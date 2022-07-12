Top MLB Betting Sites – Compare the Best MLB Sportsbooks
If you want to know more about the best MLB betting sites, you’re in the right place. In this guide, we cover all the hot topics relating to wagering on Major League Baseball, from the types of bets you can place to the various MLB betting systems and top tips to get you started. We also rank and review the ten best MLB sportsbooks. So, keep reading to find out which sites our experts recommend and how to place a wager online and claim your betting bonus.
Top MLB Sportsbooks
List of the Best MLB Betting Sites
Since there are so many MLB sportsbooks available, knowing which ones are worth your time can be tricky. So, to help you out, our experts have compiled the list below, highlighting the MLB sports betting sites they recommend.
- BetOnline – Best of all the MLB Betting Sites
- Xbet – A User-Friendly MLB Sportsbook Perfect for New Bettors
- MyBookie – Most Mobile-Friendly MLB Betting Site
- BetUS – Top Sportsbook for Generous Crypto Promos
- Bovada – MLB Sports Betting Site with a Downloadable App
- Sportsbetting.ag – A Leading Sportsbook for Baseball Fans
- BUSR – Excellent Live Betting Options for MLB Bettors
- Everygame – Offers Some of the Best MLB Betting Odds
- Betanysports – Best MLB Betting Site for Totals and If-Bets
- Jazz – Top MLB Sportsbook for 24/7 Customer Service
Reviews of the Best MLB Betting Sites
While there are many offshore MLB sportsbooks available, those that made it onto our expert’s list did so for several reasons. So, let’s take an in-depth look at each of these offshore MLB betting sites to see what makes them great using our reviews below:
1. BetOnline – Best of All the MLB Betting Sites
Since it is one of the more established MLB sportsbooks, it makes sense that BetOnline provides top-quality sports betting options. As a result, it sits at the top of our experts’ list of the best MLB betting sites.
When wagering on baseball, fans find the site provides several exciting betting options, including parlays, props, moneylines, and live betting for those looking for in-game action. Another impressive feature of this offshore sportsbook is its approach to high-rollers. In addition to essentially having no betting limits, the sportsbook offers a re-bet function, making it the ideal site for high-rolling MLB bettors.
Besides non-existent betting limits, BetOnline ranks as one of the best high payout casinos and has a reputation for speedy payouts.
When banking, bettors have a choice of several methods, including several cryptocurrencies, eWallets, and Visa. Because the site imposes no fees on Bitcoin withdrawals, we place it as one of the best Bitcoin betting sites MLB bettors can find.
Finally, MLB bettors can cash in on several outstanding promotions if they have a BetOnline promo code. With a code in hand, players can access free bets, referral promos, and welcome bonuses.
Pros: Cons:
Pros:
Cons:
2. XBet – A User-Friendly MLB Sportsbook Perfect for New Bettors
Although some MLB bettors are seasoned pros, we all have to start somewhere. If you’re new to MLB sportsbooks, XBet is the perfect site to visit. In addition to providing a well-designed site that is simple to navigate, it enables new bettors to focus on what matters most – placing a bet on their favorite MLB team quickly and easily.
Besides offering exceptional Major League Baseball betting, XBet stands out as one of the top NFL betting sites. When wagering on the MLB (or any other sports markets XBet offers), players can enjoy various betting options, including moneylines, totals, and parlays. Further, the site features a fantastic live betting suite that makes it simple to place a wager even once the game is underway.
Although the sportsbook offers bettors with XBet promo codes a range of exciting promotions and bonuses, the site offers a limited selection of banking options. As a result, bettors can choose between a few crypto options and Visa or MasterCard when funding their XBet accounts.
Pros: Cons:
Pros:
Cons:
3. MyBookie – Most Mobile-Friendly MLB Betting Site
Whether you’re an MLB fan who knows precisely the kind of bets to wager or looking for no-fuss MLB sportsbooks, MyBookie is the offshore betting site for you.
