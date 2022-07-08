Michigan Sports Betting Guide – Compare the Best Michigan Sportsbooks
The official legalization of sports betting in Michigan took place in December 2019. This guide to Michigan sports betting ranks the top 10 sportsbooks which accept players from MI, lists the available payment methods and reveals where you can find the best welcome bonuses.
Michigan Sports Betting Sites
List of the Best Sports Betting Sites in Michigan
Residents of Michigan can place sports bets at casinos, on dedicated apps and with legally licensed offshore operators. Here are our top 10 sportsbooks in Michigan:
- BetOnline – The number one Michigan sports betting site.
- XBet – Top Michigan live betting sportsbook.
- MyBookie – Leading cash-out sportsbook.
- BetUS – Easy to use sports betting app in Michigan.
- Bovada – MI-facing sportsbook with numerous props.
- Sportsbetting.ag – Extensive range of futures markets.
- BUSR – Excellent NFL betting service.
- Everygame – Pre-eminent MI betting site for NHL.
- Betanysports – Major MLB Michigan sports betting destination.
- Jazz – Premier NBA sportsbook for MI.
Timeline: Legal Developments in Michigan Sports Betting
The Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) 1992 Act was passed to protect the integrity of sports. However, the US Supreme Court reversed the law in May 2018 and the repeal of PASPA removed the federal ban on sports betting. So, we now provide a timeline for the key developments in the legalization of Michigan sports betting:
January 1993: PASPA imposes a ban on sports betting at federal level.
January 2015 and onwards: The Michigan legislators make moves to make sports betting legal in the state.
2017: The Lawful Internet Gaming Act goes through committees of the MI legislature.
2018: Despite some optimism, Governor Rick Snyder vetoed the resulting Bill to legalize sports betting.
May 2018: PASPA is overturned.
December 2019: Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed off the Lawful Sports Betting Act.
March 2020: The first retail sportsbooks open in Michigan.
January 2021: Online sports betting becomes legal in the state.
The abolishment of PASPA was probably the most significant event in legal online sports betting in the United States in the 21st century. Michigan has taken full advantage and now enjoys maturing and flourishing online sports betting activity.
Reviews of the Best Michigan Sports Betting Sites
In this next section we review our top 10 and highlight the things we like and things we don’t like about each operator that offers sports betting in Michigan.
1. BetOnline – The number one Michigan sports betting site.
After careful consideration by a team of industry experts, the vote goes to BetOnline for our number one sports betting site in Michigan. The offshore operator is licensed and regulated in Panama which means the brand accepts players from the United States.
The operator provides betting on 20 sports across pre-game, in-play and futures markets. There are efficient customer care processes on the PC and mobile website. Players can select from a number of payment methods and enjoy the benefits of fast payouts. BetOnline promo codes can be used to activate any welcome bonus.
Pros:
- Extensive range of pre-game betting markets.
- Effective live betting platform with cash out.
- Good range of payment methods.
- Fast payouts up to 48 hours
Cons:
- No live streaming of sports.
- Limited no deposit bonus.
2. XBet – Top Michigan live betting sportsbook.
Live betting is now an integral part of online sports betting and XBet delivers a good service. The site features in-play games across the following North American pro leagues: NFL, NHL, MLB and NBA. The absence of live streaming is offset by a match tracker and live match data.
The operator features a dedicated racebook, covering meetings from the United States and overseas fixtures in the UK and Ireland, Canada, Australia, France and South Africa. There are dedicated lobbies for thoroughbred and harness racing, making for a comprehensive service.
Pros:
- Scores highly for live betting.
- Live match data on US sports games.
- Dedicated racebook lobby.
- Esports covered well.
Cons:
-
- Welcome bonus not as good as elsewhere.
- Major leagues not live streamed.
3. MyBookie – Leading cash-out sportsbook.
MyBookie allows players to cash out bets to lock in winnings or limit any loss. Live players with MyBookie can cash out bets while viewing the live streaming of some games. This is a good element of online sports betting in Michigan.
The MI-facing brand offers odds on 20 sports, including pre-game markets and futures. The ‘Racing’ section features meetings from the US and other racing jurisdictions, like Canada and the UK and Ireland. Also, you should consider claiming the welcome bonus using the MyBookie promo codes.
Pros:
- Cash out facility to take winnings or limit loss.
- Pre-game, live and futures across 20 sports.
- Live streaming of selected events./li>
- Standalone racebook.
Cons:
- Delayed payouts up to 10 days.
