Waynesboro explores 400-unit housing development on land intended for public park
Waynesboro explores 400-unit housing development on land intended for public park

Crystal Graham
Published date:
smith PUD Waynesboro conceptual plan
Conceptual plan

Plans for an additional public park in Waynesboro at the location of the former Augusta County District Home may be amended as the city considers developing the property to include up to 400 residential units instead.

Waynesboro City Council and the Waynesboro Planning Commission held a joint session last week to discuss potential development for the 147-acre property on the northern side of the city. The acreage is located north of Village Apartments at Hopeman Parkway and east of Duke Road and includes a protected stream that flows eastward to the South River.

The city began discussions with a developer, Stockbridge OPCO LLC, in 2023, to consider the potential development of the land, according to a presentation by City Planner Alisande Tombarge.

Sheri Smith, of the Sheri Legendre Smith Revocable Trust, originally was to be the trustee of the property until her death, when it then would go to the city “as is” for a public park. However, Smith agreed to “entertain the possibility of looking at development for this property, knowing that we have public water and sewer and road networks within that area.”

Concerns of the city pertaining to the gift of the property were liability as well as the cost burden of maintenance associated with the property and to tear down buildings.

The city executed a Memorandum of Understanding with Smith on April 24, 2023, and agreed to terminate the agreement for the future of the property, allowing city staff to work with Smith and the developer on a new plan for the property.

The proposed development would take place in four phases and would include 60 acres of public park land with three-quarters of a mile of greenway. The developer is also proposing improvements that might include a playground or tot lot, picnic areas, community gardens and trails.

The developer has agreed, according to the presentation, to pay for traffic studies and any necessary traffic modifications. Planning Commissioner Philip Klann also suggested exploring a stoplight to help with traffic flow.

Tombarge said the city is working to get current school registration numbers to see how the development would increase the load on the Waynesboro school system.

There is also potential for some commercial additions to the property, but any commercial development, such as a restaurant. would require a conditional use permit.

The developer would also be responsible for the demolition of the former district home, likely by January 2026.

Dave Bihl, who lives on Duke Road, is concerned with noise and traffic associated with land that was supposed to be converted into a park or remain as a natural area.

“The PUD proposal has many problems, but the most important question is should the city even consider turning its back on the future recreational needs of residents to generate more high-density development on Hopeman Parkway?”

Bihl said that the idea that the city was concerned about the cost to demolish the district home building and costs associated with an additional park don’t merit changing the intended use for the property.

“The land on which the district home building sits is fenced, locked and no trespassing signs are posted. There should be no immediate need to demolish the building.

“I don’t know of anyone who lives in Waynesboro who thinks the area would be great if it just had more traffic, taxes and unchecked development. The people who move here from NOVA (Northern Virginia) and Charlottesville are trying to escape those conditions, not find the same thing in a new location,” Bihl said.

The developer is willing to make modifications to the plan based on feedback from the public, according to the city presentation.

The property is currently zoned R-12, allowing for single-family detached homes. The intent is to rezone the property under a planned unit development that allows greater flexibility in housing type and lot size.

The planning commission will hold a public hearing on the matter on May 21.

Phases of proposed development

Phase one: Hopeman Ridge Development Area

  • Maximum of 180 dwelling units
  • Single-family detached houses
  • Single-family attached houses
  • Two-family houses
  • Corner lot duplex houses
  • Multiplex houses
  • Townhouses

Phase two: Streamside Development Area

  • Maximum of 50 dwelling units
  • Single-family detached houses
  • Single-family attached houses
  • Two-family houses
  • Corner lot duplex houses
  • Multiplex houses
  • Townhouses
  • Manufactured home subdivision (not to exceed 30 units)

Phase three: 7 Westfield Development Area

  • Maximum of 150 dwelling units
  • Single-family detached houses
  • Single-family attached houses
  • Two-family houses
  • Corner lot duplex houses
  • Townhouses

Phase four: Duke Road Development Area

  • Maximum of 20 dwelling units
  • Single-family detached houses
  • Accessory dwelling units (max SF 1,000) on primary lots greater than 2 acres in size