Firstly, the sportsbook features an easy-to-navigate design optimized for use on mobile devices. Besides eliminating the hassle of downloading an app, MyBookie makes gambling on the go simple by ensuring mobile users enjoy the same functionality as those betting on a computer.
In addition to a fantastic loyalty program for returning MLB bettors, MyBookie provides bettors with several outstanding promotions. All you need is a MyBookie promo code to get started.
Although MyBookie doesn’t provide the most extensive selection of MLB betting options, it is ideal for bettors who want a quick and effortless gambling experience. Further, bettors rank the site as offering some of the best gambling odds, making it the first choice of many.
Pros: Cons:
Pros:
Cons:
4. BetUS – Top Sportsbook for Generous Crypto Promos
Although many of the best MLB sportsbooks provide players with a selection of exciting promotions, those looking for the one with the top crypto bonuses will want to visit BetUS. In addition to offering players with BetUS promo codes some great crypto (and non-crypto) bonuses, the site ranks as one of the best MLB crypto betting sites. When depositing and withdrawing funds from their BetUS accounts, bettors can use several crypto options, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
Besides a wide assortment of sports betting markets, BetUS has one of the strongest MLB offerings. Further, it provides various props, a host of futures betting options, competitive moneyline odds, and impressive parlay terms, making it a top choice for serious MLB bettors.
Since BetUS overhauled its website in 2020, it has transformed into a top-quality sportsbook with an impressive reputation to back it up. In addition to round-the-clock customer support, BetUS offers fast and reliable payouts, stats, previews, and BetUS TV that keeps MLB bettors up to date on the latest happenings in the world of Baseball.
Pros: Cons:
Pros:
Cons:
5. Bovada – MLB Sports Betting Site with a Downloadable App
While most bettors are happy to wager at home or from the office, there are those die-hard MLB fans that want MLB betting sites they can take with them on the go. In that case, we suggest trying Bovada. Besides a fantastic website, the sportsbook offers fans a downloadable app compatible with iOS and Android devices. In addition to providing convenience and seamless functionality, the app enables MLB bettors to place mobile wagers efficiently, making it one of the best betting apps.
Another must-mention aspect of Bovada is that it provides players with a live betting suite. However, the sportsbook goes beyond offering in-game play by live-streaming MLB games in HD. As a result, fans can catch the game and place accurate in-game bets wherever they may be.
In addition to offering great odds, quick and fuss-free payouts, and a large assortment of banking options, including PayPal, Bovada has generous promos too. As a result, bettors with Bovada bonus codes can boost their bankrolls and get the most out of their MLB betting experience.
Pros: Cons:
Pros:
Cons:
6. Sportsbetting.ag – A Leading Sportsbook for Baseball Fans
Occasionally, MLB betting sites stand out as fan favorites. Sportsbetting.ag is one of them. Firstly, the sportsbook features some pretty impressive odds, making it one of the best betting sites for odds. Further, bettors wagering on the MLB will find several betting options, from player futures to team and game futures, moneylines, and props.
Although Sportsbetting.ag does not screen games live, it provides quick and efficient updates on odds and scores and offers MLB bettors a fantastic in-game betting option. Further, bettors can keep abreast of the latest stats, performance, and other essential details thanks to the sportsbook’s detailed news section.
While players can find various other sports markets to wager on (the site ranks as one of the best UFC betting sites), they will also discover an assortment of banking options. These include Avalanche, Apecon, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Tether, Money Order, Person to Person, bank wire transfer, MasterCard, and Visa. Since it is so simple to deposit funds on Sportsbetting.ag, those with a promo code will also find claiming one of the site’s many bonuses a breeze.
Pros: Cons:
Pros:
Cons:
7. BUSR – Excellent Live Betting Options for MLB Bettors
Despite being recognized as one of the best horse race betting sites, BUSR also leads as one of the top MLB sportsbooks to visit. While the site provides several exciting features that make it such, the large selection of betting options left us impressed. In addition, to live betting options, this sportsbook enables bettors to build their own props while offering spread bets, moneylines, and totals.
