for players who already have accounts. Top picks include PayPal and Neteller. They facilitate easy transfers with low fees and can also be great for fast withdrawals. The downside is that not many Nevada Las Vegas online casinos accept eWallets right now.
Traditional Payment Methods
Credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers remain frequently used payment methods for online gambling. These are widely available among players and accepted at most Nevada online casinos. However, withdrawals to credit or debit cards aren’t supported and bank transfers can have fees. Not to mention that traditional payment options are often slower than other methods.
Bonuses Available at Nevada Online Casinos
One of the key aspects where local casinos in Las Vegas and Nevada online casinos differ is in bonuses. Online gambling sites offer many more promotional incentives to join the action and continue betting. In fact, there are multiple types of bonuses that you can benefit from right now at a top online casino in NV.
Match Deposit Bonuses
This is the most common bonus type that you can find at basically every real money online casino in Nevada. A match deposit bonus represents a percentage of the deposited sum, awarded as extra bonus funds. The most common offer is a 100% match, which basically doubles the player’s bankroll.
Other match deposit bonuses can be of 150%, 200% or even more. For example, Xbet Casino has a first deposit bonus match of 200%, up to $500. If we deposit $150, we get $300 as a bonus and we have $450 to bet with.
No Deposit Bonuses
As the name implies, a Nevada online casino no deposit bonus is awarded to players without requiring them to deposit additional funds. These offers can come in many shapes and sizes, ranging from sign-up bonuses to slots tournaments with real prizes. You can normally find them listed in various promotions.
For example, BetOnline Casino has a live casino leaderboard challenge where you earn a point for every $10 you bet on eligible tables. The top three participants with the most points at the end of the week receive shares of the $1,800 prize pool.
Free Spins
Since slots are very popular, it is not uncommon for an online casino in Nevada to offer free spins bonuses. These can be as deposit deals or no deposit offers. However, you should note that bonus free spins are normally limited to one or a few slots games. You won’t be able to play all the games in the collection with the rounds.
Las Atlantis Casino is known for its many bonus codes, some of which award large amounts of free spins. You can deposit with the code ANCIENTSPINS to get up to 170 spins for the slots game Wild Hog Luau.
Popular Online Casino Games to Play in Nevada
Another advantage of online casinos over their land-based counterparts in Las Vegas is the range of games. The top gaming sites can have a large library of gaming options that cover slots, tables, video poker, and more. Furthermore, the betting range is often more accommodating for different types of players. And, you don’t have to wait in line.
Online Slots at Nevada Casino Sites
Slot games are definitely the go-to options at Nevada Las Vegas online casinos. They are very easy to play, since all you have to do is set the bet and spin the reels. However, the bonus features make the gameplay exciting with wilds, free spins, bonus rounds, and the potential to win big. Moreover, the theme can cover just about anything you can think of, from gems in Starburst to vampires in Immortal Romance.
Table Roulette at Nevada Casino Sites
Online roulette remains a popular choice among casino players. The simple mechanics and the wide range of betting options make roulette a perfect fit for many. You can bet on one number or on multiple options, with the result being determined randomly. We recommend European roulette over the American version because it has a lower house edge. Both of them and more are available at Wild Casino.
Table Blackjack at Nevada Casino Sites
Blackjack is one of the very few online casino games where the player can influence the outcome. You have the choice to hit or stand in every hand and the goal is to get as close to 21 as possible, without going over it. Special versions of casino blackjack can add extra side bets for the chance to claim bigger payouts. Pirate 21, Blackjack Switch, and 21 Burn are exciting and BetOnline has the best tables.
Table Baccarat at Nevada Casino Sites
Baccarat first became popular in casinos in Macau and then made its way to Las Vegas. It is actually very easy to play as you only have to choose between two sides, the Banker and the Player. There is also the option to bet on a tie, but the house edge is big and we don’t recommend it. The hand with the most points wins the round. MyBookie has four versions of baccarat that we recommend.
Table Poker at Nevada Casino Sites
Poker is easily one of the most played casino games in Las Vegas. It is so popular in fact that it comes in many different variations. Casino poker, like Tri Card Poker, Let It Ride, Caribbean Poker, Pai Gow, and Oasis Poker, is played against the house.
However, some of the top Nevada online casinos also have real money poker rooms where you can play against other players. Bovada Poker has the best traffic, which results in large tournaments and plenty of cash games for Texas Hold’em and Omaha.
Video Poker at Nevada Casino Sites
Video poker is another casino game where the outcome can be improved with the right strategy. Again, this is because the player has some influence over the final hand. You can choose to replace any of the five initial cards. There are multiple variations of the game, like Jacks or Better, Deuces Wild, Aces & Faces, and Joker Poker. We recommend BetOnline casino for the premium machines.
Table Craps at Nevada Casino Sites
Craps is popular throughout the USA and is commonly found in Las Vegas casinos. Online gaming sites also include the game as a single-player option. You can set the bet and throw the pair of dice at your own pace. There are various betting options to consider for the roll, from a simple pass to the exact outcome. You can practice for free or play for real money at Xbet Casino in Nevada.
Keno at Nevada Casino Sites
Keno is available at many of the best NV online casinos, usually found under “Specialty Games” or “Other Games”. It is a lottery-like casino game where you can choose 15 numbers between 1 and 80. Then, the game randomly selects 15 numbers and you receive a payout based on how many you match. Wild Casino even has a Keno Vegas option with a progressive jackpot.