- Limited greyhoundsbetting.
4. BetUS – Easy to use sports betting app in Michigan.
Players in Michigan can download the BetUS app for iOS and Android. The app is fully functional and replicates the website in terms of account management and sports betting. There are no mobile-only offers but mobile users can claim the standard welcome bonus and loyalty benefits.
The most popular betting sports on ‘America’s Favorite sportsbook’ include football, hockey, basketball and baseball, in college and pro leagues. The standalone racebook sits alongside a good Esports betting service and many leagues and markets for soccer and tennis.
Pros:
- Downloadable sports betting app in Michigan.
- Mobile live betting with cash out.
- Extensive pre-game betting on US sports.
- Standalone racebook.
Cons:
- Relatively limited payment methods.
- Live streaming could enhance the service.
5. Bovada – MI facing sportsbook with numerous props.
Fans of varied props bets have a good destination at Bovada. The range is acceptable during the regular seasons but goes up a level for the ply-offs and championship matches. For example, just about every aspect of the Superbowl is covered by a player or team prop.
An additional feature is the Bovada bonus code which you can use to claim the welcome bonus. The offer is transparent and easy to achieve. The bonus provides a good incentive to register with Bovada, meet the requirements and claim the bonus which can be used on Esports and horses.
Pros:
- Numerous props for major games.
- Prop builder for same-game multiples.
- Distinct lobby for betting on horses.
- Transparent welcome bonus.
Cons:
- Credit card transfer fees.
- Website could be easier to navigate.
6. Sportsbetting.ag – Extensive range of futures markets.
Futures are a big part of Michigan online sports betting and it helps that you have teams in the major leagues for football, hockey, baseball and basketball. The site features outright winner markets for the championship games and series’ for the main North American sports.
That means even before the regular season, Sportsbetting.ag publishes odds for the winner of the Superbowl, Stanley Cup, World Series and NBA Championships. At the time of the guide, the bookie could not live stream these major fixtures but it did offer a racebook and Esports.
Pros:
- Numerous futures markets.
- Early season betting on Superbowl.
- Outstanding horse racing service.
- Many Esports events.
Cons:
- Banking not possible with e-Wallets.
- Relatively long payout delays.
7. BUSR – Excellent NFL betting service.
The NFL is possibly the most popular league for betting in Michigan. Football followers can place wagers at licensed operators in the state, betting apps and offshore bookmakers. The operation is licensed and regulated in Costa Rica so can provide NFL bets and BUSR promo codes.
The site features pre-game, live and futures betting on the NFL leagues and conferences. BUSR NFL betting in Michigan culminates with the Superbowl and the betting service with the operator is outstanding, featuring game lines and team and player props. BUSR also offers Esports and horses.
Pros:
- Outstanding pre-game betting service for NFL.
- NFL futures and props.
- Racebook with US and overseas fixtures.
- Main Esports leagues and tournaments.
Cons:
- Live streaming would improve in-play service.
- Low percentage match deposit bonus.
8. Everygame – Pre-eminent MI betting site for NHL.
The Detroit Red Wings play in the NHL and their supporters and other fans of hockey have a wide variety of bets that can be placed before and during the game. The futures lobby features long-term markets on the winners of the Stanley Cup and you can bet on the finalists at this sportsbook.
However, Everygame offers odds on almost 20 sports in total. The sports menu includes the main US pro and college sports, soccer and tennis. The site also features less popular categories, including darts, snooker and cricket. The package is a good mix of US sports and others prominent in Europe.
Pros:
- Excellent pro hockey betting product.
- Player and team props for major hockey games.
- Varied overall sports service.
- High standard of customer care.
Cons:
- Downloadable apps not introduced.
- Low value welcome bonus.
9. Betanysports – Major MLB Michigan sports betting destination.
MLB betting is huge with Betanysports, in Michigan in general and Detroit in particular. Fans of the Tigers enjoy an extensive range of markets on their games and other teams in Major League Baseball. They can place wagers on the money line, handicaps and totals that have excellent value.
The desktop and mobile site display betting for 18 sports in total. Football, hockey and basketball are well represented with college and professional games. However, Betanysports also features betting on global sports, including soccer, tennis and Formula 1.
Pros:
- Leading site for MLB.
- Excellent value in game odds.
- Good global sports betting service.
- Live betting with cash out.
Cons:
- Low percentage match bonus.
- Site could be easier to navigate.