Further, the site covers several baseball betting options, from the MLB World Series to the National League and American League, and various exciting props, including options like MLB – Player To Hit The Most Home Runs or MLB – Awards – American League MVP.
Although BUSR’s betting options are extensive, the same cannot be said of its banking options. As a result, those looking to fun their BUSR accounts can only use Litecoin, Bitcoin, Direct Deposit, MasterCard, and Visa. However, new players with a BUSR bonus code can collect a few impressive promo bonuses when making an initial deposit.
Pros: Cons:
Pros:
Cons:
8. Everygame – Offers Some of the Best MLB Betting Odds
When it comes to MLB betting sites with excellent odds, Everygame is at the top of our list. However, in addition to offering some of the most exciting odds, the site makes placing a wager simple by highlighting which options are top bets and how long you have to place a bet before the match begins.
But, if you miss the start of the MLB game, don’t worry. Everygame provides several betting options, including live bets where MLB fans can place a wager even after the first bat has been swung. Further, Everygame offers an exciting selection of futures and MLB game lines, props, and parlays.
Besides offering intriguing odds hunts, bettors with an Everygame promo code can access some of the best free bets, welcome bonuses, and matched deposits.
Lastly, banking options offered by Everygame are as extensive as its sports markets, providing players with several ways to fund their accounts, including cryptocurrencies, eWallets, and traditional options like credit cards.
Pros: Cons:
Pros:
Cons:
9. BetAnySports – Best MLB Betting Site for Totals and If-Bets
If you’re looking for the MLB betting sites with the best totals and if-bets, you should try BetAnySports. However, keep in mind that the site’s if-bets are win only or win and pushes. But, the site doesn’t end its betting options at totals and if-bets. Instead, bettors can place teasers, parlays, and round-robins.
Further, BetAnySports also allows for in-game betting by offering an extensive live dealer suite.
While the sportsbook is relatively bland and not visually appealing, it takes care to offer several exciting promotions to MLB players with BetAnySports promo codes. In other words, this site gets down to business, focusing on the betting rather than design.
Another surprising feature of this sportsbook is that it doesn’t charge deposit fees, making it simple for bettors to stick to their betting budgets. However, withdrawals are treated differently, and depending on the method you use, you could pay a relatively high fee, especially on ACH transfers.
Pros: Cons:
Pros:
Cons:
10. Jazz – Top MLB Sportsbook for 24/7 Customer Service
Although Jazz offers bettors several impressive features, its fantastic customer support team makes it clear that this is one of the few MLB sportsbooks that cares for its customers. As a result, should you encounter an issue, you can contact the 24/7 customer care team via live chat or telephone.
When it comes to promotions, those with Jazz bonus codes will find several options to choose from, including free bets, referrals, and deposit bonuses.
However, Jazz lacks in its banking section, offering limited options to deposit and withdraw funds. Further, any deposit method, with the exception of Bitcoin, has a high minimum deposit of $100.
When wagering on the MLB, bettors can visit Jazz’s extensive live betting suite or use traditional betting options like moneylines and futures. Further, the site offers impressive odds on most MLB options, making it a popular choice among bettors.
Lastly, the site, like Bovada, live-streams major sporting events. However, to be able to watch the game, bettors must have placed a wager on the game they wish to see.
