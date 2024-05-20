Countries
Dayton man dead after motorcycle accident in Rockingham County
Local, Public Safety

Dayton man dead after motorcycle accident in Rockingham County

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A Dayton man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Sunday night in Rockingham County.

David F. Sanchez, 42, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

Virginia State Police is investigating the single-vehicle fatal crash at 9:10 p.m. in the 3900 block of Ottobine Road.

The 2013 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling east on Ottobine Road at a high rate of speed when it crossed a double solid yellow center line, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a road sign, according to VSP.

Sanchez was thrown from the motorcycle.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