10. Jazz – Premier NBA sportsbook for MI.
When a state has a team playing in the NBA there is usually a great deal of interest in the biggest basketball league in the world. Jazz caters for the NBA bettors with a massive and varied range of game markets. The totals and handicaps are the most popular and these can be bet by each quarter.
Basketball and the other three US pro sports dominate this site. In fact, Jazz only issues betting on about 12 sports in total, including soccer, tennis and motor racing. The range of college and pro futures in the most popular North American sports on this Michigan sportsbook is impressive.
Pros:
- Extensive live MLB coverage.
- Team and player basketball props.
- Many futures in popular betting sports.
- Fantasy and handicapping contests.
Cons:
- Only 12 betting sports.
- 50% match deposit bonus.
Comparing Sportsbooks in Michigan
Offshore bookmakers for Michigan sports betting are compared in this table:
Sportsbook
Sign-Up Bonus
Bonus Code
Sports to Bet On
Live Betting
Live Streaming
BetOnline
100% up to $1,000
BOL1000
21
✅
❌
XBet
100% match up to $500
XB100
23
✅
❌
MyBookie
50% match up to $1,000
MYB50
23
✅
✅
BetUS
125% up to $3,125
JOIN125
19
✅
❌
Bovada
75% up to $750
BTCSWB750
22
✅
✅
Sportsbetting.ag
50% up to $1,000
SB1000
26
✅
❌
BUSR
100% up to $1,000
SPORTS100FP
22
✅
❌
Everygame
100% up to $150
SB1000
18
✅
❌
BetAnySports
60% up to $1,000
N/A
20
✅
❌
Jazz
50% up to $1,000
JAZZ50
18
✅
❌
Is Sports Betting Legal in Michigan?
Sports betting in Michigan was legalized in the state of Michigan when the Governor passed the Lawful Sports Betting Act in December 2019. Retail casino-based sports betting began in the March of the following year.
From January 2021, residents of MI could legally place sports bets on sites and apps that are licensed and regulated in Michigan. Sportsbook must be awarded a license from the Michigan Gaming Control Board to offer legal sports betting.
Who can Legally Bet on Sports in Michigan?
Citizens aged 21 or older and visitors to the state of the same age are permitted to bet on sports in Michigan.
How to Bet on Sports Online in Michigan
Individuals located in Michigan follow this guide for online sports betting at a licensed and regulated sportsbook, which is BetOnline for illustration:
Step 1: Register
You must move to the registration screens by clicking the ‘JOIN’ button on the BetOnline homepage:
Step 2: Enter Personal Details
Joining BetOnline is a quick and easy process so now you have to enter personal information, your Unique Password and an optional promo or bonus code.
Step 3. Deposit
BetOnline offers a number of payment methods so you select one, enter the amount and make the deposit for the minimum value or more.
Step 4. Place Bets
The seamless procedure ends by making your predictions, deciding on the stake and placing your first bet.
Previous Sports Betting Bills in Michigan
The process to legalize sports betting in MI began in earnest in 2015. Even so, the first Bill was vetoed by the Governor in 2018, despite the overturning of PASPA.
However, legislators and the Governor were happy to pass the Lawful Sports Betting Act in December 2019. At the same time Bill HB 4308 made Daily Fantasy Sports (FDS) legal and Bill HB 4311 allowed online casinos and poker.
Tax on Sports Betting Winnings in Michigan
Individuals pay a basic 8.40% tax on gambling winnings in Michigan. The contribution is classed as gross income and must be included on the annual tax return.
Payment Methods Available at Michigan Betting Sites
Michigan betting sites provide a range of payment methods which include the following:
Crypto Betting Options
Crypto is one of the youngest payment methods at sportsbooks for Michigan. They are virtual currencies which are processed instantly so deposits have immediate access to their betting funds. Popular cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin, Litecoin and Ethereum.
EWallet Betting Options
There has been a steady growth in the use of E-Wallets for banking with NI betting sites. They are quick and convenient and the betting funds are safe. PayPal, Skrill and EcoPayz are popular online money transfer providers.
Traditional Payment Methods
There is still the demand for traditional payment methods with residents of Michigan to fund a betting account. However, these options could be subject to delays and include debit and credit cards and bank transfer. Providers include Visa, Mastercard, American Express and many banks.
Bonuses Available at Michigan Sports Betting Sites
Bonuses are used by Michigan sportsbooks to attract new visitors and reward the loyalty of existing players. Michigan sports betting operators provide the following range of bonus benefits:
Match Deposit Bonuses
The value of the bonus equates to the qualifying deposit up to a maximum value. Therefore, a 100% match deposit bonus up to $1,000 credits the customer with $1,000 in betting funds after the initial deposit of $1,000.