Pros: Cons:
Pros:
Cons:
Comparing Sportsbooks for Major League Baseball
In addition to reviews of the best MLB betting sites, having a comparison table of their top features makes it simpler to find the sportsbook for you. So, take a look at the table we created below:
up to $100
Sportsbook
Best Bonus
Free MLB Bets
Prop Bets
Live MLB Betting
Live MLB Streaming
BetOnline
50% Welcome Bonus up to $1,000 on your first-ever deposit
✅
✅
✅
❌
Xbet
100% Sports Sign-up Bonus up to $500
✅
✅
✅
❌
MyBookie
100% matched deposit up to $1,000
✅
✅
✅
❌
BetUS
125% sign-up bonus up to $2,500
✅
✅
✅
❌
Bovada
100% Bitcoin Match bonus of up to $1000
✅
✅
✅
✅
Sportsbetting.ag
50% Deposit Match up to $1000
✅
✅
✅
❌
BUSR
100% Crypto Bonus up to $1000
✅
✅
✅
❌
Everygame
100% First Deposit Match
✅
❌
✅
❌
BetAnySports
35% Free Play Bonus up to $700
✅
✅
✅
❌
Jazz
50% Sports Welcome Bonus up to $1,000
✅
❌
✅
✅
up to $100
What is MLB Betting?
The MLB (Major League Baseball) is the highest form of professional baseball and comprises 30 teams, one from Canada and 29 from the US. However, the MLB is further divided into two leagues, the American League (AL) and the National League (NL). Each of these leagues has three divisions – East, Central, and West, with five teams making up each division. The teams play the other teams in their division in three or four games. Those who come out on top participate in post-season “playoff” games. Further, these playoffs determine the champion of each of the two leagues.
Once the playoffs end and we are left with the champion team from each league, these two teams play off against each other in what is known as the World Series, which is the best of seven games. The winner of the World Series is the champion of the MLB.
When betting on the MLB, you’ll find that unlike the NFL or NBA, where most bets are point spreads, baseball or the MLB is a moneyline sport. In other words , most bets focus on who wins the game, whether it is the favorite or the underdog. However, prop bets and run lines are also available, as are point spreads and totals, but these are less common. So, keep reading as we discuss the different MLB betting options in more detail later in this guide.
Is it Legal to Bet on Major League Baseball in the US?
Since the repealing of PASPA by the Supreme Court of the United States in 2018, individual states have had the option to legalize sports betting. As a result, 30 states and DC now offer legal sports betting and legal wagering on the MLB. Additionally, three states have legalized sports betting but are yet to launch it, which means legal MLB wagering in Maine, Nebraska, and Ohio is coming soon.
However, Florida recently halted its sports betting, placing it in limbo. As a result, 16 states, including Idaho, Utah, California, Alaska, Hawaii, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Montana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont, and Massachusetts, prohibit sports betting, including wagering on the MLB.
However, while these states offer no state-regulated sports betting, players looking to wager on the MLB and other baseball games can use the best offshore betting sites highlighted in this guide. Because these sites base themselves outside the US, federal and state gambling laws have no jurisdiction over them. As a result, they are legal for use.
How We Rank the Best MLB Betting Sites
Before diving in full swing with new MLB betting sites, there are a few things to consider. When choosing the best MLB betting web sites, our experts review the following aspects of the sportsbooks to ensure they are up to scratch. So, let’s take a look:
Betting Markets
When wagering on MLB games, most bettors will use moneyline bets. However, those MLB sportsbooks that provide diverse betting markets that include options like prop bets, futures, run lines, totals, and parlays offer a far more exciting betting experience and many more ways to win. So, some of the best sites for MLB betting lines include Bovada, BetOnline, and Sportsbetting.ag.
Odds
Another important feature of any MLB betting site is the odds offered. Sites with average odds rarely end up being profitable, so you’ll want to search for a sportsbook that provides exceptional and competitive odds. Further, a sportsbook like XBet that enables players to display the odds in different formats, be it American Odds, Fractional Odds, or Decimal Odds, makes for easier betting.
Bonuses & Promotions
When looking for the best MLB betting sites, search for those that provide fair and exciting bonuses and promotions. And always read the fine print. Although some promotions may appear exceptionally generous initially, many have unattainable wagering requirements. So, look for bonuses that will boost your bankroll but are fair.
Safety & Security
Security is essential for any website you choose to provide your personal details (like when you sign up for a sportsbook account) or that you deposit or withdraw money from. So, we suggest looking for MLB betting sites that utilize SSL encryption and have a reputation for safe, efficient payouts.
