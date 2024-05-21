Seize the Grey wins Preakness Stakes 149 with horseracing’s oldest winning trainer D. Wayne Lukas

Thoroughbred Seize the Grey seized the day on Saturday by winning the Preakness Stakes 2024 at Pamlico in Baltimore.

The Thoroughbred’s victory makes a Triple Crown winner impossible in 2024 after Mystik Dan, who came in second place Saturday, was declared the photo-finish winner of the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago.

“Like the first one,” Seize the Grey trainer, 88-year-old D. Wayne Lukas, said after Saturday’s race when asked how he felt. “It really is. Can you imagine how many people are going to relish in this?”

Lukas was referring to the fact that Seize the Grey is owned by 2,570 investors, many of whom live in Maryland.

Now officially the oldest trainer of a winner, Lukas said that winning “never gets old.”

On top of Seize the Grey, a 3-year-old gray colt sired by Arrogate out of Smart Shopping, was 28-year-old rider Jamie Torres.

“If I’m gonna get beat, it’s fine to get beat by him,” Mystik Dan’s trainer Kenneth McPeek said Saturday of Lukas.