Match Bet Bonuses
In this case, a bonus is linked to a qualifying bet and there are again minimum and maximum values. Hence, with a 50% match bet bonus, a qualifying bet of $1,000 activates a bonus of $500.
No Deposit Bonuses
Existing customers are the main beneficiaries of no deposit bonuses. There is no deposit requirement and examples include cashback, rebates and enhanced odds.
Free Bets
Michigan sportsbooks feature free bets which can be sport and event-specific. For example, a bookie may give players a free bet on the Superbowl to attract business and publicity. However, any returns from free bets do not include the stake.
Popular Sports For Betting in Michigan
Michigan is a sports mad state with franchises in each of the four main leagues in the most popular North American betting sports. We now look at the sports and leagues for teams and events that are based in the state that feature on sportsbooks for Michigan:
NFL in Michigan
The Detroit Lions play at Ford Field in the National Football Conference. They have won four National Championships, all before the Superbowl era.
NBA in Michigan
The Detroit Pistons contest home court games at the Little Caesars Arena. The Eastern Conference team have won three NBA Championships.
MLB in Michigan
The Detroit Tigers home field is at Commercial Park. The American League franchise have won the World Series four times.
NHL in Michigan
The Detroit Red Wings also host games at the Little Caesars Arena. They have won the Stanley Cup in 11 times, which is a record for any US franchise.
NCAA Football in Michigan
Five colleges play in the Division 1 of NCAA football.
NCAA Basketball in Michigan
Seven colleges are represented in NCAA Division 1 for basketball.
Golf in Michigan
Between 1924 and 2008 Michigan hosted the PGA Championship and the US Open six times. All but three of those events took place on the South Course, at Oakland Hills Country Club.
Horse Racing in Michigan
There is one harness racing track in the state, at Northville Downs.
DFS in Michigan
Daily Fantasy Sports became legal in MI in 2019.
Live Betting with Michigan Sports Betting Sites
The Michigan sports betting sites in the top 10 list feature a live betting platform. Each site offers cash out betting which allows players to take control of bets before expiry. Bookmakers suspend betting after a key game event and display the latest odds after a short delay. With all the factors taken into account, BetOnline is the best live betting site for Michigan.
How Michigan Sports Betting Compares to its Neighboring States
There are five states that neighbor Michigan, at the following stages of legalizing sports betting:
A Bill legalizing sports betting has been passed in Ohio but December 2022 is the earliest date for implementation.
The first sports betting in Wisconsin took place at the Oneida Nation Green Bay tribal casino in November 2021.
Illinois launched online betting in June 2020 and there are currently seven online sportsbooks operating in the state.
Online sports betting commenced in Indiana during October, 2019. There is a limit of over 40 sportsbooks but 13 currently operate in the state.
Legal sports betting almost became a reality in Minnesota in 2022 but the relevant Bill is likely to be passed in 2023.
Casinos with Sports Betting in Michigan
Here are top 5 casinos for sports betting in Michigan:
MGM Grand Detroit
• Sportsbook: BetMGM
• Address: 1377 Third Ave, Detroit, MI 48226
• Opening hours: 24 hours
Motor City Casino Hotel
• Sportsbook: FanDuel
• Address: 2901 Grand River Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
• Opening hours: 24 hours
Little River Casino & Resort
• Sportsbook: BetRivers
• Address: 2700 Orchard Hwy, Manistee, MI 49660
• Opening hours: 8am to 2am except 24 hours at the weekend
Northern Waters Casino Resort
• Sportsbook: PointsBet
• Address: US 45 Watersmeet, MI 49969
• Opening hours: : 8am to 2am except 24 hours on Saturday
Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel
• Sportsbook: Caesars Sportsbook
• Address: 7741 M-72, Williamsburg, MI 49690
• Opening hours: 7am to 3am
The Best Sports Betting Site for Michigan
Our experts have concluded that BetOnline is the best betting site for Michigan. Players can place wagers on about 20 sports in pre-game, live and futures market. The live betting platform with cash out works effectively, though live streaming is yet to be introduced but could be at some stage.
The promo codes can be used to claim the welcome bonus which complements ongoing loyalty benefits for existing account holders. The desktop and mobile app have measures in place for effective customer support, payments and responsible gambling. In fact, BetOnline has all the features of an outstanding sportsbook for residents of Michigan.