Payment Methods
Another essential aspect of any worthwhile MLB sports betting site is the banking options it provides. We always recommend using MLB sportsbooks that offer diverse payment methods, including cryptocurrencies, eWallets, and traditional options like credit cards and bank wire transfers. As a result, you’ll have several ways to deposit and withdraw funds.
Customer Support
Finally, MLB betting sites with outstanding customer support teams make a difference. When you’re presented with a problem, knowing that you have 24/7 access to a support team you can reach in several different ways is essential. Imagine having an issue with payment and being unable to wager on your favorite game because the support team only accepts emails and takes up t seven days to respond!
How to Register & Bet on MLB
While the best MLB betting sites are relatively straightforward to use, finding your way around can be challenging at first. But, by using the quick step-by-step guide below, MLB bettors will soon navigate them with ease.
1. Sign Up for a BetOnline Account
Firstly, launch BetOnline and click the green “Join” button. Then, create your BetOnline account by typing in your details on the page that opens before clicking “Create Account.”
2. Verify Your Account
Once you have created your BetOnline account, you’ll need to verify it. As a result, BetOnline emails a link to your provided address. So, open this mail and click the link to verify your account before signing back in to BetOnline.
3. Make Your First Deposit
Following verification, you’ll need to deposit funds for the first time. So, click the “Banking” button on the top right of the home page. Then, choose your payment method from the options provided on the drop-down menu before clicking “Deposit Now.” Lastly, follow the prompts to complete the payment process.
4. Choose and Place Your Bet
Finally, you can place your MLB bet with BetOnline. First, click the “Sports” button on the top left of the home page. Then, browse the MLB options available, select the game and click on it to open the betting slip (this slip will automatically populate with the details of your chosen MLB game.) Lastly, type in your wager value onto the slip before clicking “Place Bet.”
How MLB Betting Works
Baseball and the MLB is a moneyline sport, which means bettors wager on who will win the game. Unlike point spreads, the payoff on the winning team varies according to the odds. Further, these odds are displayed as a three-number moneyline.
MLB sportsbooks base all moneylines on $100. The favorite is indicated with a minus sign with the number next to it indicating how much you’ll need to wager to win $100. However, a plus sign indicates the underdog, while the three-digit number next to it shows how much you’ll earn off a $100 bet.
So, for instance, if the moneyline for St Louis is +150 and Cincinnati at -170, is the favorite, and you’d need to bet $170 to win $100.
Popular Types of MLB Bets
Although most bettors place moneyline wagers on MLB games, the top MLB betting sites offer a selection of betting markets to use when wagering on baseball. So, let’s review them in closer detail.
Moneyline Bets
The moneyline bet is the most common when wagering on the MLB. In this case, it sees a bettor betting on the team they predict will win the game. Further, moneyline odds are indicated by a three-digit number which displays the payout should that team win. The team with a plus (+) sign next to the moneyline odds is the underdog, while a minus (-) sign denotes the favorites.
Run Lines
Run lines are the baseball bettor’s version of a point spread. However, a run line works like moneyline in that bettor’s wager on the number of runs their team will score or surrender in the game. In most cases, the run lines are set at +1.5 for the underdogs and -1.5 for the favorites. As a result, if you wager on the underdogs, you are betting that they will win the game or lose by only one run. However, betting on the favorite means, you wager that they will win by two runs or more.
Total Bets
Total bets are also known as over/under bets. In this case, the bettor wagers on the total number of runs in the game by both teams combined. However, to win this bet, you’ll need to accurately predict whether the total falls higher (over) or lower (under) than what the bookies set.
Futures Bets
Futures bets are long-term wagers placed on outcomes that are still yet to happen, for instance, the odds to win the MLB World Series, season win totals, and player awards like the Cy Young or League MVP winners. Further, MLB sportsbooks open these odds in the off-season and adjust them throughout the season according to betting action, results, and injuries, finally closing the bets when the wager’s outcome is reached.