Bingo at Nevada Casino Sites
Casino Bingo is similar to the standard bingo games played throughout the USA. You start the game and place your bets. You then receive one or several tickets and the random draw begins. The payout is based on the numbers matched on the tickets and the patterns they create. Cafe Casino is great for online bingo and it has several variants, like Bingo Goal, Bingo Ribeirinhos, and Amazon Bingo.
Other Table Games at Nevada Casino Sites
The list of table games can continue when playing at a NV online casino. Other titles may include:
- Three Card Rummy
- Casino War
- Andar Bahar
- Red Dog
- Draw High Low
- Teen Patti
- Scratch Cards
Live Casinos in Nevada
Live casino games with real dealers, shown by video feed, combine the best of both worlds. You get the real casino environment with authentic equipment and professional dealers, and the convenience of playing online. Tables normally run around the clock and the most popular live casino games in Nevada are:
- Live Blackjack – You take a seat at the table through the online software and you place your bet. The dealer then hands out the cards from the deck for each player and then waits for their moves. You can follow the action live and even chat with the other players.
- Live Roulette – Here, you have an entire virtual table for placing your bets with the casino chips. Once the betting period is over, the dealer spins the wheel and throws the ball in. The HD video shows the spin live and usually zooms in on the winning pocket.
- Live Poker – There are several versions for live poker, including Casino Hold’em, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, and Three Card Poker. All of these are played against the house and you can bet online after setting the bet. Payouts are automatic once the hand is over.
- Live Baccarat – Live dealer baccarat is one of the best options at a real money online casino in Nevada. There is no player limit on the table as you can simply bet on your preferred outcome. Special live versions will zoom in or slowly turn the cards for a more suspenseful gameplay.
- Live Keno – The live keno experience is similar to the standard keno game. However, you will have to buy in and select your numbers during the designated period between draws. Then, you can watch the live keno draw to see how many numbers you hit and what prize you win.
- Live Craps – An HD live craps game can recreate the Las Vegas casino experience with the table and the dice. You can also follow the chat on the screen as players root for their outcomes. The croupier throws the dice and you can see the results right away.
How Nevada Online Casinos Compare to Neighboring States
Overall, Nevada doesn’t have the friendliest neighbors when it comes to online casinos. In fact, none of them currently offer regulated real money online casinos within their borders. The only option is represented by offshore casino sites, which can be accessed with ease.
California is Nevada’s biggest neighbor, both in population and border-wise. However, it has proven that passing online gambling regulation in the most populous state in the country is a difficult task. Right now, it looks like real money casinos online will not be coming to The Golden State anytime soon.
Moving North, we find a state with more online gambling potential in Oregon. While it doesn’t have regulated online casinos, it does offer legal online sports betting. Sadly, two major referendums for online casino gaming failed by a wide margin in 2010 and in 2012. So, Oregon residents will most likely have to settle with the nine tribal casinos.
As for Nevada’s other neighbors, Idaho and Utah are two of the least likely states to legalize online gambling anytime soon. Arizona however is expanding and launched online sportsbooks in 2021, so casinos might be coming in the next few years.
Land-Based Casinos in Nevada
Nevada is all about its land-based casinos, the biggest of which are located on the Las Vegas Strip. It is a unique state in this regard as players definitely have loads of options for local establishments. While it is difficult to rank them all, we believe that these are the top 5 Nevada land-based casinos:
MGM Grand
- Address: 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Opening hours: 24/7
MGM is one of the most popular casino brands in the world and the Las Vegas establishment is one of the reasons why. MGM Resorts International covers more than 6.9 million square feet and includes four towers of 30 stories. The casino gambling space takes up 170,000 square feet and includes almost 200 tables for various games. Poker gets its own room with 13 tables open around the clock.
The Venetian
- Address: 3355 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Opening hours: 24/7
The Venetian resort is quick to impress with its intricate theme based on the city of Venice. It has countless bridges over the clear blue waters and even offers gondola rides for tourists. As for the casino section, The Venetian hosts more than 1,000 slot machines and plenty of tables for all popular games. It also has the second-largest hotel in the world for players who plan on staying several days.
Caesars Palace
- Address: 3570 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Opening hours: 24/7
Another hugely popular casino resort with a unique theme is Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. As the name suggests, the style here is based on Ancient Rome. However, the gaming accommodations are as modern as they come and include one of the best sportsbooks in the state. It is also known for having lower casino stakes than other options in the region, making it great for recreational players.
The Bellagio
- Address: 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Opening hours: 24/7
The Bellagio has it all but it is mostly known for its 40 poker tables. It is one of the major stops in the World Poker Tour and even has a private area where high rollers can play starting from $20,000 per buy-in. Of course, it also has various other casino games, like blackjack, baccarat, roulette, craps, and loads of slots. You can recognize The Bellagio from its iconic fountain shows with water and lights.
Wynn Las Vegas Casino
- Address: 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
- Opening hours: 24/7
Wynn is often considered one of the best casinos in Las Vegas. The luxury resort comes with an Asian theme and ensures a high level of elegance. It includes a casino with 111,000 square feet of gaming space, a massive convention center, retail stores, and a hotel with 45 floors. Players can take their pick from more than 1,800 slot machines and tens of table games.
The Best Online Casino in Nevada
Wild Casino is the best out of all Nevada legitimate online casinos in the USA. It offers an impressive combination of bonuses and premium games. New players can claim over $5,000 in bonuses and enjoy more than 450 games online. Then, there are the weekly promotions and extra rewards that can help you win even more.
Other reasons for Wild Casino being our top Nevada online casino include a secure banking system and a professional support team. Players can deposit through a wide range of cryptocurrencies or simply opt for traditional payment methods. And, the support staff is always ready to help out and answer questions. As a result, Wild Casino is the complete package for NV online gaming.