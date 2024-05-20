Dayton man dead after motorcycle accident in Rockingham County

A Dayton man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Sunday night in Rockingham County.

David F. Sanchez, 42, died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

Virginia State Police is investigating the single-vehicle fatal crash at 9:10 p.m. in the 3900 block of Ottobine Road.

The 2013 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling east on Ottobine Road at a high rate of speed when it crossed a double solid yellow center line, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a road sign, according to VSP.

Sanchez was thrown from the motorcycle.

The crash remains under investigation.