Prop Bets
Prop bets add excitement to traditional wagers and offer bettors a few additional ways to win. Since prop bets focus on outcomes other than the game’s outcome, they allow players to wager on things like total bases by a batter, runs by a team in the game’s first five innings, or the number of strikeouts by a pitcher.
Parlays
Parlay bets are two or more MLB wagers combined. While they can be lucrative, they are high-risk as a player must win both bets to win the parlay. However, should they lose even one of the bets, the entire parlay is a loss.
Can You Live Bet on MLB?
In addition to the various betting markets available for baseball betting, the best MLB betting sites offer live baseball betting. In this case, the sportsbook enables bettors to place bets on the game once it is in play.
When live betting on MLB games, bettors can wager on the score (moneyline) and run lines. Further, they can place prop bets on individual player performance. Lastly, bettors can live bet on the first inning score or the run lines of the 3rd, 5th, or 7th innings.
Major League Baseball Betting Systems
When you use a baseball betting system, you utilize a strategy designed to help you wager on MLB games. Further, the best systems make achieving consistent and profitable wins easy. So, let’s take a look at four of the leading MLB betting strategies:
Against the Wind – Bet Under
Unquestionably, the wind significantly affects how a baseball game turns out. In addition to adjusting a ball’s trajectory, a gust of wind can turn a fly ball into a home run and turn the underdogs into the winners. So, the suggestion here is to find a reliable weather report for the city where the game you’re betting on will take place and pick a time to check the weather report before placing your wager. The theory is that strong winds blowing from the center field can turn home runs into doubles or outs with less scoring. In this case, depending on the wind direction, if the wind is between five and 23 mph, you take the under.
Back Bad Teams After a Win
When a team that has been struggling for victory finally wins, the theory is that they will likely win again in their very next game as they have now tasted the glory and want more. However, to be considered a “bad team” worth betting on, the team must have a winning percentage of under 400 and have won their last game by 13 runs or less.
Betting Against the Public
Unquestionably considered one of the most profitable MLB strategies, betting against or fading the public is where a bettor wagers against what most people predict will happen. Since public money always backs the favorite, MLB sportsbooks inflate the totals. In this case, it is best to back the under as they have a good chance at winning and a more lucrative payout.
Run Lines Against Popular Teams
In this case, an MLB bettor will wager on an underdog team with a losing streak rather than a fan favorite like the New York Yankees or the Los Angeles Dodgers, upping their chances of more lucrative payoffs. In addition, since the run line of an MLB game is always set at 1.5, you can bet a team will win by two runs or more, lose by one run or win outright.
Our Top 5 MLB Betting Tips
Since the MLB season is relatively long with hundreds of games, a few tips to maximize your edge can be handy. So, take a look below for five ways to help you turn a profit this season when wagering with MLB betting sites:
Tip One: Avoid Wagering on the Big Favorites
Because bookies know that recreational MLB bettors usually put their money behind big favorites like the Boston Red Sox or the New York Yankees, they take advantage of this and shade their lines correspondingly. As a result, winning payouts on these teams are small, and losses are even greater. So, we suggest not backing teams with odds of -150 or higher in the regular season.
Tip Two: Bet Against the Public
When looking at MLB stats, more often than not, the public loses, so betting against them is in your favor. Generally, recreational bettors tend to wager on their home teams, favorites, teams with star players, or popular franchises. Further, they fall victim to the latest stats. That is, if a team did exceptionally well in their last game, these bettors will bet on the team in the next match, or if they lost, they’ll fade it. When betting against the public, you capitalize on artificially inflated numbers, leading to greater profits.
Tip Three: Keep Tabs on the Weather
Although most bettors usually place moneyline wagers on the MLB, some prefer opting for totals betting. However, if you want to bet this form of wager, we suggest paying close attention to the weather, particularly the wind. Because the wind can affect the directionality of the ball, when it blows in, home runs can turn into warning-track outs, which benefits unders. However, when the wind blows out, fly balls can become home runs which helps overs.
Tip Four: Find Worthwhile MLB Betting Sites
When it comes to baseball wagering, most MLB sportsbooks offer a 20-cent line with +105 on the underdog and -125 on the favorites. However, we suggest finding MLB betting sites that provide a Dime Line or ten-cent spread, that is -125 on the favorite and +115 on the underdog (or any similar 10-cent spread). While this doesn’t seem like a huge difference, it is significant over the duration of the season. So, shop around for MLB betting sites that provide the best odds and lines.
Tip Five: Avoid Parlays
While the massive payouts with parlays can be appealing, we suggest avoiding this kind of betting when wagering on the MLB. However, bookies often profit from parlays (and teasers) because they can more readily get away with offering unfair odds overshadowed by overly generous payouts. So, we recommend sticking with moneyline bets or prop bets. Further, the chances of winning a parlay are significantly less, and the risk is much higher as you’ll need to win all your wagers in the parlay to earn a payout.
Bonuses for MLB Betting Online
Since there are so many MLB sportsbooks available, these sites compete to sign up new plays and keep existing players returning by offering exciting promotions. So, let’s look at some of the best bonuses you can find:
Match Deposit Sign Up Bonus
Undoubtedly the most common bonus offered by MLB sportsbooks, the matched deposit bonus, rewards bettors for funding their betting site accounts. In this case, the MLB sports book rewards players for depositing into their accounts by matching their deposits up to a specific amount. For instance, a sportsbook offering a matched deposit of 100% up to $1,200 will reward a player depositing $1,000 with an additional $1,000, boosting their bankroll to $2,000.
No Deposit Bonus
In contrast to a matched deposit that requires bettors to fund their accounts first, a no deposit bonus credits players for simply signing up. In this case, MLB sportsbooks give a player credits to explore the site and place wagers risk-free. However, most bettors deposit funds to continue wagering once the credit runs out, securing a new bettor for the betting site.
Free Bets
Occasionally, MLB betting sites award bettors coupons, vouchers, or credits that enable them to place free bets. In this case, should the bettor lose the wager, they lose nothing. However, should they win, they can keep the earnings.
Bitcoin & Crypto Bonuses
Although many MLB betting sites offer various banking options, many encourage players to use cryptocurrencies to fund their accounts by providing crypto bonuses. As a result, bettors can unlock matched deposits or reload bonuses that can only be claimed if they deposit funds using crypto. For example, a sportsbook offering a 100% crypto matched deposit of up to $5,000 will give a player depositing $4,500 in Bitcoin with a further $4,500 to spend.
Reload or Top-Up Bonuses
A reload bonus is reserved for returning players who have already made their first deposit into their sportsbook account. In this case, a reload bonus often comes as a matched deposit and can be claimed by bettors depositing a certain amount for when they make their next deposit.
Risk-Free Bets
A risk-free bet is a wager where you still get something in return if you lose the bet. In this case, MLB sportsbooks will issue a player with a site credit or free bet. However, should you win on a risk-free bet, you get back your initial stake and winnings.
The Best Payment Methods for MLB Betting Sites
Although most MLB betting sites provide a selection of features, one of the most important is a wide assortment of banking options. In addition to offering convenience, a sportsbook with various payment methods is likely to sign up more bettors. So, let’s review the common options:
Crypto Betting Options
When funding their betting accounts, MLB bettors opt for secure methods. Since cryptocurrency provides security and anonymity and has few fees, it has become a popular choice. As a result, many MLB betting sites accept various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Apecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin. So, for the best Ethereum betting sites, head to BetOnline or BetUS.
eWallet Betting Options
Another popular payment method is eWallets, which act as a middleman between a bettor’s bank account and the online sportsbook, providing an additional layer of fraud protection. As a result, this method has gained popularity among bettors, and more MLB sportsbooks now work with eWallet providers like EcoPayz, PayPal, Neteller, PayForIt, and Skrill. So, if you want to fund your account using PayPal, head to Bovada.
Traditional Payment Methods
Although more bettors use crypto and eWallets, some still prefer traditional payment methods. As a result, MLB betting sites accept various options, including bank wire transfers, direct deposits, credit cards, debit cards, and cashier’s checks. So, head to BetUS if you want to deposit using a bank wire.
Apps & Mobile Betting for MLB
When looking for the best MLB betting sites, one thing to look out for is an MLB betting app or mobile compatibility. Since it is handy to be able to wager on the go, finding a site that offers this is imperative.
While some offshore online sportsbooks like Bovada offer a downloadable app compatible with iOS and Android devices, most sportsbooks don’t have this feature. However, many work with developers to ensure their websites are optimized for mobile use. As a result, these sportsbooks provide the same functionality on a mobile device as on a computer, making it simple for bettors to wager on the go.
2022 MLB Season Schedule
Although the 2022 MLB regular season is already well underway, we will be heading into the playoffs and the World Series in a few months. So, for all the essential dates take a look at the tables below:
American League
Date
Event
7 April 2022 – Wed 5 Oct 2022
Regular Season
Fri Oct 7 ‑ Mon Oct 10
Wildcard Playoffs
Tue Oct 11 ‑ Tue Oct 18
Divisional Series Playoffs
Wed Oct 19 ‑ Fri Oct 28
League Series Playoffs
Sun Oct 30 ‑ Mon Nov 7
World Series
National League
Date
Event
7 April 2022 – Wed 5 Oct 2022
Regular Season
Fri Oct 7 ‑ Mon Oct 10
Wildcard Playoffs
Tue Oct 11 ‑ Tue Oct 18
Divisional Series Playoffs
Wed Oct 19 ‑ Fri Oct 28
League Series Playoffs
Sun Oct 30 ‑ Mon Nov 7
World Series
MLB Betting Terms
When visiting MLB sportsbooks, bettors will find a few uncommon terms floating about. So, to make things simpler for bettors to understand, we have created a list below with the most common MLB betting terms:
Ace – A fantastic starting pitcher.
Average – the batting average of a hitter, determined by dividing the number of hits by the total number of at-bats.
Bad Beat – Refers to a wager on the verge of winning but turns out to be a losing ticket.
Balk – when all base runners can advance one base due to a pitcher making an illegal motion.
Bang-Bang – A quickly unfolding play.
Bankroll – Money deposited by bettors into their MLB betting sites used for wagering.
Closing line – Final betting odds posted by MLB sportsbooks before the start of a game.
Dog – Slang for “Underdog” or the team predicted less likely to win.
Edge – Gaining an advantage not available to the public through extensive research.
Favorite – The team predicted to win, usually denoted with a minus (-) sign.
Handicap – Betting odds set by a bookmaker designed to level the playing field.
In-Play Betting – Another term for live betting which refers to wagers placed after a game has begun.
Juice – Also called vigorish, is the cut a sports betting site takes from each bet. Further, this amount is attached to a spread or totals bet. Standard pricing is (-110) and bettors must wager $110 to earn back $100.
Line – A betting line is the betting odds posted by a sportsbook.
MLB – Acronym for Major League Baseball.
MVP – Most Valuable Player on a team.
Public – Inexperienced or recreational bettors.
Wise guy – A professional bettor.
The Best Sportsbook for MLB Betting
Although many MLB betting sites are available, not all offer reliability, safety, or outstanding features. However, by visiting any offshore online MLB betting web sites highlighted in this guide, you’re sure to find a top-quality sportsbook.
But, if you’re looking for a sportsbook that offers exceptional features, security, great odds, and covers all MLB games, then you’ll want to visit BetOnline, one of the best sites for MLB betting lines. So, don’t miss out. Instead, sign up with BetOnline and boost your bankroll with a generous promo.